First Manhattan Co Buys AbbVie Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Activision Blizzard Inc, Sells KKR Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

- New Purchases: PDD, WFCPL.PFD, MIR, TCN, TUEM, AVUV, FATH, EBND, DRIV, DES, DBEF, IGIB, BSCT, BSCQ, FNDA, EQRX, WULF, FOUN, SG, AUR, CBL, RIVN, WE, FLNC, LYLT, ML, PDBC, VNQI, VMBS, VHT, TAN, SCHP, SCHH, SCHD, SCHC, SCHA, REM, QCLN, PJAN, EEMV, PBW, NTSX, JNK, JKI, IQDF, IGOV, HAUZ, FNDX, FNDF, FNDC, LCID, LAZ, FBIO, GNRC, NEA, WST, SRCL, SHYF, SWKS, SHW, ROLL, ORI, BBWI, SPLK, IIVI, ICUI, HHS, EEFT, CNX, COLB, CTRA, EAT, BWA, BLL, DNMR, DNA, HLTH, AEL, INDI, QSI, CLGN, CLGN, STEM, SNII, CFVI, NVVE, SANA, OLPX, MP, NVEI, SWAV, SAIL, BTCY, BAFN, ZEN, CDW, BTT, PDI,
- Added Positions: BRK.A, ABBV, ABT, ATVI, AMZN, ENTG, KMB, CMCSA, UNH, VMEO, PYPL, BILI, IMCR, AMT, EOLS, CCI, DLR, DPZ, LLY, IMGN, MCD, SBUX, RTX, DIS, DAL, VOO, ABC, COF, DVN, ICE, MTB, MSEX, NKE, NWE, RPT, XPO, WTW, PM, NVGS, HHC, FB, ALLY, AMAL, OYST, CB, ASML, ACU, AFL, Y, ALL, AME, AMGN, ATR, WTRG, AJG, TFC, BLDP, BK, BDX, BKH, BLK, BXP, CAL, CFFI, CSX, CBT, HLX, CP, CCL, CPK, CVX, CHD, CI, CSGP, CL, CMC, CWBC, CAG, CWCO, STZ, CPRT, GLW, CRWS, CMI, DRI, EW, EPD, EXAS, XOM, F, IT, GSK, HSBC, HBAN, IDA, INTC, JPM, J, JW.A, LKQ, LAMR, LYG, LMT, MDU, MMC, MS, NI, NTRS, OGE, GLT, VWTR, PNM, PAAS, PRK, PEP, PXD, QCOM, RPM, RDS.A, SJW, SIVB, SMG, SWK, SU, TGT, GL, TAC, TRST, UL, UNP, URI, WAB, EVRG, WMB, IDT, LEN.B, CET, GAM, HQH, MCR, SPE, EVV, EOI, ETV, POR, QRTEA, DEI, TMUS, BX, VMW, MELI, KW, DGEAF, QIPT, BCML, SGLB, MNSB, OCSL, STWD, AVGO, DDEJF, LYB, AMRS, GM, APO, ANGI, APTV, BCOV, CG, TPHS, IQV, COTY, CHGG, AGFS, ARES, NEP, QSR, CC, RGNX, PDSB, HPE, EDIT, FTV, TWLO, YUMC, CNDT, SMHI, SSTI, SE, LOV, SBT, GTES, CHX, MRNA, DELL, UBER, PTON, HYMC, OSH, SNOW, MSP, QS, BOAC, JOAN, CXM, MTTR, AGG, BND, BNDX, BSV, EEM, EFA, EMB, ESGV, FNDE, FPE, FVD, FXI, GLD, HDV, IEFA, IEI, IGRO, IJH, IJR, IJS, IWN, JETS, LIT, PAVE, QQQ, QYLD, RSP, SCHE, SCHF, SCHX, SPDW, SPY, SRLN, TIP, VB, VBK, VBR, VEA, VEU, VGT, VIGI, VIOV, VIS, VLUE, VNQ, VO, VONV, VT, VTI, VTWV, VUG, VWO, XLF,
- Reduced Positions: KKR, BABA, BUD, AAPL, ZTO, AXP, CAR, KO, RBGPF, IAA, FIS, V, ACN, ARLP, MO, ANAT, ARCH, BAX, BA, BMY, VIAC, CNQ, CME, C, D, MTCH, MDLZ, SYY, VZ, TAST, BKCC, CHTR, FANG, AKTS, KEYS, GDDY, SQ, LSXMK, T, ADBE, AEM, ALG, HES, IEP, AMP, APH, NLY, AON, APA, ASH, AIZ, BP, BRT, GOLD, BHC, CBZ, CPT, CSWC, KMX, CAT, CX, LUMN, CHMG, CINF, CSCO, CLX, SBS, ED, COST, DHI, DISCA, DD, DUK, EOG, EWBC, ETN, ECL, EME, EL, EXPE, FICO, BANC, FISV, FCX, TGNA, GE, GIL, GILD, GS, GHL, HMY, HIG, HSY, HD, HRL, INFO, IEX, IFF, K, KGC, LEG, LEN, JEF, LBTYA, VRE, MMP, MAN, MLM, MAT, MKC, MDT, MCY, MAA, MTX, MSI, VTRS, NVDA, NATH, NOV, NFLX, NTIP, NYT, NWL, NOK, NOC, NWPX, NVO, NUAN, NUE, OXY, OLP, PCG, PH, PFE, LIN, BKNG, PSA, RYN, O, RIO, ROP, CRM, BFS, SLB, STX, SEE, SRE, SON, SWX, TJX, TRC, TDY, UCBI, VLO, VLY, VTR, VOD, VNO, WDFC, GHC, WFC, WLL, XOMA, ZBH, OPK, CMG, RDS.B, MA, MWA, HBI, WU, LDOS, CZWI, LBTYK, FNV, GPDNF, SSNC, NXPI, KMI, HCA, XYL, ALSN, FRGI, ALEX, ZTS, NRZ, TWTR, ARMK, GCI, LE, SABR, ACB, LTRPA, TBK, UNIT, CABO, TDOC, LILA, LILAK, DSKE, CRON, CRSP, OKTA, EEX, OVID, CARS, MRBK, ZUO, NVT, DOCU, WH, FTDR, DOW, PINS, BYND, SY, CTVA, AMCR, KRTX, DDOG, SPT, OTIS, BIPC, MSGE, REAX, DNB, DKNG, NNOX, U, ABNB, DM, SCPS, HIMS, BMBL, CPNG, IMPL, OGN, BAMR, USCB, SHPW, KD, ONL, ARKG, COPX, DFIV, DVY, EFV, EZU, GDX, IEMG, IFRA, INFL, ITOT, IUSV, IVE, IWB, IWD, IWM, IXN, IYE, LQD, MBB, QUAL, SBIO, SHY, SIL, VCSH, VONG, VOOV, VOX, VPU, VTV, VXUS, XLC, XLI, XLK,
