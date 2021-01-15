Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Buys CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Charles Schwab Corp, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, Sells TD Ameritrade Holding Corp, BMC Stock Holdings Inc, Meritage Homes Corp

Cincinnati, OH, based Investment company Bowling Portfolio Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Charles Schwab Corp, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, Graham Holdings Co, SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR, sells TD Ameritrade Holding Corp, BMC Stock Holdings Inc, Meritage Homes Corp, Renewable Energy Group Inc, PennyMac Financial Services Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC. As of 2020Q4, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC owns 229 stocks with a total value of $425 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SCHW, SPR, GHC, XLV, USFD, EWC,

SCHW, SPR, GHC, XLV, USFD, EWC, Added Positions: SCHX, MS, SCHB, MNST, SCHA,

SCHX, MS, SCHB, MNST, SCHA, Reduced Positions: AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, GOOGL, FB, SPY, ACA, AMGN, UNH, VZ, USRT, VNQ, CMCSA, INTC, JPM, JNJ, LMT, PG, BMY, CVS, CDNS, KR, LRCX, ORCL, QCOM, SWKS, WMT, T, BRK.B, BIIB, CSCO, NEE, HD, TMO, ANTM, BR, HCA, ABBV, GOOG, WTTR, AES, ALL, ABC, BBY, CBRE, LLY, GIS, HUM, KLAC, KMB, MRK, NVDA, NOC, PKG, PFE, PHM, TXN, MA, JAZZ, V, AVGO, ACN, ATVI, ADBE, ALXN, DOX, APH, AMAT, ARW, AJG, AIZ, AN, AZO, ADSK, BAC, BLK, BC, CAH, CI, CTXS, CTSH, CAG, DHI, DVA, DOV, EA, EMR, RE, XOM, FNF, FITB, CLGX, GNTX, GPC, HIG, HOLX, HUBB, LH, LOW, MAS, MCK, ORLY, OSK, PCAR, PH, PII, RS, SIVB, SHW, SLGN, STT, STLD, SNX, TROW, TKR, TSCO, URI, UHS, GWW, DIS, WFC, WLK, WSM, XEL, SPB, EBAY, OC, AWK, DG, LEA, CHTR, FAF, LYB, BAH, FBHS, PNR, OMF, QRVO, PYPL, FTV, SNDR, DELL, CB, ABT, AEP, BA, CVX, CIEN, C, COST, CMI, EOG, EXPD, FL, HAL, LHX, HPQ, ITT, JBL, JLL, K, LKQ, MKSI, MSM, MOH, NFLX, NUE, PNC, PEP, PFG, PEG, PWR, RBC, RNR, CRM, SLB, SYY, TRN, TSN, UNP, RTX, VMI, WBA, XRX, DAL, DFS, SSNC, LPLA, HII, MPC, APTV, PSX, BERY, VOYA, CDW, SFM, CDK, PRAH, VIRT, KHC, LITE, HPE, BPOP, WDC, QRTEA, NCLH, FHB, SCHE,

AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, GOOGL, FB, SPY, ACA, AMGN, UNH, VZ, USRT, VNQ, CMCSA, INTC, JPM, JNJ, LMT, PG, BMY, CVS, CDNS, KR, LRCX, ORCL, QCOM, SWKS, WMT, T, BRK.B, BIIB, CSCO, NEE, HD, TMO, ANTM, BR, HCA, ABBV, GOOG, WTTR, AES, ALL, ABC, BBY, CBRE, LLY, GIS, HUM, KLAC, KMB, MRK, NVDA, NOC, PKG, PFE, PHM, TXN, MA, JAZZ, V, AVGO, ACN, ATVI, ADBE, ALXN, DOX, APH, AMAT, ARW, AJG, AIZ, AN, AZO, ADSK, BAC, BLK, BC, CAH, CI, CTXS, CTSH, CAG, DHI, DVA, DOV, EA, EMR, RE, XOM, FNF, FITB, CLGX, GNTX, GPC, HIG, HOLX, HUBB, LH, LOW, MAS, MCK, ORLY, OSK, PCAR, PH, PII, RS, SIVB, SHW, SLGN, STT, STLD, SNX, TROW, TKR, TSCO, URI, UHS, GWW, DIS, WFC, WLK, WSM, XEL, SPB, EBAY, OC, AWK, DG, LEA, CHTR, FAF, LYB, BAH, FBHS, PNR, OMF, QRVO, PYPL, FTV, SNDR, DELL, CB, ABT, AEP, BA, CVX, CIEN, C, COST, CMI, EOG, EXPD, FL, HAL, LHX, HPQ, ITT, JBL, JLL, K, LKQ, MKSI, MSM, MOH, NFLX, NUE, PNC, PEP, PFG, PEG, PWR, RBC, RNR, CRM, SLB, SYY, TRN, TSN, UNP, RTX, VMI, WBA, XRX, DAL, DFS, SSNC, LPLA, HII, MPC, APTV, PSX, BERY, VOYA, CDW, SFM, CDK, PRAH, VIRT, KHC, LITE, HPE, BPOP, WDC, QRTEA, NCLH, FHB, SCHE, Sold Out: AMTD, BMCH, MTH, REGI, PFSI, EME, KBH, SF, STAG, TRTN, CNO, SWX, AAWW, POR, COOP, TPH, ASTE, BECN, BLDR, FIX, CMC, FHI, NSIT, LXP, MHO, PCH, SANM, STC, SYKE, THC, VSH, APAM, SUM, DFIN, JELD, HTH, AMKR, ARCB, ABG, AX, CTB, FFG, FBC, HUBG, ASGN, MD, PBH, RCII, TTMI, UFPI, WERN, WOR, IESC, GRBK, VRTU, CLW, VRTS, TRNO, CMRE, WD, DOOR, IBP, GMS, IIPR, SAFE, HBB, AIT, BZH, CTBI, CPSI, DHT, ESCA, FMNB, FBNC, FRME, GTN, IMKTA, IIIN, MED, VIVO, OTTR, NXGN, RCKY, BSRR, SAH, SPTN, SCS, TBBK, WMK, DGICA, TOWN, PRIM, LL, ENSG, GTS, MYRG, FF, SEM, HMST, FSBW, BCC, MUSA, LPG, CCS, OEC, BSIG, ENVA, I4F, NTB, FBM, RDFN, MBIN, PRSP, ACCO, ACLS, PRDO, CYH, CWCO, CORE, EGP, FISI, BUSE, CIVB, THFF, FONR, HWKN, HBNC, IBCP, TILE, HZO, MNR, NWLI, NRIM, OSBC, OPY, QCRH, RBCAA, JOE, INVA, USNA, SENEA, KOP, APEI, FOR, MOFG, EXPI, RYI, GNE, RM, RLGY, ECOM, RMAX, FCBP, ATEN, FFWM, SPKE, KE, UNIT, CHCT, ATKR, CWH, FRTA, WHD, CNSL, PUMP, PQG, EIGI, SOI, VNT, WOW,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 264,774 shares, 8.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.86% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 103,344 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.92% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,677 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.67% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 6,389 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.36% CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 108,178 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.68%

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.75 and $53.04, with an estimated average price of $45.56. The stock is now traded at around $58.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 21,470 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC initiated holding in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.14 and $40.34, with an estimated average price of $29.06. The stock is now traded at around $38.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,969 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC initiated holding in Graham Holdings Co. The purchase prices were between $380.34 and $533.38, with an estimated average price of $445.12. The stock is now traded at around $556.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 454 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC initiated holding in SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $101.66 and $113.44, with an estimated average price of $109.25. The stock is now traded at around $116.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,416 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC initiated holding in US Foods Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.9 and $34.32, with an estimated average price of $28.74. The stock is now traded at around $35.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,895 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Canada ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.15 and $31.33, with an estimated average price of $29.07. The stock is now traded at around $31.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,887 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC added to a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 25.68%. The purchase prices were between $78.71 and $90.95, with an estimated average price of $86.03. The stock is now traded at around $91.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 108,178 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC sold out a holding in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $39.97 and $40.82, with an estimated average price of $40.4.

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC sold out a holding in BMC Stock Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.04 and $55.48, with an estimated average price of $46.51.

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC sold out a holding in Meritage Homes Corp. The sale prices were between $82.82 and $115.01, with an estimated average price of $94.12.

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC sold out a holding in Renewable Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $51.64 and $79.01, with an estimated average price of $61.38.

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC sold out a holding in PennyMac Financial Services Inc. The sale prices were between $50.82 and $69.49, with an estimated average price of $59.55.

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC sold out a holding in Stag Industrial Inc. The sale prices were between $29.51 and $33.42, with an estimated average price of $31.23.