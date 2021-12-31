Alpine Global Management, LLC Buys iShares Biotechnology ETF, Discovery Inc, Vroom Inc, Sells Mirion Technologies Inc, IHS Markit, Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC

- New Purchases: IBB, DISCA, VRM, HYFM, FOA, XBI, ML, FST, HOOD, BPMP, ARNA, FFIE, XLF, ISBC, PSFE, PEAR, BODY, GENI, PAYO, LTRY, TOI, PL, ME, HUGS, UP, KIND, GRAB, BZFD, SHCR, SHPW, CPLG, EOSE, SNAX, WEJO, TZA, BRG, FBC, MRTX, BHC, BKKT, TGNA, THO, YETI, CRM, CZR, CVNA, DASH, MPC, AAL, OCDX, GSEVU, SBEA, INSE, ISEE, VSCO, KD, PENN, PVH, LUV, MSGS, DDD, T, WOLF, GME, AMEH, GSKY, CND, AGCO, ALNY, AN, COF, CRL, CLH, DAR, DKS, DISH, GRMN, HXL, MAN, PII, RGEN, AXON, VSAT, DFS, GNRC, ACHC, RH, OMF, ALLY, PCTY, CTLT, NTLA, FHB, FOXA, FOX, DT, BSY, MRVI, ADS, PLUG, WSM, TDC, DBX, UPST, CLOV, ENPH, FTVI, SLVM, IONQ, QDEL, WLDN, CALX, TSLA, TDOC, LMND, QS, LRCX, CBAY, RUN, EVBG, COUP, SPCE, DOCU, ZM, PTON, RKT, DKNG, CVAC, AI, SKLZ, VMEO, CHPT, CHPT, UWMC, UWMC, EXAS, KMPR, AER, ALSN, SPLK, LZ, NVCR, GH, STNE, ADPT, GOCO, DCT, TSP, ADBE, AMZN, ATR, BLL, BBY, BIIB, VIAC, CRI, C, CSGP, CGNX, COLM, CMCSA, TCOM, FLS, FL, HOLX, HON, MTCH, LVS, LEG, LAD, MDT, NFLX, NBIX, NYT, JWN, PCG, PEGA, QGEN, ROL, ROST, SGEN, SON, TTC, VFC, WTM, WWE, WYNN, VIACA, QRTEA, LDOS, FSLR, IPGP, TFSL, PODD, LULU, IOVA, CHTR, BWXT, BAH, GWRE, FIVE, BFAM, MNDT, SAIC, RNG, VEEV, WIX, NETI, FIVN, PAYC, ZEN, VRTV, W, CABO, NTRA, PYPL, SQ, RRR, NTNX, YUMC, AYX, ATUS, ROKU, COLD, SPOT, CDAY, AVLR, ELAN, ESTC, SWI, NFE, PINS, BYND, CLVT, CRWD, GO, TXG, RPRX, NCNO, BEPC, U, PLTR, VNT, OPEN, SGFY, HAYW, DSEY, PCOR, FIGS, NABL, PYCR, AMBP, ALK, AMAT, CLDX, BA, BXP, BYD, EAT, CBRE, CBRL, CCL, CAKE, CHH, CPA, DRI, DENN, EQR, ESS, EL, EXPE, M, GPS, HA, HST, HBAN, DIN, JBLU, KIM, KSS, BBWI, MGM, MCS, MAR, RL, BKNG, PRU, REG, RCL, SPG, SKYW, TK, TXRH, TXT, UAL, USB, UDR, RTX, VNO, WFC, ZION, L, TNL, ALGT, MLCO, DAL, ORMP, H, HTHT, SIX, SAVE, VAC, TRIP, BLMN, PLAY, NCLH, SEAS, HLT, WH, MSGE, SHLS, GWHWS, JOBS, GP, ENVX, BEEM, MP, HSKA, TEVA, LAC, JYNT, SD, SLI, SLI, BE, FSR, GOEV, EVGO, CLAQ, ORA, AMRC, ADMA, FULC, XPEV, DNMR, SOFI, SOFI, BBBY, CUTR, VGR, APEN, REGI, PIRS, PDSB, ACRS, METC, NRDS, ESE, SBOW, ENOB, TLRY, TLRY, LAZY, ALPP, IDYA, GOTU, MORF, POSH, CIDM, CAMP, ASXC, CGEN, NILE, FCEL, KOPN, LXU, MTRX, NTP, NAT, INSG, OEG, SPPI, ZYXI, VBIV, UAVS, CBAT, TCRT, III, MARK, AMTX, SRNE, IBIO, GEVO, NGL, CTXR, CLVS, VSTM, RDHL, EPZM, ANY, CARA, PLXP, AKBA, ARDX, VKTX, SIEN, SENS, XELA, NEXT, NNDM, ZYNE, PAVM, WTRH, ZOM, BYSI, MBIO, PETZ, LX, KLR, ZEPP, ONDS, BBIG, TCDA, CTRM, ATER, DOYU, WIMI, DAO, VVNT, GAN, GTH, PROG, EBON, HOFV, AMWL, YALA, VLDR, HYLN, EAR, SFT, ROOT, ATNF, TRIRF, YSG, WISH, AGFY, LOTZ, APPH, RAAS, LGVN, MILE, INNV, INVZ, ASTS, FTCI, BLDE, OTLY, NEGG, OMIC, NRXP, LTCH, KPLT, ATAI, MAPS, ATIP, DIDI, MMAT, HEPS, GAMB, VTEX, ABSI, SMFR, COOK, HIPO, MNTS, VLTA, IRNT, CIFR, RDW, BKSY, NRDY, THRX, MULN, PRM, SEV, SEV, HYPR, CNDB, ACTG, CVM, DXLG, ENDP, VERU, INO, MVIS, UONEK, IDEX, SOL, FLDM, XXII, VUZI, AMRS, TAL, VNET, RDUS, VIPS, ESPR, KODK, AERI, ALDX, MOMO, OCGN, MCRB, RMNI, CTMX, CLSD, MRSN, BTBT, IQ, EVLO, BNGO, PRVB, BBCP, TIGR, CABA, CAN, OCFT, PASG, MNMD, AYRO, GBIO, CD, LU, DM, XL, IBRX, OUST, AEVA, PCT, ZY, CURI, CURI, HNST, LYEL, PTRA, ADGI, TMC, RENT, RENT,
