NVIT BNY Mellon Dynamic U.S. Core Fund Buys Moderna Inc, Match Group Inc, Analog Devices Inc, Sells , , NOV Inc

New Purchases: MRNA, MTCH, TECH, CDAY, BRO,

MRNA, MTCH, TECH, CDAY, BRO, Added Positions: ADI, TSLA, CRM, GM, INFO, KIM, SIVB, WMT, BKR, BBWI, OXY, FTV, IR, CARR, OTIS,

ADI, TSLA, CRM, GM, INFO, KIM, SIVB, WMT, BKR, BBWI, OXY, FTV, IR, CARR, OTIS, Reduced Positions: MSFT, AAPL, FB, GOOG, BRK.B, AMZN, GOOGL, JPM, BAC, NVDA, ORCL, DE, HD, JNJ, PG, UNH, MA, V, CHTR, PYPL, T, ABT, ADBE, CVX, CSCO, C, KO, CMCSA, XOM, INTC, MRK, MS, NFLX, PEP, PFE, UNP, VZ, DIS, ABBV, MMM, CB, PLD, ACN, AMD, MO, AXP, AMT, AMGN, AMAT, ADP, TFC, BDX, BIIB, BLK, BA, BMY, CSX, CVS, COF, CAT, FIS, SCHW, CI, COP, COST, CCI, DHR, DD, LLY, EL, NEE, GE, GILD, GS, HON, IBM, INTU, ISRG, MDLZ, KR, LRCX, LMT, LOW, MCD, SPGI, MDT, MET, MU, NKE, NSC, LIN, BKNG, QCOM, SBUX, TGT, TXN, TMO, USB, UPS, RTX, ANTM, WFC, TDG, TMUS, PM, AVGO, NXPI, HCA, NOW, ZTS, AOS, AES, ABMD, ATVI, AFL, A, APD, ARE, LNT, ALL, AEE, AEP, AIG, AMP, AME, APH, IVZ, AON, ADM, AJG, AIZ, AZO, ADSK, AVB, BLL, BK, BAX, BBY, BIO, BWA, BXP, BSX, BF.B, CBRE, VIAC, CF, CDNS, CAH, CE, CNC, LUMN, CERN, CRL, CME, CHD, CINF, CTAS, CLX, TPR, CTSH, CL, CMA, DXC, CAG, STZ, CPRT, GLW, CMI, DHI, XRAY, DTE, DVA, DXCM, DLR, DLTR, D, DPZ, DOV, DUK, DRE, EOG, EMN, ETN, DISH, ECL, EIX, EW, EA, EMR, EFX, EQIX, EQR, RE, EXC, FFIV, FMC, FAST, FDX, FITB, FISV, F, FCX, IT, GD, GIS, GPC, GPN, LHX, HIG, HAS, WELL, HSIC, HSY, HPQ, HOLX, HRL, HST, HUM, HBAN, IEX, IDXX, ITW, ILMN, INCY, TT, ICE, IFF, IP, IRM, JBHT, JKHY, J, JCI, JNPR, KLAC, KSU, KEY, KMB, LKQ, LH, LEN, LNC, LYV, MGM, MRO, MKTX, MMC, MLM, MAS, MKC, MCK, MTD, MCHP, MHK, TAP, MPWR, MCO, MSI, NRG, NVR, NEM, ES, NOC, NUE, ORLY, ODFL, OMC, PCAR, PNC, PPG, PPL, PKG, PH, PAYX, PKI, PNW, PXD, PFG, PGR, PRU, PEG, PSA, PHM, DGX, RJF, REG, REGN, RF, RSG, RMD, RHI, WRK, ROK, ROP, SBAC, SLB, STX, SEE, SRE, SHW, SPG, SWKS, SNA, SO, LUV, TRV, STT, STE, SNPS, SYY, TROW, TJX, TDY, TER, TXT, GL, TSCO, TYL, UDR, UHS, VLO, VRSN, VRTX, VMC, WRB, WBA, WM, WAT, WST, EVRG, WHR, WMB, WLTW, WEC, WYNN, XEL, XLNX, YUM, ZBRA, ZBH, ZION, EBAY, CMG, L, WU, DFS, TEL, AWK, ULTA, MSCI, FTNT, VRSK, DG, GNRC, CBOE, FRC, FLT, KMI, HII, MPC, FBHS, XYL, APTV, ENPH, PSX, PNR, FANG, IQV, CDW, NWSA, TWTR, HLT, PAYC, ANET, CZR, KEYS, QRVO, LW, HWM, FOXA, FOX, DOW, CTVA, AMCR,