- Sold Out: FLEX, PMBC, VIPS, IMUX, MRSN, LEVL, ADTN, AFG, BMI, BBBY, SNDA, CRS, CNBKA, CORT, DY, EXP, OVV, FCFS, FLS, FLR, GENC, GVA, GES, HBP, JNPR, KSU, LVS, LXRX, LNN, MTZ, MSB, INSG, OCC, ORA, PENN, TPC, POLY, RFIL, RAVN, SCCO, SWN, STLD, STRL, TEX, MNTX, WW, WY, HEES, MNP, KYN, PRIM, SQM, ACM, ORN, CGAU, MESO, MYRG, IBIO, OMER, STNG, VER, AMBA, PCI, NVEE, XLRN, SAIC, AAL, KN, PLXP, SUM, SEDG, NNDM, HRI, VRS, EVBG, GDP, YEXT, APRN, AQUA, NAKD, KLXE, GH, PAE, ATCX, CVET, ALTG, BCEL, CHNG, BBIO, MDLA, OCFT, GSAH.U, MEG, SFT, VIH, TPGY, IACB.U, RTPYU, RTPYU, ACVA, ARVL, ATMR, PATH, CMLT, NE, PTRA, ACES, EWG, FXL, FXO, GXC, ITA, IWO, MTUM, SPLV, SPSB, SPTM, SPTS, VAW,
For the details of FIRST MANHATTAN CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+manhattan+co/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of FIRST MANHATTAN CO
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 19,294 shares, 28.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.15%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 9,910,354 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 5,081,695 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.85%
- Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 16,856,637 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.89%
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 1,601,777 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.49%
First Manhattan Co initiated holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.01 and $100.64, with an estimated average price of $78.43. The stock is now traded at around $60.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 397,770 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFCPL.PFD)
First Manhattan Co initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $1460 and $1529.15, with an estimated average price of $1491.45. The stock is now traded at around $1344.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,275 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Mirion Technologies Inc (MIR)
First Manhattan Co initiated holding in Mirion Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $11.76, with an estimated average price of $10.74. The stock is now traded at around $8.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,162,435 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV)
First Manhattan Co initiated holding in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $75.12 and $83.35, with an estimated average price of $79.26. The stock is now traded at around $78.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 24,566 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Tricon Residential Inc (TCN)
First Manhattan Co initiated holding in Tricon Residential Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.71 and $15.28, with an estimated average price of $14.17. The stock is now traded at around $14.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 198,845 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Tuesday Morning Corp (TUEM)
