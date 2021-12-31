Ziegler Capital Management, LLC Buys Papa John's International Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Vanguard Growth ETF, Sells Broadcom Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Mondelez International Inc

- New Purchases: PZZA, CPK, NOW, TIP, PSX, AMCR, GDOT, HFWA, IWN, SAIC, PRFT, XPEL, WING, NXPI, TDY, SWK, SPG, ROP, LOW, GPN,
- Added Positions: PG, VUG, AEP, EVRI, TGT, BKNG, IWM, STT, WFC, TSLA, SAIL, VCSH, NOC, IDA, HELE, HON, SPT, AIT, VEU, CMCSA, DRI, CFG, ROST, MA, PM, TNL, WMT, KAMN, VBK, AMGN, XOM, SYY, GNL, AROC, CBT, CRNC, SRE, ESE, ETR, GILD, MGM, MCRI, PKG, SJW, ABT, VOT, CP, INGR, DE, DLR, D, LUV, LBRT, GPC, VZ, KMI, LHX, ISRG, PEP, MRK,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, AVGO, CSCO, MDLZ, WHR, RTX, DD, NVDA, LMT, CVS, MODN, COHU, SPY, BAC, UPS, AAPL, JPM, PPG, PRG, CB, TJX, BOOT, COST, SHOO, ADBE, EL, SITM, HD, MPC, ALLY, PLMR, SAIA, PD, VOO, SHOP, PYPL, AAN, VO, SO, UBER, CAT, GIII, GOOGL, MDT, SKYW, SYK, VIOO, CTRN, ETN, PNC, PFE, UCBI, REGI, FB, ANF, AMD, MATX, ALGN, AMKR, DRE, DX, NEE, FL, HFC, IMKTA, VIAV, MTH, MET, MS, NWE, NUVA, OMI, PSB, PIPR, QDEL, RMBS, R, CRM, STX, SWX, TRV, TCBK, UMBF, UNH, WSFS, PRIM, CIM, SATS, LPI, MTDR, COOP, ABBV, ATKR, MNTV, AXNX, T, AZZ, HES, AEL, ADSK, AVB, AVA, TFC, BOKF, OZK, BANR, BAX, BBY, BIG, BDN, BMY, CSX, CAH, CWST, CONN, GLW, CCI, CMI, CW, SITC, DUK, EOG, ECL, EW, LLY, FNF, THFF, FORM, GEF, HWC, HTLD, HIW, HUN, IBCP, NSIT, INTC, IPAR, IPG, IRM, J, JNJ, KAI, KMB, KRG, LHCG, LRCX, BBWI, LYV, MHO, MKC, MCD, MCY, MMSI, CASH, MTX, MOD, NRG, NHC, NWLI, NFLX, NXST, NKE, NUS, OMCL, ASGN, PATK, AVNT, NXGN, DGX, REGN, SBCF, SNA, SAH, SHYF, SBUX, STC, SHO, NLOK, TMO, TRMK, UNP, UMH, URI, UTL, UFPI, VFC, VMI, VMC, DIS, GHC, WM, WTFC, SENEA, VNDA, GTLS, EVR, BX, DFS, ULTA, ENSG, HI, DAN, CLW, CDNA, AMPH, VRSK, GNRC, CLDT, SPSC, AMRC, LYB, NOVT, CUBI, MTSI, SUPN, FANG, ZTS, OMF, NMIH, EGRX, INGN, SAGE, VBTX, CHRS, QSR, BPMC, APLE, BLD, MEDP, DFIN, ANAB, JNCE, AM, SWAV, DOW, HCAT, VEA, APD, MO, ANIK, AZN, B, BA, BLDR, COF, CPF, CLX, CAG, EPC, GIS, HTLF, HPQ, LKFN, LPX, MLI, NSC, PAYX, PCH, SNBR, KAR, STAG, AHH, KN, SFBS, KHC, RPD, FCPT, MGY, INSP, CTVA, AGG, IJH, IVV, VNQ,
- Sold Out: COP, HQY, BG, PNTG, NCLH, BFAM, FIS, CLNE, ROKU, JCI, IP, UMPQ, LEG, TBBK, SBRA, CMC, PLUS, SUM, RILY, CMCO, GVI, PAHC, AMWD, KTOS, GE, LW, EXC, ATVI, SLVM,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 583,552 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.73%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 220,170 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.67%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 21,319 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 13,335 shares, 1.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1%
- Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 52,254 shares, 1.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.42%
Ziegler Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Papa John's International Inc. The purchase prices were between $118.66 and $140.01, with an estimated average price of $128.13. The stock is now traded at around $122.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 76,232 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Chesapeake Utilities Corp (CPK)
Ziegler Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Chesapeake Utilities Corp. The purchase prices were between $126.35 and $145.81, with an estimated average price of $133.28. The stock is now traded at around $132.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 50,104 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)
Ziegler Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $599.57 and $701.73, with an estimated average price of $656.59. The stock is now traded at around $591.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,259 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Ziegler Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $126.18 and $129.42, with an estimated average price of $127.71. The stock is now traded at around $123.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 18,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Phillips 66 (PSX)
Ziegler Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Phillips 66. The purchase prices were between $68.67 and $83.73, with an estimated average price of $75.55. The stock is now traded at around $88.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 27,520 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Amcor PLC (AMCR)
Ziegler Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Amcor PLC. The purchase prices were between $11.26 and $12.39, with an estimated average price of $11.87. The stock is now traded at around $11.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 135,191 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Ziegler Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 229.76%. The purchase prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $159.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 74,862 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
Ziegler Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 919.60%. The purchase prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The stock is now traded at around $291.998800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 28,355 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)
Ziegler Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc by 1747.56%. The purchase prices were between $80.28 and $88.97, with an estimated average price of $84.43. The stock is now traded at around $89.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 86,909 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Everi Holdings Inc (EVRI)
Ziegler Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Everi Holdings Inc by 1290.43%. The purchase prices were between $19.1 and $25.82, with an estimated average price of $22.71. The stock is now traded at around $21.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 342,754 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Ziegler Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.38%. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $205.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 61,784 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Target Corp (TGT)
Ziegler Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Target Corp by 33.68%. The purchase prices were between $217.74 and $266.39, with an estimated average price of $243.15. The stock is now traded at around $212.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 62,226 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Ziegler Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $68.6 and $77.03, with an estimated average price of $72.91.Sold Out: HealthEquity Inc (HQY)
Ziegler Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in HealthEquity Inc. The sale prices were between $39.52 and $69.52, with an estimated average price of $57.98.Sold Out: Bunge Ltd (BG)
Ziegler Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Bunge Ltd. The sale prices were between $82.59 and $96.15, with an estimated average price of $89.42.Sold Out: Pennant Group Inc (PNTG)
Ziegler Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Pennant Group Inc. The sale prices were between $18.94 and $27.19, with an estimated average price of $23.Sold Out: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH)
Ziegler Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $17.79 and $28.92, with an estimated average price of $23.81.Sold Out: Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM)
Ziegler Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $114.69 and $169.73, with an estimated average price of $138.36.
