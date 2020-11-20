Chartwell Investment Partners, Inc. Buys Parsons Corp, Glatfelter Corp, TriMas Corp, Sells Glatfelter Corp, CACI International Inc, Visa Inc

Berywn, PA, based Investment company Chartwell Investment Partners, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Parsons Corp, Glatfelter Corp, TriMas Corp, Columbia Sportswear Co, EnPro Industries Inc, sells Glatfelter Corp, CACI International Inc, Visa Inc, Kirby Corp, Barnes Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Chartwell Investment Partners, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Chartwell Investment Partners, Inc. owns 413 stocks with a total value of $2.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 383,702 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.03% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 574,265 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.92% Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 361,979 shares, 1.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.39% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 257,935 shares, 1.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.81% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 291,376 shares, 1.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.38%

Chartwell Investment Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Parsons Corp. The purchase prices were between $32.32 and $36.56, with an estimated average price of $34.6. The stock is now traded at around $31.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 457,694 shares as of .

Chartwell Investment Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Glatfelter Corp. The purchase prices were between $11 and $14.4, with an estimated average price of $13.09. The stock is now traded at around $13.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 922,030 shares as of .

Chartwell Investment Partners, Inc. initiated holding in TriMas Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.73 and $26.44, with an estimated average price of $24.36. The stock is now traded at around $26.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 558,724 shares as of .

Chartwell Investment Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Columbia Sportswear Co. The purchase prices were between $73.71 and $92.55, with an estimated average price of $82.97. The stock is now traded at around $84.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 120,049 shares as of .

Chartwell Investment Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Life Storage Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.76 and $111.4, with an estimated average price of $101.7. The stock is now traded at around $110.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 79,040 shares as of .

Chartwell Investment Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Service Corp International. The purchase prices were between $36.51 and $48.07, with an estimated average price of $42.64. The stock is now traded at around $48.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 184,185 shares as of .

Chartwell Investment Partners, Inc. added to a holding in EnPro Industries Inc by 131.11%. The purchase prices were between $43.92 and $60.73, with an estimated average price of $53.89. The stock is now traded at around $68.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 261,180 shares as of .

Chartwell Investment Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 31.56%. The purchase prices were between $290.18 and $366.12, with an estimated average price of $324.95. The stock is now traded at around $323.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 60,604 shares as of .

Chartwell Investment Partners, Inc. added to a holding in PNM Resources Inc by 45.66%. The purchase prices were between $37.87 and $44.98, with an estimated average price of $41.7. The stock is now traded at around $49.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 327,580 shares as of .

Chartwell Investment Partners, Inc. added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 21.59%. The purchase prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8. The stock is now traded at around $523.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 38,494 shares as of .

Chartwell Investment Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Kemper Corp by 47.02%. The purchase prices were between $65.11 and $84.85, with an estimated average price of $75.85. The stock is now traded at around $73.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 160,548 shares as of .

Chartwell Investment Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Natera Inc by 123.05%. The purchase prices were between $45.89 and $72.67, with an estimated average price of $56.84. The stock is now traded at around $85.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 80,214 shares as of .

Chartwell Investment Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Glatfelter Corp. The sale prices were between $13 and $16.87, with an estimated average price of $15.37.

Chartwell Investment Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Kirby Corp. The sale prices were between $35.93 and $51.18, with an estimated average price of $44.12.

Chartwell Investment Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Barnes Group Inc. The sale prices were between $34.02 and $42.25, with an estimated average price of $37.96.

Chartwell Investment Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in El Paso Electric Co. The sale prices were between $66.4 and $68.41, with an estimated average price of $67.46.

Chartwell Investment Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in American Campus Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $31.3 and $37.5, with an estimated average price of $34.52.

Chartwell Investment Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Interface Inc. The sale prices were between $5.99 and $8.5, with an estimated average price of $7.45.