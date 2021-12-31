Burney Co Buys Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, IAA Inc, CarGurus Inc, Sells Northrop Grumman Corp, , Dick's Sporting Goods Inc

Investment company Burney Co Current Portfolio ) buys Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, IAA Inc, CarGurus Inc, Abbott Laboratories, AMETEK Inc, sells Northrop Grumman Corp, , Dick's Sporting Goods Inc, Covanta Holding Corp, Cardinal Health Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Burney Co. As of 2021Q4, Burney Co owns 580 stocks with a total value of $2.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BURNEY CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/burney+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 745,347 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.26% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 164,492 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.53% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 18,250 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 64,349 shares, 1.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.03% Discover Financial Services (DFS) - 277,424 shares, 1.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.42%

Burney Co initiated holding in IAA Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.35 and $60.83, with an estimated average price of $53.02. The stock is now traded at around $35.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 250,847 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Burney Co initiated holding in Nutanix Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.96 and $38.12, with an estimated average price of $34.21. The stock is now traded at around $25.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 162,875 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Burney Co initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $150.06 and $187.08, with an estimated average price of $170.39. The stock is now traded at around $195.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 14,770 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Burney Co initiated holding in RingCentral Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.8 and $281.64, with an estimated average price of $221.46. The stock is now traded at around $155.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 12,303 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Burney Co initiated holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.25 and $89.35, with an estimated average price of $81.11. The stock is now traded at around $71.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 21,744 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Burney Co initiated holding in ONE Gas Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.5 and $77.59, with an estimated average price of $69.76. The stock is now traded at around $76.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 22,829 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Burney Co added to a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings by 369.37%. The purchase prices were between $271.6 and $314.21, with an estimated average price of $288.43. The stock is now traded at around $262.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 77,976 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Burney Co added to a holding in CarGurus Inc by 785.80%. The purchase prices were between $31.06 and $39.14, with an estimated average price of $35.15. The stock is now traded at around $35.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 429,045 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Burney Co added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 287.23%. The purchase prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29. The stock is now traded at around $121.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 116,324 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Burney Co added to a holding in AMETEK Inc by 592.89%. The purchase prices were between $123.11 and $147.41, with an estimated average price of $137.18. The stock is now traded at around $128.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 60,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Burney Co added to a holding in CBRE Group Inc by 800.21%. The purchase prices were between $95.02 and $108.58, with an estimated average price of $102.58. The stock is now traded at around $100.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 47,027 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Burney Co added to a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc by 471.21%. The purchase prices were between $69.15 and $81.02, with an estimated average price of $76.01. The stock is now traded at around $79.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 61,154 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Burney Co sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $329.61 and $329.61, with an estimated average price of $329.61.

Burney Co sold out a holding in Covanta Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $20.09 and $20.26, with an estimated average price of $20.19.

Burney Co sold out a holding in Zions Bancorp NA. The sale prices were between $59.4 and $67.61, with an estimated average price of $63.89.

Burney Co sold out a holding in Kimco Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $21.48 and $24.65, with an estimated average price of $23.17.

Burney Co sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.

Burney Co sold out a holding in Encompass Health Corp. The sale prices were between $56.6 and $73.44, with an estimated average price of $64.67.