Wedge Capital Management L L P Buys NetApp Inc, Paychex Inc, Cigna Corp, Sells Fidelity National Financial Inc, Micron Technology Inc, HP Inc

- New Purchases: PAYX, NTAP, BIIB, ANTM, FTV, LKQ, ULTA, SKX, BKR, PNW, PPL, HUN, DOW, ATI, RBB, HPE, PEP, AXTA, CAR, ACCO, AXP, PUMP, BLK, NOW, CSGS, NTGR, CACC, FLO, HRB, MTG, OMI, OII, NYT, MDT,
- Added Positions: CI, TAP, BMY, KMX, GS, FICO, LRCX, AEO, TXN, ESI, CDW, PFGC, AMAT, GM, APH, HOG, F, AMGN, EQT, TEL, GLW, ZBRA, UNP, SWKS, NX, MHK, HUM, TKR, VZ, AYI, LEA, ALSN, SAIC, OMF, KHC, MESA, ALV, BWA, GNTX, FFIV, FDX, EQIX, AGCO, AAPL, TMUS, CMI, WLK, XRAY, HP, SNA, RF, INTU, EHC, NOV, JCI, BBWI, MAS, BEN, ARW, IRWD, TSLA, LYB, INTC, ACHC, BLKB, BLMN, BHE, BCOR, CACI, IBM, AMZN, ADS, VVV, NEX, WTTR, EQH, AMRX, NTCT, MANT, SASR, SANM, SLB, SCI, MOH, SWBI, MEI, EEFT, NXGN, CRM, UNH, DHI, QCOM, PEG, CPRX, PTEN, CYH, CSCO, SEM,
- Reduced Positions: BAC, CAH, ATUS, CPB, SJM, PHM, RSG, DOV, ALLY, LUMN, SBNY, LBRDK, ATGE, EVRG, CSL, DKS, LAMR, UHS, HCA, ETR, LNG, USFD, LHX, WRK, CROX, PRG, TNL, AER, MGP, AIZ, DECK, TDG, STAG, ACGL, AVB, GRMN, ON, TPX, DAN, MKL, PNFP, UGI, AFG, AXS, EMN, UTHR, ADBE, AN, DRI, IT, JEF, PFE, RHI, SEE, THC, WSM, ZBH, EVR, AZO, CDNS, KR, LH, DGX, QRTEA, CHX, ALK, AMP, APA, DVA, GILD, NRG, NXST, MODV, RDS.A, TTE, PM, OFC, HSIC, JNJ, LEN, LOW, MCK, NVDA, NUE, PFG, THS, WM, CFX, ABBV, AIG, AMT, ABC, BP, BXS, BDC, CVX, CLH, COP, CR, CCK, LIVN, EMR, ENS, EXC, GABC, FUL, THG, HELE, HD, ITT, NSIT, LNC, MSA, NYCB, NWE, ARGO, PKG, PLAB, PB, PRU, QCRH, RS, SLM, SPXC, STLD, TTMI, THO, TSCO, TSN, POR, OC, ACM, DFS, CLW, SBRA, APTV, BERY, TSC, NMIH, IBP, UPLD, DFIN, MGY, MCB, TRTN, NVST, ABT, Y, DOX, AIT, ADM, ARCB, BANF, BECN, CVS, CBT, CATY, CE, CMCSA, INGR, CW, DHR, LLY, EPR, RE, FLIC, FL, SFST, HWC, HON, IP, JPM, LKFN, LSTR, MCS, MTH, MOD, MOG.A, MS, OGE, OCFC, ORI, OSBC, OTEX, ORCL, PDCE, BPOP, PBH, PG, RRX, SYBT, SON, SP, SYY, TMO, URI, UNM, WSFS, WFC, ZION, HOMB, FRST, KBR, HI, CHTR, FAF, CBOE, LPLA, FB, ATEN, SFBS, FFWM, GWB, ATKR, AA, CBNK,
- Sold Out: FNF, MU, HPQ, ASH, CAG, PII, QTS, MRVL, CNP, WBT, XOM, PRGO, AMG, ETSY, AVT, SPNT, SCHW, VSH, POOL, CMCO, CBSH, COST, LHCG, MDLZ, ISBC, HRC, DDS, HLF,
For the details of WEDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L L P's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wedge+capital+management+l+l+p/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of WEDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L L P
- Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) - 2,050,031 shares, 1.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.95%
- OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF) - 1,688,404 shares, 1.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.49%
- Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 424,166 shares, 1.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.72%
- Dover Corp (DOV) - 468,846 shares, 0.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.1%
- Universal Health Services Inc (UHS) - 519,142 shares, 0.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.44%
Wedge Capital Management L L P initiated holding in Paychex Inc. The purchase prices were between $106.73 and $118.19, with an estimated average price of $112.3. The stock is now traded at around $118.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 585,728 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: NetApp Inc (NTAP)
Wedge Capital Management L L P initiated holding in NetApp Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.13 and $93.86, with an estimated average price of $84.52. The stock is now traded at around $92.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 739,163 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Biogen Inc (BIIB)
Wedge Capital Management L L P initiated holding in Biogen Inc. The purchase prices were between $282.99 and $369.05, with an estimated average price of $328.16. The stock is now traded at around $285.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 105,756 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Anthem Inc (ANTM)
Wedge Capital Management L L P initiated holding in Anthem Inc. The purchase prices were between $357.51 and $398.13, with an estimated average price of $380.13. The stock is now traded at around $390.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 78,127 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: LKQ Corp (LKQ)
