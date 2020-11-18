Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys Cardiovascular Systems Inc, O-I Glass Inc, Kornit Digital, Sells Hill-Rom Holdings Inc, The Scotts Miracle Gro Co, Paychex Inc

Investment company Quantinno Capital Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Cardiovascular Systems Inc, O-I Glass Inc, Kornit Digital, Cubic Corp, Corporate Office Properties Trust, sells Hill-Rom Holdings Inc, The Scotts Miracle Gro Co, Paychex Inc, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, Barnes Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Quantinno Capital Management LP. As of 2020Q3, Quantinno Capital Management LP owns 373 stocks with a total value of $150 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: CSII, OI, KRNT, CUB, OFC, LULU, RAMP, JNJ, CROX, FN, KEYS, NVT, LCII, IT, OMC, STRA, TTEC, MSGN, NGVT, SITE, CTVA, AGCO, ACLS, F, UFPI, WSO, HOME, AGO, CYH, KFRC, MU, TEX, VG, WU, BGS, SUPN, LITE, PVH, PLXS, SMP, VSTO, JACK, KR, KLIC, VMI, DNKN, CGNX, GMED, CARG, HZO, AVNS, DDD, CMD, WRE, ANGI, BSIG, NVRO, CARS, TPX, URBN, CHEF, BHF, COHU, EFX, ROAD, BRKS, LII, SONO, MDRX, GGG, MANT, MHK, SCS, PANW, CTSH, PRA, USM, AYI, ADC, CTAS, FBC, HPQ, LFUS, MIDD, NTGR, TMHC, RPM, WGO, FNF, APPF, NSIT, LNTH, FOXA, CRI, MSI, SGMS, TKR, UHS, RPD, NDAQ, ORLY, NSA, CWH, SAM, CXW, FELE, HTLD, HSIC, UPS, RPAY, ARW, COST, DKS, IGT, GDOT, NVCR, GIII, DIN, LAMR, NWN, SYKE, GKOS, ALG, PRIM, ATEN, ABC, IMKTA, PPBI, SYNH, EMN, MGEE, TXRH, KN, KNSL, CTB, HAS, PEG, RSG, SANM, GWW, EVRG, PRTS, PNR, FTDR, MWA, ASB, NAVI, HBAN, PBI, MGNI,
- Added Positions: ANTM, MASI, LAUR, HUM, INTC, HIW, UAA, SGH, MIME, JCOM, CERN, EXLS, SPB, NOC, FLEX, CAG, SBRA, OGS, RNST, ATVI, GNL, ENVA, CTRE, ALB, PFPT, HCSG, PJT, FR, ADP, BL, SVC, QLYS, DISH, EBAY, AMBA, DECK, BJ, LTC, AKAM, MOG.A, MCK, VIAV, G, EPC, NUS, PINC, SJM, EGP, AX, OEC, DORM, OLLI, NHI, MODN, HAIN, BAC, NOVT, PGR, RMD, TER, PKG, PFE, HSY, SLAB, GIS, ACM, QRVO, ELF, TPH, WDAY, ROL, WNC, GLPI, TSCO,
- Reduced Positions: CORT, DHI, SIRI, AMWD, BIG, TDG, K, ASH, IP, CDW, RCM, BMI, SYNA, PSA, HWC, DENN, STL, FIVN, WST, ALRM, TRU, BLDR, ABM, SEDG, BOOT, ENV, HUBS, TNET, COUP, MPWR, EV, SFM, CMCSA, PODD, STZ, CXP, FIX, ESS, RDN, FFIV, FITB, AEO, VEEV, GPK, COR, FLOW, DBX, HD, CRM, MD, OHI, ANF, WAT, SSD, EAF, RMBS,
- Sold Out: HRC, SMG, PAYX, PBH, B, KBR, LOPE, FLWS, INTU, NOW, AVB, KFY, CALM, CHGG, NEWR, AIN, BG, NEU, DPZ, MXIM, PSTG, DVA, VICR, LZB, BLD, BEN, CSGP, W, EA, GWB, PRDO, ICPT, UCTT, ED, BMCH, IDCC, UNH, PRGO, ESI, TTMI, ANET, LILAK, CIEN, EPAC, GMRE, VMW, LGIH, HLI, BRKR, ADSK, MTOR, TILE, DXCM, BAX, WRB, HIG, AAXN, CIO, NMIH, PRSP, AVLR, HI, LBTYK, GNTX, BPFH, DY, PRGS, RGR, IDA, BXP, CMP, SFIX, UNF, HII, NXPI, TR, CHE, TDOC, CBRE, M, GPS, FFBC, ZNGA, CFFN, NX, GEO, UNIT, AES, SFL,
- Cardiovascular Systems Inc (CSII) - 17,377 shares, 0.46% of the total portfolio. New Position
- O-I Glass Inc (OI) - 62,621 shares, 0.44% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Anthem Inc (ANTM) - 2,424 shares, 0.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 189.61%
- Masimo Corp (MASI) - 2,760 shares, 0.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 181.06%
- Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT) - 10,155 shares, 0.44% of the total portfolio. New Position
Quantinno Capital Management LP initiated holding in Cardiovascular Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.86 and $39.35, with an estimated average price of $32.3. The stock is now traded at around $35.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 17,377 shares as of .New Purchase: Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT)
Quantinno Capital Management LP initiated holding in Kornit Digital Ltd. The purchase prices were between $50.41 and $65.55, with an estimated average price of $57.3. The stock is now traded at around $77.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 10,155 shares as of .New Purchase: O-I Glass Inc (OI)
