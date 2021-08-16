Logo
Algert Coldiron Investors Llc Buys Herbalife Nutrition, Carter's Inc, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc, Sells Wells Fargo, Visa Inc, Intel Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Algert Coldiron Investors Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Herbalife Nutrition, Carter's Inc, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc, Boeing Co, Equinix Inc, sells Wells Fargo, Visa Inc, Intel Corp, Valero Energy Corp, Helen Of Troy during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Algert Coldiron Investors Llc. As of 2021Q2, Algert Coldiron Investors Llc owns 416 stocks with a total value of $297 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ALGERT COLDIRON INVESTORS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/algert+coldiron+investors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ALGERT COLDIRON INVESTORS LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 36,265 shares, 1.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.66%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,302 shares, 1.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 68.22%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 14,047 shares, 1.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.59%
  4. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM) - 34,080 shares, 1.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 139.76%
  5. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 15,564 shares, 1.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.3%
New Purchase: Carter's Inc (CRI)

Algert Coldiron Investors Llc initiated holding in Carter's Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.93 and $111.51, with an estimated average price of $101.48. The stock is now traded at around $105.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 20,332 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Boeing Co (BA)

Algert Coldiron Investors Llc initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $229.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 7,749 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Equinix Inc (EQIX)

Algert Coldiron Investors Llc initiated holding in Equinix Inc. The purchase prices were between $678 and $823.99, with an estimated average price of $740.74. The stock is now traded at around $822.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 2,282 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Copart Inc (CPRT)

Algert Coldiron Investors Llc initiated holding in Copart Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.61 and $133.61, with an estimated average price of $123.67. The stock is now traded at around $140.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 13,755 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Algert Coldiron Investors Llc initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2778.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 716 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Algert Coldiron Investors Llc initiated holding in Anthem Inc. The purchase prices were between $352.19 and $401.9, with an estimated average price of $381.62. The stock is now traded at around $376.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 4,069 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF)

Algert Coldiron Investors Llc added to a holding in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd by 873.91%. The purchase prices were between $44.36 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $49.62. The stock is now traded at around $48.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 50,614 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM)

Algert Coldiron Investors Llc added to a holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 139.76%. The purchase prices were between $77 and $100.19, with an estimated average price of $89.08. The stock is now traded at around $108.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 34,080 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Algert Coldiron Investors Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 68.22%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3298.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 1,302 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Univar Solutions Inc (UNVR)

Algert Coldiron Investors Llc added to a holding in Univar Solutions Inc by 416.78%. The purchase prices were between $21.54 and $27.9, with an estimated average price of $24.98. The stock is now traded at around $23.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 79,491 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Silgan Holdings Inc (SLGN)

Algert Coldiron Investors Llc added to a holding in Silgan Holdings Inc by 414.80%. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $44.18, with an estimated average price of $42.41. The stock is now traded at around $42.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 36,566 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Trinet Group Inc (TNET)

Algert Coldiron Investors Llc added to a holding in Trinet Group Inc by 132.74%. The purchase prices were between $70.39 and $85.73, with an estimated average price of $77.54. The stock is now traded at around $91.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 26,442 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Algert Coldiron Investors Llc sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52.

Sold Out: Visa Inc (V)

Algert Coldiron Investors Llc sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16.

Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)

Algert Coldiron Investors Llc sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84.

Sold Out: Valero Energy Corp (VLO)

Algert Coldiron Investors Llc sold out a holding in Valero Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $68.48 and $84.39, with an estimated average price of $77.37.

Sold Out: Ross Stores Inc (ROST)

Algert Coldiron Investors Llc sold out a holding in Ross Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $115.26 and $132.96, with an estimated average price of $124.66.

Sold Out: BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT)

Algert Coldiron Investors Llc sold out a holding in BWX Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $57.67 and $68.1, with an estimated average price of $64.36.



