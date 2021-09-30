VIP Contrafund Portfolio Buys Moderna Inc, Marvell Technology Inc, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Sells Activision Blizzard Inc, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Mastercard Inc

- New Purchases: LYB, FIS, A, LKQ, DDOG, COIN, ON, PFE, SE, ETSY, UMG, S, S, KNBE, LNG, SIVB, PHM, SO, ALC, NDAQ, SITM, PETZ3, NVEI, MPWR, AGL, MOH, GLBE, CHDN, YOU, 02192, DUOL, BROS, ONON, TWKS, TOST, RELY, PAYC, UAA, CROX, AZN, JD., BX, ABI, CG, PANW, AMBA, WDAY, YETI, CZR, THULE, CVNA, BKNG, STLC, CDAY, ARVN, BPMC, CERE, GXO, GDRX, WMG, DH, ALEC,
- Added Positions: MRNA, NVDA, MRVL, CPNG, LOW, APH, PDCE, AVGO, SNAP, ACN, SHOP, ABNB, AMD, ALGN, AZO, BLDR, ISRG, ORLY, DIS, HCA, NTLA, IR, BLK, EFX, GRMN, GE, INTU, SPGI, MCO, REGN, TXN, WAT, ADM, HUBS, TEAM, DELL, DT, RBLX, CB, PLD, AIG, ADI, OPCH, DHR, DXCM, DKS, EW, GS, TT, NUE, PEP, STLD, CMG, CHTR, FIVN, KEYS, QRVO, SQ, EYE, DOCU, BNTX, ZI, ASO, MRVI, DASH, BMBL, ALNY, ABC, BIO, COF, CRL, CLF, COST, LLY, EXPD, MHK, MS, ODFL, TRV, SYK, SYNA, UPS, WST, ZBRA, EBAY, IFC, BAM.A, SOON, GMAB, 006400, GNRC, HZNP, EPAM, ZTS, IQV, CDW, VEEV, FWONK, KRNT, ZS, CRWD, GFL, CARR, OTIS, SNOW, MNDY, DOCS, LAD, MRK, POOL, TPX, FFH, DLG, VRT, NVST, 0Q89, DCT, ROO, DNTL,
- Reduced Positions: MA, PGR, AMZN, UNH, EA, OKTA, CRM, HES, MSFT, QCOM, WMT, ABBV, TMUS, V, AAPL, PYPL, AXP, CP, RPRX, BAC, WSM, AMP, ABT, BBY, JPM, BURL, NFLX, HD, DG, LRCX, AJG, TWLO, SWKS, VRTX, VWS, PWR, PG, ANSS, MDT, DHI, ABX, DE, CLVT, JAZZ, NEE, BMY, WLK, FBHS, CMCSA, KDP, HLT, ZLAB, HSIC, LUV, NVR, LH, 01801, SHW, AME, RELIANCE, DBX, OTLY, SAVE, NOW, XLRN, SCHW, ZM, AMAT, ADYEN, IDIA, WFC, NKE, LEN, LSCC, SMTC, SLGN, 01299, MNST, GOOGL, CNQ, FCX, MC, MSCI, 6758, OMI, NXPI, HIG, IDXX, GH, KO, XPO, GATO, CGEM, GM,
- Sold Out: ATVI, TTWO, PH, UNP, PPG, STZ, PXD, C, PCAR, HUM, MKTX, R, LOGI, HEI.A, PDCO, FDX, OSH, PCG, HOG, MTB, AZEK, WHR, FM, 7974, AES, SBUX, NEM, TDG, 005930, 00700, SGRY, SPOT, AYI, 02500, MTCH, HDB, SAM, LFST, MQ, CVS, AKZA, ZOMATO, MMM, 035420, HDFCBANK, EDEN, SUPN, FIGS, TWTR, SUSE, OR, CFG, FRPT, EDR, EDR, TTGT, BA, BRKR, CNC, TPR, DISCA, IEX, ITW, INTC, MAT, MCD, WWE, RMS, WPM, AEM, LUG, MCK, ANTM, SEE, WRK, PKX, ALVR, ALHC, PATH, PAY, PAY, KOD, SU, BGNE,
These are the top 5 holdings of VIP Contrafund Portfolio
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 6,447,200 shares, 8.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.98%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 566,767 shares, 6.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 384,502 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.27%
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 3,624,713 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 8,246,400 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.38%
VIP Contrafund Portfolio initiated holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The purchase prices were between $89.9 and $105.94, with an estimated average price of $98.19. The stock is now traded at around $87.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 425,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
VIP Contrafund Portfolio initiated holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $121.38 and $150.86, with an estimated average price of $134.16. The stock is now traded at around $106.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 257,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Agilent Technologies Inc (A)
VIP Contrafund Portfolio initiated holding in Agilent Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.58 and $179.28, with an estimated average price of $161.83. The stock is now traded at around $154.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 108,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Datadog Inc (DDOG)
VIP Contrafund Portfolio initiated holding in Datadog Inc. The purchase prices were between $103.48 and $148.69, with an estimated average price of $126.16. The stock is now traded at around $171.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 85,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: LKQ Corp (LKQ)
VIP Contrafund Portfolio initiated holding in LKQ Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.57 and $52.69, with an estimated average price of $50.88. The stock is now traded at around $56.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 224,762 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
VIP Contrafund Portfolio initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $50.42, with an estimated average price of $44.27. The stock is now traded at around $58.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 154,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
VIP Contrafund Portfolio added to a holding in Moderna Inc by 761.99%. The purchase prices were between $221.9 and $484.47, with an estimated average price of $367.49. The stock is now traded at around $283.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 233,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)
VIP Contrafund Portfolio added to a holding in Marvell Technology Inc by 166.16%. The purchase prices were between $53.97 and $63.61, with an estimated average price of $59.93. The stock is now traded at around $88.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,322,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Coupang Inc (CPNG)
VIP Contrafund Portfolio added to a holding in Coupang Inc by 469.52%. The purchase prices were between $27.85 and $44.54, with an estimated average price of $34.58. The stock is now traded at around $26.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,358,295 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
VIP Contrafund Portfolio added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 31.51%. The purchase prices were between $182.26 and $210.63, with an estimated average price of $199.34. The stock is now traded at around $257.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 412,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Snap Inc (SNAP)
VIP Contrafund Portfolio added to a holding in Snap Inc by 20.02%. The purchase prices were between $59.31 and $83.11, with an estimated average price of $72.23. The stock is now traded at around $46.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,183,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: PDC Energy Inc (PDCE)
VIP Contrafund Portfolio added to a holding in PDC Energy Inc by 149.63%. The purchase prices were between $36 and $50.45, with an estimated average price of $41.76. The stock is now traded at around $47.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
VIP Contrafund Portfolio sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $72.81 and $94.4, with an estimated average price of $83.7.Sold Out: Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO)
VIP Contrafund Portfolio sold out a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The sale prices were between $145.25 and $178.97, with an estimated average price of $162.18.Sold Out: Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)
VIP Contrafund Portfolio sold out a holding in Parker Hannifin Corp. The sale prices were between $279.47 and $313.39, with an estimated average price of $297.57.Sold Out: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
VIP Contrafund Portfolio sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $196.01 and $228.35, with an estimated average price of $216.07.Sold Out: PPG Industries Inc (PPG)
VIP Contrafund Portfolio sold out a holding in PPG Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $143.01 and $172.3, with an estimated average price of $160.51.Sold Out: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)
VIP Contrafund Portfolio sold out a holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $209.08 and $232.03, with an estimated average price of $218.36.
