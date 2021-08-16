Algert Coldiron Investors Llc Buys Herbalife Nutrition, Carter's Inc, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc, Sells Wells Fargo, Visa Inc, Intel Corp

New Purchases: CRI, BA, EQIX, CPRT, GOOG, ANTM, CCI, WSO, LYB, CVNA, AMCX, GOGO, GT, MAN, RCL, UNH, BIGC, JWN, PM, TWST, MKTX, PZZA, EVRI, LRCX, MDB, BRP, MLI, ARNA, OC, VRTV, AMN, VIAC, TENB, NOVA, GDOT, ROOT, BGS, OEC, KFRC, TPTX, PAHC, CHCT, KTB, XPEL, SAM, GIII, CAMT, WTI, PRTS, IGT, DBD, FCF, LPRO, CB, FIZZ, TTGT, WDAY, EVER, BXC, OTRK, RS, PACB, KPTI, NTGR, RY, SRDX, MAXR, IOVA, AMRS, MRC, BHR, IMO, IPAR, LYV, MAS, NTUS, OXY, RDWR, SLP, ATEC, AOSL, CMRE, BRX, ASIX, DFIN, BECN, CSGS, CENX, CUTR, IBTX, TCS, CMBM, GOCO, UFS, FMBI, TGI, ECHO, PLAY, NXRT, ZDGE, QTRX, ZUO, BNGO, AHT, OIS, SWBI, TREE, SXC, QUOT, NSA, ARLO, GRTS, AFIB, CRAI, CVGW, CCRN, RPT, MSGN, QNST, KMI, MIME, EZPW, NR, SMED, VRA, PBF, ATRA, HCC, TCRR, GAN, TLYS, SD, CHS, CDE, CDXC, XSPA, GSKY, FTEK, RIG, IMBI, TAST, RLGT, ASC, NEX, FIXX, XERS, OESX, QUAD, SALM, SEAC, BIOL, CFMS,

CRI, BA, EQIX, CPRT, GOOG, ANTM, CCI, WSO, LYB, CVNA, AMCX, GOGO, GT, MAN, RCL, UNH, BIGC, JWN, PM, TWST, MKTX, PZZA, EVRI, LRCX, MDB, BRP, MLI, ARNA, OC, VRTV, AMN, VIAC, TENB, NOVA, GDOT, ROOT, BGS, OEC, KFRC, TPTX, PAHC, CHCT, KTB, XPEL, SAM, GIII, CAMT, WTI, PRTS, IGT, DBD, FCF, LPRO, CB, FIZZ, TTGT, WDAY, EVER, BXC, OTRK, RS, PACB, KPTI, NTGR, RY, SRDX, MAXR, IOVA, AMRS, MRC, BHR, IMO, IPAR, LYV, MAS, NTUS, OXY, RDWR, SLP, ATEC, AOSL, CMRE, BRX, ASIX, DFIN, BECN, CSGS, CENX, CUTR, IBTX, TCS, CMBM, GOCO, UFS, FMBI, TGI, ECHO, PLAY, NXRT, ZDGE, QTRX, ZUO, BNGO, AHT, OIS, SWBI, TREE, SXC, QUOT, NSA, ARLO, GRTS, AFIB, CRAI, CVGW, CCRN, RPT, MSGN, QNST, KMI, MIME, EZPW, NR, SMED, VRA, PBF, ATRA, HCC, TCRR, GAN, TLYS, SD, CHS, CDE, CDXC, XSPA, GSKY, FTEK, RIG, IMBI, TAST, RLGT, ASC, NEX, FIXX, XERS, OESX, QUAD, SALM, SEAC, BIOL, CFMS, Added Positions: HLF, TNDM, AMZN, UNVR, SLGN, TNET, AVYA, PENN, ELS, CVLT, BLMN, AMRC, CLF, SWKS, MGY, WING, WIRE, FCN, MANH, EAF, NBHC, TPB, COWN, VFC, WAT, AVTR, QCOM, FLDM, TGH, DBX, CALX, NFLX, RLJ, KALA, AMRX, FOXF, MRO, CDNS, PEGA, AMT, BOX, AAPL, PIPR, CDXS, HT, STAA, ADBE, NLS, SDC, FFWM, CSII, EXPO, FAF, BE, ACLS, OFG, PLD, SIBN, MED, WTTR, ASGN, PRPL, FRC, HEES, TMO, TWI, ITW, MRTX, IMXI, EXPI, SLDB, FBC, ECOM, AERI, DNOW, SAFE, LSI, ZYNE, TEN, PATK, AMD, SNBR, ADVM, TITN, ACTG, MBIO,

