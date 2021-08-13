Logo
Eqis Capital Management, Inc. Buys SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility, WisdomTree Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Zero Durat, Sells Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF, Vanguard Utilities ETF, iShares PHL

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
San Rafael, CA, based Investment company Eqis Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility, WisdomTree Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Zero Durat, JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF, First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF, sells Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF, Vanguard Utilities ETF, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, MercadoLibre Inc, Credit Suisse Group AG during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Eqis Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Eqis Capital Management, Inc. owns 865 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Eqis Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/eqis+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Eqis Capital Management, Inc.
  1. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 282,360 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.44%
  2. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) - 510,000 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.85%
  3. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV) - 315,888 shares, 1.60% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) - 227,365 shares, 1.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.08%
  5. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 197,546 shares, 1.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.39%
New Purchase: SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV)

Eqis Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $68.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 315,888 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility (IDLV)

Eqis Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility. The purchase prices were between $30.18 and $31.43, with an estimated average price of $30.82. The stock is now traded at around $32.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 480,381 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: WisdomTree Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Zero Durat (AGZD)

Eqis Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in WisdomTree Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Zero Durat. The purchase prices were between $46.76 and $47.04, with an estimated average price of $46.89. The stock is now traded at around $46.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 280,928 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF (JIGB)

Eqis Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.95 and $55.84, with an estimated average price of $54.82. The stock is now traded at around $56.222300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 187,670 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV)

Eqis Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.6 and $27.85, with an estimated average price of $27.19. The stock is now traded at around $28.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 281,839 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV)

Eqis Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.35 and $24.86, with an estimated average price of $24.17. The stock is now traded at around $24.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 294,674 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

Eqis Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 166.19%. The purchase prices were between $50.67 and $50.79, with an estimated average price of $50.73. The stock is now traded at around $50.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 177,122 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

Eqis Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 128.52%. The purchase prices were between $63.34 and $70.97, with an estimated average price of $68.03. The stock is now traded at around $65.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 92,117 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Smith & Nephew PLC (SNN)

Eqis Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Smith & Nephew PLC by 102.59%. The purchase prices were between $37.86 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $41.98. The stock is now traded at around $38.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 100,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cemex SAB de CV (CX)

Eqis Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Cemex SAB de CV by 1062.21%. The purchase prices were between $6.85 and $8.89, with an estimated average price of $7.93. The stock is now traded at around $8.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 254,373 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID)

Eqis Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 1526.87%. The purchase prices were between $6.44 and $10.04, with an estimated average price of $8.59. The stock is now traded at around $8.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 224,264 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG)

Eqis Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 297.56%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $72.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 36,468 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (PIE)

Eqis Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF. The sale prices were between $23.32 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $25.3.

Sold Out: iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)

Eqis Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The sale prices were between $387.12 and $454.22, with an estimated average price of $428.79.

Sold Out: Credit Suisse Group AG (CS)

Eqis Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Credit Suisse Group AG. The sale prices were between $10.01 and $11.18, with an estimated average price of $10.63.

Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Eqis Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6.

Sold Out: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Eqis Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Eqis Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.



Here is the complete portfolio of Eqis Capital Management, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Eqis Capital Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Eqis Capital Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Eqis Capital Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Eqis Capital Management, Inc. keeps buying

