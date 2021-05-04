Logo
Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC Buys Apple Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Chubb, Sells American Express Co, Intel Corp, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund

Author's Avatar
insider
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Chubb, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Microsoft Corp, sells American Express Co, Intel Corp, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC owns 406 stocks with a total value of $766 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mount+yale+investment+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,002,326 shares, 15.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.35%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 41,340 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.81%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 6,930 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.24%
  4. Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) - 47,082 shares, 1.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.29%
  5. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 163,891 shares, 1.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.51%
New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $51.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 61,538 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $53.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 38,445 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $249.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,159 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $28.34, with an estimated average price of $24.5. The stock is now traded at around $27.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 35,791 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82. The stock is now traded at around $153.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25. The stock is now traded at around $166.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,690 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 28.35%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $128.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.53%. The holding were 1,002,326 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 490.15%. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $50.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 149,821 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Chubb Ltd (CB)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Chubb Ltd by 329.34%. The purchase prices were between $145.1 and $175.05, with an estimated average price of $161.18. The stock is now traded at around $172.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 47,060 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 39.22%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $247.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 34,242 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 207.74%. The purchase prices were between $173.85 and $242.42, with an estimated average price of $212.06. The stock is now traded at around $194.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 13,525 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Smith & Nephew PLC (SNN)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Smith & Nephew PLC by 103.51%. The purchase prices were between $36.75 and $45.88, with an estimated average price of $41.34. The stock is now traded at around $42.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 61,640 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: American Express Co (AXP)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $132.09.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund. The sale prices were between $53.19 and $57, with an estimated average price of $55.26.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.

Sold Out: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03.

Sold Out: F5 Networks Inc (FFIV)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in F5 Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $175.85 and $210.62, with an estimated average price of $197.19.

Sold Out: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52.

Reduced: Intel Corp (INTC)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Intel Corp by 84.73%. The sale prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $55.887800. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.8%. Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC still held 20,488 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 68.66%. The sale prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $73.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC still held 14,984 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 55.36%. The sale prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $152.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC still held 7,962 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 77.21%. The sale prices were between $44.72 and $45.61, with an estimated average price of $45.15. The stock is now traded at around $45.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC still held 5,366 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Zebra Technologies Corp by 25.24%. The sale prices were between $378.13 and $512.69, with an estimated average price of $446.55. The stock is now traded at around $462.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC still held 5,817 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Tractor Supply Co (TSCO)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Tractor Supply Co by 49.61%. The sale prices were between $139.71 and $178.48, with an estimated average price of $159.54. The stock is now traded at around $190.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC still held 5,108 shares as of 2021-03-31.



