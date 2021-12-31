Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Interval Partners, LP Buys Vertiv Holdings Co, Amazon.com Inc, ServiceNow Inc, Sells Walmart Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, CSX Corp

Investment company Interval Partners, LP (Current Portfolio) buys Vertiv Holdings Co, Amazon.com Inc, ServiceNow Inc, AECOM, Under Armour Inc, sells Walmart Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, CSX Corp, Bill.com Holdings Inc, Snap-on Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Interval Partners, LP. As of 2021Q4, Interval Partners, LP owns 243 stocks with a total value of $2.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Interval Partners, LP
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 630,000 shares, 12.78% of the total portfolio.
  2. Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) - 113,399 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.05%
  3. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 100,000 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio.
  4. Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) - 383,000 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio.
  5. Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 1,025,000 shares, 1.84% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Interval Partners, LP initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3121.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 9,075 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Interval Partners, LP initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $599.57 and $701.73, with an estimated average price of $656.59. The stock is now traded at around $586.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 42,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Under Armour Inc (UAA)

Interval Partners, LP initiated holding in Under Armour Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.94 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $22.73. The stock is now traded at around $17.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 848,498 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)

Interval Partners, LP initiated holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.49 and $51.04, with an estimated average price of $48.19. The stock is now traded at around $55.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 341,548 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Summit Materials Inc (SUM)

Interval Partners, LP initiated holding in Summit Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.24 and $41.21, with an estimated average price of $37.38. The stock is now traded at around $35.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 326,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Boeing Co (BA)

Interval Partners, LP initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93. The stock is now traded at around $218.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 63,259 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT)

Interval Partners, LP added to a holding in Vertiv Holdings Co by 951.46%. The purchase prices were between $21.71 and $27.63, with an estimated average price of $25.04. The stock is now traded at around $21.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 1,598,329 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: AECOM (ACM)

Interval Partners, LP added to a holding in AECOM by 196.50%. The purchase prices were between $62.27 and $77.35, with an estimated average price of $70.44. The stock is now traded at around $73.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 423,851 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)

Interval Partners, LP added to a holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc by 109.40%. The purchase prices were between $99.91 and $140.28, with an estimated average price of $119.65. The stock is now traded at around $114.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 184,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX)

Interval Partners, LP added to a holding in Tempur Sealy International Inc by 27.06%. The purchase prices were between $42.23 and $47.97, with an estimated average price of $45.3. The stock is now traded at around $40.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 890,089 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd (RNR)

Interval Partners, LP added to a holding in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd by 140.92%. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $172.82, with an estimated average price of $157.18. The stock is now traded at around $156.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 78,218 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Interval Partners, LP added to a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc by 264.42%. The purchase prices were between $114.7 and $138.81, with an estimated average price of $132.79. The stock is now traded at around $125.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 75,592 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Interval Partners, LP sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31.

Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Interval Partners, LP sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77.

Sold Out: Snap-on Inc (SNA)

Interval Partners, LP sold out a holding in Snap-on Inc. The sale prices were between $202.03 and $228.02, with an estimated average price of $213.62.

Sold Out: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Interval Partners, LP sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $62.97 and $75.92, with an estimated average price of $69.51.

Sold Out: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

Interval Partners, LP sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $236.42 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $252.91.

Sold Out: Nike Inc (NKE)

Interval Partners, LP sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33.



