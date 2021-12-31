Burney Co Buys Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, IAA Inc, CarGurus Inc, Sells Northrop Grumman Corp, , Dick's Sporting Goods Inc

- New Purchases: IAA, NTNX, AXP, RNG, AZZ, OGS, MCHP, CRI, PSTG, LYV, HI, PSA, MSM, NVT, VRNT, SAIC, RIO, BRKR, TECL, IEFA, IEMG, KEYS, IWD, MDY, FIVE, GEF.B, WRLD, SPXC, NDAQ, KNX, JBHT, FARO, CHE, CP, ATO, APOG, AEP, SYBX,
- Added Positions: LH, CARG, ABT, AME, CBRE, DD, AMT, EXR, COF, KR, WGO, PBH, GS, WFC, AMN, CHKP, C, NUS, PRU, DGX, PSX, QLYS, DOW, ABM, NEU, RF, FTV, GPN, TRV, HCA, ABC, FDX, GILD, QCOM, MMM, AFG, COST, D, DUK, IRM, LAD, MLI, NFLX, NXST, BKNG, PHM, RY, SNA, TSN, UGI, MXL, VICI, ABNB, AGG, BSV, DFAI, IJH, IVV, IWF, SPY, VGSH, ACCO, AMWD, GOLD, BIO, BTI, CW, DPZ, EA, ETR, GIS, HON, SJM, KLAC, JEF, MHO, MCY, ORLY, OTEX, OMI, RRX, SBAC, SAH, SO, SPTN, SYK, WBA, ANTM, ZBH, ZUMZ, IGR, TPH, VOYA, SKLZ, DFAE, EFA, IJR, IWR, RSP, SPDW, VB, VTEB, VTI,
- Reduced Positions: NOC, DKS, CAH, LMT, OI, VMW, REGI, DVA, INTC, BRK.B, MSFT, RGA, AAPL, ALSN, AZO, ICLR, ADBE, MET, ACN, GD, SNBR, ZG, ALLY, SWX, BERY, MAS, MOG.A, UHS, POR, DBX, CIEN, CRUS, INGR, DLX, JNJ, MFC, MCK, MOH, THO, UNP, UNM, DFS, WDAY, TWTR, VGIT, ALL, MTOR, CORT, FICO, NWE, PPL, BPOP, SJI, HBI, KTB, AMGN, AMAT, BBY, CTXS, XOM, HSIC, HD, IBM, LRCX, LNC, MGRC, RJF, SKYW, UNH, VZ, WAT, CSIQ, JAZZ, ANET, PLD, AMZN, AEL, AZN, BAX, BIIB, BC, CSX, CSL, CSCO, DHI, DISCA, DOV, EMN, EMR, ECPG, EPC, EPD, EXC, FFIV, F, GPK, LHX, MTCH, INFY, INTU, JKHY, JLL, MDC, MKSI, MU, ORCL, PVH, PNW, PWR, RS, SHW, SLGN, SU, TJX, TEX, TXN, RTX, VRSN, WHR, WOR, YUM, PRG, MA, LAC, FTNT, WD, SUPN, ABBV, TMHC, BRX, ENVA, QSR, KHC, SLYV, SPYG, TNA, T, AKAM, MO, DOX, ABR, ADSK, ADP, AVY, BP, BAC, BMO, BK, BNS, BDX, BWA, BYD, BMY, CBRL, CSGS, CVS, FIS, CI, CLX, COP, DHR, DECK, DENN, DLB, EFX, EQIX, FDS, FAST, FNF, GATX, GEF, GFF, HRB, HAS, HFC, HUN, INFO, ITT, IDCC, IFF, JPM, ZD, KMB, LKQ, LAMR, LEN, LPX, MTB, MTZ, MDT, MTH, MSI, NVDA, NWL, NSC, NUE, ORI, PCAR, PZZA, PAYX, PPC, RSG, ROK, ROST, RDS.A, SAP, SEE, SFNC, SWKS, LUV, SWK, SBUX, STLD, SCL, TKR, TOL, TTE, UNF, UPS, URI, UTHR, WRB, DIS, WM, WTFC, EBAY, BR, DAL, CVI, PM, DISCK, TSLA, LYB, HII, XYL, GLPI, ETSY, PYPL, CTVA, CARR, AAN, IVW, PFF, PFFD, PGX, SLYG, VBK, VBR, VCR, VEA, VGT, VNQ, VTV, VUG,
- Sold Out: STMP, CVA, ZION, KIM, COR, UFS, EHC, EXEL, HRC, MRNA, PINS, ALBO, RH, DOCU, LQD, KD, BIV, ADS, WU, ET, SMTC, CRM, MYGN, KSU, ISRG, HUBB, CRS, SLVM, CRWS,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 745,347 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.26%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 164,492 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.53%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 18,250 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13%
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 64,349 shares, 1.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.03%
- Discover Financial Services (DFS) - 277,424 shares, 1.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.42%
Burney Co initiated holding in IAA Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.35 and $60.83, with an estimated average price of $53.02. The stock is now traded at around $35.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 250,847 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Nutanix Inc (NTNX)
Burney Co initiated holding in Nutanix Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.96 and $38.12, with an estimated average price of $34.21. The stock is now traded at around $25.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 162,875 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: American Express Co (AXP)
Burney Co initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $150.06 and $187.08, with an estimated average price of $170.39. The stock is now traded at around $195.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 14,770 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: RingCentral Inc (RNG)
