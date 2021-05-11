Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC Buys Qorvo Inc, CAI International Inc, America First Multifamily Investors LP, Sells iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

- New Purchases: QRVO, CAI, SABR, ETSY,
- Added Positions: ATAX, EPD, MO, SLB, XOM, ISTB, TIP, QQQ, VYMI, MSFT, VTIP, ISRG, EEM, IWY, PHM, BABA, SPY, AAL, ITOT, MCD, EBAY, SHY, BRK.B, DGRO, EFAV, FDX, PPL, MMP, VMBS, DOW, IUSV, MMM, VHT, ETN, DIA, XLG, NFLX, TOTL, CVX, IWF, BXMT, JPM, SWKS, MOAT, ONEQ, IVW, JNJ, ARI, FRT, FTEC, PAA, BAB, XLK, STWD, RVT, VNQ, AMLP, RFI, UTF, RSP, STX, IJR, EFV, MAV, UNP, ABBV, SDIV, HTD, HYMB, SPIP, V, ABT, BAC, C, SCZ, IDV, MDLZ, NMZ, IGR, FPF, SJNK, HIX, MDT, AMGN, ADP, BGT, CVS, CCL, CINF, GOOD, HON, HUM, EEMS, PFF, KEY, LLY, MMC, PEP, PFE, PSX, WMT, CSCO, CMCSA, CXW, IEFA, IEMG, REM, TFC, HYD, VZ, EMD, IWS, TJX, NEE,
- Reduced Positions: IJH, BBN, T, MPLX, PYPL, GLD, MAC, NVDA, AMZN, TSLA, LQD, BA, AMAT, KWEB, DIS, TWTR, GOOGL, BX, BSV, CHI, INTC, GOOG, XLU, FB, PXD, IEP, NRZ, NBH, MRK, NVG, KKR, HDV, IDXX, SOL, ET, SAN, ARCC, NGG, NYCB, APO, WFC, VIAC, DMO, CRM, EDIV, BMY, UNH, WDAY, HTY, GPMT, GEO, DHC, CHY, IYW, IYJ, WBA, NSC, SBUX, MELI, HAL, SPYG, TRTX, GOLD,
- Sold Out: VRTX, CACI, RWM, KREF, OCSI, CRWD, EDV, LHX, GWPH, TWLO, USIG, BIDU, AGG, NYF, VCLT, SKT, MLCO, ZM, CHL, LIN, TGT, NCV, PCI, HYG, IBB, NOBL, XLV, ED, GD, OHI, RTX, ANTM, MUA, NCZ, AVGO, FXF, IOO, IWB, IWM, VOT, IBN, ILMN, K, MCHP, PBR, SHW, SWK, STT, TROW, VFC, BR, SNOW, DVYE, FXI, IYH, AEP, COST, HSBC, WELL, PNW, EFT, PK, IYK, VOO, XLY, ATO, CCI, DUK, HST, ORLY, RDNT, UL, RDS.B, IFN, IDU, VIG, ASML, ACN, AMT, ETR, GE, GIS, GSK, NUE, TEVA, TOT, WYNN, YUM, RQI, LGI, GM, CIBR, FXB, FXE, FXY, IVV, JKH, MUB, ALE, BP, BLK, LMT, O, REGN, WEC, MSD, HYT, EAD, BLW, SAR, NVCR, ELAN, FSLY, CHNG, ANGL, ESGE, ESGU, EWH, GOVT, IWD, IWV, IXP, IYE, IYM, VGT, XLE, XLP, AXP, AIG, EPR, EXC, FCN, HSY, MAR, MET, ES, PAYX, TRV, NLOK, TXN, RNP, MA, GOF, TDOC, BATRA, NIO, IXJ, IYY, MJ, VCIT, VCR, VCSH, XLF, AB, BCS, BIIB, COP, CVA, DTE, DEO, F, SVC, VTRS, QCOM, RF, UTG, AER, BGS, IGT, BEP, PM, TSPA, FPL, CFG, BHF, SPOT, DTD, EFG, EMB, FINX, IAGG, IGV, IJJ, ITM, IWP, JETS, RPG, USMV, CB, SRPT, BTI, CAR, CNP, CI, GLW, DB, FLIR, GILD, ING, KMT, LAZ, NHI, OXY, PRU, ROP, SPG, HIO, NAN, NRK, BFY, ETG, AVAV, CNK, AWK, PMT, EFC, GBAB, NCLH, CDW, 50AA, STOR, YUMC, SNAP, DELL, PLTR, ACWV, IGSB, EWJ, HACK, IHF, IXG, IYZ, JNK, PID, PSK, SPYV, ATVI, AMD, A, UHAL, IVZ, ANSS, AVB, BSX, FUN, CERN, SCHW, KO, CTSH, CBSH, STZ, CS, D, EMN, EW, EXEL, FCFS, FE, FISV, ORAN, BPYU, PEAK, IBM, IDCC, ICE, IRM, JBLU, KSS, LAMR, LVS, LYV, LYG, LOW, MKL, MCK, MS, MSI, NJR, NOK, PBT, BB, SBAC, SIRI, LUV, AXON, WEN, GROW, VOD, WMB, ZBH, CMG, DSU, HQH, VPV, NZF, FRA, BGR, LDOS, JAZZ, TEL, NWG, TWO, ARR, IVR, TRGP, KMI, HII, MPC, VGI, PBYI, ESNT, TWOU, SAGE, SNR, MGP, FND, SOI, JHG, HFRO, DOCU, GNLN, CCO, FVRR, FSKR, BEPC, DKNG, AGZ, AOM, DXJ, EWW, FLOT, ICF, ICVT, IEF, IEI, IEV, ITA, IWN, IXN, IYF, MGC, OEF, PCY, SIVR, SLQD, SLY, SLYV, SPDW, SPXU, SUB, VFH, VLUE, VWO, VXF, WIP, XLI, ATSG, ADBE, ALXN, AMRN, AMP, ABC, AME, APH, AZO, BDX, APYX, BRKS, CVM, ELY, CAKE, CME, NNN, TCOM, CFR, DRI, DD, ECL, EIX, EQR, ESS, EXAS, EXPE, EXPD, FVE, GENE, GIGM, ITGR, MNST, HPQ, HUN, JCI, LEN, LECO, LAD, MHO, MFC, MRVL, MKC, SPGI, MTD, MITK, NRG, NTCT, NOC, NVS, NVAX, ORCL, OSTK, PCG, PH, PENN, PII, PGR, ROLL, RRC, RAD, STRA, TISI, TEF, RIG, UAA, UNF, UPS, VMC, WAB, NQP, CII, GGN, EDU, FSLR, DAL, THM, GRBK, EDD, DFS, NMM, APPS, COCP, BLNK, CDXC, ECHO, DG, AVEO, PRI, AMCX, CHEF, VAC, MTDR, PNR, ICPT, IQV, SAIC, WB, CCS, PIRS, KEYS, GKOS, CC, PLNT, HPE, UA, NVT, VRT, FLMN, MRNA, PINS, ALC, BYND, CTVA, DDOG, CARR, OTIS, NKLA, BIGC, BKLN, GDX, IXC, LIT, MBB, MINT, PUI, QID, SPHD, USO, VB, VGK, XLRE,
These are the top 5 holdings of Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 40,541 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.39%
- iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 37,053 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.67%
- John Hancock Tax-advantaged Div Inc Fd (HTD) - 138,585 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.55%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 7,980 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.90%
- iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 57,642 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.52%
Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in Qorvo Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.9 and $186.03, with an estimated average price of $175.58. The stock is now traded at around $172.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 4,048 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: CAI International Inc (CAI)
Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in CAI International Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.45 and $48.73, with an estimated average price of $39.5. The stock is now traded at around $42.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 15,817 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Sabre Corp (SABR)
Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in Sabre Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.78 and $16.83, with an estimated average price of $13.52. The stock is now traded at around $12.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 23,660 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Etsy Inc (ETSY)
Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $167.57 and $244.58, with an estimated average price of $209.7. The stock is now traded at around $169.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,057 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: America First Multifamily Investors LP (ATAX)
Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC added to a holding in America First Multifamily Investors LP by 159.85%. The purchase prices were between $4.16 and $5.96, with an estimated average price of $4.75. The stock is now traded at around $6.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 171,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)
Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC added to a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP by 204.42%. The purchase prices were between $19.29 and $23.7, with an estimated average price of $21.98. The stock is now traded at around $23.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 36,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Altria Group Inc (MO)
Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 127.01%. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 18,524 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)
Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC added to a holding in Schlumberger Ltd by 4776.42%. The purchase prices were between $21.81 and $29.95, with an estimated average price of $26.33. The stock is now traded at around $31.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 18,823 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 257.92%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $60.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 10,641 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB)
Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 21.11%. The purchase prices were between $51.13 and $51.51, with an estimated average price of $51.34. The stock is now traded at around $51.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 45,119 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56.Sold Out: CACI International Inc (CACI)
Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC sold out a holding in CACI International Inc. The sale prices were between $216.37 and $259.21, with an estimated average price of $239.25.Sold Out: ProShares Short Russell2000 (RWM)
Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC sold out a holding in ProShares Short Russell2000. The sale prices were between $20.93 and $25.8, with an estimated average price of $22.65.Sold Out: KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (KREF)
Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC sold out a holding in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $17.12 and $19.19, with an estimated average price of $18.34.Sold Out: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $173.85 and $242.42, with an estimated average price of $212.06.Sold Out: Oaktree Strategic Income Corp (OCSI)
Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC sold out a holding in Oaktree Strategic Income Corp. The sale prices were between $7.65 and $8.68, with an estimated average price of $8.14.Reduced: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 24.9%. The sale prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $270.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.45%. Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC still held 8,988 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN)
Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC reduced to a holding in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 41.29%. The sale prices were between $23.86 and $26.95, with an estimated average price of $25.47. The stock is now traded at around $24.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.36%. Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC still held 28,414 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: AT&T Inc (T)
Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC reduced to a holding in AT&T Inc by 41.52%. The sale prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $32.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC still held 23,549 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: MPLX LP (MPLX)
Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC reduced to a holding in MPLX LP by 28.21%. The sale prices were between $21.97 and $26.36, with an estimated average price of $24.54. The stock is now traded at around $28.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC still held 30,413 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC reduced to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 35.88%. The sale prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $248.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC still held 1,517 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC reduced to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 24.65%. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $172.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC still held 2,971 shares as of 2021-03-31.
