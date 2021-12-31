Core Alternative Capital Buys Occidental Petroleum Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Sells Tesla Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc

New Purchases: PFF, VO, BLK, IVV, C, LRCX, TGT, BA, CVS, UNP, VOT, CE, CTSH, ETN, GRMN, ICE, MDLZ, MFC, BKNG, TD, TSCO, UPS, TEL, EA, FLEX, GILD, PNC, UL, FIS, IPG, LVS, TJX, TTE, IJH, VB, CB, AGCO, PLD, ATVI, AMD, A, ALB, ARE, ALGN, LNT, ALL, AEE, AEP, AXP, AIG, AMT, AMP, AME, APH, ADI, ANSS, APA, AMAT, ADM, AJG, AZO, ADSK, ADP, AVB, TFC, BLL, BK, BAX, BDX, BBY, BIIB, BXP, BSX, BTI, BRO, CBRE, PARA, CF, CHRW, CSX, CDNS, CPT, CP, CAT, CNC, SCHW, CHH, CHD, CI, CTAS, CLX, CSGP, CGNX, CL, COP, ED, STZ, CPRT, GLW, CR, CCI, CMI, DHI, DTE, DE, DVN, DXCM, DLR, D, DD, DUK, DRE, EOG, EMN, ECL, EW, ETR, EFX, EQIX, EQR, ESS, EXC, EXR, FAST, FDX, FITB, F, FCX, GD, GE, GIS, GPN, HAIN, MNST, HAS, PEAK, WELL, HR, HEI, HSY, HPQ, HON, HRL, HST, HUM, MTCH, IBM, INFO, ING, IDXX, ILMN, IFF, IP, INTU, ISRG, JCI, KLAC, KEY, KEX, KR, LH, LEN, LOW, MGM, MAR, MMC, MLM, MRVL, MKC, SPGI, MCK, MET, MTD, MCHP, MU, MAA, MCO, MSI, NEM, ES, NTRS, NOC, NVS, NUE, ORLY, OMC, OKE, IX, OSK, PPG, PPL, PH, PKI, PHG, PXD, LIN, PGR, PRU, PEG, PSA, RPM, O, REGN, RSG, RMD, ROK, ROP, ROST, SAP, SBAC, POOL, SIVB, SNY, SLB, XPO, SRE, SHW, SPG, SWKS, SNN, SNA, LUV, LSI, TRV, SWK, STT, SYK, SUI, SU, SNPS, TROW, TER, TXT, TRP, TRMB, TSN, UDR, VLO, VTR, VRSN, VRTX, VMC, WAB, WBA, WST, WDC, WY, WMB, WEC, WWD, XEL, XLNX, YUM, ZBRA, ZBH, EBAY, CMG, SMFG, TDG, SPR, TMUS, DAL, DFS, LULU, AWK, ULTA, MSCI, PM, TAK, CFX, FTNT, CHTR, KKR, LYB, NXPI, GM, FRC, FLT, KMI, HCA, MPC, FBHS, XYL, APTV, PSX, NOW, PANW, WDAY, NCLH, ZTS, IQV, AMH, VEEV, TWTR, HLT, ZEN, ANET, SYF, W, HUBS, KEYS, LBRDK, QSR, ETSY, TDOC, KHC, SQ, FCPT, TEAM, FTV, TWLO, TTD, YUMC, INVH, OKTA, ROKU, VICI, SPOT, DOCU, MRNA, DOW, PINS, UBER, CTVA, CRWD, CHWY, NET, DDOG, CARR, OTIS, SNOW, PLTR, DTM, GXO, SLVM, KD, ONL,