- Added Positions: GGPI, BBL, LSXMA, BAMR, CZOO, APSG, PRPB, STAA, TWLO, KRE, GE, FSLY, TWTR, FTCV, SAFM, F, GXO, FRPT, BCOR, ASTR, SDC, GSAT, GNUS, RMO, SOS, GM, OM, TME, SOLO, ACB,
- Reduced Positions: INFO, CHNG, PSTH, OLLI, MVST, NUAN, IAC, CPNG, CLBR, MX, VMW, SE, FPAC, FPAC, AMBC, EHC, SCPL, XLNX, GNW, BILL, XERS, AMBC.WS, CAS.U, CPUH.U, KALV, FRONU, HUYA, PGRWU,
- Sold Out: MIR, MIC, KSU, LCID, ZWS, PPD, LBRDK, HCA, HRC, ESXB, LAUR, GGPIU, UFS, ATC, KVSB, ADF, RTPY, DELL, QADA, ZD, RBAC, IMPX, RLAY, XLRN, GRIN, SOLY, THMA, DGNS, CNNE, WEBR, FTAI, IVV, VIH, PRPB.U, SPWH, OLPX, OPRX, FRXB, XLE, KRNT, HZAC, ENTG, VOO, AIG, FFIN, MDP, MDP, FVRR, DHHCU, HAS, MSTR, UNP, VIRT, SEAH, VOSO, PAR, AGCB, BOAS.U, XLC, XLP, ALGN, ADI, EMR, ITW, LSAQ, CPTK.U, HCIC, QCOM, TXN, YELP, ASAN, RCLFU, DMYQ, DNA, BMY, STZ, ADEX.U, SCLEU, CYH, MRVL, WY, VG, WU, AVXL, ARD, PAE, BTWN, ITHXU, JETS, XLRE, LNDC, YPF, SABR, JUPW, QFTA.U, TCACU, SPTKU, CFVIU, GIIX, ELMS, ZNGA, AIM, ABIO, NBEV, ADVM,
For the details of Alpine Global Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alpine+global+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Alpine Global Management, LLC
- Immunovant Inc (IMVT) - 3,007,000 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.23%
- IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 143,689 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 52.95%
- Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 79,800 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.03%
- iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) - 82,290 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. New Position
- General Electric Co (GE) - 131,509 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.21%
Alpine Global Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Biotechnology ETF. The purchase prices were between $145.23 and $164.73, with an estimated average price of $154.73. The stock is now traded at around $129.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 82,290 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vroom Inc (VRM)
Alpine Global Management, LLC initiated holding in Vroom Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.2 and $22.84, with an estimated average price of $16.65. The stock is now traded at around $7.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 660,986 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Discovery Inc (DISCA)
Alpine Global Management, LLC initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.26 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $24.88. The stock is now traded at around $29.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc (HYFM)
Alpine Global Management, LLC initiated holding in Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.38 and $43.66, with an estimated average price of $33.82. The stock is now traded at around $20.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 244,853 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Finance of America Companies Inc (FOA)
Alpine Global Management, LLC initiated holding in Finance of America Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.87 and $5.85, with an estimated average price of $4.72. The stock is now traded at around $3.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 1,707,104 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)