First Manhattan Co initiated holding in Tuesday Morning Corp. The purchase prices were between $2 and $2.86, with an estimated average price of $2.43. The stock is now traded at around $1.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,125,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
First Manhattan Co added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 20.14%. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $144.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,663,518 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
First Manhattan Co added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 106.24%. The purchase prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29. The stock is now traded at around $121.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 467,434 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
First Manhattan Co added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 8051.19%. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $81.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 351,398 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)
First Manhattan Co added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 285.41%. The purchase prices were between $129.26 and $142.92, with an estimated average price of $134.72. The stock is now traded at around $131.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 209,847 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Entegris Inc (ENTG)
First Manhattan Co added to a holding in Entegris Inc by 34.80%. The purchase prices were between $120.15 and $154.75, with an estimated average price of $140.22. The stock is now traded at around $133.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 580,787 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Bilibili Inc (BILI)
First Manhattan Co added to a holding in Bilibili Inc by 782.91%. The purchase prices were between $42.57 and $89.02, with an estimated average price of $66.62. The stock is now traded at around $36.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 270,655 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Mersana Therapeutics Inc (MRSN)
First Manhattan Co sold out a holding in Mersana Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $5.48 and $9.86, with an estimated average price of $7.73.Sold Out: Flex Ltd (FLEX)
First Manhattan Co sold out a holding in Flex Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.61 and $19.4, with an estimated average price of $17.95.Sold Out: (PMBC)
First Manhattan Co sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $9.4 and $10.04, with an estimated average price of $9.75.Sold Out: Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS)
First Manhattan Co sold out a holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.5 and $12.91, with an estimated average price of $10.42.Sold Out: Immunic Inc (IMUX)
First Manhattan Co sold out a holding in Immunic Inc. The sale prices were between $7.34 and $10.25, with an estimated average price of $9.04.Sold Out: Level One Bancorp Inc (LEVL)
First Manhattan Co sold out a holding in Level One Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $28.54 and $40.48, with an estimated average price of $35.94.
Here is the complete portfolio of FIRST MANHATTAN CO. Also check out:
1. FIRST MANHATTAN CO's Undervalued Stocks
2. FIRST MANHATTAN CO's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FIRST MANHATTAN CO's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FIRST MANHATTAN CO keeps buying