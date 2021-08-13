Eagle Asset Management Inc Buys Marvell Technology Inc, Ulta Beauty Inc, Bumble Inc, Sells Peloton Interactive Inc, Chubb, DraftKings Inc

New Purchases: MRVL, ULTA, BMBL, CRCT, NTLA, STAA, ASAN, FST, AEO, FFIN, AI, THC, TASK, MYGN, BANR, ALDX, VCYT, HBAN, PCH, NCNO, FTI, HIW, SHLS, TTGT, TMST, MAN, A, ACC, OLN, ARW, DKS, SPG, ALC, NWG, CSLT, FERG, IVC, JMP, KT, SCHW, QTNT, QGEN, PROG, MIDD,

MRVL, ULTA, BMBL, CRCT, NTLA, STAA, ASAN, FST, AEO, FFIN, AI, THC, TASK, MYGN, BANR, ALDX, VCYT, HBAN, PCH, NCNO, FTI, HIW, SHLS, TTGT, TMST, MAN, A, ACC, OLN, ARW, DKS, SPG, ALC, NWG, CSLT, FERG, IVC, JMP, KT, SCHW, QTNT, QGEN, PROG, MIDD, Added Positions: TECH, FND, LH, BLK, CMG, EMN, PNC, PLAN, NEE, FICO, TTWO, STZ, OMCL, RCL, BAND, TFC, ICUI, AVAV, DCT, BMTC, ENSG, FORM, GILD, MDLA, MLAB, ABBV, AMOT, BKR, B, CELH, CSCO, CFG, CCMP, CME, KO, CHRS, CMA, CYRX, DUK, ETN, FDX, FITB, GPK, IMAX, IBM, JCOM, BATRK, LYB, ODFL, OMC, OMI, PPBI, PEB, PFE, O, R, SHYF, SPXC, SNX, TENB, TRNO, ZUMZ, ABB, ABT, ATVI, ADBE, AAP, AEG, AGYS, ALSN, ALL, ALLY, GOOGL, GOOG, ALTR, AMZN, AMSF, AAPL, ASX, ASML, AZN, BCS, BECN, BHP, BP, BTI, COG, CVGW, CWH, CSII, CDNA, CARR, CBRE, CCEP, COP, COO, OFC, COST, CRH, CMI, CVS, DLB, EA, ELF, E, ERIC, ETSY, EVBG, EXLS, FARO, FSS, FIS, FISV, FOXF, GM, THRM, EAF, GWB, HCA, HMC, HLI, NARI, NGVT, INSM, NVTA, IGSB, HYG, AGZ, JBSS, KB, KLAC, KOD, PHG, LRCX, LESL, LHCG, LYG, LOGI, MANU, MA, MPW, MUFG, MFG, MOS, MSM, EYE, NFLX, NOMD, NMR, NDSN, NSC, NVS, NVO, OLLI, IX, OSK, OTIS, PYPL, PKX, PPG, PBH, PRIM, QLYS, KRMD, RIO, ROST, RDS.B, CRM, SAP, SPT, SSNC, STM, SMFG, TEF, TS, TER, TEVA, TM, TT, TPTX, UNF, ECOL, VMBS, VCEL, V, VOD, VOYA, WAB, WBK, ZM,

