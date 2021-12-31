Interval Partners, LP Buys Vertiv Holdings Co, Amazon.com Inc, ServiceNow Inc, Sells Walmart Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, CSX Corp

New Purchases: AMZN, NOW, UAA, CFG, SUM, BA, TXRH, DFS, WHR, PCAR, UPS, FIS, MKL, VNT, SWK, NXPI, SOFI, SOFI, TSP, SYF, KNX, FDX, AOS, DLTR, VOYA, RJF, TEAM, CFLT, CIT, ETN, NET, ZS, ADI, COOP, MDB, ALL, STWD, LYFT, AXS, EJFA, CUBI, SPR, NFLX, RCII, TCBX, HUBS, ROST, FND, ASAN, SNOW, MQ, NVDA, FA,

AMZN, NOW, UAA, CFG, SUM, BA, TXRH, DFS, WHR, PCAR, UPS, FIS, MKL, VNT, SWK, NXPI, SOFI, SOFI, TSP, SYF, KNX, FDX, AOS, DLTR, VOYA, RJF, TEAM, CFLT, CIT, ETN, NET, ZS, ADI, COOP, MDB, ALL, STWD, LYFT, AXS, EJFA, CUBI, SPR, NFLX, RCII, TCBX, HUBS, ROST, FND, ASAN, SNOW, MQ, NVDA, FA, Added Positions: VRT, ACM, DKS, TPX, RNR, ICE, V, UBER, DOV, BBWI, WFC, ORI, GOOGL, TCBI, MSFT, H, HBAN, HWC, RE, AEL, CB, NAVI, FITB, FHN, AFRM, CAT, STL, AIZ, ADS, TEX, S, S, TASK, FMBI, EQH, MU, LYLT, FHI, MTB, ESNT, ACT, ACT, CATY, HWM, GWW, WETF, THO, AMBC, ALIT, SBNY, BHF, PB, CRWD, INVZ, BGCP, CADE, CADE, ORGN, HLMN, STER, MIDD, IGIC,

VRT, ACM, DKS, TPX, RNR, ICE, V, UBER, DOV, BBWI, WFC, ORI, GOOGL, TCBI, MSFT, H, HBAN, HWC, RE, AEL, CB, NAVI, FITB, FHN, AFRM, CAT, STL, AIZ, ADS, TEX, S, S, TASK, FMBI, EQH, MU, LYLT, FHI, MTB, ESNT, ACT, ACT, CATY, HWM, GWW, WETF, THO, AMBC, ALIT, SBNY, BHF, PB, CRWD, INVZ, BGCP, CADE, CADE, ORGN, HLMN, STER, MIDD, IGIC, Reduced Positions: CSX, BILL, BURL, XPO, BLDR, WTW, NVT, SNV, PFG, LW, STT, PFGC, AZEK, CBOE, BK, AME, DDOG, AGNC, EWBC, ASO, MTG, RGA, FTV, MET, RRX, COTY, AMP, TDY, ALK, GL, GS, OMF, CR, WAL, DAL, GPN, SIGI, NMIH, BRO, LNC, PWP, ALLY, AJG, AZUL, MA, WCC, NLY, BPOP, BSIG, EVTC, STC, ZI, JRVR, FLS, SEIC, JCI, MCB, PAYO, Y, VRRM, MKTX, FFWM, HMN, PACW, CVCO, TFII, PATK, HON, GNW, VSCO,

CSX, BILL, BURL, XPO, BLDR, WTW, NVT, SNV, PFG, LW, STT, PFGC, AZEK, CBOE, BK, AME, DDOG, AGNC, EWBC, ASO, MTG, RGA, FTV, MET, RRX, COTY, AMP, TDY, ALK, GL, GS, OMF, CR, WAL, DAL, GPN, SIGI, NMIH, BRO, LNC, PWP, ALLY, AJG, AZUL, MA, WCC, NLY, BPOP, BSIG, EVTC, STC, ZI, JRVR, FLS, SEIC, JCI, MCB, PAYO, Y, VRRM, MKTX, FFWM, HMN, PACW, CVCO, TFII, PATK, HON, GNW, VSCO, Sold Out: WMT, CRM, SNA, TJX, MCD, NKE, RTX, PRG, TRV, ELY, FISV, DE, FB, KEY, ODFL, ARCB, EXP, SHW, ZEN, GT, OLPX, DAN, ATH, BEN, REAL, NDSN, RH, CZR, FLT, OKTA, HLI, VMC, HLT, WSC, CADE, CADE, FOCS, FOUR, HIG, ACN, HCI, SIVB, EJFAU, TWLO, ADBE, VRTS, SKY, COWN, PYPL, MDWT, CMG, MLM, KPLT, TWKS, EXPE, MBI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vertiv Holdings Co, Amazon.com Inc, ServiceNow Inc, AECOM, Under Armour Inc, sells Walmart Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, CSX Corp, Bill.com Holdings Inc, Snap-on Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Interval Partners, LP. As of 2021Q4, Interval Partners, LP owns 243 stocks with a total value of $2.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Interval Partners, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/interval+partners%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 630,000 shares, 12.78% of the total portfolio. Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) - 113,399 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.05% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 100,000 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) - 383,000 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio. Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 1,025,000 shares, 1.84% of the total portfolio.

Interval Partners, LP initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3121.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 9,075 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Interval Partners, LP initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $599.57 and $701.73, with an estimated average price of $656.59. The stock is now traded at around $586.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 42,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Interval Partners, LP initiated holding in Under Armour Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.94 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $22.73. The stock is now traded at around $17.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 848,498 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Interval Partners, LP initiated holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.49 and $51.04, with an estimated average price of $48.19. The stock is now traded at around $55.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 341,548 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Interval Partners, LP initiated holding in Summit Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.24 and $41.21, with an estimated average price of $37.38. The stock is now traded at around $35.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 326,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Interval Partners, LP initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93. The stock is now traded at around $218.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 63,259 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Interval Partners, LP added to a holding in Vertiv Holdings Co by 951.46%. The purchase prices were between $21.71 and $27.63, with an estimated average price of $25.04. The stock is now traded at around $21.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 1,598,329 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Interval Partners, LP added to a holding in AECOM by 196.50%. The purchase prices were between $62.27 and $77.35, with an estimated average price of $70.44. The stock is now traded at around $73.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 423,851 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Interval Partners, LP added to a holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc by 109.40%. The purchase prices were between $99.91 and $140.28, with an estimated average price of $119.65. The stock is now traded at around $114.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 184,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Interval Partners, LP added to a holding in Tempur Sealy International Inc by 27.06%. The purchase prices were between $42.23 and $47.97, with an estimated average price of $45.3. The stock is now traded at around $40.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 890,089 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Interval Partners, LP added to a holding in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd by 140.92%. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $172.82, with an estimated average price of $157.18. The stock is now traded at around $156.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 78,218 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Interval Partners, LP added to a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc by 264.42%. The purchase prices were between $114.7 and $138.81, with an estimated average price of $132.79. The stock is now traded at around $125.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 75,592 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Interval Partners, LP sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31.

Interval Partners, LP sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77.

Interval Partners, LP sold out a holding in Snap-on Inc. The sale prices were between $202.03 and $228.02, with an estimated average price of $213.62.

Interval Partners, LP sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $62.97 and $75.92, with an estimated average price of $69.51.

Interval Partners, LP sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $236.42 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $252.91.

Interval Partners, LP sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33.