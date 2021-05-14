Manchester Capital Management LLC Buys Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, WESCO International Inc, Sells Tetra Tech Inc, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Essential Utilities Inc

- New Purchases: SPLV, WCC, GBX, NWPX, VFH, STZ, VV, VIH, CCIV, JCI, IBEX, Z, UCTT, JETS, SE, SNOW, QQQ, HAIN, QCLN, RBLX, NVEE, AMC, ILF, RTP, MSOS, AFRM, CLOV, MJ, BMBL, CPNG, BSCL, BSV, IGSB, SLGN, AEE, ATR, LUMN, CGEN, DLB, FLO, GPK, HCSG, NOK, DGX, ADPT, SPWR, NLOK, WERN, WOR, CMG, WD5A, FUBO, LNT, TLRY, TLRY, CWH,
- Added Positions: SPY, VB, VO, OSH, VHT, JNJ, AWK, PEP, BRK.B, AMZN, BAC, VOE, NVDA, EMR, TEL, VTV, CVX, DOCU, VOO, KWEB, BA, SCHW, USB, TSLA, APH, FB, PSX, JPM, OXY, ILMN, SPG, WMT, WFC, CVS, PYPL, UNP, PNR, GLD, MMM, CSCO, GD, INTC, MDT, IWN, VTI, PFE, ALGN, PRU, PTON, MTCH, DOW, VT, BMY, NEE, VEU, SHOP, NVT, FANG, VXF, VXUS, OTIS, TTD, BND, MRNA, TIP, BYND, CARR, SCHB, KMB, ALL, AEP, AMGN, CBT, CAH, CLX, ED, D, DUK, EXC, GE, GIS, HRL, SJM, K, BAH, MGEE, NEU, NUE, PNM, LIN, SRE, SO, AXON, WAB, WEC, XEL, BRBS, TMUS, AVGO,
- Reduced Positions: UPS, VBK, TTEK, VEA, WTRG, AQUA, VWO, LNN, QCOM, TMO, VOT, AFL, DKNG, VIG, KO, GOOGL, ZM, LRCX, MRK, UNH, BABA, NIO, DSI, IGM, DHR, GILD, HD, INTU, NEM, OSBC, VZ, DIS, V, GOOG, CGC, UBER, PSTH, ARKW, IVW, MDY, MINT, VNQ, ALE, ACN, ADBE, APD, ASH, ASB, AGO, ATO, ADSK, ADP, TFC, BLDP, BIIB, CHRW, CMS, CNC, CI, CTAS, CTSH, CL, CMA, CBSH, COST, CCI, DTE, DLTR, DCI, DOV, DD, EOG, EMN, ETN, ECL, EIX, EW, ETR, EXPD, FITB, BEN, FULT, HSY, HPQ, IBM, IDA, ITW, TT, ICE, KEY, LSTR, LII, LMT, MAS, MCK, MET, MCHP, MU, MCO, VTRS, NFLX, NTAP, NI, NKE, NTRS, ORI, PPG, PAYX, PBCT, PNW, BKNG, PFG, PB, RPM, RF, RSG, CRM, SON, STT, SYK, SNPS, SYY, TSM, TER, TXN, TSCO, TCBK, TRN, UL, UNM, VFC, VRSN, WBA, WAFD, WM, ANTM, EVRG, WSM, XLNX, ZION, MA, BX, LULU, ULTA, MSCI, PM, HII, MPC, NOW, ZTS, IQV, CFG, ENR, TDOC, CRSP, ZS, PINS, CRWD, REAL, VNT, IBB, IJH, IVV, VIS,
- Sold Out: IPOE, IPOF, PRF, SCHG, EV, BEAT, RBAC, ARKK, SSYS, WDAY, SQ, CRON, ROKU, ASML, SRPT, ABMD, AMD, A, ALXN, AIG, ABC, ANSS, AMAT, ARW, AJG, BLL, BBY, BMRN, BRO, BF.B, BRKR, BG, CDNS, CPB, CERN, CRL, LNG, CINF, CSGP, TPR, CPRT, DXCM, EWBC, ENTG, ELS, ERIE, EL, EXAS, EXPE, EXR, FFIV, FLIR, FDS, FAST, FMBI, IT, GGG, HAE, MNST, LHX, HIG, HEI, HSIC, HOLX, INFO, IEX, INCY, IP, IONS, JBHT, JKHY, KLAC, KSS, LVS, LECO, MTB, MTG, MKTX, MXIM, SPGI, MTD, MAA, MPWR, NRG, NBIX, NTIC, ORLY, OGE, ODFL, PTC, PRGO, PSA, O, REGN, RMD, RHI, ROK, ROL, ROST, POOL, SEIC, SHW, SIRI, SWKS, SNA, SJI, LUV, TTWO, TECH, TFX, TIF, TTC, WEN, TRMB, OLED, VLO, WSBC, WABC, WEX, WYNN, HEI.A, CODI, BR, PODD, MASI, VMW, TDC, LL, FTNT, VRSK, DG, CHTR, SSNC, CBOE, QEP, BWXT, LPLA, FLT, HCA, FBHS, GWRE, EPAM, ALSN, ENPH, HTA, PANW, NWSA, RNG, BURL, VEEV, AERI, CHGG, ALLE, GRUB, PAYC, ARES, ZEN, ANET, W, KEYS, PRAH, QRVO, GDDY, BKI, FIT, TRU, NVCR, TEAM, USFD, RETA, COUP, MYOV, OKTA, FND, ATUS, SPOT, CDAY, SMAR, ESTC, STNE, TWST, TW, AVTR, FVRR, WORK, TXG, NET, PPD, RPRX, IAC, IEI, XBI,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 267,176 shares, 15.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.97%
- United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 570,959 shares, 14.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.39%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 455,068 shares, 8.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81%
- T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) - 163,020 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01%
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 27,287 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.33%
Manchester Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.77 and $58.66, with an estimated average price of $56.03. The stock is now traded at around $61.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 37,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: WESCO International Inc (WCC)
Manchester Capital Management LLC initiated holding in WESCO International Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.98 and $93.23, with an estimated average price of $84.1. The stock is now traded at around $107.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX)