PFF, VO, BLK, IVV, C, LRCX, TGT, BA, CVS, UNP, VOT, CE, CTSH, ETN, GRMN, ICE, MDLZ, MFC, BKNG, TD, TSCO, UPS, TEL, EA, FLEX, GILD, PNC, UL, FIS, IPG, LVS, TJX, TTE, IJH, VB, CB, AGCO, PLD, ATVI, AMD, A, ALB, ARE, ALGN, LNT, ALL, AEE, AEP, AXP, AIG, AMT, AMP, AME, APH, ADI, ANSS, APA, AMAT, ADM, AJG, AZO, ADSK, ADP, AVB, TFC, BLL, BK, BAX, BDX, BBY, BIIB, BXP, BSX, BTI, BRO, CBRE, PARA, CF, CHRW, CSX, CDNS, CPT, CP, CAT, CNC, SCHW, CHH, CHD, CI, CTAS, CLX, CSGP, CGNX, CL, COP, ED, STZ, CPRT, GLW, CR, CCI, CMI, DHI, DTE, DE, DVN, DXCM, DLR, D, DD, DUK, DRE, EOG, EMN, ECL, EW, ETR, EFX, EQIX, EQR, ESS, EXC, EXR, FAST, FDX, FITB, F, FCX, GD, GE, GIS, GPN, HAIN, MNST, HAS, PEAK, WELL, HR, HEI, HSY, HPQ, HON, HRL, HST, HUM, MTCH, IBM, INFO, ING, IDXX, ILMN, IFF, IP, INTU, ISRG, JCI, KLAC, KEY, KEX, KR, LH, LEN, LOW, MGM, MAR, MMC, MLM, MRVL, MKC, SPGI, MCK, MET, MTD, MCHP, MU, MAA, MCO, MSI, NEM, ES, NTRS, NOC, NVS, NUE, ORLY, OMC, OKE, IX, OSK, PPG, PPL, PH, PKI, PHG, PXD, LIN, PGR, PRU, PEG, PSA, RPM, O, REGN, RSG, RMD, ROK, ROP, ROST, SAP, SBAC, POOL, SIVB, SNY, SLB, XPO, SRE, SHW, SPG, SWKS, SNN, SNA, LUV, LSI, TRV, SWK, STT, SYK, SUI, SU, SNPS, TROW, TER, TXT, TRP, TRMB, TSN, UDR, VLO, VTR, VRSN, VRTX, VMC, WAB, WBA, WST, WDC, WY, WMB, WEC, WWD, XEL, XLNX, YUM, ZBRA, ZBH, EBAY, CMG, SMFG, TDG, SPR, TMUS, DAL, DFS, LULU, AWK, ULTA, MSCI, PM, TAK, CFX, FTNT, CHTR, KKR, LYB, NXPI, GM, FRC, FLT, KMI, HCA, MPC, FBHS, XYL, APTV, PSX, NOW, PANW, WDAY, NCLH, ZTS, IQV, AMH, VEEV, TWTR, HLT, ZEN, ANET, SYF, W, HUBS, KEYS, LBRDK, QSR, ETSY, TDOC, KHC, SQ, FCPT, TEAM, FTV, TWLO, TTD, YUMC, INVH, OKTA, ROKU, VICI, SPOT, DOCU, MRNA, DOW, PINS, UBER, CTVA, CRWD, CHWY, NET, DDOG, CARR, OTIS, SNOW, PLTR, DTM, GXO, SLVM, KD, ONL, Added Positions: OXY, T, TMO, GOOG, MMM, JPM, INTC, AMGN, LMT, V, DHR, MRK, RTX, LHX, EMR, SYY, BX, DIS, NKE, AMZN, MDT, AAPL, USB, BRK.B, JNJ, WMT, FB, CRM, VZ, TXN, QQQ, GS, QCOM, PFE, BAC, NFLX, NVDA, BMY, KO, CMCSA, MA, HD, MO, COST, ABBV, ADBE, OGN,

OXY, T, TMO, GOOG, MMM, JPM, INTC, AMGN, LMT, V, DHR, MRK, RTX, LHX, EMR, SYY, BX, DIS, NKE, AMZN, MDT, AAPL, USB, BRK.B, JNJ, WMT, FB, CRM, VZ, TXN, QQQ, GS, QCOM, PFE, BAC, NFLX, NVDA, BMY, KO, CMCSA, MA, HD, MO, COST, ABBV, ADBE, OGN, Reduced Positions: FDS, IYR, ACN, IWM, PAYX, SPY, ANTM, NEE, PG, ABT, EFA, GLD, CSCO, MCD, CCOR, PEP, CVX, BR, NSC, DEO, MS, AFL, WM, CME, EL, GPC, LLY, SO, UNH, WFC, TSLA, DG, ITW, AVGO, ORCL, APD, XLRE, PYPL, SUSA, VOO, XLB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Occidental Petroleum Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Alphabet Inc, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, sells Tesla Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Core Alternative Capital. As of 2021Q4, Core Alternative Capital owns 435 stocks with a total value of $493 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Core Alternative Capital's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/core+alternative+capital/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 64,699 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.12% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 38,456 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 24,146 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.69% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 68,960 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.11% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 70,412 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.06%

Core Alternative Capital initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $37.87 and $39.31, with an estimated average price of $38.52. The stock is now traded at around $36.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 9,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Core Alternative Capital initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07. The stock is now traded at around $229.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Core Alternative Capital initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $436.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 618 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Core Alternative Capital initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $825.56 and $971.49, with an estimated average price of $913.93. The stock is now traded at around $756.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 313 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Core Alternative Capital initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37. The stock is now traded at around $569.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 342 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Core Alternative Capital initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $217.74 and $266.39, with an estimated average price of $243.15. The stock is now traded at around $204.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,141 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Core Alternative Capital added to a holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp by 112.88%. The purchase prices were between $26.98 and $35.36, with an estimated average price of $31.36. The stock is now traded at around $39.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 198,436 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Core Alternative Capital added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 1317.02%. The purchase prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69. The stock is now traded at around $537.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 666 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Core Alternative Capital added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 33.05%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2609.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 475 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Core Alternative Capital added to a holding in Visa Inc by 462.25%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $222.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Core Alternative Capital added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 918.31%. The purchase prices were between $292.08 and $329.01, with an estimated average price of $311.04. The stock is now traded at around $266.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 723 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Core Alternative Capital added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 628.31%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $151.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,209 shares as of 2021-12-31.