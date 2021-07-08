Fulton Bank, N.A. Buys Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Williams Inc, Sells PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, AT&T Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Fulton Bank, N.A. Buys Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Williams Inc, Sells PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, AT&T Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 08, 2021
Article's Main Image
Lancaster, PA, based Investment company Fulton Bank, N.A. (Current Portfolio) buys Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Williams Inc, Polaris Inc, Vanguard Total International Stock, sells PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, AT&T Inc, Verisk Analytics Inc, CSX Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fulton Bank, N.A.. As of 2021Q2, Fulton Bank, N.A. owns 421 stocks with a total value of $800 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Fulton Bank, N.A.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fulton+bank%2C+n.a./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Fulton Bank, N.A.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 333,832 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 122,425 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.09%
  3. Fulton Financial Corp (FULT) - 1,988,114 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio.
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,020 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13%
  5. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 85,230 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.43%
New Purchase: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Fulton Bank, N.A. initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $223.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,899 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Fulton Bank, N.A. initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57. The stock is now traded at around $572.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,686 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

Fulton Bank, N.A. initiated holding in Williams Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.24 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $25.56. The stock is now traded at around $26.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 48,911 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Polaris Inc (PII)

Fulton Bank, N.A. initiated holding in Polaris Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.8 and $146.45, with an estimated average price of $135.46. The stock is now traded at around $134.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,691 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)

Fulton Bank, N.A. initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $62.21 and $66.97, with an estimated average price of $64.98. The stock is now traded at around $64.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 11,307 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Fulton Bank, N.A. initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $396.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,594 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ASML Holding NV (ASML)

Fulton Bank, N.A. added to a holding in ASML Holding NV by 128.14%. The purchase prices were between $601.88 and $709.33, with an estimated average price of $658.82. The stock is now traded at around $673.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,070 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Fulton Bank, N.A. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 67.63%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $431.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,097 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM)

Fulton Bank, N.A. added to a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC by 108.24%. The purchase prices were between $210.76 and $267.96, with an estimated average price of $233.58. The stock is now traded at around $265.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,997 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (J)

Fulton Bank, N.A. added to a holding in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc by 49.65%. The purchase prices were between $129.27 and $143.4, with an estimated average price of $136.52. The stock is now traded at around $133.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,807 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

Fulton Bank, N.A. added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 32.23%. The purchase prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99. The stock is now traded at around $221.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,504 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)

Fulton Bank, N.A. added to a holding in Prudential Financial Inc by 31.81%. The purchase prices were between $91.1 and $108.51, with an estimated average price of $101.91. The stock is now traded at around $98.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,840 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Old Republic International Corp (ORI)

Fulton Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in Old Republic International Corp. The sale prices were between $21.84 and $26.56, with an estimated average price of $25.03.

Sold Out: AerCap Holdings NV (AER)

Fulton Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in AerCap Holdings NV. The sale prices were between $51.21 and $61.38, with an estimated average price of $57.78.

Sold Out: Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)

Fulton Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The sale prices were between $107.63 and $125.79, with an estimated average price of $116.65.

Sold Out: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Fulton Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in S&P Global Inc. The sale prices were between $352.87 and $412.36, with an estimated average price of $383.44.

Sold Out: Silicon Motion Technology Corp (SIMO)

Fulton Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. The sale prices were between $59.39 and $72.56, with an estimated average price of $65.61.

Sold Out: VF Corp (VFC)

Fulton Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in VF Corp. The sale prices were between $76.61 and $90.05, with an estimated average price of $83.19.



Here is the complete portfolio of Fulton Bank, N.A.. Also check out:

1. Fulton Bank, N.A.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Fulton Bank, N.A.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Fulton Bank, N.A.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Fulton Bank, N.A. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider