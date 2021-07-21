Manchester Financial Inc Buys Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Sells IAC/InterActiveCorp, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1

New Purchases: VTEB, NTST, VVR, ZOM,

Added Positions: SCHD, RSP, HYG, SCHB, ARKK, SCHM, SCHX, KMB, VZ, ABBV, AGNC, ENB, QCLN, IJR, SCHF, TSLA, DIA, IHI, OPP, BABA, DNP, DIS, DOCU, T, GOOG, JPM, VOO, SRE, JNJ,

Reduced Positions: QQEW, SPY, QQQ, EIX, NVDA, GLD, HCA, AMGN, AAPL, ORCL, WFC, FB, SCHZ, SCHA, SCHK, AMZN, VTI, MCD, F, CVX,

Sold Out: IAC, GDX, CAT, GME, ABT, CSCO, PACW, UNH, MA, SCHW, NKE, PEP, ARCC, CVS, KO, CMI, GD, HD, PG, RTX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Netstreit Corp, sells IAC/InterActiveCorp, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Caterpillar Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Manchester Financial Inc. As of 2021Q2, Manchester Financial Inc owns 79 stocks with a total value of $239 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 291,293 shares, 12.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.18% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 226,404 shares, 9.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.22% Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 228,561 shares, 7.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.15% Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 113,461 shares, 7.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 58.15% iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 147,238 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.37%

Manchester Financial Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.34 and $55.38, with an estimated average price of $54.94. The stock is now traded at around $55.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 105,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Manchester Financial Inc initiated holding in Netstreit Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.4 and $23.92, with an estimated average price of $21.74. The stock is now traded at around $25.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 109,951 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Manchester Financial Inc initiated holding in Invesco Senior Income Trust. The purchase prices were between $4.19 and $4.47, with an estimated average price of $4.27. The stock is now traded at around $4.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 266,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Manchester Financial Inc initiated holding in Zomedica Corp. The purchase prices were between $0.72 and $1.58, with an estimated average price of $0.95. The stock is now traded at around $0.658100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 24,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Manchester Financial Inc added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 64737.83%. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $75.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.71%. The holding were 149,127 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Manchester Financial Inc added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 58.15%. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $150.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.63%. The holding were 113,461 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Manchester Financial Inc added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.37%. The purchase prices were between $86.02 and $87.75, with an estimated average price of $86.71. The stock is now traded at around $87.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 147,238 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Manchester Financial Inc added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 28.94%. The purchase prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61. The stock is now traded at around $122.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 30,874 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Manchester Financial Inc added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 878.65%. The purchase prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $135.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,347 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Manchester Financial Inc added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 21.52%. The purchase prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 41,448 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Manchester Financial Inc sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6.

Manchester Financial Inc sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $32.5 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $36.47.

Manchester Financial Inc sold out a holding in GameStop Corp. The sale prices were between $140.99 and $302.56, with an estimated average price of $194.35.

Manchester Financial Inc sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $208.86 and $244.79, with an estimated average price of $231.15.

Manchester Financial Inc sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66.

Manchester Financial Inc sold out a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The sale prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06.