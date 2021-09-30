VIP Contrafund Portfolio Buys Moderna Inc, Marvell Technology Inc, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Sells Activision Blizzard Inc, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Mastercard Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

VIP Contrafund Portfolio Buys Moderna Inc, Marvell Technology Inc, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Sells Activision Blizzard Inc, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Mastercard Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company VIP Contrafund Portfolio (Current Portfolio) buys Moderna Inc, Marvell Technology Inc, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Coupang Inc, sells Activision Blizzard Inc, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Mastercard Inc, Progressive Corp, Parker Hannifin Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, VIP Contrafund Portfolio. As of 2021Q3, VIP Contrafund Portfolio owns 336 stocks with a total value of $22.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VIP Contrafund Portfolio's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vip+contrafund+portfolio/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of VIP Contrafund Portfolio
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 6,447,200 shares, 8.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.98%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 566,767 shares, 6.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 384,502 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.27%
  4. Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 3,624,713 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio.
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 8,246,400 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.38%
New Purchase: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

VIP Contrafund Portfolio initiated holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The purchase prices were between $89.9 and $105.94, with an estimated average price of $98.19. The stock is now traded at around $87.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 425,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

VIP Contrafund Portfolio initiated holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $121.38 and $150.86, with an estimated average price of $134.16. The stock is now traded at around $106.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 257,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Agilent Technologies Inc (A)

VIP Contrafund Portfolio initiated holding in Agilent Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.58 and $179.28, with an estimated average price of $161.83. The stock is now traded at around $154.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 108,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Datadog Inc (DDOG)

VIP Contrafund Portfolio initiated holding in Datadog Inc. The purchase prices were between $103.48 and $148.69, with an estimated average price of $126.16. The stock is now traded at around $171.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 85,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: LKQ Corp (LKQ)

VIP Contrafund Portfolio initiated holding in LKQ Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.57 and $52.69, with an estimated average price of $50.88. The stock is now traded at around $56.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 224,762 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

VIP Contrafund Portfolio initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $50.42, with an estimated average price of $44.27. The stock is now traded at around $58.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 154,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

VIP Contrafund Portfolio added to a holding in Moderna Inc by 761.99%. The purchase prices were between $221.9 and $484.47, with an estimated average price of $367.49. The stock is now traded at around $283.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 233,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)

VIP Contrafund Portfolio added to a holding in Marvell Technology Inc by 166.16%. The purchase prices were between $53.97 and $63.61, with an estimated average price of $59.93. The stock is now traded at around $88.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,322,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Coupang Inc (CPNG)

VIP Contrafund Portfolio added to a holding in Coupang Inc by 469.52%. The purchase prices were between $27.85 and $44.54, with an estimated average price of $34.58. The stock is now traded at around $26.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,358,295 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

VIP Contrafund Portfolio added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 31.51%. The purchase prices were between $182.26 and $210.63, with an estimated average price of $199.34. The stock is now traded at around $257.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 412,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Snap Inc (SNAP)

VIP Contrafund Portfolio added to a holding in Snap Inc by 20.02%. The purchase prices were between $59.31 and $83.11, with an estimated average price of $72.23. The stock is now traded at around $46.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,183,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: PDC Energy Inc (PDCE)

VIP Contrafund Portfolio added to a holding in PDC Energy Inc by 149.63%. The purchase prices were between $36 and $50.45, with an estimated average price of $41.76. The stock is now traded at around $47.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

VIP Contrafund Portfolio sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $72.81 and $94.4, with an estimated average price of $83.7.

Sold Out: Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO)

VIP Contrafund Portfolio sold out a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The sale prices were between $145.25 and $178.97, with an estimated average price of $162.18.

Sold Out: Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)

VIP Contrafund Portfolio sold out a holding in Parker Hannifin Corp. The sale prices were between $279.47 and $313.39, with an estimated average price of $297.57.

Sold Out: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

VIP Contrafund Portfolio sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $196.01 and $228.35, with an estimated average price of $216.07.

Sold Out: PPG Industries Inc (PPG)

VIP Contrafund Portfolio sold out a holding in PPG Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $143.01 and $172.3, with an estimated average price of $160.51.

Sold Out: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)

VIP Contrafund Portfolio sold out a holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $209.08 and $232.03, with an estimated average price of $218.36.



Here is the complete portfolio of VIP Contrafund Portfolio. Also check out:

1. VIP Contrafund Portfolio's Undervalued Stocks
2. VIP Contrafund Portfolio's Top Growth Companies, and
3. VIP Contrafund Portfolio's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that VIP Contrafund Portfolio keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider