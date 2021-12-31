Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Banco Santander, S.A. Buys Banco Santander Mexico SA, Getnet Adquirencia E Servicos Para Meios De Pagame, Twilio Inc, Sells Pinduoduo Inc, Snowflake Inc, Tesla Inc

Investment company Banco Santander, S.A. (Current Portfolio) buys Banco Santander Mexico SA, Getnet Adquirencia E Servicos Para Meios De Pagame, Twilio Inc, Li Auto Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, sells Pinduoduo Inc, Snowflake Inc, Tesla Inc, iQIYI Inc, Huazhu Group during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Banco Santander, S.A.. As of 2021Q4, Banco Santander, S.A. owns 416 stocks with a total value of $18.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Banco Santander, S.A.
  1. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (SC) - 245,593,555 shares, 55.61% of the total portfolio.
  2. Banco Santander (Brasil) SA (BSBR) - 520,218,168 shares, 15.05% of the total portfolio.
  3. Banco Santander Mexico SA (BSMX) - 117,175,138 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.33%
  4. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 519,598 shares, 1.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.81%
  5. Getnet Adquirencia E Servicos Para Meios De Pagame (GET) - 139,509,853 shares, 1.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 114.54%
New Purchase: AppLovin Corp (APP)

Banco Santander, S.A. initiated holding in AppLovin Corp. The purchase prices were between $71.88 and $114.85, with an estimated average price of $93.45. The stock is now traded at around $73.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Banco Santander, S.A. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $150.44 and $163.01, with an estimated average price of $157.71. The stock is now traded at around $159.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 121,807 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: RingCentral Inc (RNG)

Banco Santander, S.A. initiated holding in RingCentral Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.8 and $281.64, with an estimated average price of $221.46. The stock is now traded at around $170.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 46,209 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP)

Banco Santander, S.A. initiated holding in Helmerich & Payne Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.28 and $34.88, with an estimated average price of $28.38. The stock is now traded at around $32.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 321,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Zillow Group Inc (ZG)

Banco Santander, S.A. initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.38 and $105.72, with an estimated average price of $71.11. The stock is now traded at around $48.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 133,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH)

Banco Santander, S.A. initiated holding in iShares MSCI World ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.04 and $135.88, with an estimated average price of $132.16. The stock is now traded at around $130.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 48,865 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Banco Santander Mexico SA (BSMX)

Banco Santander, S.A. added to a holding in Banco Santander Mexico SA by 23.33%. The purchase prices were between $5.39 and $6.45, with an estimated average price of $5.9. The stock is now traded at around $5.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 117,175,138 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Getnet Adquirencia E Servicos Para Meios De Pagame (GET)

Banco Santander, S.A. added to a holding in Getnet Adquirencia E Servicos Para Meios De Pagame by 114.54%. The purchase prices were between $0 and $2.22, with an estimated average price of $1.41. The stock is now traded at around $1.231300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 139,509,853 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Banco Santander, S.A. added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 3447.80%. The purchase prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96. The stock is now traded at around $200.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 390,222 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Li Auto Inc (LI)

Banco Santander, S.A. added to a holding in Li Auto Inc by 112.50%. The purchase prices were between $25.58 and $35.44, with an estimated average price of $30.94. The stock is now traded at around $30.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 4,250,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)

Banco Santander, S.A. added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 570.96%. The purchase prices were between $319.93 and $365.42, with an estimated average price of $344.41. The stock is now traded at around $290.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 143,377 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Banco Santander, S.A. added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 111.06%. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $180.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 450,713 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: iQIYI Inc (IQ)

Banco Santander, S.A. sold out a holding in iQIYI Inc. The sale prices were between $4.03 and $9.77, with an estimated average price of $7.03.

Sold Out: Huazhu Group Ltd (HTHT)

Banco Santander, S.A. sold out a holding in Huazhu Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $33.19 and $50.35, with an estimated average price of $43.56.

Sold Out: Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU)

Banco Santander, S.A. sold out a holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $37.34 and $87.64, with an estimated average price of $56.36.

Sold Out: Albemarle Corp (ALB)

Banco Santander, S.A. sold out a holding in Albemarle Corp. The sale prices were between $214.16 and $283.8, with an estimated average price of $247.99.

Sold Out: I-MAB (IMAB)

Banco Santander, S.A. sold out a holding in I-MAB. The sale prices were between $45.28 and $74.5, with an estimated average price of $59.71.

Sold Out: NetEase Inc (NTES)

Banco Santander, S.A. sold out a holding in NetEase Inc. The sale prices were between $82.14 and $115.55, with an estimated average price of $101.98.

Reduced: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)

Banco Santander, S.A. reduced to a holding in Pinduoduo Inc by 97.88%. The sale prices were between $54.01 and $100.64, with an estimated average price of $78.43. The stock is now traded at around $64.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.8%. Banco Santander, S.A. still held 35,480 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Banco Santander, S.A. reduced to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 95%. The sale prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27. The stock is now traded at around $302.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.33%. Banco Santander, S.A. still held 10,703 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Banco Santander, S.A. reduced to a holding in Tesla Inc by 89.56%. The sale prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $932.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. Banco Santander, S.A. still held 6,920 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Bilibili Inc (BILI)

Banco Santander, S.A. reduced to a holding in Bilibili Inc by 69.94%. The sale prices were between $42.57 and $89.02, with an estimated average price of $66.62. The stock is now traded at around $37.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. Banco Santander, S.A. still held 202,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.



