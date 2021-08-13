Logo
Eagle Asset Management Inc Buys Marvell Technology Inc, Ulta Beauty Inc, Bumble Inc, Sells Peloton Interactive Inc, Chubb, DraftKings Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
St Petersburg, FL, based Investment company Eagle Asset Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Marvell Technology Inc, Ulta Beauty Inc, Bumble Inc, Bio-Techne Corp, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc, sells Peloton Interactive Inc, Chubb, DraftKings Inc, Align Technology Inc, Coherent Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Eagle Asset Management Inc. As of 2021Q2, Eagle Asset Management Inc owns 583 stocks with a total value of $22.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of EAGLE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/eagle+asset+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of EAGLE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC
  1. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD) - 1,191,709 shares, 1.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,037,914 shares, 1.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30%
  3. Pinterest Inc (PINS) - 3,486,260 shares, 1.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.89%
  4. Pool Corp (POOL) - 602,171 shares, 1.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32%
  5. LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) - 1,866,973 shares, 1.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.57%
New Purchase: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)

Eagle Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88. The stock is now traded at around $60.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 2,438,454 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The purchase prices were between $302.26 and $351.85, with an estimated average price of $327.7. The stock is now traded at around $371.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 304,990 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Bumble Inc (BMBL)

Eagle Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Bumble Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.56 and $63.99, with an estimated average price of $52.97. The stock is now traded at around $49.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,054,845 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cricut Inc (CRCT)

Eagle Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Cricut Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.48 and $42.6, with an estimated average price of $27.92. The stock is now traded at around $28.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,117,658 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Intellia Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.88 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $77.89. The stock is now traded at around $155.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 266,123 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Staar Surgical Co (STAA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Staar Surgical Co. The purchase prices were between $105.41 and $154.96, with an estimated average price of $131.14. The stock is now traded at around $139.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 240,525 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Bio-Techne Corp (TECH)

Eagle Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Bio-Techne Corp by 189.06%. The purchase prices were between $381.93 and $450.26, with an estimated average price of $419.83. The stock is now traded at around $466.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 181,513 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)

Eagle Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings by 2286.72%. The purchase prices were between $251.87 and $278.14, with an estimated average price of $265.01. The stock is now traded at around $302.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 192,417 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND)

Eagle Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc by 82.31%. The purchase prices were between $94.74 and $114.73, with an estimated average price of $103.52. The stock is now traded at around $116.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,065,270 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

Eagle Asset Management Inc added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 48.43%. The purchase prices were between $753.96 and $887.42, with an estimated average price of $842.56. The stock is now traded at around $916.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 163,425 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)

Eagle Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc by 45.76%. The purchase prices were between $1307.19 and $1550.34, with an estimated average price of $1426.01. The stock is now traded at around $1887.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 89,780 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc added to a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc by 25.67%. The purchase prices were between $171.73 and $199.38, with an estimated average price of $187.45. The stock is now traded at around $190.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 889,428 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

Eagle Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $82.62 and $126.92, with an estimated average price of $106.68.

Sold Out: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)

Eagle Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.99 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $53.

Sold Out: Coherent Inc (COHR)

Eagle Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Coherent Inc. The sale prices were between $252.89 and $270.1, with an estimated average price of $262.72.

Sold Out: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The sale prices were between $96.78 and $113.37, with an estimated average price of $105.85.

Sold Out: PPD Inc (PPD)

Eagle Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in PPD Inc. The sale prices were between $37.84 and $46.58, with an estimated average price of $44.97.

Sold Out: Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. The sale prices were between $75.51 and $84.79, with an estimated average price of $79.16.



Here is the complete portfolio of EAGLE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:

1. EAGLE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. EAGLE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. EAGLE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that EAGLE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying
