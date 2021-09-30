Logo
Fidelity Central Investment Portfolios LLC Buys Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Roper Technologies Inc, Marsh & McLennan Inc, Sells Comcast Corp, Capital One Financial Corp,

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Fidelity Central Investment Portfolios LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Roper Technologies Inc, Marsh & McLennan Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Sea, sells Comcast Corp, Capital One Financial Corp, , Lockheed Martin Corp, Liberty Broadband Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fidelity Central Investment Portfolios LLC. As of 2021Q3, Fidelity Central Investment Portfolios LLC owns 545 stocks with a total value of $26.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Fidelity U.S. Equity Central Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fidelity+u.s.+equity+central+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Fidelity U.S. Equity Central Fund
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 5,910,859 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.53%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 10,785,332 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 442,420 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.25%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 255,242 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.37%
  5. Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 1,754,725 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.99%
New Purchase: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Fidelity Central Investment Portfolios LLC initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.82 and $121.36, with an estimated average price of $118.73. The stock is now traded at around $133.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 832,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

Fidelity Central Investment Portfolios LLC initiated holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $446.13 and $496.63, with an estimated average price of $479.11. The stock is now traded at around $466.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 209,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC)

Fidelity Central Investment Portfolios LLC initiated holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.04 and $160.48, with an estimated average price of $151.24. The stock is now traded at around $168.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 563,491 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Sea Ltd (SE)

Fidelity Central Investment Portfolios LLC initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $267 and $353.36, with an estimated average price of $307.05. The stock is now traded at around $224.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 224,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE)

Fidelity Central Investment Portfolios LLC initiated holding in Deutsche Telekom AG. The purchase prices were between $16.96 and $18.92, with an estimated average price of $17.91. The stock is now traded at around $15.998000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,924,787 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

Fidelity Central Investment Portfolios LLC initiated holding in SVB Financial Group. The purchase prices were between $534.95 and $674.41, with an estimated average price of $579.52. The stock is now traded at around $676.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 65,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Fidelity Central Investment Portfolios LLC added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 307.38%. The purchase prices were between $38.48 and $51.71, with an estimated average price of $43.76. The stock is now traded at around $37.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 2,437,012 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Zynga Inc (ZNGA)

Fidelity Central Investment Portfolios LLC added to a holding in Zynga Inc by 422.24%. The purchase prices were between $7.47 and $11.16, with an estimated average price of $9.11. The stock is now traded at around $6.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 8,175,088 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

Fidelity Central Investment Portfolios LLC added to a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc by 32.81%. The purchase prices were between $146.82 and $162.58, with an estimated average price of $154.81. The stock is now traded at around $156.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,016,922 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: M&T Bank Corp (MTB)

Fidelity Central Investment Portfolios LLC added to a holding in M&T Bank Corp by 81.80%. The purchase prices were between $128.99 and $152.99, with an estimated average price of $138.71. The stock is now traded at around $149.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 505,639 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK)

Fidelity Central Investment Portfolios LLC added to a holding in Liberty Global PLC by 68.43%. The purchase prices were between $25.21 and $30.04, with an estimated average price of $27.77. The stock is now traded at around $28.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,306,118 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)

Fidelity Central Investment Portfolios LLC added to a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp by 149.15%. The purchase prices were between $82 and $92.37, with an estimated average price of $87.91. The stock is now traded at around $84.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 604,549 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: (WORK)

Fidelity Central Investment Portfolios LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $43.97 and $45.2, with an estimated average price of $44.55.

Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Fidelity Central Investment Portfolios LLC sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $336.05 and $383.48, with an estimated average price of $362.11.

Sold Out: American International Group Inc (AIG)

Fidelity Central Investment Portfolios LLC sold out a holding in American International Group Inc. The sale prices were between $44.86 and $57.03, with an estimated average price of $51.53.

Sold Out: Chubb Ltd (CB)

Fidelity Central Investment Portfolios LLC sold out a holding in Chubb Ltd. The sale prices were between $157.95 and $186.68, with an estimated average price of $175.21.

Sold Out: (PFPT)

Fidelity Central Investment Portfolios LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $173.36 and $175.94, with an estimated average price of $174.61.

Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)

Fidelity Central Investment Portfolios LLC sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $65.08 and $74.3, with an estimated average price of $69.93.

Reduced: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Fidelity Central Investment Portfolios LLC reduced to a holding in Comcast Corp by 63.27%. The sale prices were between $54.75 and $61.75, with an estimated average price of $58.36. The stock is now traded at around $48.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.84%. Fidelity Central Investment Portfolios LLC still held 2,332,682 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)

Fidelity Central Investment Portfolios LLC reduced to a holding in Capital One Financial Corp by 37.49%. The sale prices were between $152.46 and $177.73, with an estimated average price of $163.01. The stock is now traded at around $147.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.44%. Fidelity Central Investment Portfolios LLC still held 1,315,406 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDA)

Fidelity Central Investment Portfolios LLC reduced to a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 89.29%. The sale prices were between $165.3 and $187.1, with an estimated average price of $174.72. The stock is now traded at around $149.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. Fidelity Central Investment Portfolios LLC still held 46,218 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Lyft Inc (LYFT)

Fidelity Central Investment Portfolios LLC reduced to a holding in Lyft Inc by 78.87%. The sale prices were between $45.89 and $62.79, with an estimated average price of $53.1. The stock is now traded at around $38.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. Fidelity Central Investment Portfolios LLC still held 251,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.



