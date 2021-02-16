Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc Buys Enterprise Products Partners LP, iShares MSCI South Korea ETF, Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Sells Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp III, Oaktree Acquisition Corp, Churchill Capital Corp II

Boston, MA, based Investment company Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Enterprise Products Partners LP, iShares MSCI South Korea ETF, Magellan Midstream Partners LP, iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF, MPLX LP, sells Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp III, Oaktree Acquisition Corp, Churchill Capital Corp II, Haymaker Acquisition Corp II, Gores Holdings IV Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc. As of 2020Q4, Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc owns 482 stocks with a total value of $705 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 2,203,410 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY) - 328,195 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. New Position Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) - 618,778 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (EWT) - 481,599 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. New Position MPLX LP (MPLX) - 1,115,893 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. New Position

Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc initiated holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $16.04 and $21.61, with an estimated average price of $18.67. The stock is now traded at around $21.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.13%. The holding were 2,203,410 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.4 and $86.15, with an estimated average price of $73.71. The stock is now traded at around $93.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.01%. The holding were 328,195 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc initiated holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $34.25 and $46.58, with an estimated average price of $39.99. The stock is now traded at around $41.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.73%. The holding were 618,778 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.13 and $53.32, with an estimated average price of $48.14. The stock is now traded at around $59.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.63%. The holding were 481,599 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc initiated holding in MPLX LP. The purchase prices were between $15.56 and $23.6, with an estimated average price of $19.8. The stock is now traded at around $25.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.43%. The holding were 1,115,893 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc initiated holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.48 and $14.97, with an estimated average price of $13.4. The stock is now traded at around $15.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 1,315,092 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc sold out a holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp III. The sale prices were between $10.32 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $11.82.

Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc sold out a holding in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.46 and $17, with an estimated average price of $11.8.

Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc sold out a holding in Haymaker Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.56 and $10.93, with an estimated average price of $10.33.

Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc sold out a holding in Gores Holdings IV Inc. The sale prices were between $10.12 and $14.74, with an estimated average price of $10.9.

Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc sold out a holding in CIIG Merger Corp. The sale prices were between $10.25 and $41.03, with an estimated average price of $19.89.

Longfellow Investment Management Co Llc sold out a holding in dMY Technology Group Inc II. The sale prices were between $10.14 and $18.82, with an estimated average price of $12.16.