Fidelity Central Investment Portfolios LLC Buys Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Roper Technologies Inc, Marsh & McLennan Inc, Sells Comcast Corp, Capital One Financial Corp,

- New Purchases: ICE, ROP, MMC, SE, DTE, CME, SIVB, FLTR, ZM, RPAY, COUP, NWSA, WIX, SNOW, TOU, COP, TWST, NTLA, STVN, ATRA, TWTR, AR, 09688, ERAS, PRU, HBR, AVTR, HTA, POST, VSCO, JLL, DH, CLDX, 02192, NUVL, CYXT, SOVO, ADV, PECO, RKT, SLB, CURV, LBRT, IMGO, HST, GEL, PRCT, TWKS, WBA, ONON, EL,
- Added Positions: UBER, CRM, ZNGA, TRV, MTB, LBTYK, OTIS, T, OSH, PM, ZEN, CSL, SNAP, AMZN, GPN, TMO, LW, ATUS, AJG, HAL, RPRX, BIO, MAR, THS, USFD, CRL, LEN, PEG, MA, PODD, BIRG, CBOE, ENR, FTV, AEO, BK, DE, EXC, IEX, STT, WRE, WWE, V, HCA, CDAY, ALNY, MO, ADSK, SAM, BSX, CF, LNG, DUK, NEE, NKE, VTR, EBAY, MOS, ANGI, HLT, GH, KTB, CTVA, HCAT, PSTX, CERE, AGL, LFST, AES, HES, BG, CXW, ELS, TGTX, MKC, OGE, OII, LIN, BKNG, WLL, CROX, AOI, CNQ, ADS, LONN, MRTX, KDP, RLJ, PTCT, EVH, OLLI, PEN, TWLO, VST, AA, GO, REYN, AZEK, LSF, MRVI, RLX, PAX, TIL, OLK, JANX, GRPH, APD, ALB, AVY, BLL, CBRE, CLF, CMC, SITC, DD, EMN, ECL, FCX, HUN, IFF, KSS, BBWI, TAP, NEM, NUE, PPG, PKG, RL, RPM, RS, RUTH, SHW, STLD, TPX, MTN, WFG, NTR, CPG, UCG, WCH, LYB, TROX, FIVE, LIND, NDLS, ESI, SGRY, ADNT, NESR, WH, SRRK, LTHM, LEVI, REAL, PHR, NOVA, TXG, PRLD, ASO, RDOR3, AMAM, DOCS,
- Reduced Positions: CMCSA, COF, FB, GOOGL, LBRDA, LYFT, AXP, BAC, MS, PEP, COST, MSFT, BMY, TTWO, DIS, AAPL, BA, XOM, JBLU, CAP, AGCO, GS, REGN, VOYA, EXPE, IT, PG, NFLX, VLO, AZN, HUBS, VIRT, CAT, ROG, ALLY, WK, CLX, MAA, EXLS, DGE, TSLA, 01299, BJ, ATVI, CNC, CI, DHR, EIX, LLY, HR, HLF, HOLX, HD, HUM, KMB, MDLZ, SBUX, TRMB, CMG, LUN, CSU, MIME, AMT, BLK, BRKR, CNP, DLR, DISH, JPM, RRC, SRE, EVRG, IMO, CNK, MELI, DG, TRGP, PSX, PANW, FATE, XLRN, NEWR, BPMC, INVH, STEP, AEP, ACGL, CHDN, STZ, CPRT, DHI, DXCM, DKS, DLTR, DPZ, ETR, FMC, FHN, FE, MNST, HIG, LGF.B, LYV, MTG, MCS, MLM, IOSP, OLN, PNC, SO, SYY, TGT, CUBE, UNH, VMC, WMT, FM, ULTA, MC, GLE, AL, BURL, OMF, TNDM, CFG, RACE, FND, CVNA, ARGX, MDB, VICI, COLD, SMAR, FTCH, RVMD, JDEP, GLBE, CANO, PLD, ARE, ATR, ASH, BAM, CMA, CAG, CCK, DAR, D, ESS, GIII, LAZ, MCD, NRG, NI, JWN, ROST, RGLD, SBAC, SMG, SBNY, TSN, WTFC, NWG, STAN, BNP, CRBN, 4911, TPEIR, VAC, ARMK, BME, NEP, BABA, PRPL, PFGC, FCPT, SFOR, HLNE, ZNTL, IAC, ROO, IPSC,
- Sold Out: WORK, LMT, AIG, CB, PFPT, C, WLTW, PFG, TLND, MMP, NVR, NVAX, FFH, SUBC, VIAC, U, TREE, MTCH, APA, RLGY, LILAK, TPTX, ANTM, BCPC, KOS, FWONA, TBPH, OPCH, ONEM, KR, MPC, RXRX, COIN, CPNG, DSEY, ATI, NGVT, NOMD, SAGE, KALU, SCL, MGM, EPD, PRMW, CWEN, BDTX, PCOR, 06699,
For the details of Fidelity U.S. Equity Central Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fidelity+u.s.+equity+central+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Fidelity U.S. Equity Central Fund
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 5,910,859 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.53%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 10,785,332 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 442,420 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.25%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 255,242 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.37%
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 1,754,725 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.99%
Fidelity Central Investment Portfolios LLC initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.82 and $121.36, with an estimated average price of $118.73. The stock is now traded at around $133.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 832,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)
Fidelity Central Investment Portfolios LLC initiated holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $446.13 and $496.63, with an estimated average price of $479.11. The stock is now traded at around $466.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 209,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC)
Fidelity Central Investment Portfolios LLC initiated holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.04 and $160.48, with an estimated average price of $151.24. The stock is now traded at around $168.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 563,491 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Sea Ltd (SE)
Fidelity Central Investment Portfolios LLC initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $267 and $353.36, with an estimated average price of $307.05. The stock is now traded at around $224.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 224,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE)
Fidelity Central Investment Portfolios LLC initiated holding in Deutsche Telekom AG. The purchase prices were between $16.96 and $18.92, with an estimated average price of $17.91. The stock is now traded at around $15.998000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,924,787 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: SVB Financial Group (SIVB)
Fidelity Central Investment Portfolios LLC initiated holding in SVB Financial Group. The purchase prices were between $534.95 and $674.41, with an estimated average price of $579.52. The stock is now traded at around $676.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 65,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Fidelity Central Investment Portfolios LLC added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 307.38%. The purchase prices were between $38.48 and $51.71, with an estimated average price of $43.76. The stock is now traded at around $37.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 2,437,012 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Zynga Inc (ZNGA)
Fidelity Central Investment Portfolios LLC added to a holding in Zynga Inc by 422.24%. The purchase prices were between $7.47 and $11.16, with an estimated average price of $9.11. The stock is now traded at around $6.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 8,175,088 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)
Fidelity Central Investment Portfolios LLC added to a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc by 32.81%. The purchase prices were between $146.82 and $162.58, with an estimated average price of $154.81. The stock is now traded at around $156.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,016,922 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: M&T Bank Corp (MTB)
Fidelity Central Investment Portfolios LLC added to a holding in M&T Bank Corp by 81.80%. The purchase prices were between $128.99 and $152.99, with an estimated average price of $138.71. The stock is now traded at around $149.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 505,639 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK)
Fidelity Central Investment Portfolios LLC added to a holding in Liberty Global PLC by 68.43%. The purchase prices were between $25.21 and $30.04, with an estimated average price of $27.77. The stock is now traded at around $28.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,306,118 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)
Fidelity Central Investment Portfolios LLC added to a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp by 149.15%. The purchase prices were between $82 and $92.37, with an estimated average price of $87.91. The stock is now traded at around $84.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 604,549 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: (WORK)
Fidelity Central Investment Portfolios LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $43.97 and $45.2, with an estimated average price of $44.55.Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Fidelity Central Investment Portfolios LLC sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $336.05 and $383.48, with an estimated average price of $362.11.Sold Out: American International Group Inc (AIG)
Fidelity Central Investment Portfolios LLC sold out a holding in American International Group Inc. The sale prices were between $44.86 and $57.03, with an estimated average price of $51.53.Sold Out: Chubb Ltd (CB)
Fidelity Central Investment Portfolios LLC sold out a holding in Chubb Ltd. The sale prices were between $157.95 and $186.68, with an estimated average price of $175.21.Sold Out: (PFPT)
Fidelity Central Investment Portfolios LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $173.36 and $175.94, with an estimated average price of $174.61.Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)
Fidelity Central Investment Portfolios LLC sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $65.08 and $74.3, with an estimated average price of $69.93.Reduced: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Fidelity Central Investment Portfolios LLC reduced to a holding in Comcast Corp by 63.27%. The sale prices were between $54.75 and $61.75, with an estimated average price of $58.36. The stock is now traded at around $48.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.84%. Fidelity Central Investment Portfolios LLC still held 2,332,682 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)
Fidelity Central Investment Portfolios LLC reduced to a holding in Capital One Financial Corp by 37.49%. The sale prices were between $152.46 and $177.73, with an estimated average price of $163.01. The stock is now traded at around $147.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.44%. Fidelity Central Investment Portfolios LLC still held 1,315,406 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDA)
Fidelity Central Investment Portfolios LLC reduced to a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 89.29%. The sale prices were between $165.3 and $187.1, with an estimated average price of $174.72. The stock is now traded at around $149.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. Fidelity Central Investment Portfolios LLC still held 46,218 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Lyft Inc (LYFT)
Fidelity Central Investment Portfolios LLC reduced to a holding in Lyft Inc by 78.87%. The sale prices were between $45.89 and $62.79, with an estimated average price of $53.1. The stock is now traded at around $38.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. Fidelity Central Investment Portfolios LLC still held 251,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.
