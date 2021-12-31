Ziegler Capital Management, LLC Buys Papa John's International Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Vanguard Growth ETF, Sells Broadcom Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Mondelez International Inc

New Purchases: PZZA, CPK, NOW, TIP, PSX, AMCR, GDOT, HFWA, IWN, SAIC, PRFT, XPEL, WING, NXPI, TDY, SWK, SPG, ROP, LOW, GPN,

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Papa John's International Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Vanguard Growth ETF, Chesapeake Utilities Corp, American Electric Power Co Inc, sells Broadcom Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Mondelez International Inc, Whirlpool Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ziegler Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Ziegler Capital Management, LLC owns 416 stocks with a total value of $2.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 583,552 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.73% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 220,170 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.67% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 21,319 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 13,335 shares, 1.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1% Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 52,254 shares, 1.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.42%

Ziegler Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Papa John's International Inc. The purchase prices were between $118.66 and $140.01, with an estimated average price of $128.13. The stock is now traded at around $122.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 76,232 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ziegler Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Chesapeake Utilities Corp. The purchase prices were between $126.35 and $145.81, with an estimated average price of $133.28. The stock is now traded at around $132.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 50,104 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ziegler Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $599.57 and $701.73, with an estimated average price of $656.59. The stock is now traded at around $591.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,259 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ziegler Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $126.18 and $129.42, with an estimated average price of $127.71. The stock is now traded at around $123.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 18,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ziegler Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Phillips 66. The purchase prices were between $68.67 and $83.73, with an estimated average price of $75.55. The stock is now traded at around $88.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 27,520 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ziegler Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Amcor PLC. The purchase prices were between $11.26 and $12.39, with an estimated average price of $11.87. The stock is now traded at around $11.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 135,191 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ziegler Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 229.76%. The purchase prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $159.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 74,862 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ziegler Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 919.60%. The purchase prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The stock is now traded at around $291.998800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 28,355 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ziegler Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc by 1747.56%. The purchase prices were between $80.28 and $88.97, with an estimated average price of $84.43. The stock is now traded at around $89.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 86,909 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ziegler Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Everi Holdings Inc by 1290.43%. The purchase prices were between $19.1 and $25.82, with an estimated average price of $22.71. The stock is now traded at around $21.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 342,754 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ziegler Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.38%. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $205.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 61,784 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ziegler Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Target Corp by 33.68%. The purchase prices were between $217.74 and $266.39, with an estimated average price of $243.15. The stock is now traded at around $212.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 62,226 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ziegler Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $68.6 and $77.03, with an estimated average price of $72.91.

Ziegler Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in HealthEquity Inc. The sale prices were between $39.52 and $69.52, with an estimated average price of $57.98.

Ziegler Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Bunge Ltd. The sale prices were between $82.59 and $96.15, with an estimated average price of $89.42.

Ziegler Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Pennant Group Inc. The sale prices were between $18.94 and $27.19, with an estimated average price of $23.

Ziegler Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $17.79 and $28.92, with an estimated average price of $23.81.

Ziegler Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $114.69 and $169.73, with an estimated average price of $138.36.