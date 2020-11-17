Waddell & Reed Financial Inc Buys Salesforce.com Inc, Masimo Corp, Canada Goose Holdings Inc, Sells Tractor Supply Co, Cisco Systems Inc, Citigroup Inc

Shawnee Mission, KS, based Investment company Waddell & Reed Financial Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Salesforce.com Inc, Masimo Corp, Canada Goose Holdings Inc, Dollar Tree Inc, Discover Financial Services, sells Tractor Supply Co, Cisco Systems Inc, Citigroup Inc, Square Inc, Phillips 66 during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. As of 2020Q3, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc owns 456 stocks with a total value of $41.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



MASI, GOOS, NVST, MRVL, ON, PAYC, LIN, FOUR, CZR, BJ, DHI, LAD, RE, LSXMK, IVV, PLTR, CPA, IEFA, LBTYK, SLP, AFIB, AXP, AEO, TRTN, HCC, MGA, BOOT, NEM, TECK, SNDR, EAT, ATR, RBC, CCXI, PRTY, BEKE, TTC, LUV, Added Positions: CRM, DLTR, JPM, DFS, SWK, DE, TSM, TNDM, KEYS, AXNX, AAPL, INTU, EA, FB, NOW, QCOM, NEO, IIVI, OSUR, AGNC, ETR, FISV, MIDD, WM, CRSP, NVT, AMZN, BWA, GOOGL, MS, RTX, OLED, ULTA, WELL, INSM, TOT, TEL, VCYT, SWCH, MSC, ABMD, LVS, URI, JAZZ, PETQ, ONEM, SLQT, DUK, ENS, NEE, HALO, HSY, MKTX, MCHP, TECH, TYL, UNP, KKR, GMAB, HCA, APTV, GWRE, TWOU, ANET, BLD, TDOC, OLLI, AOS, ACC, AVY, BSX, BCO, BRKS, CLH, CLX, CMCSA, DECK, GRMN, GBCI, GPK, HAS, KBH, LPSN, NATI, NVAX, OMCL, PAYX, PII, DGX, RPM, SIVB, SCI, SKX, SON, SYY, TXRH, UMPQ, UNH, VLO, EVRG, CATM, FNV, VC, PANW, TWTR, ARES, ZEN, HUBS, TRU, IRTC, LBRT, EVOP, FTDR, SITM, DOX, ATO, BLL, CBRL, CBT, FMC, FHN, LH, JWN, PKG, ROLL, TCF, TSN, WYND, FOLD, FAF, EVTC, MBII, ESI, ESNT, PE, EYE, CHX, RTLR, CRWD,

TSCO, CSCO, C, SQ, PSX, VZ, BABA, MELI, IR, VFC, MSI, CVS, SPGI, MXIM, CME, CAT, EXC, WMT, PODD, AMD, ADI, COHR, NOC, MA, TREX, OMC, ZBH, HQY, AZO, ADSK, HD, LMT, MU, MPWR, VRSN, LHCG, PGR, ADBE, AON, CERN, KO, CMP, TT, LRCX, LOW, CMG, V, ENPH, GOOG, GOLD, DHR, IT, MTD, NVDA, NTRS, BKNG, TTWO, FSLR, FIVN, PYPL, PEN, AMGN, BG, GSK, ISRG, JNJ, MORN, SCCO, TER, TMO, KMPR, WNS, LULU, PM, VRSK, GNRC, FLT, ZTS, VRNS, JD, NOMD, HLI, TCMD, SMAR, DOCU, LVGO, HYG, AMN, AEM, BIDU, FIS, COO, COST, D, EMN, ETN, EW, LLY, ECPG, FCN, HAE, KNX, MCK, NFLX, NKE, NUVA, SMG, SGEN, TS, TXN, THS, VRTX, WCN, BR, BX, JBT, CHTR, ENV, NXPI, BAH, LPLA, YNDX, WPX, RH, GLOB, WING, MIME, TWLO, BKLN, GLD, A, ADC, APD, ALGN, HES, AEP, AMT, COG, CNQ, CP, CHE, CVX, COLM, COP, DRI, DRQ, EOG, EPD, EQIX, XOM, HAL, EHC, HP, HUN, IBN, JBHT, KSU, KEY, MMP, NOV, NVO, ORLY, PPG, PXD, SLB, SBCF, WPM, SU, TGT, UAA, WBS, WEX, ICFI, CLR, CXO, AVGO, STAG, MPC, PFPT, FANG, MPLX, ALLE, OGS, KN, VNOM, GDDY, RACE, HLNE, MGY, BKR, BAND, WHD, CHNG, TXG, XP, Sold Out: NBL, BK, ALL, BAC, EHTH, APO, BBL, GIS, STAA, BA, DPZ, PB, LHX, SBUX, SEAS, TRHC, NVCR, LQD, SAIA, CCOI, POR, VG, ITGR, PTCT, QDEL, XLRN, AU, TFX, ET, VVR, MDT, CLGX, EXAS,

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 11,236,735 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 17,057,599 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.11% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 466,447 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.30% Facebook Inc (FB) - 4,335,739 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.50% Cerner Corp (CERN) - 9,297,926 shares, 1.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.31%

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc initiated holding in Masimo Corp. The purchase prices were between $209.49 and $246.81, with an estimated average price of $224.12. The stock is now traded at around $244.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 512,078 shares as of .

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc initiated holding in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.04 and $32.17, with an estimated average price of $24.61. The stock is now traded at around $33.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,862,679 shares as of .

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc initiated holding in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $32.79 and $41.19, with an estimated average price of $36.77. The stock is now traded at around $43.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,032,425 shares as of .

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc initiated holding in Envista Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.71 and $26.07, with an estimated average price of $23.04. The stock is now traded at around $29.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 3,187,290 shares as of .

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc initiated holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.05 and $22.68, with an estimated average price of $21.21. The stock is now traded at around $28.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,598,099 shares as of .

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc initiated holding in Paycom Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $265.49 and $321.5, with an estimated average price of $292.22. The stock is now traded at around $379.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 178,885 shares as of .

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 115.22%. The purchase prices were between $185.51 and $281.25, with an estimated average price of $219.05. The stock is now traded at around $249.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 1,120,277 shares as of .

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc added to a holding in Dollar Tree Inc by 308.88%. The purchase prices were between $85.97 and $104.24, with an estimated average price of $94.04. The stock is now traded at around $95.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,318,342 shares as of .

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 300.54%. The purchase prices were between $91.28 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $98.2. The stock is now traded at around $117.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,158,939 shares as of .

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc added to a holding in Discover Financial Services by 106.58%. The purchase prices were between $46.45 and $59.54, with an estimated average price of $52.39. The stock is now traded at around $77.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,735,011 shares as of .

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc added to a holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc by 40.86%. The purchase prices were between $135.61 and $166.25, with an estimated average price of $155.49. The stock is now traded at around $186.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,558,223 shares as of .

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc added to a holding in Deere & Co by 133.44%. The purchase prices were between $156.85 and $221.97, with an estimated average price of $192.83. The stock is now traded at around $259.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 427,407 shares as of .

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc sold out a holding in Noble Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $8.49 and $10.97, with an estimated average price of $9.77.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc sold out a holding in Allstate Corp. The sale prices were between $85.82 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $93.31.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc sold out a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The sale prices were between $33.14 and $38.97, with an estimated average price of $36.45.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc sold out a holding in eHealth Inc. The sale prices were between $61.81 and $114.86, with an estimated average price of $81.14.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $22.77 and $26.92, with an estimated average price of $24.9.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc sold out a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The sale prices were between $42.85 and $54.03, with an estimated average price of $48.12.