Burney Co initiated holding in RingCentral Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.8 and $281.64, with an estimated average price of $221.46. The stock is now traded at around $155.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 12,303 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP)
Burney Co initiated holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.25 and $89.35, with an estimated average price of $81.11. The stock is now traded at around $71.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 21,744 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ONE Gas Inc (OGS)
Burney Co initiated holding in ONE Gas Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.5 and $77.59, with an estimated average price of $69.76. The stock is now traded at around $76.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 22,829 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)
Burney Co added to a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings by 369.37%. The purchase prices were between $271.6 and $314.21, with an estimated average price of $288.43. The stock is now traded at around $262.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 77,976 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: CarGurus Inc (CARG)
Burney Co added to a holding in CarGurus Inc by 785.80%. The purchase prices were between $31.06 and $39.14, with an estimated average price of $35.15. The stock is now traded at around $35.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 429,045 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
Burney Co added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 287.23%. The purchase prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29. The stock is now traded at around $121.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 116,324 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: AMETEK Inc (AME)
Burney Co added to a holding in AMETEK Inc by 592.89%. The purchase prices were between $123.11 and $147.41, with an estimated average price of $137.18. The stock is now traded at around $128.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 60,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: CBRE Group Inc (CBRE)
Burney Co added to a holding in CBRE Group Inc by 800.21%. The purchase prices were between $95.02 and $108.58, with an estimated average price of $102.58. The stock is now traded at around $100.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 47,027 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)
Burney Co added to a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc by 471.21%. The purchase prices were between $69.15 and $81.02, with an estimated average price of $76.01. The stock is now traded at around $79.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 61,154 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (STMP)
Burney Co sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $329.61 and $329.61, with an estimated average price of $329.61.Sold Out: Covanta Holding Corp (CVA)
Burney Co sold out a holding in Covanta Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $20.09 and $20.26, with an estimated average price of $20.19.Sold Out: Zions Bancorp NA (ZION)
Burney Co sold out a holding in Zions Bancorp NA. The sale prices were between $59.4 and $67.61, with an estimated average price of $63.89.Sold Out: Kimco Realty Corp (KIM)
Burney Co sold out a holding in Kimco Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $21.48 and $24.65, with an estimated average price of $23.17.Sold Out: (COR)
Burney Co sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.Sold Out: Encompass Health Corp (EHC)
Burney Co sold out a holding in Encompass Health Corp. The sale prices were between $56.6 and $73.44, with an estimated average price of $64.67.
