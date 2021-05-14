Logo
Manchester Capital Management LLC Buys Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, WESCO International Inc, Sells Tetra Tech Inc, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Essential Utilities Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Manchester, VT, based Investment company Manchester Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, WESCO International Inc, Oak Street Health Inc, Vanguard Health Care ETF, sells Tetra Tech Inc, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Essential Utilities Inc, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp, Lindsay Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Manchester Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Manchester Capital Management LLC owns 628 stocks with a total value of $668 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Manchester Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/manchester+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Manchester Capital Management LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 267,176 shares, 15.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.97%
  2. United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 570,959 shares, 14.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.39%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 455,068 shares, 8.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81%
  4. T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) - 163,020 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01%
  5. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 27,287 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.33%
New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)

Manchester Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.77 and $58.66, with an estimated average price of $56.03. The stock is now traded at around $61.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 37,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: WESCO International Inc (WCC)

Manchester Capital Management LLC initiated holding in WESCO International Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.98 and $93.23, with an estimated average price of $84.1. The stock is now traded at around $107.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX)

Manchester Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Greenbrier Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.42 and $49.83, with an estimated average price of $42.77. The stock is now traded at around $45.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX)

Manchester Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Northwest Pipe Co. The purchase prices were between $27.2 and $36.28, with an estimated average price of $32.43. The stock is now traded at around $31.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 21,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)

Manchester Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.41 and $86.32, with an estimated average price of $79.39. The stock is now traded at around $91.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,798 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)

Manchester Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.93 and $241.27, with an estimated average price of $225.61. The stock is now traded at around $231.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,698 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

Manchester Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 24.21%. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $214.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 37,484 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Oak Street Health Inc (OSH)

Manchester Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Oak Street Health Inc by 2918.25%. The purchase prices were between $48.96 and $64.99, with an estimated average price of $55.78. The stock is now traded at around $53.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 15,876 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)

Manchester Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 83.12%. The purchase prices were between $217.6 and $236.12, with an estimated average price of $228.75. The stock is now traded at around $235.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,614 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: American Water Works Co Inc (AWK)

Manchester Capital Management LLC added to a holding in American Water Works Co Inc by 49.08%. The purchase prices were between $132.13 and $165.01, with an estimated average price of $151.7. The stock is now traded at around $152.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 14,883 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Manchester Capital Management LLC added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 68.60%. The purchase prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16. The stock is now traded at around $146.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,708 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Manchester Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 33.05%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $41.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 41,255 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp V (IPOE)

Manchester Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp V. The sale prices were between $12.12 and $25.78, with an estimated average price of $19.81.

Sold Out: Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI (IPOF)

Manchester Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI. The sale prices were between $10.61 and $15.95, with an estimated average price of $13.48.

Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)

Manchester Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $122.81 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $130.17.

Sold Out: Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF)

Manchester Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $130.82 and $152.79, with an estimated average price of $143.

Sold Out: BioTelemetry Inc (BEAT)

Manchester Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in BioTelemetry Inc. The sale prices were between $71.46 and $72.38, with an estimated average price of $71.95.

Sold Out: Eaton Vance Corp (EV)

Manchester Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.



Here is the complete portfolio of Manchester Capital Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Manchester Capital Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Manchester Capital Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Manchester Capital Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Manchester Capital Management LLC keeps buying

insider

insider