TECH, FND, LH, BLK, CMG, EMN, PNC, PLAN, NEE, FICO, TTWO, STZ, OMCL, RCL, BAND, TFC, ICUI, AVAV, DCT, BMTC, ENSG, FORM, GILD, MDLA, MLAB, ABBV, AMOT, BKR, B, CELH, CSCO, CFG, CCMP, CME, KO, CHRS, CMA, CYRX, DUK, ETN, FDX, FITB, GPK, IMAX, IBM, JCOM, BATRK, LYB, ODFL, OMC, OMI, PPBI, PEB, PFE, O, R, SHYF, SPXC, SNX, TENB, TRNO, ZUMZ, ABB, ABT, ATVI, ADBE, AAP, AEG, AGYS, ALSN, ALL, ALLY, GOOGL, GOOG, ALTR, AMZN, AMSF, AAPL, ASX, ASML, AZN, BCS, BECN, BHP, BP, BTI, COG, CVGW, CWH, CSII, CDNA, CARR, CBRE, CCEP, COP, COO, OFC, COST, CRH, CMI, CVS, DLB, EA, ELF, E, ERIC, ETSY, EVBG, EXLS, FARO, FSS, FIS, FISV, FOXF, GM, THRM, EAF, GWB, HCA, HMC, HLI, NARI, NGVT, INSM, NVTA, IGSB, HYG, AGZ, JBSS, KB, KLAC, KOD, PHG, LRCX, LESL, LHCG, LYG, LOGI, MANU, MA, MPW, MUFG, MFG, MOS, MSM, EYE, NFLX, NOMD, NMR, NDSN, NSC, NVS, NVO, OLLI, IX, OSK, OTIS, PYPL, PKX, PPG, PBH, PRIM, QLYS, KRMD, RIO, ROST, RDS.B, CRM, SAP, SPT, SSNC, STM, SMFG, TEF, TS, TER, TEVA, TM, TT, TPTX, UNF, ECOL, VMBS, VCEL, V, VOD, VOYA, WAB, WBK, ZM, Reduced Positions: CB, ALGN, MRNA, HZNP, TGT, TEL, MXIM, ENTG, NTRA, EBS, MEDP, LSTR, CHGG, EVH, LITE, INT, PEGA, SUM, ATRC, GTLS, CNMD, IIVI, TREX, CGNX, EVRI, FR, FCX, GGG, KNSL, LEN, LPLA, CZR, EFSC, GNRC, INSP, JPM, LSCC, NVRO, PJT, PLNT, PGNY, QCOM, SLQT, SSB, TMO, TVTY, UMBF, UEIC, WMB, AIN, AMGN, APLE, ARWR, BPMC, BCO, CASY, CHDN, COR, DNLI, DHI, EBAY, EVTC, EVOP, FATE, GO, HALO, HELE, JNJ, KAMN, KRTX, KURA, MANH, HZO, MRK, NCR, NEO, NCLH, PENN, PG, KWR, RS, SUMO, TSLA, TCBK, UPS, WING, WWD, ALRM, ALKS, MO, AMH, AMSWA, AME, AMN, AMPH, APPF, ACA, ARVN, ASH, AVNS, AXNX, BAX, BHVN, BIO, HYT, BWA, BSX, BBIO, BFAM, BRKR, CABO, CPT, CSL, CWST, CTLT, CRL, CNO, CFX, FIX, TCS, CRAI, CUTR, DAR, DECK, DVN, DRNA, DCO, AQUA, FIBK, GNTX, GEF, HAL, HLX, HFWA, HUN, IEX, INFY, IOSP, IBP, ICE, IGIB, JKHY, KAI, KR, LANC, LZB, LECO, LFUS, LIVN, LKQ, MSGS, VAC, MAS, MSI, MSA, NICE, NUVA, OSW, OSTK, PLUG, PRO, RCM, RDN, RGA, RUTH, SNY, SRE, SCVL, SMAR, SNA, SOI, SONY, SMP, STLD, SNEX, SYNA, TW, TSC, UGI, VIAV, WMT, WSTG, WTM, WWW, XPO, ZNGA,

