Waddell & Reed Financial Inc Buys Intel Corp, Gartner Inc, Five9 Inc, Sells Sarepta Therapeutics Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Fiserv Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Shawnee Mission, KS, based Investment company Waddell & Reed Financial Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Intel Corp, Gartner Inc, Five9 Inc, Trimble Inc, Horizon Therapeutics PLC, sells Sarepta Therapeutics Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Fiserv Inc, Square Inc, Teladoc Health Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. As of 2021Q1, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc owns 470 stocks with a total value of $48.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WADDELL & REED FINANCIAL INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/waddell+%26+reed+financial+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WADDELL & REED FINANCIAL INC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 10,965,944 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 13,748,591 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.57%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 440,286 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.69%
  4. Facebook Inc (FB) - 3,666,540 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.6%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 485,755 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.71%
New Purchase: Intel Corp (INTC)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $53.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 2,517,962 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Trimble Inc (TRMB)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc initiated holding in Trimble Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.91 and $77.79, with an estimated average price of $72.25. The stock is now traded at around $73.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,545,010 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc initiated holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC. The purchase prices were between $71.83 and $95.48, with an estimated average price of $84.49. The stock is now traded at around $86.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,305,422 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vail Resorts Inc (MTN)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc initiated holding in Vail Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $261.83 and $319.72, with an estimated average price of $291.08. The stock is now traded at around $309.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 357,832 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc initiated holding in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $188.09, with an estimated average price of $155.67. The stock is now traded at around $162.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 488,235 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: NCR Corp (NCR)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc initiated holding in NCR Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.09 and $39.08, with an estimated average price of $35.84. The stock is now traded at around $45.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,450,277 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Gartner Inc (IT)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc added to a holding in Gartner Inc by 491.36%. The purchase prices were between $151.58 and $187.41, with an estimated average price of $174.01. The stock is now traded at around $223.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 974,655 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Five9 Inc (FIVN)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc added to a holding in Five9 Inc by 71.16%. The purchase prices were between $151.44 and $197.79, with an estimated average price of $171.03. The stock is now traded at around $162.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 2,148,101 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: American Express Co (AXP)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc added to a holding in American Express Co by 251.07%. The purchase prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $132.09. The stock is now traded at around $152.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 928,803 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: TransUnion (TRU)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc added to a holding in TransUnion by 41.00%. The purchase prices were between $84.21 and $95.85, with an estimated average price of $90.29. The stock is now traded at around $102.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,780,868 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 29.85%. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $356.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 894,649 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc added to a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 254.55%. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $77.25. The stock is now traded at around $70.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,269,924 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Square Inc (SQ)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc sold out a holding in Square Inc. The sale prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55.

Sold Out: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc sold out a holding in Align Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $496.07 and $620.45, with an estimated average price of $553.71.

Sold Out: Coherent Inc (COHR)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc sold out a holding in Coherent Inc. The sale prices were between $148.21 and $260.72, with an estimated average price of $222.62.

Sold Out: iRhythm Technologies Inc (IRTC)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc sold out a holding in iRhythm Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $127 and $268.46, with an estimated average price of $179.11.

Sold Out: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5.

Sold Out: Nordstrom Inc (JWN)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc sold out a holding in Nordstrom Inc. The sale prices were between $30.33 and $45.79, with an estimated average price of $36.94.



Author's Avatar

