Fulton Bank, N.A. Buys Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Williams Inc, Sells PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, AT&T Inc

REGN, VTI, WMB, PII, VXUS, WFC, VOO, VO, CNC, VEEV, DPSGY, SONY, TTEC, KB, AMKBY, FVRR, OMF, VYM, WAB, USFD, TTNDY, AOS, SWAV, SEE, WDAY, ZEN, DXCM, TT, ALC, BUD, ATRC, CCMP, CGEMY, CLR, DECK, SE, EME, ISRG, LVS, MELI, MOH, MOS, OHI, NVCR, BBVA, WIT, SOUHY, Added Positions: MRK, NVDA, FB, ASML, AVGO, CVX, UL, BRK.B, INTC, MSFT, PFE, SPY, TEAM, APH, NVS, APTV, CVS, DRI, FISV, HPQ, HST, EFA, J, KLAC, MA, TGT, UNP, VB, YETI, ACN, ETN, AKAM, ALK, BABA, ALL, AMP, AVTR, BK, CF, CAJ, KMX, STZ, DIS, DD, ECL, FIS, EEM, LKQ, LOW, MU, MNST, NFLX, PKX, PANW, TROW, PRU, PEG, QRVO, QCOM, RIO, ROP, SPLK, SWK, SYK, TSM, TMO, TSCO, TRV, TSN, UNM, VWO, WMT, WBA, CCEP, ST, SPOT, LYB, ABT, A, AL, ALB, COLD, ANSS, ARW, ARWR, BHC, BERY, BIO, BMRN, BKI, BXP, CBRE, CDK, CI, CRH, CNQ, COF, CNP, CHTR, XEC, C, CFG, CODYY, CRTO, CMI, DHI, DTE, DHR, DE, DLB, DLTR, DOV, EMN, ENTG, EPAM, EQIX, ETSY, EXAS, FMC, FAST, FPAFY, FTNT, HLUYY, HAS, HLI, HWM, IPGP, KT, KEY, KEYS, KSS, LH, LNVGY, MAS, MTD, MHK, NEM, NTTYY, NDSN, NSC, NOC, PVH, POOL, PWR, RJF, RGA, RSG, SBAC, SLB, SCHW, SMG, SRE, SBUX, STT, SRCL, SF, SNPS, SYF, SYNH, SYY, TPR, TCEHY, TRMB, UGI, VLO, VUG, WEC, WHR, WWD, ZNGA,

PNC, ALXN, IWF, T, CSCO, VRSK, MDT, CSX, RF, AMGN, PHG, GOOGL, BA, CMCSA, COST, FSUGY, IWB, TXN, NXPI, ASX, ABBV, AMAT, BAC, XOM, GILD, HD, HBAN, ADRNY, PM, TMUS, V, CHKP, AEP, AIG, ABC, ANTM, ADP, BCE, BKNG, BSX, BMY, BTI, CM, KO, CTSH, CCI, D, DUK, ENB, ERIC, FDX, CIBR, GS, HSY, IBM, IVV, IEFA, KMB, LRCX, LEN, LLY, LMT, MMC, MS, NGG, ORCL, PPL, PXD, PGR, SIVB, CRM, SWKS, SO, MMM, TOELY, URI, VOD, XLNX, ZTS, RE, INFO, ACSAY, AAP, MO, AMT, BLK, CNI, CRRFY, CL, COP, XRAY, DKS, DFS, DKNG, EW, EA, EMR, EXC, FORTY, GE, HOG, NSP, ICE, IQV, IVW, IJT, IEMG, KGC, LULU, MFG, MDLZ, NTDOY, NOK, ORLY, OTIS, OC, PAYC, RH, RTX, RHHBY, XLY, XLI, SNA, LUV, TRP, TTD, USB, UBER, ULTA, UPS, VEA, VMW, WAT, WSM, Sold Out: ORI, BBY, AER, AFL, KR, LPL, MKC, SPGI, SIMO, VFC, WNS, IBN, UBS, SBRCY,

Lancaster, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Williams Inc, Polaris Inc, Vanguard Total International Stock, sells PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, AT&T Inc, Verisk Analytics Inc, CSX Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fulton Bank, N.A.. As of 2021Q2, Fulton Bank, N.A. owns 421 stocks with a total value of $800 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 333,832 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 122,425 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.09% Fulton Financial Corp (FULT) - 1,988,114 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,020 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 85,230 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.43%

Fulton Bank, N.A. initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $223.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,899 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fulton Bank, N.A. initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57. The stock is now traded at around $572.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,686 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fulton Bank, N.A. initiated holding in Williams Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.24 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $25.56. The stock is now traded at around $26.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 48,911 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fulton Bank, N.A. initiated holding in Polaris Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.8 and $146.45, with an estimated average price of $135.46. The stock is now traded at around $134.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,691 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fulton Bank, N.A. initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $62.21 and $66.97, with an estimated average price of $64.98. The stock is now traded at around $64.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 11,307 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fulton Bank, N.A. initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $396.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,594 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fulton Bank, N.A. added to a holding in ASML Holding NV by 128.14%. The purchase prices were between $601.88 and $709.33, with an estimated average price of $658.82. The stock is now traded at around $673.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,070 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fulton Bank, N.A. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 67.63%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $431.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,097 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fulton Bank, N.A. added to a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC by 108.24%. The purchase prices were between $210.76 and $267.96, with an estimated average price of $233.58. The stock is now traded at around $265.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,997 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fulton Bank, N.A. added to a holding in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc by 49.65%. The purchase prices were between $129.27 and $143.4, with an estimated average price of $136.52. The stock is now traded at around $133.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,807 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fulton Bank, N.A. added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 32.23%. The purchase prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99. The stock is now traded at around $221.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,504 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fulton Bank, N.A. added to a holding in Prudential Financial Inc by 31.81%. The purchase prices were between $91.1 and $108.51, with an estimated average price of $101.91. The stock is now traded at around $98.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,840 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fulton Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in Old Republic International Corp. The sale prices were between $21.84 and $26.56, with an estimated average price of $25.03.

Fulton Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in AerCap Holdings NV. The sale prices were between $51.21 and $61.38, with an estimated average price of $57.78.

Fulton Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The sale prices were between $107.63 and $125.79, with an estimated average price of $116.65.

Fulton Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in S&P Global Inc. The sale prices were between $352.87 and $412.36, with an estimated average price of $383.44.

Fulton Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. The sale prices were between $59.39 and $72.56, with an estimated average price of $65.61.

Fulton Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in VF Corp. The sale prices were between $76.61 and $90.05, with an estimated average price of $83.19.