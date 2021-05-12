Waddell & Reed Financial Inc Buys Intel Corp, Gartner Inc, Five9 Inc, Sells Sarepta Therapeutics Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Fiserv Inc

New Purchases: INTC, HZNP, TRMB, MTN, VAC, TRHC, NCR, AIMC, LPRO, WD5A, WSO, PGNY, ALGM, BAC, CRI, SPR, GPS, IPOF, VCRA, CSTL, QTRX, BXS, DNMR, OCDX, BKU, XEC, MUSA, PCRX, ACGL, YELL, SIEN, PRPL, DM, DVN, VSPR, HYD, CRC, MLM, NOV, TTEK, CYRX, MRO, PAAS, LCY, WAL, SQM, GNRC,

Shawnee Mission, KS, based Investment company Waddell & Reed Financial Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Intel Corp, Gartner Inc, Five9 Inc, Trimble Inc, Horizon Therapeutics PLC, sells Sarepta Therapeutics Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Fiserv Inc, Square Inc, Teladoc Health Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. As of 2021Q1, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc owns 470 stocks with a total value of $48.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 10,965,944 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 13,748,591 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.57% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 440,286 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.69% Facebook Inc (FB) - 3,666,540 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.6% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 485,755 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.71%

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $53.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 2,517,962 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc initiated holding in Trimble Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.91 and $77.79, with an estimated average price of $72.25. The stock is now traded at around $73.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,545,010 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc initiated holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC. The purchase prices were between $71.83 and $95.48, with an estimated average price of $84.49. The stock is now traded at around $86.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,305,422 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc initiated holding in Vail Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $261.83 and $319.72, with an estimated average price of $291.08. The stock is now traded at around $309.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 357,832 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc initiated holding in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $188.09, with an estimated average price of $155.67. The stock is now traded at around $162.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 488,235 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc initiated holding in NCR Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.09 and $39.08, with an estimated average price of $35.84. The stock is now traded at around $45.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,450,277 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc added to a holding in Gartner Inc by 491.36%. The purchase prices were between $151.58 and $187.41, with an estimated average price of $174.01. The stock is now traded at around $223.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 974,655 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc added to a holding in Five9 Inc by 71.16%. The purchase prices were between $151.44 and $197.79, with an estimated average price of $171.03. The stock is now traded at around $162.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 2,148,101 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc added to a holding in American Express Co by 251.07%. The purchase prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $132.09. The stock is now traded at around $152.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 928,803 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc added to a holding in TransUnion by 41.00%. The purchase prices were between $84.21 and $95.85, with an estimated average price of $90.29. The stock is now traded at around $102.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,780,868 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 29.85%. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $356.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 894,649 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc added to a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 254.55%. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $77.25. The stock is now traded at around $70.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,269,924 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc sold out a holding in Square Inc. The sale prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc sold out a holding in Align Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $496.07 and $620.45, with an estimated average price of $553.71.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc sold out a holding in Coherent Inc. The sale prices were between $148.21 and $260.72, with an estimated average price of $222.62.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc sold out a holding in iRhythm Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $127 and $268.46, with an estimated average price of $179.11.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc sold out a holding in Nordstrom Inc. The sale prices were between $30.33 and $45.79, with an estimated average price of $36.94.