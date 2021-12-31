Westwood Holdings Group Inc Buys Rambus Inc, Progressive Corp, Huntsman Corp, Sells Capital One Financial Corp, Ross Stores Inc, Mohawk Industries Inc

Dallas, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Rambus Inc, Progressive Corp, Huntsman Corp, Blackstone Inc, Triumph Bancorp Inc, sells Capital One Financial Corp, Ross Stores Inc, Mohawk Industries Inc, Avient Corp, National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. As of 2021Q4, Westwood Holdings Group Inc owns 398 stocks with a total value of $11 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/westwood+holdings+group+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 674,105 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.98% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 410,508 shares, 1.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.75% Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX) - 580,257 shares, 1.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.13% Eaton Corp PLC (ETN) - 830,341 shares, 1.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.61% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 3,154,986 shares, 1.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.72%

Westwood Holdings Group Inc initiated holding in Rambus Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.8 and $29.68, with an estimated average price of $25.56. The stock is now traded at around $27.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 2,921,834 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc initiated holding in Progressive Corp. The purchase prices were between $90.01 and $103.97, with an estimated average price of $95.62. The stock is now traded at around $107.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 784,417 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.95 and $148.88, with an estimated average price of $133.86. The stock is now traded at around $128.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 551,326 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The purchase prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $68.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 549,569 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc initiated holding in Astec Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.61 and $74.48, with an estimated average price of $62.96. The stock is now traded at around $50.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 467,176 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc initiated holding in Methode Electronics Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.06 and $49.67, with an estimated average price of $45.11. The stock is now traded at around $46.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 646,913 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc added to a holding in Huntsman Corp by 409.64%. The purchase prices were between $30.47 and $35.12, with an estimated average price of $32.68. The stock is now traded at around $40.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 2,735,693 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc added to a holding in Triumph Bancorp Inc by 176.66%. The purchase prices were between $104.71 and $133.63, with an estimated average price of $120.14. The stock is now traded at around $98.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 657,546 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 78.22%. The purchase prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The stock is now traded at around $276.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 351,411 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc added to a holding in Whiting Petroleum Corp by 138.35%. The purchase prices were between $59.43 and $70.18, with an estimated average price of $65.7. The stock is now traded at around $69.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 1,077,367 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 43.30%. The purchase prices were between $371.61 and $423.85, with an estimated average price of $396.02. The stock is now traded at around $350.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 314,482 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc added to a holding in Moog Inc by 70.94%. The purchase prices were between $67.77 and $83.64, with an estimated average price of $77.48. The stock is now traded at around $81.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,056,690 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold out a holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $138.35 and $173.25, with an estimated average price of $154.18.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold out a holding in Mohawk Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $163.95 and $199.06, with an estimated average price of $178.37.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold out a holding in National Storage Affiliates Trust. The sale prices were between $52.11 and $69.2, with an estimated average price of $62.01.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold out a holding in James River Group Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $39.08, with an estimated average price of $30.79.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $31.31 and $36.39, with an estimated average price of $34.15.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold out a holding in Sabre Corp. The sale prices were between $7.31 and $12.28, with an estimated average price of $9.51.