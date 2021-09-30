Timothy Plan Buys International Seaways Inc, Sells Sykes Enterprises Inc, ,

- Added Positions: INSW, ANAT, CRVL, PRFT, AMEH, TWNK, FLWS, SRCE, AMSF, CLFD, AXTI, AZZ, VCEL, ACCO, EPAC, ADTN, HTH, ALG, AIN, MATX, CRMT, AEL, AMSWA, AWR, AVD, AMWD, THRM, ANDE, HCKT, ATRS, APOG, AGX, ARCB, MTOR, ASTE, AVID, AVA, ACLS, BANF, BANR, B, BBSI, BZH, BHE, BIG, BDSI, AX, BRC, BKD, BRKL, MTRN, BKE, CBZ, CRAI, CSGS, CTS, CVBF, HLX, CALM, CWT, CFFN, PRDO, CSV, CWST, CASS, CATY, CVCO, CNOB, CCF, CPK, CTRN, CHCO, CLAR, COKE, CDE, CCOI, CMCO, FIX, CYH, CTBI, CMP, CPSI, CORT, ATGE, DLX, DGII, DCOM, DCO, DY, SSP, ESE, EBIX, EGAN, ECPG, WIRE, EPC, EBF, EFSC, PLUS, ETD, FARO, AGM, FSS, FHI, VERU, FBP, FBNC, BUSE, FCFS, FCF, PFC, FFBC, FRME, FMBI, FBC, FORR, FWRD, FDP, FULT, GIII, GABC, ROCK, GRC, GTN, GSBC, ITGR, GBX, GEF, GFF, GPI, FUL, HNI, HNGR, HVT, HWKN, HSTM, HCSG, HTLD, HTLF, HFWA, HIBB, HMN, HBNC, HUBG, IMKTA, NSIT, IIIN, INS, IPAR, IDCC, SNEX, IBOC, JACK, JBSS, JOUT, KRNY, KFRC, KBAL, LZB, LBAI, LKFN, LNN, LORL, MHO, MGEE, HZO, MRTN, MGRC, CASH, MEI, MSEX, MLR, MTX, MITK, MNRO, MPAA, MLI, MYE, NBTB, NVEC, NSSC, HOPE, NHC, NPK, NWLI, NLS, NNI, NTCT, NTGR, NWBI, NWN, NWPX, NWE, NUS, OSIS, OCFC, IOSP, ONB, OFLX, OFG, OFIX, OTTR, OMI, OI, VHC, CNXN, GLT, PZZA, PRK, PATK, PETS, PLAB, PIPR, PLXS, PRAA, POWL, PFBC, PBH, PSMT, PRGS, MODV, PFS, NXGN, RAVN, RNST, RGP, RVP, REX, RUSHA, STBA, SYBT, SJW, SPXC, SAFT, SASR, SCHN, SBCF, SHEN, SCVL, SIGA, SLP, SKY, SWBI, RBBN, SJI, SBSI, SPTN, JOE, SMP, SXI, SCL, STRL, STC, STRA, RGR, HLIO, SGC, SRDX, GIC, GIC, TRC, TDS, TNC, TEX, XPER, TBBK, INVA, TMP, TR, THS, TCBK, TRMK, TUP, USPH, UCTT, AUB, UCBI, UNFI, USM, UTL, UEIC, UVSP, USNA, WTI, WSFS, WAFD, WASH, WMK, WERN, WSBC, WABC, WINA, WGO, WRLD, INT, YORW, ZUMZ, ZYXI, BGCP, SENEA, AAWW, TOWN, KOP, LQDT, IDT, VNDA, IESC, MWA, LUNA, PGTI, KALU, COWN, ICFI, EHTH, LMAT, EXLS, INFU, CPRX, PRIM, SBH, GLDD, AVAV, EIG, CENTA, ARAY, SMCI, CAI, TTGT, BGS, CLNE, GRBK, LL, APEI, TITN, GTS, LRN, FOR, EBSB, KW, NFBK, HCCI, RLGT, XPEL, NX, ERII, MYRG, CLW, FF, VRTS, ECHO, LOCO, ADUS, RILY, IRWD, QNST, FIBK, CALX, AOSL, VPG, AMRC, GDOT, HEAR, SXC, HMST, CUBI, COOP, SUPN, FRG, NGVC, NBHC, HY, TPH, BCC, NVEE, EVTC, NCBS, ECOM, NRC, SFM, SPNT, RMAX, MMI, TCS, LGIH, NMIH, MBUU, CARA, EGRX, KN, BLBD, ATEN, LE, PAHC, NAVI, LPG, SFBS, TRUE, FFWM, CCS, RYAM, VRTV, OEC, VEC, BSIG, VBTX, KE, BOOT, JYNT, CHRS, TBK, ENVA, JRVR, VSTO, COLL, LOB, DSKE, FLOW, PJT, CSWI, ABTX, MIME, DLTH, RMR, GCP, NGVT, GMS, HRI, SMPL, FBK, ASIX, ELF, FLGT, CWH, GRWG, ICHR, JELD, SGH, SSTI, CODX, ECVT, MBIN, AQUA, ACMR, CASA, NMRK, WHD, CLBK, ROAD, OBNK, GSKY, USX, ACA, PAE, PLMR, SCPL, KTB, CMBM, PNTG, ONEW, SI,
- Sold Out: SYKE, KNL, LMNX, USCR, MSGN, DSSI,
For the details of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/timothy+plan+us+small+cap+core+etf/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF
- Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (AMEH) - 4,701 shares, 0.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.23%
- CorVel Corp (CRVL) - 1,613 shares, 0.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.13%
- Perficient Inc (PRFT) - 2,357 shares, 0.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.12%
- American National Group Inc (ANAT) - 1,383 shares, 0.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.10%
- Hostess Brands Inc (TWNK) - 14,672 shares, 0.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.11%
Timothy Plan added to a holding in International Seaways Inc by 90.05%. The purchase prices were between $14.69 and $19.86, with an estimated average price of $17.12. The stock is now traded at around $15.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 8,573 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Sykes Enterprises Inc (SYKE)
Timothy Plan sold out a holding in Sykes Enterprises Inc. The sale prices were between $53.11 and $54, with an estimated average price of $53.65.Sold Out: (KNL)
Timothy Plan sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $24.81 and $26.48, with an estimated average price of $25.67.Sold Out: (LMNX)
Timothy Plan sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $36.76 and $37.01, with an estimated average price of $36.88.Sold Out: (USCR)
Timothy Plan sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $71.96 and $74.41, with an estimated average price of $73.36.Sold Out: (MSGN)
Timothy Plan sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $14.17 and $14.97, with an estimated average price of $14.53.Sold Out: (DSSI)
Timothy Plan sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $9.5 and $10.34, with an estimated average price of $9.88.