CB, ALGN, MRNA, HZNP, TGT, TEL, MXIM, ENTG, NTRA, EBS, MEDP, LSTR, CHGG, EVH, LITE, INT, PEGA, SUM, ATRC, GTLS, CNMD, IIVI, TREX, CGNX, EVRI, FR, FCX, GGG, KNSL, LEN, LPLA, CZR, EFSC, GNRC, INSP, JPM, LSCC, NVRO, PJT, PLNT, PGNY, QCOM, SLQT, SSB, TMO, TVTY, UMBF, UEIC, WMB, AIN, AMGN, APLE, ARWR, BPMC, BCO, CASY, CHDN, COR, DNLI, DHI, EBAY, EVTC, EVOP, FATE, GO, HALO, HELE, JNJ, KAMN, KRTX, KURA, MANH, HZO, MRK, NCR, NEO, NCLH, PENN, PG, KWR, RS, SUMO, TSLA, TCBK, UPS, WING, WWD, ALRM, ALKS, MO, AMH, AMSWA, AME, AMN, AMPH, APPF, ACA, ARVN, ASH, AVNS, AXNX, BAX, BHVN, BIO, HYT, BWA, BSX, BBIO, BFAM, BRKR, CABO, CPT, CSL, CWST, CTLT, CRL, CNO, CFX, FIX, TCS, CRAI, CUTR, DAR, DECK, DVN, DRNA, DCO, AQUA, FIBK, GNTX, GEF, HAL, HLX, HFWA, HUN, IEX, INFY, IOSP, IBP, ICE, IGIB, JKHY, KAI, KR, LANC, LZB, LECO, LFUS, LIVN, LKQ, MSGS, VAC, MAS, MSI, MSA, NICE, NUVA, OSW, OSTK, PLUG, PRO, RCM, RDN, RGA, RUTH, SNY, SRE, SCVL, SMAR, SNA, SOI, SONY, SMP, STLD, SNEX, SYNA, TW, TSC, UGI, VIAV, WMT, WSTG, WTM, WWW, XPO, ZNGA, Sold Out: PTON, DKNG, COHR, INFO, PPD, BMRN, PFPT, RARE, MRTX, AHCO, NVAX, PTCT, FOLD, LMNX, NSA, TTC, QTS, BRP, FRPT, HAE, ADUS, USCR, AMEH, TCF, BMI, PETQ, CERT, AAL, CUBE, NUAN, GNOG, KDP, STE, GE, CCRN, CS,

St Petersburg, FL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Marvell Technology Inc, Ulta Beauty Inc, Bumble Inc, Bio-Techne Corp, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc, sells Peloton Interactive Inc, Chubb, DraftKings Inc, Align Technology Inc, Coherent Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Eagle Asset Management Inc. As of 2021Q2, Eagle Asset Management Inc owns 583 stocks with a total value of $22.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of EAGLE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/eagle+asset+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD) - 1,191,709 shares, 1.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,037,914 shares, 1.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30% Pinterest Inc (PINS) - 3,486,260 shares, 1.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.89% Pool Corp (POOL) - 602,171 shares, 1.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32% LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) - 1,866,973 shares, 1.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.57%

Eagle Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88. The stock is now traded at around $60.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 2,438,454 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eagle Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The purchase prices were between $302.26 and $351.85, with an estimated average price of $327.7. The stock is now traded at around $371.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 304,990 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eagle Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Bumble Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.56 and $63.99, with an estimated average price of $52.97. The stock is now traded at around $49.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,054,845 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eagle Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Cricut Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.48 and $42.6, with an estimated average price of $27.92. The stock is now traded at around $28.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,117,658 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eagle Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Intellia Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.88 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $77.89. The stock is now traded at around $155.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 266,123 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eagle Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Staar Surgical Co. The purchase prices were between $105.41 and $154.96, with an estimated average price of $131.14. The stock is now traded at around $139.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 240,525 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eagle Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Bio-Techne Corp by 189.06%. The purchase prices were between $381.93 and $450.26, with an estimated average price of $419.83. The stock is now traded at around $466.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 181,513 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eagle Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings by 2286.72%. The purchase prices were between $251.87 and $278.14, with an estimated average price of $265.01. The stock is now traded at around $302.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 192,417 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eagle Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc by 82.31%. The purchase prices were between $94.74 and $114.73, with an estimated average price of $103.52. The stock is now traded at around $116.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,065,270 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eagle Asset Management Inc added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 48.43%. The purchase prices were between $753.96 and $887.42, with an estimated average price of $842.56. The stock is now traded at around $916.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 163,425 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eagle Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc by 45.76%. The purchase prices were between $1307.19 and $1550.34, with an estimated average price of $1426.01. The stock is now traded at around $1887.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 89,780 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eagle Asset Management Inc added to a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc by 25.67%. The purchase prices were between $171.73 and $199.38, with an estimated average price of $187.45. The stock is now traded at around $190.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 889,428 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eagle Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $82.62 and $126.92, with an estimated average price of $106.68.

Eagle Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.99 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $53.

Eagle Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Coherent Inc. The sale prices were between $252.89 and $270.1, with an estimated average price of $262.72.

Eagle Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The sale prices were between $96.78 and $113.37, with an estimated average price of $105.85.

Eagle Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in PPD Inc. The sale prices were between $37.84 and $46.58, with an estimated average price of $44.97.

Eagle Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. The sale prices were between $75.51 and $84.79, with an estimated average price of $79.16.