MSFT, AAPL, FB, GOOG, BRK.B, AMZN, GOOGL, JPM, BAC, NVDA, ORCL, DE, HD, JNJ, PG, UNH, MA, V, CHTR, PYPL, T, ABT, ADBE, CVX, CSCO, C, KO, CMCSA, XOM, INTC, MRK, MS, NFLX, PEP, PFE, UNP, VZ, DIS, ABBV, MMM, CB, PLD, ACN, AMD, MO, AXP, AMT, AMGN, AMAT, ADP, TFC, BDX, BIIB, BLK, BA, BMY, CSX, CVS, COF, CAT, FIS, SCHW, CI, COP, COST, CCI, DHR, DD, LLY, EL, NEE, GE, GILD, GS, HON, IBM, INTU, ISRG, MDLZ, KR, LRCX, LMT, LOW, MCD, SPGI, MDT, MET, MU, NKE, NSC, LIN, BKNG, QCOM, SBUX, TGT, TXN, TMO, USB, UPS, RTX, ANTM, WFC, TDG, TMUS, PM, AVGO, NXPI, HCA, NOW, ZTS, AOS, AES, ABMD, ATVI, AFL, A, APD, ARE, LNT, ALL, AEE, AEP, AIG, AMP, AME, APH, IVZ, AON, ADM, AJG, AIZ, AZO, ADSK, AVB, BLL, BK, BAX, BBY, BIO, BWA, BXP, BSX, BF.B, CBRE, VIAC, CF, CDNS, CAH, CE, CNC, LUMN, CERN, CRL, CME, CHD, CINF, CTAS, CLX, TPR, CTSH, CL, CMA, DXC, CAG, STZ, CPRT, GLW, CMI, DHI, XRAY, DTE, DVA, DXCM, DLR, DLTR, D, DPZ, DOV, DUK, DRE, EOG, EMN, ETN, DISH, ECL, EIX, EW, EA, EMR, EFX, EQIX, EQR, RE, EXC, FFIV, FMC, FAST, FDX, FITB, FISV, F, FCX, IT, GD, GIS, GPC, GPN, LHX, HIG, HAS, WELL, HSIC, HSY, HPQ, HOLX, HRL, HST, HUM, HBAN, IEX, IDXX, ITW, ILMN, INCY, TT, ICE, IFF, IP, IRM, JBHT, JKHY, J, JCI, JNPR, KLAC, KSU, KEY, KMB, LKQ, LH, LEN, LNC, LYV, MGM, MRO, MKTX, MMC, MLM, MAS, MKC, MCK, MTD, MCHP, MHK, TAP, MPWR, MCO, MSI, NRG, NVR, NEM, ES, NOC, NUE, ORLY, ODFL, OMC, PCAR, PNC, PPG, PPL, PKG, PH, PAYX, PKI, PNW, PXD, PFG, PGR, PRU, PEG, PSA, PHM, DGX, RJF, REG, REGN, RF, RSG, RMD, RHI, WRK, ROK, ROP, SBAC, SLB, STX, SEE, SRE, SHW, SPG, SWKS, SNA, SO, LUV, TRV, STT, STE, SNPS, SYY, TROW, TJX, TDY, TER, TXT, GL, TSCO, TYL, UDR, UHS, VLO, VRSN, VRTX, VMC, WRB, WBA, WM, WAT, WST, EVRG, WHR, WMB, WLTW, WEC, WYNN, XEL, XLNX, YUM, ZBRA, ZBH, ZION, EBAY, CMG, L, WU, DFS, TEL, AWK, ULTA, MSCI, FTNT, VRSK, DG, GNRC, CBOE, FRC, FLT, KMI, HII, MPC, FBHS, XYL, APTV, ENPH, PSX, PNR, FANG, IQV, CDW, NWSA, TWTR, HLT, PAYC, ANET, CZR, KEYS, QRVO, LW, HWM, FOXA, FOX, DOW, CTVA, AMCR, Sold Out: ALXN, MXIM, NOV, PRGO, UNM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Moderna Inc, Match Group Inc, Analog Devices Inc, Bio-Techne Corp, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, sells , , NOV Inc, Perrigo Co PLC, Unum Group during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, NVIT BNY Mellon Dynamic U.S. Core Fund. As of 2021Q3, NVIT BNY Mellon Dynamic U.S. Core Fund owns 505 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NVIT BNY Mellon Dynamic U.S. Core Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nvit+bny+mellon+dynamic+u.s.+core+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 739,315 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.55% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 353,920 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.81% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 20,489 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.14% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 112,313 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.12% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 14,175 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.52%

NVIT BNY Mellon Dynamic U.S. Core Fund initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.9 and $484.47, with an estimated average price of $367.49. The stock is now traded at around $272.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 16,415 shares as of 2021-09-30.

NVIT BNY Mellon Dynamic U.S. Core Fund initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $130.97 and $165.86, with an estimated average price of $152.33. The stock is now traded at around $132.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 12,381 shares as of 2021-09-30.

NVIT BNY Mellon Dynamic U.S. Core Fund initiated holding in Bio-Techne Corp. The purchase prices were between $444.87 and $538.88, with an estimated average price of $486.64. The stock is now traded at around $470.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,822 shares as of 2021-09-30.

NVIT BNY Mellon Dynamic U.S. Core Fund initiated holding in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.31 and $116.11, with an estimated average price of $105.06. The stock is now traded at around $104.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,033 shares as of 2021-09-30.

NVIT BNY Mellon Dynamic U.S. Core Fund initiated holding in Brown & Brown Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.31 and $58.94, with an estimated average price of $55.75. The stock is now traded at around $67.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,455 shares as of 2021-09-30.

NVIT BNY Mellon Dynamic U.S. Core Fund added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 42.91%. The purchase prices were between $158.98 and $178.53, with an estimated average price of $167.71. The stock is now traded at around $183.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 25,361 shares as of 2021-09-30.

NVIT BNY Mellon Dynamic U.S. Core Fund added to a holding in Kimco Realty Corp by 32.04%. The purchase prices were between $19.57 and $22.3, with an estimated average price of $21.38. The stock is now traded at around $23.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 28,522 shares as of 2021-09-30.

NVIT BNY Mellon Dynamic U.S. Core Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.

NVIT BNY Mellon Dynamic U.S. Core Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $96.12 and $106.63, with an estimated average price of $100.35.

NVIT BNY Mellon Dynamic U.S. Core Fund sold out a holding in Perrigo Co PLC. The sale prices were between $39.75 and $49.17, with an estimated average price of $44.49.

NVIT BNY Mellon Dynamic U.S. Core Fund sold out a holding in Unum Group. The sale prices were between $23.42 and $28.83, with an estimated average price of $26.5.

NVIT BNY Mellon Dynamic U.S. Core Fund sold out a holding in NOV Inc. The sale prices were between $12.08 and $15.64, with an estimated average price of $13.52.