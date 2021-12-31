Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Burney Co Buys Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, IAA Inc, CarGurus Inc, Sells Northrop Grumman Corp, , Dick's Sporting Goods Inc

Investment company Burney Co (Current Portfolio) buys Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, IAA Inc, CarGurus Inc, Abbott Laboratories, AMETEK Inc, sells Northrop Grumman Corp, , Dick's Sporting Goods Inc, Covanta Holding Corp, Cardinal Health Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Burney Co. As of 2021Q4, Burney Co owns 580 stocks with a total value of $2.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of BURNEY CO
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 745,347 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.26%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 164,492 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.53%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 18,250 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13%
  4. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 64,349 shares, 1.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.03%
  5. Discover Financial Services (DFS) - 277,424 shares, 1.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.42%
New Purchase: IAA Inc (IAA)

Burney Co initiated holding in IAA Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.35 and $60.83, with an estimated average price of $53.02. The stock is now traded at around $35.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 250,847 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Nutanix Inc (NTNX)

Burney Co initiated holding in Nutanix Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.96 and $38.12, with an estimated average price of $34.21. The stock is now traded at around $25.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 162,875 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: American Express Co (AXP)

Burney Co initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $150.06 and $187.08, with an estimated average price of $170.39. The stock is now traded at around $195.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 14,770 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: RingCentral Inc (RNG)

Burney Co initiated holding in RingCentral Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.8 and $281.64, with an estimated average price of $221.46. The stock is now traded at around $155.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 12,303 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP)

Burney Co initiated holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.25 and $89.35, with an estimated average price of $81.11. The stock is now traded at around $71.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 21,744 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: ONE Gas Inc (OGS)

Burney Co initiated holding in ONE Gas Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.5 and $77.59, with an estimated average price of $69.76. The stock is now traded at around $76.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 22,829 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)

Burney Co added to a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings by 369.37%. The purchase prices were between $271.6 and $314.21, with an estimated average price of $288.43. The stock is now traded at around $262.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 77,976 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: CarGurus Inc (CARG)

Burney Co added to a holding in CarGurus Inc by 785.80%. The purchase prices were between $31.06 and $39.14, with an estimated average price of $35.15. The stock is now traded at around $35.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 429,045 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Burney Co added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 287.23%. The purchase prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29. The stock is now traded at around $121.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 116,324 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: AMETEK Inc (AME)

Burney Co added to a holding in AMETEK Inc by 592.89%. The purchase prices were between $123.11 and $147.41, with an estimated average price of $137.18. The stock is now traded at around $128.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 60,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: CBRE Group Inc (CBRE)

Burney Co added to a holding in CBRE Group Inc by 800.21%. The purchase prices were between $95.02 and $108.58, with an estimated average price of $102.58. The stock is now traded at around $100.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 47,027 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)

Burney Co added to a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc by 471.21%. The purchase prices were between $69.15 and $81.02, with an estimated average price of $76.01. The stock is now traded at around $79.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 61,154 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: (STMP)

Burney Co sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $329.61 and $329.61, with an estimated average price of $329.61.

Sold Out: Covanta Holding Corp (CVA)

Burney Co sold out a holding in Covanta Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $20.09 and $20.26, with an estimated average price of $20.19.

Sold Out: Zions Bancorp NA (ZION)

Burney Co sold out a holding in Zions Bancorp NA. The sale prices were between $59.4 and $67.61, with an estimated average price of $63.89.

Sold Out: Kimco Realty Corp (KIM)

Burney Co sold out a holding in Kimco Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $21.48 and $24.65, with an estimated average price of $23.17.

Sold Out: (COR)

Burney Co sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.

Sold Out: Encompass Health Corp (EHC)

Burney Co sold out a holding in Encompass Health Corp. The sale prices were between $56.6 and $73.44, with an estimated average price of $64.67.



Here is the complete portfolio of BURNEY CO. Also check out:

1. BURNEY CO's Undervalued Stocks
2. BURNEY CO's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BURNEY CO's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BURNEY CO keeps buying
