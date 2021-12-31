Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Core Alternative Capital Buys Occidental Petroleum Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Sells Tesla Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Core Alternative Capital (Current Portfolio) buys Occidental Petroleum Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Alphabet Inc, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, sells Tesla Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Core Alternative Capital. As of 2021Q4, Core Alternative Capital owns 435 stocks with a total value of $493 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Core Alternative Capital's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/core+alternative+capital/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Core Alternative Capital
  1. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 64,699 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.12%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 38,456 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04%
  3. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 24,146 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.69%
  4. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 68,960 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.11%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 70,412 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.06%
New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (PFF)

Core Alternative Capital initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $37.87 and $39.31, with an estimated average price of $38.52. The stock is now traded at around $36.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 9,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Core Alternative Capital initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07. The stock is now traded at around $229.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Core Alternative Capital initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $436.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 618 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

Core Alternative Capital initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $825.56 and $971.49, with an estimated average price of $913.93. The stock is now traded at around $756.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 313 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)

Core Alternative Capital initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37. The stock is now traded at around $569.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 342 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)

Core Alternative Capital initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $217.74 and $266.39, with an estimated average price of $243.15. The stock is now traded at around $204.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,141 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY)

Core Alternative Capital added to a holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp by 112.88%. The purchase prices were between $26.98 and $35.36, with an estimated average price of $31.36. The stock is now traded at around $39.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 198,436 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Core Alternative Capital added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 1317.02%. The purchase prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69. The stock is now traded at around $537.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 666 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Core Alternative Capital added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 33.05%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2609.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 475 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Core Alternative Capital added to a holding in Visa Inc by 462.25%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $222.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)

Core Alternative Capital added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 918.31%. The purchase prices were between $292.08 and $329.01, with an estimated average price of $311.04. The stock is now traded at around $266.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 723 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Core Alternative Capital added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 628.31%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $151.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,209 shares as of 2021-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Core Alternative Capital. Also check out:

1. Core Alternative Capital's Undervalued Stocks
2. Core Alternative Capital's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Core Alternative Capital's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Core Alternative Capital keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus