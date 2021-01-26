Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys Tesla Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Target Corp, Sells Comcast Corp, Honeywell International Inc, Progressive Corp

Montgomery, AL, based Investment company Retirement Systems of Alabama (Current Portfolio) buys Tesla Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Target Corp, The Walt Disney Co, Philip Morris International Inc, sells Comcast Corp, Honeywell International Inc, Progressive Corp, Archer-Daniels Midland Co, Sysco Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Retirement Systems of Alabama. As of 2020Q4, Retirement Systems of Alabama owns 928 stocks with a total value of $25.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



TSLA, RTX, TGT, RKT, EW, ABC, VRSN, TRV, VIA, AVNT, AZD, HALO, AIV, AIV, CDK, FTNT, NEOG, PWR, NCR, CNO, SAIL, SSD, CCMP, MTG, KNSL, AEO, GL, Added Positions: DIS, PM, MU, CINF, AMT, CAG, ETN, HSY, APTV, LNC, PFG, LUV, EOG, MNST, PCAR, PLD, CCI, EQIX, BMY, DLR, PFE, PSA, MO, BLDR, MKSI, RGA, SBAC, SPG, WELL, ARE, AEP, AVB, BR, CASY, CC, XEC, CLX, CBRL, EMN, EQR, HAIN, ILMN, KSS, QLYS, O, SCHW, TKR, WY, ADNT, BXP, CZR, CAT, CDAY, CGNX, DRE, EPC, ESS, EXR, PEAK, IBM, MAA, MPWR, MS, PRSP, SBUX, URBN, VTR, ABMD, CPT, CVX, CIEN, CREE, DE, EBS, EMR, ETSY, FICO, FRT, HR, HST, IRM, LQD, KIM, LEA, TREE, LAD, PH, REG, RUN, TRMB, UDR, UPS, BND, VRTX, INT, AAL, BIIB, BWA, CCL, CNX, OFC, CONE, FANG, DPZ, EQT, EFX, FR, FIVE, FLIR, FBHS, GD, GILD, HOG, HUBB, HPP, HII, INCY, IBKR, AGG, JBLU, KNX, LSI, LLY, MKTX, VAC, NATI, NTCT, NOC, NCLH, OLLI, PENN, RGEN, REXR, SPGI, SABR, SWX, STOR, SYNH, TGNA, VAR,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 9,226,462 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.4% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 4,367,480 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.07% BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 16,623,950 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 260,025 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06% BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 7,509,120 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio.

Retirement Systems of Alabama initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $516.19. The stock is now traded at around $888.584000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 257,424 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Retirement Systems of Alabama initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $74.48, with an estimated average price of $66.05. The stock is now traded at around $68.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 1,284,628 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Retirement Systems of Alabama initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $152.22 and $179.82, with an estimated average price of $167.24. The stock is now traded at around $187.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 420,428 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Retirement Systems of Alabama initiated holding in Rocket Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.23 and $23.58, with an estimated average price of $21.07. The stock is now traded at around $22.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,652,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Retirement Systems of Alabama initiated holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $71.69 and $91.23, with an estimated average price of $83.12. The stock is now traded at around $87.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 335,408 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Retirement Systems of Alabama initiated holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The purchase prices were between $94.59 and $110.08, with an estimated average price of $100.11. The stock is now traded at around $108.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 259,554 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Retirement Systems of Alabama added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 47.11%. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $144.4. The stock is now traded at around $170.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,188,512 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Retirement Systems of Alabama added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 97.08%. The purchase prices were between $70.04 and $86.09, with an estimated average price of $77.96. The stock is now traded at around $81.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,402,898 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Retirement Systems of Alabama added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 111.37%. The purchase prices were between $46.55 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $60.7. The stock is now traded at around $80.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 946,489 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Retirement Systems of Alabama added to a holding in Cincinnati Financial Corp by 678.19%. The purchase prices were between $70.74 and $87.37, with an estimated average price of $79.92. The stock is now traded at around $88.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 469,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Retirement Systems of Alabama added to a holding in Eaton Corp PLC by 179.67%. The purchase prices were between $102.31 and $123.25, with an estimated average price of $113.42. The stock is now traded at around $121.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 450,999 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Retirement Systems of Alabama added to a holding in Conagra Brands Inc by 463.25%. The purchase prices were between $34.38 and $38.01, with an estimated average price of $36.27. The stock is now traded at around $34.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,108,945 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Retirement Systems of Alabama sold out a holding in Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. The sale prices were between $80.64 and $106.48, with an estimated average price of $99.97.

Retirement Systems of Alabama sold out a holding in The Aarons Co Inc. The sale prices were between $44.29 and $59.45, with an estimated average price of $51.73.

Retirement Systems of Alabama sold out a holding in Avient Corp. The sale prices were between $23.8 and $32.8, with an estimated average price of $29.23.

Retirement Systems of Alabama sold out a holding in Taubman Centers Inc. The sale prices were between $32.87 and $43, with an estimated average price of $38.9.

Retirement Systems of Alabama sold out a holding in AMC Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $20.97 and $35.77, with an estimated average price of $28.18.

Retirement Systems of Alabama sold out a holding in Delphi Technologies PLC. The sale prices were between $17.02 and $17.02, with an estimated average price of $17.02.