Wedge Capital Management L L P initiated holding in LKQ Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.57 and $52.69, with an estimated average price of $50.88. The stock is now traded at around $54.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 534,459 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Fortive Corp (FTV)
Wedge Capital Management L L P initiated holding in Fortive Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.37 and $75.96, with an estimated average price of $72.65. The stock is now traded at around $72.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 380,282 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Cigna Corp (CI)
Wedge Capital Management L L P added to a holding in Cigna Corp by 293.13%. The purchase prices were between $200.16 and $238.3, with an estimated average price of $217.75. The stock is now traded at around $203.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 212,046 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Molson Coors Beverage Co (TAP)
Wedge Capital Management L L P added to a holding in Molson Coors Beverage Co by 11635.22%. The purchase prices were between $44.8 and $53.98, with an estimated average price of $48.92. The stock is now traded at around $46.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 661,045 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)
Wedge Capital Management L L P added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 11473.10%. The purchase prices were between $59.17 and $69.31, with an estimated average price of $65.87. The stock is now traded at around $57.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 511,184 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: CarMax Inc (KMX)
Wedge Capital Management L L P added to a holding in CarMax Inc by 77.33%. The purchase prices were between $124.24 and $146.45, with an estimated average price of $133. The stock is now traded at around $135.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 490,475 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
Wedge Capital Management L L P added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 197.66%. The purchase prices were between $354.72 and $419.69, with an estimated average price of $390.6. The stock is now traded at around $391.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 78,403 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Fair Isaac Corp (FICO)
Wedge Capital Management L L P added to a holding in Fair Isaac Corp by 32.19%. The purchase prices were between $397.93 and $552.88, with an estimated average price of $475.97. The stock is now traded at around $408.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 153,916 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF)
Wedge Capital Management L L P sold out a holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $42.21 and $49.06, with an estimated average price of $46.13.Sold Out: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Wedge Capital Management L L P sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $70.23 and $82, with an estimated average price of $75.15.Sold Out: HP Inc (HPQ)
Wedge Capital Management L L P sold out a holding in HP Inc. The sale prices were between $26.83 and $30.7, with an estimated average price of $28.78.Sold Out: Ashland Global Holdings Inc (ASH)
Wedge Capital Management L L P sold out a holding in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $82.47 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $87.86.Sold Out: Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)
Wedge Capital Management L L P sold out a holding in Conagra Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $32.27 and $36.17, with an estimated average price of $33.87.Sold Out: Polaris Inc (PII)
Wedge Capital Management L L P sold out a holding in Polaris Inc. The sale prices were between $115.3 and $139, with an estimated average price of $127.11.
Here is the complete portfolio of WEDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L L P. Also check out:
1. WEDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L L P's Undervalued Stocks
2. WEDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L L P's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WEDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L L P's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WEDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L L P keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment