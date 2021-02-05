Keebeck Alpha, LP Buys VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, Sells BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares Russell 1000 ETF, SSGA SPDR S&P 500

Investment company Keebeck Alpha, LP (Current Portfolio) buys VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR, sells BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares Russell 1000 ETF, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Keebeck Alpha, LP. As of 2020Q4, Keebeck Alpha, LP owns 119 stocks with a total value of $174 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SMH, EEM, EWH, XLI, HYG, IWO, INFO, CXO, ARA, EIGI, PNM, NAV, WTRE, SOGO, RP, WORK, QCOM, HMSY, MS, SIVB, CIT, LOW, GS, IPHI, ANH, V, ALXN, AJRD, PE, DIS, NKE, WMT, AVGO, VEA, JNJ, PFE, BAC, C, ORCL, MRK, CFG, RF, DAL, CCL, RCL, BIDU, FRC, BA, EFA, BABA, JBLU, RYAAY, LUV, MRNA, CMA, NCLH, QEP, FITB, NVS, RESI, AAL, VLRS, FICO, DOYU, GE, KODK, GNW,

SMH, EEM, EWH, XLI, HYG, IWO, INFO, CXO, ARA, EIGI, PNM, NAV, WTRE, SOGO, RP, WORK, QCOM, HMSY, MS, SIVB, CIT, LOW, GS, IPHI, ANH, V, ALXN, AJRD, PE, DIS, NKE, WMT, AVGO, VEA, JNJ, PFE, BAC, C, ORCL, MRK, CFG, RF, DAL, CCL, RCL, BIDU, FRC, BA, EFA, BABA, JBLU, RYAAY, LUV, MRNA, CMA, NCLH, QEP, FITB, NVS, RESI, AAL, VLRS, FICO, DOYU, GE, KODK, GNW, Added Positions: XLY, XLU, QQQ, EMB, XLB, IBB, VCIT, MUB, CBMG, FIT, MSFT, FB, AMZN, VRTU, COST, HD, JPM, NVDA, GOOGL, MXIM, WLTW, IWF, INTC, BRK.B, MA, XLNX, UAL, AXP,

XLY, XLU, QQQ, EMB, XLB, IBB, VCIT, MUB, CBMG, FIT, MSFT, FB, AMZN, VRTU, COST, HD, JPM, NVDA, GOOGL, MXIM, WLTW, IWF, INTC, BRK.B, MA, XLNX, UAL, AXP, Reduced Positions: SPY, XLV, XLP, TLT, EWC, MANH, CALX, IYR, SAND, FBP, NEWR, AMAT, AAPL, ISBC, HBAN, CSCO, EXTR, EWBC, PNC,

SPY, XLV, XLP, TLT, EWC, MANH, CALX, IYR, SAND, FBP, NEWR, AMAT, AAPL, ISBC, HBAN, CSCO, EXTR, EWBC, PNC, Sold Out: IVV, IWB, IWD, VTI, DIA, SDY, IJR, LVGO, BMCH, IMMU, IWM, WIX, AZPN, CRUS, MDY, APPN, CBSH, PLXS, BPOP, CIEN, AVT, TXN, SHOP, DLPH, BLKB, MMS, RPD, SVMK, PTC, SANM, KBR, BAH, NNN, KEY, FNV, BITA, FRTA, ALTR, HUD, SMAR, EPAY, CMD, CACC, EPR, FMC, MPWR, SCCO, CTRE, ACIA, ESTC, INTU, RS, CSOD, SC, HTH, DDD, GIB, EEFT, EXR, PFSI, AVY, CENX, GBCI, KLAC, NCR, PPG, RDN, UCBI, ENV, WK, CMP, IFF, LRCX, NTGR, OSIS, WRB, IBTX, BOX, CADE, CSGS, THG, SHW, WWE, TCMD, VERI, EVER, IJH, ECL, INSG, SIGI, SON, ZYXI, LADR, LOVE, AMED, FBC, MTD, MITK, SPNS, SYY, BR, PODD, NOVT, IMXI, ZM, AKR, A, CI, DSGX, EXPO, FHI, GES, HIG, IBOC, LYV, PGR, WBS, GWRE, ANET, ETSY, LITE, PI, AVLR, FFIN, HSY, LII, ORI, O, UNH, ICLR, MODN, NGVT, DDS, EQR, FAST, FSS, FCFS, IT, GCO, HAE, DIN, MDU, MED, MCHP, SNA, EHTH, GLPI, ALLE, ATEN, GLOB, TEAM, EPRT, HY1N, CACI, FFIV, FLO, EVRI, GEF, SFNC, TSN, USB, UDR, ANTM, WU, PMT, STAG, VRNS, DEA, SQ, AUDC, CVS, CTAS, CFR, M, FCF, HUBB, IDXX, INDB, TT, JBSS, KSS, LECO, PAR, NXGN, SNPS, TIF, WSO, LPLA, UI, WDAY, RC, MOBL, NSA, BLD, PLNT, SITE, RDFN, CARG, SAIL, AEM, BMI, BANR, OPCH, CMI, DENN, DHT, FULT, ITT, JKHY, KFRC, PBCT, RNST, SPTN, UPS, WSFS, CLW, QNST, SRC, OMF, LNTH, SYF, BSGM, SHAK, CC, PFGC, SPOT, AMSWA, BHLB, CVBF, CNQ, CERS, CR, FCN, FLEX, LHX, HUM, CLDT, TVTY, AMKR, GDEN, RAD, ROAD, SCS, SKT, UNFI, VET, GTT, FSM, ARI, INN, GOGO, SRG, CLDR, ASB, MAC, TBBK, VG, CVI, CTSO, CPS, PARR, AAOI, OOMA, EGO, VIAV, AMC, WTTR, TRTX, CLNC, ARLO, ATRO, PAYS, ATEC, KNDI, CORR, CCRN, 15R, MR, DSKE, AFIN, DBI, EXTN, CDXC, NINE,

