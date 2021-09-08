Allianz Variable Insurance Products Trust Buys Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Danaher Corp, Global Payments Inc, CSX Corp

New Purchases: IBM, TDY, A, DG, UPS, ILMN, PNC, NOC, REGN, AA, ODFL, FRC, SBAC, MRO, AMP, BLK, HUM, WEN, KHC, IDXX, WRB, CTSH, SSNC, VNT, LRCX, NSA, DRI, JEF, INCY, SYK, ROP, KEY, LH, EW, O, FLT, DOW, WEC, MMM, ISRG, TPL, TRUP, MO, CLH, STX, NUE, OLN, IP, WU, HES, OVV, NTNX, IGT, CTXS, EPAM, FEYE, USM, EBC, SEIC, TOL, TNET, PLD, SO, CPT, SIGI, PDCE, MET, HBAN, SJM, CIEN, APAM, FANG, SMTC, OGN, JKHY, BIO, STAG, TRV, FITB, EXR, CDNS, HWC, ALXN, FYBR, OFC, DKS, TRNO, SPG, WDC, VTR,

MSFT, AAPL, AMZN, FB, GOOGL, GOOG, BRK.B, UNH, NVDA, JNJ, XOM, INTC, MCD, TSLA, TXN, ADBE, QCOM, VZ, WMT, PYPL, BMY, KO, TMO, BAC, CSCO, PFE, NFLX, GILD, HD, C, COST, LOW, V, SNPS, AVGO, MA, ACN, CMCSA, LMT, ANTM, DBX, ORCL, COP, MS, CAT, DE, FCX, GS, WFC, EMR, ATVI, EA, MRK, BIIB, WY, MDLZ, DOX, RCL, ABT, JPM, AGCO, COF, EOG, PHM, AMT, SLB, BAX, PSA, TGT, TNL, HLT, BKI, CF, EME, HAL, CCL, RSG, CFG, NVR, DIS, LLY, RS, CVX, GE, JCI, MOG.A, RF, TSN, BOX, AMGN, SGMS, UNP, AME, PM, NEE, LEN, MTH, PXD, UFPI, MDU, MDT, NTAP, SBUX, WDAY, SYF, ETN, F, PSB, PEP, CL, LPLA, GDDY, HRC, HON, ORLY, LUV, ALL, CACI, NATI, PG, CVS, CW, BBWI, VMC, VEEV, NKE, PEG, UTHR, DD, IDA, SLM, NOW, AN, SCHW, NEU, RJF, DHI, AAL, HE, NXPI, ADP, HR, QDEL, PRI, FAF, AMAT, INFO, Reduced Positions: CRM, PGR, CCI, ABBV, DEN, T, POR, EBAY, ADS, PII, SEM, CRC,

Investment company Allianz Variable Insurance Products Trust Current Portfolio ) buys Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc, sells Danaher Corp, Global Payments Inc, CSX Corp, Hologic Inc, Coty Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Allianz Variable Insurance Products Trust. As of 2021Q2, Allianz Variable Insurance Products Trust owns 251 stocks with a total value of $767 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 163,829 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 198.93% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 322,292 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 185.09% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,936 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 195.11% Facebook Inc (FB) - 56,059 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 198.00% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 6,321 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 212.15%

Allianz Variable Insurance Products Trust initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $138.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 35,390 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Allianz Variable Insurance Products Trust initiated holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $402.58 and $452.22, with an estimated average price of $424.37. The stock is now traded at around $443.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 9,611 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Allianz Variable Insurance Products Trust initiated holding in Agilent Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.14 and $148.81, with an estimated average price of $136.14. The stock is now traded at around $177.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 22,867 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Allianz Variable Insurance Products Trust initiated holding in Dollar General Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.15 and $220.2, with an estimated average price of $209.77. The stock is now traded at around $221.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 14,659 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Allianz Variable Insurance Products Trust initiated holding in Illumina Inc. The purchase prices were between $372.84 and $481.5, with an estimated average price of $413.01. The stock is now traded at around $461.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 6,245 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Allianz Variable Insurance Products Trust initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $195.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 14,510 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Allianz Variable Insurance Products Trust added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 198.93%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $300.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.85%. The holding were 163,829 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Allianz Variable Insurance Products Trust added to a holding in Apple Inc by 185.09%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $156.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.73%. The holding were 322,292 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Allianz Variable Insurance Products Trust added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 195.11%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3509.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 8,936 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Allianz Variable Insurance Products Trust added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 198.00%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $382.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 56,059 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Allianz Variable Insurance Products Trust added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 212.15%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2885.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 6,321 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Allianz Variable Insurance Products Trust added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 173.33%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2910.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 6,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Allianz Variable Insurance Products Trust sold out a holding in Danaher Corp. The sale prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44.

Allianz Variable Insurance Products Trust sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $187.52 and $219.24, with an estimated average price of $201.21.

Allianz Variable Insurance Products Trust sold out a holding in CSX Corp. The sale prices were between $31.55 and $34.39, with an estimated average price of $32.97.

Allianz Variable Insurance Products Trust sold out a holding in Hologic Inc. The sale prices were between $60.52 and $76.68, with an estimated average price of $67.02.

Allianz Variable Insurance Products Trust sold out a holding in Coty Inc. The sale prices were between $8.41 and $10.34, with an estimated average price of $9.08.

Allianz Variable Insurance Products Trust sold out a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The sale prices were between $46.07 and $52.3, with an estimated average price of $49.98.