HLF, TNDM, AMZN, UNVR, SLGN, TNET, AVYA, PENN, ELS, CVLT, BLMN, AMRC, CLF, SWKS, MGY, WING, WIRE, FCN, MANH, EAF, NBHC, TPB, COWN, VFC, WAT, AVTR, QCOM, FLDM, TGH, DBX, CALX, NFLX, RLJ, KALA, AMRX, FOXF, MRO, CDNS, PEGA, AMT, BOX, AAPL, PIPR, CDXS, HT, STAA, ADBE, NLS, SDC, FFWM, CSII, EXPO, FAF, BE, ACLS, OFG, PLD, SIBN, MED, WTTR, ASGN, PRPL, FRC, HEES, TMO, TWI, ITW, MRTX, IMXI, EXPI, SLDB, FBC, ECOM, AERI, DNOW, SAFE, LSI, ZYNE, TEN, PATK, AMD, SNBR, ADVM, TITN, ACTG, MBIO, Reduced Positions: HELE, IEX, RGEN, CAI, TER, FB, GOOGL, AEL, FAST, LH, WYNN, ZNGA, SIEN, DXCM, POOL, CRUS, AVNW, LPG, WGO, KNL, SMG, BBY, CCL, PLUS, GWB, YETI, LRN, IMVT, MGPI, NXGN, WAL, NSP, PETS, USNA, RH, BCC, NVEE, STRO, HEI, AY, MTD, CTRE, HOLX, REGI, DPZ, HNI, BDSI, INTU, NKE, ZYXI, ATEN, BRKR, CMS, NVDA, AVNT, ZION, BCOV, GRMN, MGRC, OSTK, RJF, TD, FOLD, ZTS, ISEE, AGS, MNST, SUI, MERC, QMCO, TXN, SUM, PSTG, SOI, MGTA, REAL, CRNT, CCOI, DRQ, SAH, SPTN, SMCI, KURA, AGLE, SONO, BCEL, CGRN, DLB, EGAN, EXTR, IDXX, TBI, MOV, TREX, LULU, HEAR, SLCA, DLTH, RAPT, CRL, HSII, PLUG, AUY, IDT, DEA, CURO, PGNY, ATRS, ADM, CATO, DSPG, JACK, CSTE, AMH, VEEV, IIPR, INVH, INMD, VERX, ATVI, DECK, GHL, JPM, NUS, FLNT, PSTI, PBA, TSC, OOMA, CRVS, VRS, ELF, MRAM, SND, MNRL, PSNL, EPAY, CDZI, CLAR, EVC, XOM, FLEX, RAIL, UCBI, UFPI, UVE, REED, TROX, RPAI, EIGR, CSLT, PUMP, IFRX, CEIX, LTHM, AWR, ANDE, OZK, MCRI, UVSP, ARAY, SEDG, RVMD,

HELE, IEX, RGEN, CAI, TER, FB, GOOGL, AEL, FAST, LH, WYNN, ZNGA, SIEN, DXCM, POOL, CRUS, AVNW, LPG, WGO, KNL, SMG, BBY, CCL, PLUS, GWB, YETI, LRN, IMVT, MGPI, NXGN, WAL, NSP, PETS, USNA, RH, BCC, NVEE, STRO, HEI, AY, MTD, CTRE, HOLX, REGI, DPZ, HNI, BDSI, INTU, NKE, ZYXI, ATEN, BRKR, CMS, NVDA, AVNT, ZION, BCOV, GRMN, MGRC, OSTK, RJF, TD, FOLD, ZTS, ISEE, AGS, MNST, SUI, MERC, QMCO, TXN, SUM, PSTG, SOI, MGTA, REAL, CRNT, CCOI, DRQ, SAH, SPTN, SMCI, KURA, AGLE, SONO, BCEL, CGRN, DLB, EGAN, EXTR, IDXX, TBI, MOV, TREX, LULU, HEAR, SLCA, DLTH, RAPT, CRL, HSII, PLUG, AUY, IDT, DEA, CURO, PGNY, ATRS, ADM, CATO, DSPG, JACK, CSTE, AMH, VEEV, IIPR, INVH, INMD, VERX, ATVI, DECK, GHL, JPM, NUS, FLNT, PSTI, PBA, TSC, OOMA, CRVS, VRS, ELF, MRAM, SND, MNRL, PSNL, EPAY, CDZI, CLAR, EVC, XOM, FLEX, RAIL, UCBI, UFPI, UVE, REED, TROX, RPAI, EIGR, CSLT, PUMP, IFRX, CEIX, LTHM, AWR, ANDE, OZK, MCRI, UVSP, ARAY, SEDG, RVMD, Sold Out: WFC, V, INTC, VLO, ROST, BWXT, EL, HPQ, PFSI, EOG, ULTA, APD, CAG, OMC, WD, LMNX, STZ, EBAY, XRX, TPX, HPE, MRTN, EHTH, JYNT, CORE, ECPG, BG, MTEM, OLN, WDC, PK, CNST, WBA, CUBI, RMAX, VRM, LPX, AL, CWEN, CTAS, EA, RILY, HQY, SNAP, WU, COG, ENPH, SPOT, WW, NEO, ALG, CHDN, MX, MTW, STMP, TPIC, TILE, LANC, NPTN, REXR, FLGT, PPD, FNF, SKX, NSTG, TRTN, CPB, HAS, AXON, ALSN, IRT, GDYN, CW, SVC, LNC, VICR, KAR, TRUE, RUN, APLS, DLR, REX, RICK, ERII, LBRDK, TCMD, CXW, JBL, QDEL, IRDM, TSLA, GPRO, YEXT, IWM, CGEN, LPSN, SCHN, ADUS, GRPN, CHGG, TWOU, SBBP, ATNX, AXDX, BBSI, BGFV, ELY, IBCP, RES, RUSHA, SGMS, HI, EXPR, MPC, ZEN, SITE, ANAB, CRNC, ALK, FC, MLR, PXLW, WERN, IVR, TPH, BNFT, BRG, NAVI, SNDX, OTIC, W, GKOS, RRR, URGN, KNSA, TDS, ORBC, ROIC, GLOG, SPNE, ACI, PRDO, SIGA, WKHS, LEAF, CBAY, HRTG, PWFL, IRIX, LFVN, PCTI, INVA, V9G, SELB, CNDT, PROG, IVAC, RIGL, ATHX, GNE, SREV, LQDA,