For the details of Keebeck Alpha, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/keebeck+alpha%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 136,456 shares, 7.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.40% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 39,713 shares, 7.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.04% VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) - 51,980 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. New Position BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 94,197 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.38% iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 67,497 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.55%

Keebeck Alpha, LP initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The purchase prices were between $173.15 and $220.93, with an estimated average price of $198.88. The stock is now traded at around $235.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.52%. The holding were 51,980 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Keebeck Alpha, LP initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.54 and $51.7, with an estimated average price of $47.75. The stock is now traded at around $56.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.36%. The holding were 146,836 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Keebeck Alpha, LP initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.31 and $24.81, with an estimated average price of $23.17. The stock is now traded at around $26.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 191,130 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Keebeck Alpha, LP initiated holding in SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $74.87 and $89.65, with an estimated average price of $84.5. The stock is now traded at around $88.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 27,310 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Keebeck Alpha, LP initiated holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $82.43 and $87.3, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $87.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 24,870 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Keebeck Alpha, LP initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $222.92 and $294.86, with an estimated average price of $255.12. The stock is now traded at around $325.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 6,935 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Keebeck Alpha, LP added to a holding in SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 179.43%. The purchase prices were between $142.97 and $160.78, with an estimated average price of $154.38. The stock is now traded at around $172.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 41,291 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Keebeck Alpha, LP added to a holding in SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR by 250.36%. The purchase prices were between $60.69 and $66.76, with an estimated average price of $63.32. The stock is now traded at around $63.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 78,007 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Keebeck Alpha, LP added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 35.04%. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $331.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 39,713 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Keebeck Alpha, LP added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 173.59%. The purchase prices were between $108.87 and $115.91, with an estimated average price of $112.56. The stock is now traded at around $114.186100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 37,476 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Keebeck Alpha, LP added to a holding in SSgA Materials Select Sector SPDR by 143.23%. The purchase prices were between $61.94 and $72.39, with an estimated average price of $68.65. The stock is now traded at around $73.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 43,794 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Keebeck Alpha, LP added to a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund by 146.44%. The purchase prices were between $130.38 and $157.31, with an estimated average price of $143.15. The stock is now traded at around $169.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 20,410 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Keebeck Alpha, LP sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355.

Keebeck Alpha, LP sold out a holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $182.15 and $211.84, with an estimated average price of $199.16.

Keebeck Alpha, LP sold out a holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $115.33 and $136.73, with an estimated average price of $127.98.

Keebeck Alpha, LP sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $166.99 and $194.64, with an estimated average price of $183.18.

Keebeck Alpha, LP sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The sale prices were between $263.85 and $305.66, with an estimated average price of $290.29.

Keebeck Alpha, LP sold out a holding in SSgA SPDR Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $91.76 and $107.36, with an estimated average price of $101.46.