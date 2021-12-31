Banco Santander, S.A. Buys Banco Santander Mexico SA, Getnet Adquirencia E Servicos Para Meios De Pagame, Twilio Inc, Sells Pinduoduo Inc, Snowflake Inc, Tesla Inc

New Purchases: APP, RSP, RNG, ZG, URTH, HP, PINS, AFRM, DASH, PLTR, BILL, GPN, DXCM, TTD, TEAM, FND, WMG, PAYC, HOOD, PATH, W, ERUS, FXZ, HERO, ITB, IYC, LIT, VFH, XHB, XOP, ACN, ADM, ENPH, STX, KD, PXD, CQQQ, MET, FXH, MAR, LKQ, IEFA, GPC, LNG, FIS, NXTG, CF, AN, USIG, HES, DELL, BURL, RGA, ANF, HPE, ULTA, CMG, WRB, WH, MOH, TTWO, AVTR, STM, ROST, RSG, RJF, PHM,

APP, RSP, RNG, ZG, URTH, HP, PINS, AFRM, DASH, PLTR, BILL, GPN, DXCM, TTD, TEAM, FND, WMG, PAYC, HOOD, PATH, W, ERUS, FXZ, HERO, ITB, IYC, LIT, VFH, XHB, XOP, ACN, ADM, ENPH, STX, KD, PXD, CQQQ, MET, FXH, MAR, LKQ, IEFA, GPC, LNG, FIS, NXTG, CF, AN, USIG, HES, DELL, BURL, RGA, ANF, HPE, ULTA, CMG, WRB, WH, MOH, TTWO, AVTR, STM, ROST, RSG, RJF, PHM, Added Positions: BSMX, GET, TWLO, LI, ISRG, QCOM, NVDA, JD, QQQ, GOOGL, T, ADSK, KO, XLF, CSCO, VALE, MCD, PYPL, AMD, PG, WFC, LQD, XLE, ABT, ATVI, AXP, JPM, IVV, GS, IBM, JNJ, MRK, NVS, PFE, UNH, DIS, AVGO, NOW, HUBS, MDB, EMB, GMF, SPEM, VOO, ADBE, ALGN, AEP, AMGN, BSX, CVS, COF, C, CSGP, EA, EMR, NEE, GPS, HD, ILMN, MS, ORLY, PPL, REGN, CRM, TRV, TROW, TMO, UBS, UNP, RDS.B, TMUS, MELI, CHTR, ABBV, MRNA, DOW, ZM, UBER, BIL, CXSE, DIA, FINX, IVE, IWM, SHV, AGCO, AAP, ANSS, AMAT, AZN, BIDU, ITUB, BAC, BK, BRK.B, BLK, CBRE, CAT, CVX, CME, CI, CL, COP, CMI, DHI, DHR, EIX, EQIX, ELS, XOM, FAST, FDX, F, FCX, GE, GILD, MDLZ, LEN, LII, MKL, MTD, VTRS, NDAQ, NSC, NVO, NUE, OMC, ORCL, PEP, PKI, ROP, SEIC, SCI, TXN, GL, TYL, VRTX, WAB, ANTM, WST, YUM, TDG, MA, MASI, VMW, MSCI, IQV, AMH, VEEV, HLT, LBRDK, FTV, AA, INVH, CVNA, DT, RBLX, CPNG, ASHR, CEMB, CWB, DBJP, EWA, EWC, GNOM, IJR, PHO, SOXX, SPAB, USMV, VAW, XLI, XLP, XLRE,

PDD, SNOW, TSLA, BILI, BZ, ROKU, MSFT, SPY, EL, NFLX, AMZN, BA, ACWI, GLD, INTC, VCIT, XLK, ADP, BIIB, CX, BX, FB, EZU, ICE, VGK, VTV, MMM, CERN, ECH, EEM, EPP, EWJ, XBI, XLV, AMT, AAPL, AZPN, HON, INTU, MCO, PH, VRSN, EBAY, V, GM, WDAY, BABA, CFG, TDOC, SQ, SE, ABNB, EWU, FEZ, FLOT, ICLN, IEV, ILF, IXJ, SNSR, APD, UHAL, BBD, CSX, CTSH, CMCSA, DE, DB, DEO, LLY, FDS, FR, IT, MMC, SPGI, MU, NTAP, NKE, BKNG, RMD, SLB, SPG, SONY, SWK, SBUX, TSM, TTE, UPS, VZ, WMT, WDC, ZBRA, IBKR, PM, HCA, EPAM, PANW, ALLY, SYF, SHOP, DOCU, DDOG, OGN, AAXJ, BSV, CHIQ, CIBR, CNRG, DBEU, EWH, EWT, EWZ, IGF, IYR, MILN, PCY, SHY, STIP, VTWO, VWO, Sold Out: IQ, HTHT, FUTU, ALB, IMAB, NTES, FALN, SNAP, VOX, SY, MKTX, SHW, X, PTON, IIAC.U, AIA, ETSY, ARES, TWTR, KOS, EWY, OLED, PLD, RTX, USB, CCI, FICO, SMAR, XLB, AES, PHB, IWD, IEMG, BMY, CPT, CTXS, OTIS, XRAY, DRI, DKS, EW, TFX, PACW, HLF, HOLX, IDXX, NWSA, ZTS, IPG, LOW, TDC, NRG, RF, SNPS, TGT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Banco Santander Mexico SA, Getnet Adquirencia E Servicos Para Meios De Pagame, Twilio Inc, Li Auto Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, sells Pinduoduo Inc, Snowflake Inc, Tesla Inc, iQIYI Inc, Huazhu Group during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Banco Santander, S.A.. As of 2021Q4, Banco Santander, S.A. owns 416 stocks with a total value of $18.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (SC) - 245,593,555 shares, 55.61% of the total portfolio. Banco Santander (Brasil) SA (BSBR) - 520,218,168 shares, 15.05% of the total portfolio. Banco Santander Mexico SA (BSMX) - 117,175,138 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.33% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 519,598 shares, 1.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.81% Getnet Adquirencia E Servicos Para Meios De Pagame (GET) - 139,509,853 shares, 1.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 114.54%