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Herbalife Nutrition, Carter's Inc, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc, Boeing Co, Equinix Inc, sells Wells Fargo, Visa Inc, Intel Corp, Valero Energy Corp, Helen Of Troy during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Algert Coldiron Investors Llc. As of 2021Q2, Algert Coldiron Investors Llc owns 416 stocks with a total value of $297 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ALGERT COLDIRON INVESTORS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/algert+coldiron+investors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 36,265 shares, 1.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.66% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,302 shares, 1.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 68.22% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 14,047 shares, 1.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.59% Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM) - 34,080 shares, 1.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 139.76% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 15,564 shares, 1.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.3%

Algert Coldiron Investors Llc initiated holding in Carter's Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.93 and $111.51, with an estimated average price of $101.48. The stock is now traded at around $105.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 20,332 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Algert Coldiron Investors Llc initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $229.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 7,749 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Algert Coldiron Investors Llc initiated holding in Equinix Inc. The purchase prices were between $678 and $823.99, with an estimated average price of $740.74. The stock is now traded at around $822.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 2,282 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Algert Coldiron Investors Llc initiated holding in Copart Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.61 and $133.61, with an estimated average price of $123.67. The stock is now traded at around $140.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 13,755 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Algert Coldiron Investors Llc initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2778.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 716 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Algert Coldiron Investors Llc initiated holding in Anthem Inc. The purchase prices were between $352.19 and $401.9, with an estimated average price of $381.62. The stock is now traded at around $376.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 4,069 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Algert Coldiron Investors Llc added to a holding in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd by 873.91%. The purchase prices were between $44.36 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $49.62. The stock is now traded at around $48.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 50,614 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Algert Coldiron Investors Llc added to a holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 139.76%. The purchase prices were between $77 and $100.19, with an estimated average price of $89.08. The stock is now traded at around $108.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 34,080 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Algert Coldiron Investors Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 68.22%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3298.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 1,302 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Algert Coldiron Investors Llc added to a holding in Univar Solutions Inc by 416.78%. The purchase prices were between $21.54 and $27.9, with an estimated average price of $24.98. The stock is now traded at around $23.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 79,491 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Algert Coldiron Investors Llc added to a holding in Silgan Holdings Inc by 414.80%. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $44.18, with an estimated average price of $42.41. The stock is now traded at around $42.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 36,566 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Algert Coldiron Investors Llc added to a holding in Trinet Group Inc by 132.74%. The purchase prices were between $70.39 and $85.73, with an estimated average price of $77.54. The stock is now traded at around $91.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 26,442 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Algert Coldiron Investors Llc sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52.

Algert Coldiron Investors Llc sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16.

Algert Coldiron Investors Llc sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84.

Algert Coldiron Investors Llc sold out a holding in Valero Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $68.48 and $84.39, with an estimated average price of $77.37.

Algert Coldiron Investors Llc sold out a holding in Ross Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $115.26 and $132.96, with an estimated average price of $124.66.

Algert Coldiron Investors Llc sold out a holding in BWX Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $57.67 and $68.1, with an estimated average price of $64.36.