Fulton Bank, N.A. Buys Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Williams Inc, Sells PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, AT&T Inc

- New Purchases: REGN, VTI, WMB, PII, VXUS, WFC, VOO, VO, CNC, VEEV, DPSGY, SONY, TTEC, KB, AMKBY, FVRR, OMF, VYM, WAB, USFD, TTNDY, AOS, SWAV, SEE, WDAY, ZEN, DXCM, TT, ALC, BUD, ATRC, CCMP, CGEMY, CLR, DECK, SE, EME, ISRG, LVS, MELI, MOH, MOS, OHI, NVCR, BBVA, WIT, SOUHY,
- Added Positions: MRK, NVDA, FB, ASML, AVGO, CVX, UL, BRK.B, INTC, MSFT, PFE, SPY, TEAM, APH, NVS, APTV, CVS, DRI, FISV, HPQ, HST, EFA, J, KLAC, MA, TGT, UNP, VB, YETI, ACN, ETN, AKAM, ALK, BABA, ALL, AMP, AVTR, BK, CF, CAJ, KMX, STZ, DIS, DD, ECL, FIS, EEM, LKQ, LOW, MU, MNST, NFLX, PKX, PANW, TROW, PRU, PEG, QRVO, QCOM, RIO, ROP, SPLK, SWK, SYK, TSM, TMO, TSCO, TRV, TSN, UNM, VWO, WMT, WBA, CCEP, ST, SPOT, LYB, ABT, A, AL, ALB, COLD, ANSS, ARW, ARWR, BHC, BERY, BIO, BMRN, BKI, BXP, CBRE, CDK, CI, CRH, CNQ, COF, CNP, CHTR, XEC, C, CFG, CODYY, CRTO, CMI, DHI, DTE, DHR, DE, DLB, DLTR, DOV, EMN, ENTG, EPAM, EQIX, ETSY, EXAS, FMC, FAST, FPAFY, FTNT, HLUYY, HAS, HLI, HWM, IPGP, KT, KEY, KEYS, KSS, LH, LNVGY, MAS, MTD, MHK, NEM, NTTYY, NDSN, NSC, NOC, PVH, POOL, PWR, RJF, RGA, RSG, SBAC, SLB, SCHW, SMG, SRE, SBUX, STT, SRCL, SF, SNPS, SYF, SYNH, SYY, TPR, TCEHY, TRMB, UGI, VLO, VUG, WEC, WHR, WWD, ZNGA,
- Reduced Positions: PNC, ALXN, IWF, T, CSCO, VRSK, MDT, CSX, RF, AMGN, PHG, GOOGL, BA, CMCSA, COST, FSUGY, IWB, TXN, NXPI, ASX, ABBV, AMAT, BAC, XOM, GILD, HD, HBAN, ADRNY, PM, TMUS, V, CHKP, AEP, AIG, ABC, ANTM, ADP, BCE, BKNG, BSX, BMY, BTI, CM, KO, CTSH, CCI, D, DUK, ENB, ERIC, FDX, CIBR, GS, HSY, IBM, IVV, IEFA, KMB, LRCX, LEN, LLY, LMT, MMC, MS, NGG, ORCL, PPL, PXD, PGR, SIVB, CRM, SWKS, SO, MMM, TOELY, URI, VOD, XLNX, ZTS, RE, INFO, ACSAY, AAP, MO, AMT, BLK, CNI, CRRFY, CL, COP, XRAY, DKS, DFS, DKNG, EW, EA, EMR, EXC, FORTY, GE, HOG, NSP, ICE, IQV, IVW, IJT, IEMG, KGC, LULU, MFG, MDLZ, NTDOY, NOK, ORLY, OTIS, OC, PAYC, RH, RTX, RHHBY, XLY, XLI, SNA, LUV, TRP, TTD, USB, UBER, ULTA, UPS, VEA, VMW, WAT, WSM,
- Sold Out: ORI, BBY, AER, AFL, KR, LPL, MKC, SPGI, SIMO, VFC, WNS, IBN, UBS, SBRCY,
For the details of Fulton Bank, N.A.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fulton+bank%2C+n.a./current-portfolio/portfolio
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 333,832 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 122,425 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.09%
- Fulton Financial Corp (FULT) - 1,988,114 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,020 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13%
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 85,230 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.43%
Fulton Bank, N.A. initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $223.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,899 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)
Fulton Bank, N.A. initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57. The stock is now traded at around $572.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,686 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)
Fulton Bank, N.A. initiated holding in Williams Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.24 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $25.56. The stock is now traded at around $26.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 48,911 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Polaris Inc (PII)
Fulton Bank, N.A. initiated holding in Polaris Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.8 and $146.45, with an estimated average price of $135.46. The stock is now traded at around $134.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,691 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)
Fulton Bank, N.A. initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $62.21 and $66.97, with an estimated average price of $64.98. The stock is now traded at around $64.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 11,307 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Fulton Bank, N.A. initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $396.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,594 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ASML Holding NV (ASML)
Fulton Bank, N.A. added to a holding in ASML Holding NV by 128.14%. The purchase prices were between $601.88 and $709.33, with an estimated average price of $658.82. The stock is now traded at around $673.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,070 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Fulton Bank, N.A. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 67.63%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $431.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,097 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM)
Fulton Bank, N.A. added to a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC by 108.24%. The purchase prices were between $210.76 and $267.96, with an estimated average price of $233.58. The stock is now traded at around $265.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,997 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (J)
Fulton Bank, N.A. added to a holding in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc by 49.65%. The purchase prices were between $129.27 and $143.4, with an estimated average price of $136.52. The stock is now traded at around $133.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,807 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)
Fulton Bank, N.A. added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 32.23%. The purchase prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99. The stock is now traded at around $221.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,504 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)
Fulton Bank, N.A. added to a holding in Prudential Financial Inc by 31.81%. The purchase prices were between $91.1 and $108.51, with an estimated average price of $101.91. The stock is now traded at around $98.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,840 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Old Republic International Corp (ORI)
Fulton Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in Old Republic International Corp. The sale prices were between $21.84 and $26.56, with an estimated average price of $25.03.Sold Out: AerCap Holdings NV (AER)
Fulton Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in AerCap Holdings NV. The sale prices were between $51.21 and $61.38, with an estimated average price of $57.78.Sold Out: Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)
Fulton Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The sale prices were between $107.63 and $125.79, with an estimated average price of $116.65.Sold Out: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)
Fulton Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in S&P Global Inc. The sale prices were between $352.87 and $412.36, with an estimated average price of $383.44.Sold Out: Silicon Motion Technology Corp (SIMO)
Fulton Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. The sale prices were between $59.39 and $72.56, with an estimated average price of $65.61.Sold Out: VF Corp (VFC)
Fulton Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in VF Corp. The sale prices were between $76.61 and $90.05, with an estimated average price of $83.19.