Manchester Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Greenbrier Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.42 and $49.83, with an estimated average price of $42.77. The stock is now traded at around $45.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX)
Manchester Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Northwest Pipe Co. The purchase prices were between $27.2 and $36.28, with an estimated average price of $32.43. The stock is now traded at around $31.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 21,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)
Manchester Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.41 and $86.32, with an estimated average price of $79.39. The stock is now traded at around $91.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,798 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)
Manchester Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.93 and $241.27, with an estimated average price of $225.61. The stock is now traded at around $231.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,698 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)
Manchester Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 24.21%. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $214.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 37,484 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Oak Street Health Inc (OSH)
Manchester Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Oak Street Health Inc by 2918.25%. The purchase prices were between $48.96 and $64.99, with an estimated average price of $55.78. The stock is now traded at around $53.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 15,876 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)
Manchester Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 83.12%. The purchase prices were between $217.6 and $236.12, with an estimated average price of $228.75. The stock is now traded at around $235.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,614 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: American Water Works Co Inc (AWK)
Manchester Capital Management LLC added to a holding in American Water Works Co Inc by 49.08%. The purchase prices were between $132.13 and $165.01, with an estimated average price of $151.7. The stock is now traded at around $152.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 14,883 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
Manchester Capital Management LLC added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 68.60%. The purchase prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16. The stock is now traded at around $146.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,708 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Manchester Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 33.05%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $41.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 41,255 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp V (IPOE)
Manchester Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp V. The sale prices were between $12.12 and $25.78, with an estimated average price of $19.81.Sold Out: Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI (IPOF)
Manchester Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI. The sale prices were between $10.61 and $15.95, with an estimated average price of $13.48.Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)
Manchester Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $122.81 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $130.17.Sold Out: Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF)
Manchester Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $130.82 and $152.79, with an estimated average price of $143.Sold Out: BioTelemetry Inc (BEAT)
Manchester Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in BioTelemetry Inc. The sale prices were between $71.46 and $72.38, with an estimated average price of $71.95.Sold Out: Eaton Vance Corp (EV)
Manchester Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.
