First Manhattan Co Buys AbbVie Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Activision Blizzard Inc, Sells KKR Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys AbbVie Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Activision Blizzard Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, Entegris Inc, sells KKR Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc, Avis Budget Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Manhattan Co. As of 2021Q4, First Manhattan Co owns 1642 stocks with a total value of $30.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FIRST MANHATTAN CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+manhattan+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 19,294 shares, 28.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.15% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 9,910,354 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 5,081,695 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.85% Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 16,856,637 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.89% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 1,601,777 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.49%

First Manhattan Co initiated holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.01 and $100.64, with an estimated average price of $78.43. The stock is now traded at around $60.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 397,770 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Manhattan Co initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $1460 and $1529.15, with an estimated average price of $1491.45. The stock is now traded at around $1344.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,275 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Manhattan Co initiated holding in Mirion Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $11.76, with an estimated average price of $10.74. The stock is now traded at around $8.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,162,435 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Manhattan Co initiated holding in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $75.12 and $83.35, with an estimated average price of $79.26. The stock is now traded at around $78.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 24,566 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Manhattan Co initiated holding in Tricon Residential Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.71 and $15.28, with an estimated average price of $14.17. The stock is now traded at around $14.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 198,845 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Manhattan Co initiated holding in Tuesday Morning Corp. The purchase prices were between $2 and $2.86, with an estimated average price of $2.43. The stock is now traded at around $1.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,125,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Manhattan Co added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 20.14%. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $144.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,663,518 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Manhattan Co added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 106.24%. The purchase prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29. The stock is now traded at around $121.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 467,434 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Manhattan Co added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 8051.19%. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $81.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 351,398 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Manhattan Co added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 285.41%. The purchase prices were between $129.26 and $142.92, with an estimated average price of $134.72. The stock is now traded at around $131.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 209,847 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Manhattan Co added to a holding in Entegris Inc by 34.80%. The purchase prices were between $120.15 and $154.75, with an estimated average price of $140.22. The stock is now traded at around $133.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 580,787 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Manhattan Co added to a holding in Bilibili Inc by 782.91%. The purchase prices were between $42.57 and $89.02, with an estimated average price of $66.62. The stock is now traded at around $36.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 270,655 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Manhattan Co sold out a holding in Mersana Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $5.48 and $9.86, with an estimated average price of $7.73.

First Manhattan Co sold out a holding in Flex Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.61 and $19.4, with an estimated average price of $17.95.

First Manhattan Co sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $9.4 and $10.04, with an estimated average price of $9.75.

First Manhattan Co sold out a holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.5 and $12.91, with an estimated average price of $10.42.

First Manhattan Co sold out a holding in Immunic Inc. The sale prices were between $7.34 and $10.25, with an estimated average price of $9.04.

First Manhattan Co sold out a holding in Level One Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $28.54 and $40.48, with an estimated average price of $35.94.