Westwood Holdings Group Inc Buys Rambus Inc, Progressive Corp, Huntsman Corp, Sells Capital One Financial Corp, Ross Stores Inc, Mohawk Industries Inc

- New Purchases: RMBS, PGR, BX, BMY, ASTE, MEI, NAPA, NEM, BSX, KKR, VTWG, AIN, TKR, AAT, ALK, ICUI, QQQ, PLUG, DKS, LSCC, AVGOP.PFD, OCDX, MRNA, IWN, IWS, F, EXAS, BE, DTM, DOCU, LUV, DIA, RY, SPTS, TRI, ALPN, TD, BMO, NOG, ADI, AAWW, MFC, BKLN, HYLN, GRWG, FNV, FNX, ESTE, CNI, BAM,
- Added Positions: HUN, TBK, VUG, WLL, GS, MOG.A, VRT, MIDD, AMGN, BLMN, JACK, SAH, AIMC, ECVT, RPAY, UE, COLB, DOOR, MMSI, NWE, GOOGL, JJSF, PDCE, SFNC, AMKR, ARGO, RADI, VZ, VIAV, IBM, VBTX, BABA, MDT, MNRO, RNST, SCL, SJI, TMUS, AVNS, AVA, CENTA, TWNK, PWP, CHCT, FSS, HON, MSFT, SASR, SHO, V, WMT, ALG, ASML, DIS, ASO, ENB, GILD, PDCO, AZZ, CHUY, CMCO, DG, HTH, IOSP, PZZA, TRMK, AVAH, CCS, IWD, LHX, PLD, PFS, WAL, CNMD, DVN, DTE, ETN, GFF, PNC, SPY, ARE, BA, MNRL, MSGE, MTG, MC, PLYM, PCH, SAIC, UNP, ADTN, ALEX, LNT, GOOG, COLD, BAC, CVS, FCX, ICE, MCK, FB, MCHP, PIPR, UNH, AIG, AAPL, ADSK, CMS, KO, COP, FANG, LQD, JNJ, MGY, MKC, MNST, NEE, ORCL, SBUX, VOYA, WEC, FLWS, ALNY, MO, NLY, AY, BRK.A, ELY, CVX, C, CL, FIX, DE, DELL, EXPD, FDS, FTV, IAA, ILMN, HYG, MSCI, NNN, NVS, PYPL, PNFP, QCOM, REGN, CRM, SLB, SEIC, SHAK, SJM, SMFG, TJX, TM, TFC, UAA, WDAY, YUM, ACN, AKAM, ALB, APH, APTV, ADP, BMRN, BURL, CABO, CDNS, CAT, CB, CHD, CI, COO, CCI, DISCA, EMR, ET, FHB, FRC, AJG, HLLY, IGIC, ISRG, IJH, IWM, IJR, JCI, KAR, LLY, LIN, MCD, MRK, MS, MSI, NEP, NSC, NVO, OAS, OXY, PKI, PSX, PXD, PG, PHM, XLK, SHW, SBOW, STE, SNPS, SYY, TSLA, TXN, TSCO, TYL, BIV, BNDX, WAB, WYNN, YUMC, ZBH,
- Reduced Positions: ROST, AVNT, ABBV, ATVI, WIRE, UFPI, PFE, AMZN, T, CMCSA, XOM, HST, VWO, EVR, BRK.B, BLDR, CSCO, PSA, BDX, CACI, STAG, CW, PTON, NOMD, CHX, LEN, IART, EXP, RE, IEMG, WRK, HD, HUBB, VEA, VLO, BOKF, SCHW, CERN, WTFC, BSV, THO, AVGO, NVDA, NFLX, LTHM, JPM, ABT, DAN, CRSP, IUSG, IWF, VOO, AEPPZ, ERF, IVOG, NVST, GRMN, AESC, VXUS, GPN, ADBE, WMB, KEX, TT, TRGP, SFBS, BP, CDEV, IGSB, NOC, LNG, PFF, MLM, COST,
- Sold Out: COF, MHK, NSA, JRVR, GWB, SABR, GOLD, ARES, PAA, KNX, COLM, HRC, SKX, MU, FISV, CHTR, NMIH, XLE, SM, WW, XOP, MRO, FLMN, TENB, NMRK, VYM, BBBY, BCOV, WSC, MTDR, AR, ON, LPI, DHC, TRVN, HAL, APA, EPD, CPE,
These are the top 5 holdings of WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP INC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 674,105 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.98%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 410,508 shares, 1.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.75%
- Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX) - 580,257 shares, 1.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.13%
- Eaton Corp PLC (ETN) - 830,341 shares, 1.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.61%
- Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 3,154,986 shares, 1.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.72%
Westwood Holdings Group Inc initiated holding in Rambus Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.8 and $29.68, with an estimated average price of $25.56. The stock is now traded at around $27.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 2,921,834 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Progressive Corp (PGR)
Westwood Holdings Group Inc initiated holding in Progressive Corp. The purchase prices were between $90.01 and $103.97, with an estimated average price of $95.62. The stock is now traded at around $107.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 784,417 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Blackstone Inc (BX)
Westwood Holdings Group Inc initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.95 and $148.88, with an estimated average price of $133.86. The stock is now traded at around $128.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 551,326 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)
Westwood Holdings Group Inc initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The purchase prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $68.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 549,569 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Astec Industries Inc (ASTE)
