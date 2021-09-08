Logo
Allianz Variable Insurance Products Trust Buys Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Danaher Corp, Global Payments Inc, CSX Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 08, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Allianz Variable Insurance Products Trust (Current Portfolio) buys Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc, sells Danaher Corp, Global Payments Inc, CSX Corp, Hologic Inc, Coty Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Allianz Variable Insurance Products Trust. As of 2021Q2, Allianz Variable Insurance Products Trust owns 251 stocks with a total value of $767 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AZL Fidelity Institutional Asset Management Multi-Strategy Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/azl+fidelity+institutional+asset+management+multi-strategy+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of AZL Fidelity Institutional Asset Management Multi-Strategy Fund
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 163,829 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 198.93%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 322,292 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 185.09%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,936 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 195.11%
  4. Facebook Inc (FB) - 56,059 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 198.00%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 6,321 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 212.15%
New Purchase: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Allianz Variable Insurance Products Trust initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $138.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 35,390 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY)

Allianz Variable Insurance Products Trust initiated holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $402.58 and $452.22, with an estimated average price of $424.37. The stock is now traded at around $443.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 9,611 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Agilent Technologies Inc (A)

Allianz Variable Insurance Products Trust initiated holding in Agilent Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.14 and $148.81, with an estimated average price of $136.14. The stock is now traded at around $177.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 22,867 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dollar General Corp (DG)

Allianz Variable Insurance Products Trust initiated holding in Dollar General Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.15 and $220.2, with an estimated average price of $209.77. The stock is now traded at around $221.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 14,659 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Illumina Inc (ILMN)

Allianz Variable Insurance Products Trust initiated holding in Illumina Inc. The purchase prices were between $372.84 and $481.5, with an estimated average price of $413.01. The stock is now traded at around $461.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 6,245 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Allianz Variable Insurance Products Trust initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $195.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 14,510 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Allianz Variable Insurance Products Trust added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 198.93%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $300.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.85%. The holding were 163,829 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Allianz Variable Insurance Products Trust added to a holding in Apple Inc by 185.09%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $156.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.73%. The holding were 322,292 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Allianz Variable Insurance Products Trust added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 195.11%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3509.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 8,936 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Allianz Variable Insurance Products Trust added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 198.00%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $382.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 56,059 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Allianz Variable Insurance Products Trust added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 212.15%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2885.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 6,321 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Allianz Variable Insurance Products Trust added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 173.33%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2910.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 6,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Danaher Corp (DHR)

Allianz Variable Insurance Products Trust sold out a holding in Danaher Corp. The sale prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44.

Sold Out: Global Payments Inc (GPN)

Allianz Variable Insurance Products Trust sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $187.52 and $219.24, with an estimated average price of $201.21.

Sold Out: CSX Corp (CSX)

Allianz Variable Insurance Products Trust sold out a holding in CSX Corp. The sale prices were between $31.55 and $34.39, with an estimated average price of $32.97.

Sold Out: Hologic Inc (HOLX)

Allianz Variable Insurance Products Trust sold out a holding in Hologic Inc. The sale prices were between $60.52 and $76.68, with an estimated average price of $67.02.

Sold Out: Coty Inc (COTY)

Allianz Variable Insurance Products Trust sold out a holding in Coty Inc. The sale prices were between $8.41 and $10.34, with an estimated average price of $9.08.

Sold Out: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

Allianz Variable Insurance Products Trust sold out a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The sale prices were between $46.07 and $52.3, with an estimated average price of $49.98.



Here is the complete portfolio of AZL Fidelity Institutional Asset Management Multi-Strategy Fund. Also check out:

1. AZL Fidelity Institutional Asset Management Multi-Strategy Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. AZL Fidelity Institutional Asset Management Multi-Strategy Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. AZL Fidelity Institutional Asset Management Multi-Strategy Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that AZL Fidelity Institutional Asset Management Multi-Strategy Fund keeps buying