Alpine Global Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $134.15, with an estimated average price of $120.52. The stock is now traded at around $94.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 52,818 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Gores Guggenheim Inc (GGPI)
Alpine Global Management, LLC added to a holding in Gores Guggenheim Inc by 176.80%. The purchase prices were between $10.01 and $15.33, with an estimated average price of $11.56. The stock is now traded at around $12.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 830,410 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BHP Group PLC (BBL)
Alpine Global Management, LLC added to a holding in BHP Group PLC by 298.80%. The purchase prices were between $50.48 and $59.77, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $64.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 100,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA)
Alpine Global Management, LLC added to a holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group by 183.31%. The purchase prices were between $47.14 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $50.26. The stock is now traded at around $52.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 124,453 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners L (BAMR)
Alpine Global Management, LLC added to a holding in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners L by 66.12%. The purchase prices were between $55.63 and $63.56, with an estimated average price of $60.34. The stock is now traded at around $56.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 155,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO)
Alpine Global Management, LLC added to a holding in Cazoo Group Ltd by 3071.57%. The purchase prices were between $5.96 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $7.72. The stock is now traded at around $4.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 538,343 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (APSG)
Alpine Global Management, LLC added to a holding in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 136.48%. The purchase prices were between $9.78 and $9.94, with an estimated average price of $9.84. The stock is now traded at around $9.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 443,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Mirion Technologies Inc (MIR)
Alpine Global Management, LLC sold out a holding in Mirion Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $9.84 and $11.76, with an estimated average price of $10.74.Sold Out: Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC (MIC)
Alpine Global Management, LLC sold out a holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC. The sale prices were between $3.56 and $40.7, with an estimated average price of $5.92.Sold Out: (KSU)
Alpine Global Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Sold Out: Lucid Group Inc (LCID)
Alpine Global Management, LLC sold out a holding in Lucid Group Inc. The sale prices were between $22.59 and $55.52, with an estimated average price of $38.13.Sold Out: Zurn Water Solutions Corp (ZWS)
Alpine Global Management, LLC sold out a holding in Zurn Water Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $31.28 and $37.9, with an estimated average price of $36.1.Sold Out: (PPD)
Alpine Global Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.82 and $47.41, with an estimated average price of $47.14.
