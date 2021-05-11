Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC Buys Qorvo Inc, CAI International Inc, America First Multifamily Investors LP, Sells iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC Buys Qorvo Inc, CAI International Inc, America First Multifamily Investors LP, Sells iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

Author's Avatar
insider
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Qorvo Inc, CAI International Inc, America First Multifamily Investors LP, Enterprise Products Partners LP, Altria Group Inc, sells iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust, CACI International Inc, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC owns 222 stocks with a total value of $144 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/samalin+investment+counsel%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 40,541 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.39%
  2. iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 37,053 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.67%
  3. John Hancock Tax-advantaged Div Inc Fd (HTD) - 138,585 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.55%
  4. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 7,980 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.90%
  5. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 57,642 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.52%
New Purchase: Qorvo Inc (QRVO)

Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in Qorvo Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.9 and $186.03, with an estimated average price of $175.58. The stock is now traded at around $172.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 4,048 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CAI International Inc (CAI)

Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in CAI International Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.45 and $48.73, with an estimated average price of $39.5. The stock is now traded at around $42.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 15,817 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sabre Corp (SABR)

Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in Sabre Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.78 and $16.83, with an estimated average price of $13.52. The stock is now traded at around $12.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 23,660 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Etsy Inc (ETSY)

Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $167.57 and $244.58, with an estimated average price of $209.7. The stock is now traded at around $169.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,057 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: America First Multifamily Investors LP (ATAX)

Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC added to a holding in America First Multifamily Investors LP by 159.85%. The purchase prices were between $4.16 and $5.96, with an estimated average price of $4.75. The stock is now traded at around $6.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 171,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)

Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC added to a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP by 204.42%. The purchase prices were between $19.29 and $23.7, with an estimated average price of $21.98. The stock is now traded at around $23.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 36,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 127.01%. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 18,524 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)

Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC added to a holding in Schlumberger Ltd by 4776.42%. The purchase prices were between $21.81 and $29.95, with an estimated average price of $26.33. The stock is now traded at around $31.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 18,823 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 257.92%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $60.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 10,641 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB)

Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 21.11%. The purchase prices were between $51.13 and $51.51, with an estimated average price of $51.34. The stock is now traded at around $51.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 45,119 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56.

Sold Out: CACI International Inc (CACI)

Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC sold out a holding in CACI International Inc. The sale prices were between $216.37 and $259.21, with an estimated average price of $239.25.

Sold Out: ProShares Short Russell2000 (RWM)

Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC sold out a holding in ProShares Short Russell2000. The sale prices were between $20.93 and $25.8, with an estimated average price of $22.65.

Sold Out: KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (KREF)

Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC sold out a holding in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $17.12 and $19.19, with an estimated average price of $18.34.

Sold Out: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $173.85 and $242.42, with an estimated average price of $212.06.

Sold Out: Oaktree Strategic Income Corp (OCSI)

Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC sold out a holding in Oaktree Strategic Income Corp. The sale prices were between $7.65 and $8.68, with an estimated average price of $8.14.

Reduced: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 24.9%. The sale prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $270.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.45%. Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC still held 8,988 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN)

Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC reduced to a holding in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 41.29%. The sale prices were between $23.86 and $26.95, with an estimated average price of $25.47. The stock is now traded at around $24.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.36%. Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC still held 28,414 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: AT&T Inc (T)

Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC reduced to a holding in AT&T Inc by 41.52%. The sale prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $32.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC still held 23,549 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: MPLX LP (MPLX)

Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC reduced to a holding in MPLX LP by 28.21%. The sale prices were between $21.97 and $26.36, with an estimated average price of $24.54. The stock is now traded at around $28.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC still held 30,413 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC reduced to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 35.88%. The sale prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $248.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC still held 1,517 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC reduced to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 24.65%. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $172.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC still held 2,971 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC. Also check out:

1. Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider