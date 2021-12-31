Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Autodesk Inc, Sells Microsoft Corp, Meta Platforms Inc, Micron Technology Inc

New Purchases: AAPL, AMZN, ADSK, BRK.B, AMAT, BAC, ABT, BNS, BMO, AMGN, AFL, ALL, AMD, AXP, ANTM, BDX, ARW, ADI, AZO, BBWI, AFG, ADP, ADM, BBY, BAX, NLY, ALGN, AVB, BIO, AVY, GOLD, BK, AEM, AIG, BLL, ALB, AWK, ANET, ABNB, UHAL, APH, ABMD, CDAY, INMD, BILL, ENTG, ARE, FVRR, BLDP, CTRA, CCJ, AEP, BHC, APD, GFL, ASAN, BSY, DASH,

AAPL, AMZN, ADSK, BRK.B, AMAT, BAC, ABT, BNS, BMO, AMGN, AFL, ALL, AMD, AXP, ANTM, BDX, ARW, ADI, AZO, BBWI, AFG, ADP, ADM, BBY, BAX, NLY, ALGN, AVB, BIO, AVY, GOLD, BK, AEM, AIG, BLL, ALB, AWK, ANET, ABNB, UHAL, APH, ABMD, CDAY, INMD, BILL, ENTG, ARE, FVRR, BLDP, CTRA, CCJ, AEP, BHC, APD, GFL, ASAN, BSY, DASH, Added Positions: XOM, ABBV, COF, AQUA, EXC, KEYS, SCHW, IT, CVS, KKR, CNHI, IPG, A, HPE, CZR, KMB, BRO, DRE, DOCU, DFS, ICL, AGNC, LNG, FTNT, FCX, FNF, CSCO, ESS, ALLE, DOW, DBX, JNPR, CG, APO, ETSY, BX, IFF, TILE, GILD, CRWD, DT, KNX, INTU, DPZ, DOV, AOS, GNRC, AMP, CM, CMI, DLTR, EQR, HSIC, ALLY, HPQ, CDW, KLAC, DUK,