Banco Santander, S.A. initiated holding in AppLovin Corp. The purchase prices were between $71.88 and $114.85, with an estimated average price of $93.45. The stock is now traded at around $73.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Banco Santander, S.A. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $150.44 and $163.01, with an estimated average price of $157.71. The stock is now traded at around $159.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 121,807 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Banco Santander, S.A. initiated holding in RingCentral Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.8 and $281.64, with an estimated average price of $221.46. The stock is now traded at around $170.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 46,209 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Banco Santander, S.A. initiated holding in Helmerich & Payne Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.28 and $34.88, with an estimated average price of $28.38. The stock is now traded at around $32.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 321,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Banco Santander, S.A. initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.38 and $105.72, with an estimated average price of $71.11. The stock is now traded at around $48.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 133,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Banco Santander, S.A. initiated holding in iShares MSCI World ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.04 and $135.88, with an estimated average price of $132.16. The stock is now traded at around $130.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 48,865 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Banco Santander, S.A. added to a holding in Banco Santander Mexico SA by 23.33%. The purchase prices were between $5.39 and $6.45, with an estimated average price of $5.9. The stock is now traded at around $5.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 117,175,138 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Banco Santander, S.A. added to a holding in Getnet Adquirencia E Servicos Para Meios De Pagame by 114.54%. The purchase prices were between $0 and $2.22, with an estimated average price of $1.41. The stock is now traded at around $1.231300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 139,509,853 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Banco Santander, S.A. added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 3447.80%. The purchase prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96. The stock is now traded at around $200.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 390,222 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Banco Santander, S.A. added to a holding in Li Auto Inc by 112.50%. The purchase prices were between $25.58 and $35.44, with an estimated average price of $30.94. The stock is now traded at around $30.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 4,250,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Banco Santander, S.A. added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 570.96%. The purchase prices were between $319.93 and $365.42, with an estimated average price of $344.41. The stock is now traded at around $290.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 143,377 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Banco Santander, S.A. added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 111.06%. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $180.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 450,713 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Banco Santander, S.A. sold out a holding in iQIYI Inc. The sale prices were between $4.03 and $9.77, with an estimated average price of $7.03.

Banco Santander, S.A. sold out a holding in Huazhu Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $33.19 and $50.35, with an estimated average price of $43.56.

Banco Santander, S.A. sold out a holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $37.34 and $87.64, with an estimated average price of $56.36.

Banco Santander, S.A. sold out a holding in Albemarle Corp. The sale prices were between $214.16 and $283.8, with an estimated average price of $247.99.

Banco Santander, S.A. sold out a holding in I-MAB. The sale prices were between $45.28 and $74.5, with an estimated average price of $59.71.

Banco Santander, S.A. sold out a holding in NetEase Inc. The sale prices were between $82.14 and $115.55, with an estimated average price of $101.98.

Banco Santander, S.A. reduced to a holding in Pinduoduo Inc by 97.88%. The sale prices were between $54.01 and $100.64, with an estimated average price of $78.43. The stock is now traded at around $64.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.8%. Banco Santander, S.A. still held 35,480 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Banco Santander, S.A. reduced to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 95%. The sale prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27. The stock is now traded at around $302.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.33%. Banco Santander, S.A. still held 10,703 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Banco Santander, S.A. reduced to a holding in Tesla Inc by 89.56%. The sale prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $932.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. Banco Santander, S.A. still held 6,920 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Banco Santander, S.A. reduced to a holding in Bilibili Inc by 69.94%. The sale prices were between $42.57 and $89.02, with an estimated average price of $66.62. The stock is now traded at around $37.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. Banco Santander, S.A. still held 202,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.