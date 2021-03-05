Bnc Wealth Management, Llc Buys Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Generac Holdings Inc, Logitech International SA, Sells International Business Machines Corp, Zscaler Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc

Investment company Bnc Wealth Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Generac Holdings Inc, Logitech International SA, Tesla Inc, Veeva Systems Inc, sells International Business Machines Corp, Zscaler Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, AudioCodes, Editas Medicine Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bnc Wealth Management, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Bnc Wealth Management, Llc owns 94 stocks with a total value of $156 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: FTNT, IVV, UMC,
- Added Positions: TSM, GNRC, LOGI, TSLA, MSFT, VEEV, NFLX, PYPL, GLD, AAPL, VIG, GOOGL, ADBE, AMZN, TDOC, DIS, FB, SQ, ORLY, WMT, AMD, HD, BAC, ADSK, SEDG, QCOM, CRSP, PFE, MDT, GWW, V, JNJ, AOS, F, MA, BRK.B, ABT, INTC, LOW, ITW, SWK, CTAS, PNR, EL, NVDA, CMCSA, COST, DOCU, HON, ACN, VTI, DHR, FICO, ICE, MDLZ, ROP, ROK, NEE, PG, HRL, BDX, NTLA,
- Reduced Positions: ZS, AUDC, CRM, ARKK, BA, SPY, QDEL, FIS,
- Sold Out: IBM, REGN, EDIT, IWF, MU, DXCM, NOW, ZM, SPGI, ITOT, VUG, MO, GILD, NVTA, DGRO, AKAM, CLX, KMB, WY, DG, GMAB, EPAM, AMGN, BHP, CAT, CL, DE, KR, NVS, RMD, TTWO, WST, ZTS, TEAM, IYW, JPST, CASY, KO, COLB, MTCH, LULU, PAYC, JD, CABO, VGT, VXF, MMM, COP, DPZ, EA, XOM, SRE, SO, USB, VAR, UI, GMED, ABBV, RNG, ROKU, IVW, IWB, BRO, FMC, MNST, KLAC, LMT, MKL, MKC, MRK, TYL, WFC, JPS, VRSK, VIPS, PSX, SPOT, VBK, VOE, ATVI, ANSS, DEO, DISH, HPQ, MAC, SYK, TJX, TER, XEL, RDS.B, BABA, MCRB, PINS, IWD, ROBO, USO, T, ALB, AZN, BIO, BAM, CVX, CCI, DD, EPD, FRT, GSK, IDXX, LH, NOK, PRU, SHW, SPG, AVXL, BR, TREE, PRLB, RH, ICLR, TWOU, MTLS, ETSY, Z, HPE, TTD, WORK, SLV, VOO, VV, AAON, PLD, ASML, ALK, AMP, ATR, BAX, BSX, CHRW, CP, CSL, CHD, CSCO, CGEN, CPRT, GLW, DHI, DOV, ECL, LLY, ENB, ENTG, FLIR, FDS, FAST, FDX, GS, GGG, IEX, INTU, IONS, JBHT, JKHY, JACK, KSU, VTRS, NICE, NUE, OKE, PNC, PEGA, SEIC, SUI, SNPS, TECH, TXN, UBS, WPC, WRB, WEX, XLNX, ZYXI, TEL, MASI, AWK, FNV, APPS, AVGO, IOVA, FAF, PACB, AL, SPLK, MPLX, NSTG, CDW, PSXP, VCYT, WIX, CGC, ANET, SHLX, LBRDK, GDDY, SHOP, TRU, MIME, TWLO, OKTA, HUYA, TWST, DOW, PD, ALC, CTVA, CRWD, SI, IAC, AGG, DVY, FTEC, FXL, HYG, IJT, IUSV, IWM, IWP, IWR, JNK, LQD, MBB, MJ, SPEM, VCSH, VIGI, VNM, AXTI, AYI, AFL, DOX, AXP, ADI, ADP, AVY, TFC, BP, BIDU, BLKB, BXP, BMY, CBRE, CPE, CNC, CERS, CRL, CIEN, C, TPR, CGNX, CTSH, COLM, DXC, CMI, XRAY, DRI, USAU, DCI, DHT, DX, EMR, ETR, EXPD, FLEX, FLR, FCEL, GATX, IT, GPN, HAE, HAS, HA, PEAK, HSY, HXL, HUM, IP, JCI, LSTR, LVS, AXGN, LEG, LPSN, MGA, MCK, MHK, MS, VXRT, NTES, NI, NDSN, ES, INSG, OXY, ODFL, IX, PEP, PGR, PSA, RADA, RRC, RJF, RIO, RDS.A, SEE, SMTC, SIRI, SON, SNE, SF, SYY, TFX, GEO, TIF, TRMB, MUX, USPH, UAL, VFC, VZ, VRTX, WAB, WBA, ANTM, WABC, WVVI, WTFC, AUY, ZBH, CMG, DNIF, ASG, USA, NUV, MIN, MEN, NCV, PML, MHI, KYN, AVAV, CLNE, BACPL.PFD, DGLY, MAXR, AXU, PFIE, IRDM, WFCPL.PFD, BUD, BWXT, NXPI, EDF, BAH, KMI, HII, WIFI, YNDX, SAVE, ONVO, COOP, PFPT, XONE, COTY, MNKKQ, TWTR, TCS, CSLT, GPRO, OR, ACB, OGI, KEYS, AVNS, MOMO, RKDA, ALRM, KHC, OLLI, ZYNE, PSTG, CRON, SYRS, ATOM, ADNT, ZTO, GDS, VREX, SNAP, APPN, BHF, MFGP, SE, FNKO, ADT, NVT, PRSP, WRAP, NIO, FTDR, DELL, KTB, SDC, REYN, CARR, OTIS, RKT, BOTZ, DXJ, ESPO, IJR, PKW, QTEC, RSP, VB,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 90,982 shares, 7.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.23%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,927 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.25%
- SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 45,404 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.88%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 30,094 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.59%
- Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC) - 50,722 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio.