PODD, ETN, GIL, CVX, GOOGL, HCA, CPB, DHI, DVN, HUM, GOOG, SJM, FOX, CL, FDX, GIS, ADBE, CCI, IDXX, CB, ACN, BG, CHD, JPM, BMY, CTSH, CMCSA, DISCA, HEI, BTG, BKR, FOXA, ATVI, AKAM, CP, CHKP, K, KEY, GM, DELL, BF.B, CAE, DVA, LLY, EXPD, FICO, FISV, GE, HSY, BR, EPAM, AMT, CBRE, GIB, CDNS, CNP, C, CCK, DE, ECL, EA, FFIV, F, HAL, HOLX, HD, JNJ, BB, KL, HWM, BIIB, BLK, CERN, CI, KO, CAG, DHR, DLR, EW, INTC, JCI, KGC, FTS, AVGO, DG, ATH, NET, IVZ, AON, AIZ, CHRW, CNI, CAH, CCEP, DB, EFX, HRL, IBM, FNV, FERG, AMC, CARR, Sold Out: MSFT, FB, MU, TSLA, NVDA, PANW, PG, UNH, TT, V, WDAY, TGT, WMT, NYT, PFE, TXN, MA, TMO, MRNA, UPS, MRK, MTD, NXST, ORCL, LEA, DIS, ENSG, PYPL, PAYX, RMD, NFLX, VFC, RUN, LOW, CRM, WST, MS, KR, LRCX, QCOM, VZ, TROW, WMS, NKE, NLOK, LII, WM, MDT, TUP, SEDG, TDOC, PEP, TD, TSN, DGX, LOGI, ODFL, REGN, KTB, PSA, RHI, STX, TSCO, UNP, WFC, NOW, SBUX, SHOP, LEN, PGR, SNA, MGA, MET, TRV, SPGI, MCK, PH, RCI, POOL, WY, TPIC, LIN, VRTX, NEM, ORLY, SWKS, WAT, ZTS, MDLZ, MAN, MSI, NUE, TRMB, EBAY, TEL, NLSN, QRVO, NEE, MMC, PHM, URI, YUM, PKI, SYK, ZBRA, OC, FSLR, HASI, OTIS, MFC, RY, SPWR, SNPS, TYL, MCD, PRU, STT, VEEV, NOVA, WELL, LH, RF, RSG, SRE, VRSN, XLNX, MELI, ULTA, TJX, UBS, VTR, NXPI, SNAP, TRI, USB, GWW, LKQ, MKTX, NSC, REG, MSCI, VICI, ZM, MNST, SHW, UHS, PAYC, KSU, MAS, OKE, TTWO, HBI, TMUS, VMW, XYL, VOYA, TWTR, SYF, KHC, TWLO, ROKU, BYND, LBTYA, OHI, PNC, ROST, STE, VLO, TDG, LULU, VER, TRU, LSXMA, TTD, OKTA, UBER, VIAC, MLKN, NDAQ, OMC, SYY, WCN, WHR, MDB, PINS, PNTG, MTB, MHK, MCO, NVR, PCG, NTR, ROL, SLB, WMB, ZBH, CSIQ, VRSK, PNR, RNG, FWONK, PLTR, TFC, MRVL, NWL, NVAX, PFG, QGEN, RBA, SJR, WPM, WBA, WDC, LYB, ATUS, ZS, PLD, MAR, MLM, MCHP, MOH, TAP, PKG, PEG, SIVB, SEE, SGEN, SPG, SWK, TU, UGI, VNO, AUY, LBTYK, STLA, MOS, NWSA, TW, LSPD, PTON, MTCH, MGM, MAA, ON, OTEX, PPG, RJF, WRK, ROK, ROP, SIRI, STLD, TDY, TER, UDR, MTN, WPC, L, WU, MASI, SSNC, ZEN, W, NVCR, SE, LYFT, PAAS, PLUG, PM, LSXMK, VSCO, SAM, LUMN, LNC, LYV, MKL, MKC, MPWR, VTRS, NRG, NTAP, NBIX, NI, NDSN, NTRS, OXY, PCAR, PPL, PTC, PNW, PXD, O, RCL, SBAC, XPO, SO, LUV, SUI, SLF, SU, TFX, TRP, VMC, WAB, WEC, XEL, JAZZ, PBA, MPC, ZG, SPLK, PSX, WIX, QSR, Z, LW, RPRX, GXO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Autodesk Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Applied Materials Inc, sells Microsoft Corp, Meta Platforms Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Tesla Inc, NVIDIA Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Achmea Investment Management B.V.. As of 2021Q4, Achmea Investment Management B.V. owns 353 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,402,255 shares, 11.84% of the total portfolio. New Position Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 33,157 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. New Position Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 36,124 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.91% Autodesk Inc (ADSK) - 195,350 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. New Position Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 17,447 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.79%

Achmea Investment Management B.V. initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $173.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.84%. The holding were 1,402,255 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3184.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.26%. The holding were 33,157 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $249.68 and $333.64, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $242.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 195,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $319.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 141,033 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.2 and $162.72, with an estimated average price of $145.33. The stock is now traded at around $142.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 124,322 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $49.285800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 399,149 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 85.08%. The purchase prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52. The stock is now traded at around $78.153300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 381,288 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 28.48%. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $142.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 167,354 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. added to a holding in Capital One Financial Corp by 110.16%. The purchase prices were between $138.35 and $173.25, with an estimated average price of $154.18. The stock is now traded at around $158.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 58,039 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. added to a holding in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp by 67.50%. The purchase prices were between $37.32 and $48.71, with an estimated average price of $43.68. The stock is now traded at around $44.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 237,012 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. added to a holding in Keysight Technologies Inc by 53.76%. The purchase prices were between $161.15 and $207.93, with an estimated average price of $187.81. The stock is now traded at around $170.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 52,263 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. added to a holding in Exelon Corp by 75.39%. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $41.19, with an estimated average price of $37.74. The stock is now traded at around $42.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 209,923 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. sold out a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $469.54 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $520.64.