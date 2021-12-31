Alpine Global Management, LLC Buys iShares Biotechnology ETF, Discovery Inc, Vroom Inc, Sells Mirion Technologies Inc, IHS Markit, Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Biotechnology ETF, Discovery Inc, Vroom Inc, Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc, Finance of America Inc, sells Mirion Technologies Inc, IHS Markit, Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC, , Change Healthcare Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alpine Global Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Alpine Global Management, LLC owns 764 stocks with a total value of $678 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Immunovant Inc (IMVT) - 3,007,000 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.23% IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 143,689 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 52.95% Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 79,800 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.03% iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) - 82,290 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. New Position General Electric Co (GE) - 131,509 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.21%

Alpine Global Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Biotechnology ETF. The purchase prices were between $145.23 and $164.73, with an estimated average price of $154.73. The stock is now traded at around $129.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 82,290 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alpine Global Management, LLC initiated holding in Vroom Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.2 and $22.84, with an estimated average price of $16.65. The stock is now traded at around $7.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 660,986 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alpine Global Management, LLC initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.26 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $24.88. The stock is now traded at around $29.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alpine Global Management, LLC initiated holding in Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.38 and $43.66, with an estimated average price of $33.82. The stock is now traded at around $20.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 244,853 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alpine Global Management, LLC initiated holding in Finance of America Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.87 and $5.85, with an estimated average price of $4.72. The stock is now traded at around $3.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 1,707,104 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alpine Global Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $134.15, with an estimated average price of $120.52. The stock is now traded at around $94.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 52,818 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alpine Global Management, LLC added to a holding in Gores Guggenheim Inc by 176.80%. The purchase prices were between $10.01 and $15.33, with an estimated average price of $11.56. The stock is now traded at around $12.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 830,410 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alpine Global Management, LLC added to a holding in BHP Group PLC by 298.80%. The purchase prices were between $50.48 and $59.77, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $64.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 100,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alpine Global Management, LLC added to a holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group by 183.31%. The purchase prices were between $47.14 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $50.26. The stock is now traded at around $52.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 124,453 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alpine Global Management, LLC added to a holding in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners L by 66.12%. The purchase prices were between $55.63 and $63.56, with an estimated average price of $60.34. The stock is now traded at around $56.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 155,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alpine Global Management, LLC added to a holding in Cazoo Group Ltd by 3071.57%. The purchase prices were between $5.96 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $7.72. The stock is now traded at around $4.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 538,343 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alpine Global Management, LLC added to a holding in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 136.48%. The purchase prices were between $9.78 and $9.94, with an estimated average price of $9.84. The stock is now traded at around $9.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 443,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alpine Global Management, LLC sold out a holding in Mirion Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $9.84 and $11.76, with an estimated average price of $10.74.

Alpine Global Management, LLC sold out a holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC. The sale prices were between $3.56 and $40.7, with an estimated average price of $5.92.

Alpine Global Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Alpine Global Management, LLC sold out a holding in Lucid Group Inc. The sale prices were between $22.59 and $55.52, with an estimated average price of $38.13.

Alpine Global Management, LLC sold out a holding in Zurn Water Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $31.28 and $37.9, with an estimated average price of $36.1.

Alpine Global Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.82 and $47.41, with an estimated average price of $47.14.