First Manhattan Co Buys AbbVie Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Activision Blizzard Inc, Sells KKR Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Just now
New York, NY, based Investment company First Manhattan Co (Current Portfolio) buys AbbVie Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Activision Blizzard Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, Entegris Inc, sells KKR Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc, Avis Budget Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Manhattan Co. As of 2021Q4, First Manhattan Co owns 1642 stocks with a total value of $30.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of FIRST MANHATTAN CO
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 19,294 shares, 28.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.15%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 9,910,354 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 5,081,695 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.85%
  4. Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 16,856,637 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.89%
  5. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 1,601,777 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.49%
New Purchase: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)

First Manhattan Co initiated holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.01 and $100.64, with an estimated average price of $78.43. The stock is now traded at around $60.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 397,770 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFCPL.PFD)

First Manhattan Co initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $1460 and $1529.15, with an estimated average price of $1491.45. The stock is now traded at around $1344.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,275 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Mirion Technologies Inc (MIR)

First Manhattan Co initiated holding in Mirion Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $11.76, with an estimated average price of $10.74. The stock is now traded at around $8.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,162,435 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV)

First Manhattan Co initiated holding in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $75.12 and $83.35, with an estimated average price of $79.26. The stock is now traded at around $78.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 24,566 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Tricon Residential Inc (TCN)

First Manhattan Co initiated holding in Tricon Residential Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.71 and $15.28, with an estimated average price of $14.17. The stock is now traded at around $14.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 198,845 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Tuesday Morning Corp (TUEM)

First Manhattan Co initiated holding in Tuesday Morning Corp. The purchase prices were between $2 and $2.86, with an estimated average price of $2.43. The stock is now traded at around $1.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,125,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

First Manhattan Co added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 20.14%. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $144.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,663,518 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

First Manhattan Co added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 106.24%. The purchase prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29. The stock is now traded at around $121.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 467,434 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

First Manhattan Co added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 8051.19%. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $81.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 351,398 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

First Manhattan Co added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 285.41%. The purchase prices were between $129.26 and $142.92, with an estimated average price of $134.72. The stock is now traded at around $131.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 209,847 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Entegris Inc (ENTG)

First Manhattan Co added to a holding in Entegris Inc by 34.80%. The purchase prices were between $120.15 and $154.75, with an estimated average price of $140.22. The stock is now traded at around $133.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 580,787 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Bilibili Inc (BILI)

First Manhattan Co added to a holding in Bilibili Inc by 782.91%. The purchase prices were between $42.57 and $89.02, with an estimated average price of $66.62. The stock is now traded at around $36.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 270,655 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Mersana Therapeutics Inc (MRSN)

First Manhattan Co sold out a holding in Mersana Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $5.48 and $9.86, with an estimated average price of $7.73.

Sold Out: Flex Ltd (FLEX)

First Manhattan Co sold out a holding in Flex Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.61 and $19.4, with an estimated average price of $17.95.

Sold Out: (PMBC)

First Manhattan Co sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $9.4 and $10.04, with an estimated average price of $9.75.

Sold Out: Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS)

First Manhattan Co sold out a holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.5 and $12.91, with an estimated average price of $10.42.

Sold Out: Immunic Inc (IMUX)

First Manhattan Co sold out a holding in Immunic Inc. The sale prices were between $7.34 and $10.25, with an estimated average price of $9.04.

Sold Out: Level One Bancorp Inc (LEVL)

First Manhattan Co sold out a holding in Level One Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $28.54 and $40.48, with an estimated average price of $35.94.