Bnc Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Fortinet Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.37 and $152.15, with an estimated average price of $126.47. The stock is now traded at around $167.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,876 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Bnc Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $385.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 677 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: United Microelectronics Corp (UMC)
Bnc Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in United Microelectronics Corp. The purchase prices were between $4.81 and $9.04, with an estimated average price of $6.55. The stock is now traded at around $8.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 12,315 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Bnc Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 10460.87%. The purchase prices were between $80.8 and $109.04, with an estimated average price of $95.04. The stock is now traded at around $120.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 17,003 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)
Bnc Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Generac Holdings Inc by 1697.51%. The purchase prices were between $197.75 and $233.2, with an estimated average price of $215.52. The stock is now traded at around $307.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 7,945 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Logitech International SA (LOGI)
Bnc Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Logitech International SA by 530.41%. The purchase prices were between $75.83 and $97.3, with an estimated average price of $86.46. The stock is now traded at around $95.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 13,018 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Bnc Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 417.18%. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $512.96. The stock is now traded at around $597.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 1,836 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)
Bnc Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Veeva Systems Inc by 286.80%. The purchase prices were between $258.87 and $308.55, with an estimated average price of $280.2. The stock is now traded at around $254.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 3,721 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Bnc Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 33.61%. The purchase prices were between $470.5 and $554.09, with an estimated average price of $506.65. The stock is now traded at around $516.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 4,925 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Bnc Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $106.65 and $131.49, with an estimated average price of $120.89.Sold Out: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)
Bnc Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $478.3 and $607.98, with an estimated average price of $539.35.Sold Out: Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT)
Bnc Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Editas Medicine Inc. The sale prices were between $27.07 and $84.35, with an estimated average price of $41.28.Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)
Bnc Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $209.24 and $241.25, with an estimated average price of $227.51.Sold Out: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Bnc Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $46.55 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $60.5.Sold Out: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)
Bnc Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $476 and $565.43, with an estimated average price of $520.36.Reduced: Zscaler Inc (ZS)
Bnc Wealth Management, Llc reduced to a holding in Zscaler Inc by 46.7%. The sale prices were between $127.76 and $207.47, with an estimated average price of $159.25. The stock is now traded at around $175.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.54%. Bnc Wealth Management, Llc still held 6,266 shares as of 2020-12-31.Reduced: AudioCodes Ltd (AUDC)
Bnc Wealth Management, Llc reduced to a holding in AudioCodes Ltd by 32.95%. The sale prices were between $26.42 and $34.33, with an estimated average price of $29.29. The stock is now traded at around $28.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.4%. Bnc Wealth Management, Llc still held 36,990 shares as of 2020-12-31.
