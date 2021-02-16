MAVEN SECURITIES Ltd Buys AdaptHealth Corp, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, CoreLogic Inc, Sells Immunomedics Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc, MyoKardia Inc

Investment company MAVEN SECURITIES Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys AdaptHealth Corp, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, CoreLogic Inc, SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Sotera Health Co, sells Immunomedics Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc, MyoKardia Inc, Netfin Acquisition Corp, BHP Group during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MAVEN SECURITIES Ltd. As of 2020Q4, MAVEN SECURITIES Ltd owns 437 stocks with a total value of $898 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



AdaptHealth Corp (AHCO) - 815,199 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 144.44% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT) - 430,616 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.83% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 70,772 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.19% Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) - 101,410 shares, 1.76% of the total portfolio. New Position BHP Group Ltd (BHP) - 234,137 shares, 1.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 53.51%

MAVEN SECURITIES Ltd initiated holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $111.55 and $158.03, with an estimated average price of $128.71. The stock is now traded at around $156.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 101,410 shares as of 2020-12-31.

MAVEN SECURITIES Ltd initiated holding in CoreLogic Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.56 and $79.24, with an estimated average price of $74.97. The stock is now traded at around $87.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 189,483 shares as of 2020-12-31.

MAVEN SECURITIES Ltd initiated holding in SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $142.97 and $160.78, with an estimated average price of $154.38. The stock is now traded at around $170.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 87,783 shares as of 2020-12-31.

MAVEN SECURITIES Ltd initiated holding in Sotera Health Co. The purchase prices were between $25.1 and $28, with an estimated average price of $26.84. The stock is now traded at around $28.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 486,982 shares as of 2020-12-31.

MAVEN SECURITIES Ltd initiated holding in RealPage Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.62 and $87.68, with an estimated average price of $65.65. The stock is now traded at around $87.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 145,222 shares as of 2020-12-31.

MAVEN SECURITIES Ltd initiated holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The purchase prices were between $179.57 and $217.03, with an estimated average price of $205.83. The stock is now traded at around $228.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 54,672 shares as of 2020-12-31.

MAVEN SECURITIES Ltd added to a holding in AdaptHealth Corp by 144.44%. The purchase prices were between $23.41 and $38.53, with an estimated average price of $31.06. The stock is now traded at around $32.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 815,199 shares as of 2020-12-31.

MAVEN SECURITIES Ltd added to a holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc by 1933.33%. The purchase prices were between $33.76 and $57.16, with an estimated average price of $45.88. The stock is now traded at around $54.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 305,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

MAVEN SECURITIES Ltd added to a holding in SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR by 165.91%. The purchase prices were between $23.61 and $29.48, with an estimated average price of $26.86. The stock is now traded at around $32.060100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 495,349 shares as of 2020-12-31.

MAVEN SECURITIES Ltd added to a holding in Outset Medical Inc by 485.49%. The purchase prices were between $42.51 and $64, with an estimated average price of $51.46. The stock is now traded at around $56.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 174,735 shares as of 2020-12-31.

MAVEN SECURITIES Ltd added to a holding in Crown Holdings Inc by 333.33%. The purchase prices were between $76.71 and $100.2, with an estimated average price of $92.15. The stock is now traded at around $99.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 97,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

MAVEN SECURITIES Ltd added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 481.57%. The purchase prices were between $17.44 and $26.19, with an estimated average price of $21.95. The stock is now traded at around $40.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 335,313 shares as of 2020-12-31.

MAVEN SECURITIES Ltd sold out a holding in Immunomedics Inc. The sale prices were between $85.08 and $87.86, with an estimated average price of $86.65.

MAVEN SECURITIES Ltd sold out a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $44.82 and $77.06, with an estimated average price of $62.8.

MAVEN SECURITIES Ltd sold out a holding in MyoKardia Inc. The sale prices were between $139.6 and $224.91, with an estimated average price of $220.55.

MAVEN SECURITIES Ltd sold out a holding in Netfin Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.17 and $12.9, with an estimated average price of $11.06.

MAVEN SECURITIES Ltd sold out a holding in Simulations Plus Inc. The sale prices were between $53.26 and $77.18, with an estimated average price of $66.19.

MAVEN SECURITIES Ltd sold out a holding in Noble Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $8.46 and $8.46, with an estimated average price of $8.46.