Quantinno Capital Management LP initiated holding in O-I Glass Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.63 and $12.02, with an estimated average price of $10.68. The stock is now traded at around $12.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 62,621 shares as of .New Purchase: Cubic Corp (CUB)
Quantinno Capital Management LP initiated holding in Cubic Corp. The purchase prices were between $40.04 and $60.98, with an estimated average price of $47. The stock is now traded at around $65.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 10,961 shares as of .New Purchase: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)
Quantinno Capital Management LP initiated holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.76 and $398.29, with an estimated average price of $333.7. The stock is now traded at around $336.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 1,913 shares as of .New Purchase: Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)
Quantinno Capital Management LP initiated holding in Corporate Office Properties Trust. The purchase prices were between $22.07 and $27.49, with an estimated average price of $24.94. The stock is now traded at around $26.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 26,405 shares as of .Added: Anthem Inc (ANTM)
Quantinno Capital Management LP added to a holding in Anthem Inc by 189.61%. The purchase prices were between $245.73 and $284.63, with an estimated average price of $269.15. The stock is now traded at around $322.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 2,424 shares as of .Added: Masimo Corp (MASI)
Quantinno Capital Management LP added to a holding in Masimo Corp by 181.06%. The purchase prices were between $209.49 and $246.81, with an estimated average price of $224.12. The stock is now traded at around $244.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 2,760 shares as of .Added: Laureate Education Inc (LAUR)
Quantinno Capital Management LP added to a holding in Laureate Education Inc by 202.28%. The purchase prices were between $9.23 and $13.33, with an estimated average price of $11.99. The stock is now traded at around $14.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 46,451 shares as of .Added: Humana Inc (HUM)
Quantinno Capital Management LP added to a holding in Humana Inc by 169.37%. The purchase prices were between $381.58 and $427.77, with an estimated average price of $402.24. The stock is now traded at around $418.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,460 shares as of .Added: Intel Corp (INTC)
Quantinno Capital Management LP added to a holding in Intel Corp by 132.64%. The purchase prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $45.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 12,104 shares as of .Added: Highwoods Properties Inc (HIW)
Quantinno Capital Management LP added to a holding in Highwoods Properties Inc by 143.69%. The purchase prices were between $32.28 and $39.85, with an estimated average price of $36.85. The stock is now traded at around $36.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 17,870 shares as of .Sold Out: Hill-Rom Holdings Inc (HRC)
Quantinno Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $81.17 and $117.57, with an estimated average price of $97.98.Sold Out: The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG)
Quantinno Capital Management LP sold out a holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co. The sale prices were between $133.49 and $174.89, with an estimated average price of $154.3.Sold Out: Paychex Inc (PAYX)
Quantinno Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Paychex Inc. The sale prices were between $71.63 and $79.77, with an estimated average price of $75.13.Sold Out: Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (PBH)
Quantinno Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $34.54 and $40.79, with an estimated average price of $37.16.Sold Out: Barnes Group Inc (B)
Quantinno Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Barnes Group Inc. The sale prices were between $34.02 and $42.25, with an estimated average price of $37.96.Sold Out: KBR Inc (KBR)
Quantinno Capital Management LP sold out a holding in KBR Inc. The sale prices were between $20.98 and $25.81, with an estimated average price of $23.21.
