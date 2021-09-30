NVIT BNY Mellon Dynamic U.S. Core Fund Buys Moderna Inc, Match Group Inc, Analog Devices Inc, Sells , , NOV Inc

- New Purchases: MRNA, MTCH, TECH, CDAY, BRO,
- Added Positions: ADI, TSLA, CRM, GM, INFO, KIM, SIVB, WMT, BKR, BBWI, OXY, FTV, IR, CARR, OTIS,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, AAPL, FB, GOOG, BRK.B, AMZN, GOOGL, JPM, BAC, NVDA, ORCL, DE, HD, JNJ, PG, UNH, MA, V, CHTR, PYPL, T, ABT, ADBE, CVX, CSCO, C, KO, CMCSA, XOM, INTC, MRK, MS, NFLX, PEP, PFE, UNP, VZ, DIS, ABBV, MMM, CB, PLD, ACN, AMD, MO, AXP, AMT, AMGN, AMAT, ADP, TFC, BDX, BIIB, BLK, BA, BMY, CSX, CVS, COF, CAT, FIS, SCHW, CI, COP, COST, CCI, DHR, DD, LLY, EL, NEE, GE, GILD, GS, HON, IBM, INTU, ISRG, MDLZ, KR, LRCX, LMT, LOW, MCD, SPGI, MDT, MET, MU, NKE, NSC, LIN, BKNG, QCOM, SBUX, TGT, TXN, TMO, USB, UPS, RTX, ANTM, WFC, TDG, TMUS, PM, AVGO, NXPI, HCA, NOW, ZTS, AOS, AES, ABMD, ATVI, AFL, A, APD, ARE, LNT, ALL, AEE, AEP, AIG, AMP, AME, APH, IVZ, AON, ADM, AJG, AIZ, AZO, ADSK, AVB, BLL, BK, BAX, BBY, BIO, BWA, BXP, BSX, BF.B, CBRE, VIAC, CF, CDNS, CAH, CE, CNC, LUMN, CERN, CRL, CME, CHD, CINF, CTAS, CLX, TPR, CTSH, CL, CMA, DXC, CAG, STZ, CPRT, GLW, CMI, DHI, XRAY, DTE, DVA, DXCM, DLR, DLTR, D, DPZ, DOV, DUK, DRE, EOG, EMN, ETN, DISH, ECL, EIX, EW, EA, EMR, EFX, EQIX, EQR, RE, EXC, FFIV, FMC, FAST, FDX, FITB, FISV, F, FCX, IT, GD, GIS, GPC, GPN, LHX, HIG, HAS, WELL, HSIC, HSY, HPQ, HOLX, HRL, HST, HUM, HBAN, IEX, IDXX, ITW, ILMN, INCY, TT, ICE, IFF, IP, IRM, JBHT, JKHY, J, JCI, JNPR, KLAC, KSU, KEY, KMB, LKQ, LH, LEN, LNC, LYV, MGM, MRO, MKTX, MMC, MLM, MAS, MKC, MCK, MTD, MCHP, MHK, TAP, MPWR, MCO, MSI, NRG, NVR, NEM, ES, NOC, NUE, ORLY, ODFL, OMC, PCAR, PNC, PPG, PPL, PKG, PH, PAYX, PKI, PNW, PXD, PFG, PGR, PRU, PEG, PSA, PHM, DGX, RJF, REG, REGN, RF, RSG, RMD, RHI, WRK, ROK, ROP, SBAC, SLB, STX, SEE, SRE, SHW, SPG, SWKS, SNA, SO, LUV, TRV, STT, STE, SNPS, SYY, TROW, TJX, TDY, TER, TXT, GL, TSCO, TYL, UDR, UHS, VLO, VRSN, VRTX, VMC, WRB, WBA, WM, WAT, WST, EVRG, WHR, WMB, WLTW, WEC, WYNN, XEL, XLNX, YUM, ZBRA, ZBH, ZION, EBAY, CMG, L, WU, DFS, TEL, AWK, ULTA, MSCI, FTNT, VRSK, DG, GNRC, CBOE, FRC, FLT, KMI, HII, MPC, FBHS, XYL, APTV, ENPH, PSX, PNR, FANG, IQV, CDW, NWSA, TWTR, HLT, PAYC, ANET, CZR, KEYS, QRVO, LW, HWM, FOXA, FOX, DOW, CTVA, AMCR,
- Sold Out: ALXN, MXIM, NOV, PRGO, UNM,
For the details of NVIT BNY Mellon Dynamic U.S. Core Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nvit+bny+mellon+dynamic+u.s.+core+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of NVIT BNY Mellon Dynamic U.S. Core Fund
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 739,315 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.55%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 353,920 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.81%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 20,489 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.14%
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 112,313 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.12%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 14,175 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.52%
NVIT BNY Mellon Dynamic U.S. Core Fund initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.9 and $484.47, with an estimated average price of $367.49. The stock is now traded at around $272.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 16,415 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Match Group Inc (MTCH)
NVIT BNY Mellon Dynamic U.S. Core Fund initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $130.97 and $165.86, with an estimated average price of $152.33. The stock is now traded at around $132.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 12,381 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Bio-Techne Corp (TECH)
NVIT BNY Mellon Dynamic U.S. Core Fund initiated holding in Bio-Techne Corp. The purchase prices were between $444.87 and $538.88, with an estimated average price of $486.64. The stock is now traded at around $470.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,822 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (CDAY)
NVIT BNY Mellon Dynamic U.S. Core Fund initiated holding in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.31 and $116.11, with an estimated average price of $105.06. The stock is now traded at around $104.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,033 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Brown & Brown Inc (BRO)
NVIT BNY Mellon Dynamic U.S. Core Fund initiated holding in Brown & Brown Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.31 and $58.94, with an estimated average price of $55.75. The stock is now traded at around $67.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,455 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)
NVIT BNY Mellon Dynamic U.S. Core Fund added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 42.91%. The purchase prices were between $158.98 and $178.53, with an estimated average price of $167.71. The stock is now traded at around $183.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 25,361 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Kimco Realty Corp (KIM)
NVIT BNY Mellon Dynamic U.S. Core Fund added to a holding in Kimco Realty Corp by 32.04%. The purchase prices were between $19.57 and $22.3, with an estimated average price of $21.38. The stock is now traded at around $23.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 28,522 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: (ALXN)
NVIT BNY Mellon Dynamic U.S. Core Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.Sold Out: (MXIM)
NVIT BNY Mellon Dynamic U.S. Core Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $96.12 and $106.63, with an estimated average price of $100.35.Sold Out: Perrigo Co PLC (PRGO)
NVIT BNY Mellon Dynamic U.S. Core Fund sold out a holding in Perrigo Co PLC. The sale prices were between $39.75 and $49.17, with an estimated average price of $44.49.Sold Out: Unum Group (UNM)
NVIT BNY Mellon Dynamic U.S. Core Fund sold out a holding in Unum Group. The sale prices were between $23.42 and $28.83, with an estimated average price of $26.5.Sold Out: NOV Inc (NOV)
NVIT BNY Mellon Dynamic U.S. Core Fund sold out a holding in NOV Inc. The sale prices were between $12.08 and $15.64, with an estimated average price of $13.52.
Here is the complete portfolio of NVIT BNY Mellon Dynamic U.S. Core Fund. Also check out:
1. NVIT BNY Mellon Dynamic U.S. Core Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. NVIT BNY Mellon Dynamic U.S. Core Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. NVIT BNY Mellon Dynamic U.S. Core Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NVIT BNY Mellon Dynamic U.S. Core Fund keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment