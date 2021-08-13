Eqis Capital Management, Inc. Buys SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility, WisdomTree Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Zero Durat, Sells Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF, Vanguard Utilities ETF, iShares PHL

New Purchases: MDYV, IDLV, AGZD, JIGB, LGOV, EELV, XLE, HYDW, XLY, DTEC, PGHY, SWAN, PICB, RXL, CLB, LIVN, IBDM, IBDN, IBDO, IBDP, IBDQ, PREF, FENY, FHLC, HYS, WIX, ASND, JPIB, IMAX, VMEO, BSJM, SPTI, BSJP, SPMB, BSJN, BSJO, IBDR, IBDS, IBDT, IXJ, VTWG, VTWV, BSCN, BSCO, BSCP, PFFD, GPC, LYB, BCD, RYH, SSUS, IPG, KEY, STAA, STLD, GRES, GTIP, MSVX, RCD, RGI, RYF, SLX, AMN, EAT, PTR, NXGN, VEDL, MEDP, PGNY, DURA, EWCO, FTSD, VCEL, MATX, TVTY, ARWR, BKE, COF, CMTL, CNMD, CACC, CCRN, DISCA, RDY, EQR, GRVY, HNGR, HVT, HSKA, HMC, HUN, MDC, MGA, CASH, PAR, MD, RDNT, PRU, SRE, SIFY, USPH, WBA, LMAT, CNK, AVGO, RCM, TPH, IQV, SAIC, LNTH, JYNT, SYNH, PRAH, ALRM, FLGT, YUMC, VREX, CSSE, NVST, BNTX, BLHY, EFAD, EMDV, EMGF, FEM, FPA, ICSH, IJT, MTUM, PTIN, PTMC, QED, RHS, YYY, AXTI, ABEV, ENDP, HTBK, HBAN, NLS, SMSI, EC, ARI, BCTX, QUOT, HCDI, SPFF, OPK, ATHX,

FLOT, KRE, FNCL, TLT, FTEC, SNN, CX, SID, VONG, EMB, VIAC, NOK, AAPL, DAVA, PCY, GDX, SHY, SPAB, VTWO, OPRA, CSCO, VRSK, BIL, VDE, BKSC, FAST, MORN, PAGS, CARR, VONV, XLB, DSGX, DKS, XOM, FISV, FL, PLUG, MA, DG, HPP, GRFS, ALLY, GSY, SGOL, SPYD, PLD, ADBE, AUDC, BG, CAE, GIB, DB, MTCH, IBM, INTZ, KRC, KB, MSFT, OMCL, STE, VNO, PERI, LULU, HRZN, QURE, TRVG, JPST, SPDW, SPYG, USRT, VEA, VWO, ABB, ABT, ASX, ARE, MO, AMT, ADP, CASY, FIS, C, CBSH, CPRT, CCI, DLR, NEE, FHN, GBCI, MLHR, ILMN, JKHY, KMB, KLIC, LH, MKC, MCD, MRK, MOH, MS, NOC, PBR, PG, QCOM, O, RF, RCII, BB, SKM, SCHN, SLAB, WPM, SO, SCS, TMO, UNP, UHS, VGZ, ANTM, WEC, IRBT, TTGT, AWK, VEON, NVEE, HASI, QTS, PYPL, SWCH, SFIX, DOCU, BEPC, BSJL, CBND, DWX, EWZ, FTSM, IEFA, IWS, IXC, MNA, SHM, SPYV, TIP, USHY, VAW, VCIT, VCSH, VGSH, VNLA, NSP, A, APD, ALK, AMX, AMKR, NLY, ATR, ADM, TFC, BMI, CNI, CME, CLX, CCOI, COLM, CMCSA, CNO, COST, DHI, DVN, DRH, DIOD, D, DUK, EOG, EGP, ETN, ENS, FFIV, FMC, FICO, BEN, FCX, GRMN, GERN, GS, HALO, MNST, PEAK, HOLX, HD, HRL, SVC, HST, ITW, INO, IART, INTC, MDLZ, LII, LAD, MFA, MGIC, MET, MCHP, MUFG, MNR, NRG, NTAP, NDSN, OHI, OMI, PPL, PAYX, PEP, PKX, PGR, RMBS, RELX, RHI, ROK, ROP, ROST, SAP, POOL, CRM, SHW, SNA, SBUX, SYK, TROW, TJX, SKT, XPER, TXN, TSCO, RIG, UL, VFC, MTN, VLO, GWW, WAB, WYNN, XEL, YUM, VNDA, QRTEA, BR, MASI, MAXR, V, TNET, IRDM, XPEL, STWD, ST, SPLK, NRZ, TWTR, TRUP, KEYS, NVTA, BOXL, HPE, AGR, GMS, AZRE, VST, BL, JNCE, GSHD, TWST, CHNG, MAXN, AIA, BND, BSCL, BSCM, CUT, DFNL, DGRO, DGS, FVD, GII, GLD, IDV, MINT, MXI, NOBL, PHO, PSP, SDY, SMB, SPEM, SPHD, SRVR, TOTL, VUG, XLC, XME, Reduced Positions: VPU, MELI, JMIA, XOP, VTIP, LOGI, STIP, VNQ, SHOP, AER, SONY, TSLA, CHKP, STM, NXPI, GDS, BSV, CNC, DPZ, ESLT, TAP, GOOGL, CLLS, RACE, BIV, IGIB, BBY, IHG, TGT, UNFI, SCHW, ERIC, GILD, ENPH, MRNA, AMCR, IGSB, PDBC, AXP, BIDU, OTEX, WIT, HYG, LMBS, SHV, CTXS, DHT, FDS, IBN, INFY, KLAC, LMT, MCK, PSO, LPLA, PAYC, VERI, SCHO, T, ALGN, BAC, BRK.B, CVS, LLY, FHI, GD, HCSG, IDXX, JNJ, NVDA, NEM, SWKS, SPWR, VRSN, EBS, KBR, JAZZ, MSCI, GLPG, GOOG, RUN, NTLA, TPIC, CRSP, CRWD, ARKK, IAGG, IEF, JNK, LQD, SCHR, SLYV, VMBS, ASML, ADTN, AEIS, ALXN, AMZN, ABC, AIT, BIG, BMY, KMX, CAH, CYH, GLW, DHR, DRI, DECK, FLEX, LHX, SJM, JBL, KR, LEN, MAS, SPGI, MU, NFLX, ON, PFE, PHM, PWR, DGX, RGEN, RDS.A, SNX, TSM, THC, TER, TSN, UPS, RTX, UTHR, UNH, WMT, WSO, FSLR, AIMC, TMUS, GLRE, KNDI, FTNT, JKS, AMRC, YNDX, MPC, HZNP, FB, JD, BABA, W, QRVO, SEDG, GKOS, SQ, SITE, SNAP, ROKU, ZS, BJ, ZM, FSLY, CNXC, BLV, CMBS, CSM, FLRN, IJR, ISTB, IWP, MDYG, SLYG, VGK, CB, AGCO, SRPT, MDRX, CRMT, AEP, AMP, AME, AMAT, ARW, AJG, ADSK, AVT, BBD, ITUB, BDX, BIIB, BMRN, BKH, CBRE, CBRL, CBT, CE, CRL, CI, CL, CAG, COO, CREE, CRESY, DTE, DVA, EMN, EW, EMR, FCN, FDX, FITB, FBP, F, GIS, GGB, GSK, GLNG, HDB, HAIN, HMY, HPQ, HUM, INTU, LSCC, MKSI, MDT, MTH, MLI, VTRS, NDAQ, NEOG, NKE, NVMI, OSUR, ORCL, POWI, MODV, PSA, REGN, SVA, SGU, NLOK, THO, TKR, TKC, UIS, PAG, UMC, URI, UVV, OLED, WDC, WY, WSM, WGO, EBAY, CMG, TXMD, NEO, HIMX, LDOS, ENSG, RBNC, RLGT, SEM, PHYS, NOVT, PSLV, HCA, LIVX, XYL, ZNGA, SUPN, PANW, BERY, ABBV, APAM, EVTC, VEEV, GLPI, CZR, VRAY, ETSY, WING, TDOC, KHC, TEAM, KDMN, WTRH, OKTA, APPN, DELL, PINS, NET, OTIS, DXJ, EWG, EWW, FALN, FEP, FVC, IFV, ILF, MUB, PALL, PGX, PHB, PPLT, PTLC, RYT, SRLN, TBF, TFI, UPRO, VNQI, VPL, WPS, XLG, XLK,

San Rafael, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility, WisdomTree Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Zero Durat, JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF, First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF, sells Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF, Vanguard Utilities ETF, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, MercadoLibre Inc, Credit Suisse Group AG during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Eqis Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Eqis Capital Management, Inc. owns 865 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 282,360 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.44% Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) - 510,000 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.85% SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV) - 315,888 shares, 1.60% of the total portfolio. New Position SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) - 227,365 shares, 1.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.08% Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 197,546 shares, 1.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.39%

Eqis Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $68.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 315,888 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eqis Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility. The purchase prices were between $30.18 and $31.43, with an estimated average price of $30.82. The stock is now traded at around $32.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 480,381 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eqis Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in WisdomTree Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Zero Durat. The purchase prices were between $46.76 and $47.04, with an estimated average price of $46.89. The stock is now traded at around $46.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 280,928 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eqis Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.95 and $55.84, with an estimated average price of $54.82. The stock is now traded at around $56.222300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 187,670 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eqis Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.6 and $27.85, with an estimated average price of $27.19. The stock is now traded at around $28.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 281,839 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eqis Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.35 and $24.86, with an estimated average price of $24.17. The stock is now traded at around $24.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 294,674 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eqis Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 166.19%. The purchase prices were between $50.67 and $50.79, with an estimated average price of $50.73. The stock is now traded at around $50.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 177,122 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eqis Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 128.52%. The purchase prices were between $63.34 and $70.97, with an estimated average price of $68.03. The stock is now traded at around $65.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 92,117 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eqis Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Smith & Nephew PLC by 102.59%. The purchase prices were between $37.86 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $41.98. The stock is now traded at around $38.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 100,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eqis Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Cemex SAB de CV by 1062.21%. The purchase prices were between $6.85 and $8.89, with an estimated average price of $7.93. The stock is now traded at around $8.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 254,373 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eqis Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 1526.87%. The purchase prices were between $6.44 and $10.04, with an estimated average price of $8.59. The stock is now traded at around $8.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 224,264 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eqis Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 297.56%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $72.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 36,468 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eqis Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF. The sale prices were between $23.32 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $25.3.

Eqis Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The sale prices were between $387.12 and $454.22, with an estimated average price of $428.79.

Eqis Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Credit Suisse Group AG. The sale prices were between $10.01 and $11.18, with an estimated average price of $10.63.

Eqis Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6.

Eqis Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41.

Eqis Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.