Westwood Holdings Group Inc initiated holding in Astec Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.61 and $74.48, with an estimated average price of $62.96. The stock is now traded at around $50.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 467,176 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Methode Electronics Inc (MEI)
Westwood Holdings Group Inc initiated holding in Methode Electronics Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.06 and $49.67, with an estimated average price of $45.11. The stock is now traded at around $46.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 646,913 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Huntsman Corp (HUN)
Westwood Holdings Group Inc added to a holding in Huntsman Corp by 409.64%. The purchase prices were between $30.47 and $35.12, with an estimated average price of $32.68. The stock is now traded at around $40.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 2,735,693 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Triumph Bancorp Inc (TBK)
Westwood Holdings Group Inc added to a holding in Triumph Bancorp Inc by 176.66%. The purchase prices were between $104.71 and $133.63, with an estimated average price of $120.14. The stock is now traded at around $98.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 657,546 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
Westwood Holdings Group Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 78.22%. The purchase prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The stock is now traded at around $276.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 351,411 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL)
Westwood Holdings Group Inc added to a holding in Whiting Petroleum Corp by 138.35%. The purchase prices were between $59.43 and $70.18, with an estimated average price of $65.7. The stock is now traded at around $69.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 1,077,367 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
Westwood Holdings Group Inc added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 43.30%. The purchase prices were between $371.61 and $423.85, with an estimated average price of $396.02. The stock is now traded at around $350.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 314,482 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Moog Inc (MOG.A)
Westwood Holdings Group Inc added to a holding in Moog Inc by 70.94%. The purchase prices were between $67.77 and $83.64, with an estimated average price of $77.48. The stock is now traded at around $81.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,056,690 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)
Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold out a holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $138.35 and $173.25, with an estimated average price of $154.18.Sold Out: Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK)
Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold out a holding in Mohawk Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $163.95 and $199.06, with an estimated average price of $178.37.Sold Out: National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)
Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold out a holding in National Storage Affiliates Trust. The sale prices were between $52.11 and $69.2, with an estimated average price of $62.01.Sold Out: James River Group Holdings Ltd (JRVR)
Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold out a holding in James River Group Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $39.08, with an estimated average price of $30.79.Sold Out: (GWB)
Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $31.31 and $36.39, with an estimated average price of $34.15.Sold Out: Sabre Corp (SABR)
Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold out a holding in Sabre Corp. The sale prices were between $7.31 and $12.28, with an estimated average price of $9.51.
