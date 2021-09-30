Fidelity Central Investment Portfolios LLC Buys Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Roper Technologies Inc, Marsh & McLennan Inc, Sells Comcast Corp, Capital One Financial Corp,

New Purchases: ICE, ROP, MMC, SE, DTE, CME, SIVB, FLTR, ZM, RPAY, COUP, NWSA, WIX, SNOW, TOU, COP, TWST, NTLA, STVN, ATRA, TWTR, AR, 09688, ERAS, PRU, HBR, AVTR, HTA, POST, VSCO, JLL, DH, CLDX, 02192, NUVL, CYXT, SOVO, ADV, PECO, RKT, SLB, CURV, LBRT, IMGO, HST, GEL, PRCT, TWKS, WBA, ONON, EL,

Investment company Fidelity Central Investment Portfolios LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Roper Technologies Inc, Marsh & McLennan Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Sea, sells Comcast Corp, Capital One Financial Corp, , Lockheed Martin Corp, Liberty Broadband Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fidelity Central Investment Portfolios LLC. As of 2021Q3, Fidelity Central Investment Portfolios LLC owns 545 stocks with a total value of $26.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 5,910,859 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.53% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 10,785,332 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 442,420 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.25% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 255,242 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.37% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 1,754,725 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.99%

Fidelity Central Investment Portfolios LLC initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.82 and $121.36, with an estimated average price of $118.73. The stock is now traded at around $133.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 832,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fidelity Central Investment Portfolios LLC initiated holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $446.13 and $496.63, with an estimated average price of $479.11. The stock is now traded at around $466.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 209,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fidelity Central Investment Portfolios LLC initiated holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.04 and $160.48, with an estimated average price of $151.24. The stock is now traded at around $168.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 563,491 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fidelity Central Investment Portfolios LLC initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $267 and $353.36, with an estimated average price of $307.05. The stock is now traded at around $224.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 224,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fidelity Central Investment Portfolios LLC initiated holding in Deutsche Telekom AG. The purchase prices were between $16.96 and $18.92, with an estimated average price of $17.91. The stock is now traded at around $15.998000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,924,787 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fidelity Central Investment Portfolios LLC initiated holding in SVB Financial Group. The purchase prices were between $534.95 and $674.41, with an estimated average price of $579.52. The stock is now traded at around $676.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 65,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fidelity Central Investment Portfolios LLC added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 307.38%. The purchase prices were between $38.48 and $51.71, with an estimated average price of $43.76. The stock is now traded at around $37.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 2,437,012 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fidelity Central Investment Portfolios LLC added to a holding in Zynga Inc by 422.24%. The purchase prices were between $7.47 and $11.16, with an estimated average price of $9.11. The stock is now traded at around $6.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 8,175,088 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fidelity Central Investment Portfolios LLC added to a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc by 32.81%. The purchase prices were between $146.82 and $162.58, with an estimated average price of $154.81. The stock is now traded at around $156.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,016,922 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fidelity Central Investment Portfolios LLC added to a holding in M&T Bank Corp by 81.80%. The purchase prices were between $128.99 and $152.99, with an estimated average price of $138.71. The stock is now traded at around $149.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 505,639 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fidelity Central Investment Portfolios LLC added to a holding in Liberty Global PLC by 68.43%. The purchase prices were between $25.21 and $30.04, with an estimated average price of $27.77. The stock is now traded at around $28.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,306,118 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fidelity Central Investment Portfolios LLC added to a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp by 149.15%. The purchase prices were between $82 and $92.37, with an estimated average price of $87.91. The stock is now traded at around $84.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 604,549 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fidelity Central Investment Portfolios LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $43.97 and $45.2, with an estimated average price of $44.55.

Fidelity Central Investment Portfolios LLC sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $336.05 and $383.48, with an estimated average price of $362.11.

Fidelity Central Investment Portfolios LLC sold out a holding in American International Group Inc. The sale prices were between $44.86 and $57.03, with an estimated average price of $51.53.

Fidelity Central Investment Portfolios LLC sold out a holding in Chubb Ltd. The sale prices were between $157.95 and $186.68, with an estimated average price of $175.21.

Fidelity Central Investment Portfolios LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $173.36 and $175.94, with an estimated average price of $174.61.

Fidelity Central Investment Portfolios LLC sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $65.08 and $74.3, with an estimated average price of $69.93.

Fidelity Central Investment Portfolios LLC reduced to a holding in Comcast Corp by 63.27%. The sale prices were between $54.75 and $61.75, with an estimated average price of $58.36. The stock is now traded at around $48.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.84%. Fidelity Central Investment Portfolios LLC still held 2,332,682 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fidelity Central Investment Portfolios LLC reduced to a holding in Capital One Financial Corp by 37.49%. The sale prices were between $152.46 and $177.73, with an estimated average price of $163.01. The stock is now traded at around $147.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.44%. Fidelity Central Investment Portfolios LLC still held 1,315,406 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fidelity Central Investment Portfolios LLC reduced to a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 89.29%. The sale prices were between $165.3 and $187.1, with an estimated average price of $174.72. The stock is now traded at around $149.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. Fidelity Central Investment Portfolios LLC still held 46,218 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fidelity Central Investment Portfolios LLC reduced to a holding in Lyft Inc by 78.87%. The sale prices were between $45.89 and $62.79, with an estimated average price of $53.1. The stock is now traded at around $38.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. Fidelity Central Investment Portfolios LLC still held 251,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.