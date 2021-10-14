Wedge Capital Management L L P Buys NetApp Inc, Paychex Inc, Cigna Corp, Sells Fidelity National Financial Inc, Micron Technology Inc, HP Inc

New Purchases: PAYX, NTAP, BIIB, ANTM, FTV, LKQ, ULTA, SKX, BKR, PNW, PPL, HUN, DOW, ATI, RBB, HPE, PEP, AXTA, CAR, ACCO, AXP, PUMP, BLK, NOW, CSGS, NTGR, CACC, FLO, HRB, MTG, OMI, OII, NYT, MDT,

Investment company Wedge Capital Management L L P Current Portfolio ) buys NetApp Inc, Paychex Inc, Cigna Corp, Molson Coors Beverage Co, Biogen Inc, sells Fidelity National Financial Inc, Micron Technology Inc, HP Inc, Ashland Global Holdings Inc, Bank of America Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wedge Capital Management L L P. As of 2021Q3, Wedge Capital Management L L P owns 401 stocks with a total value of $7.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) - 2,050,031 shares, 1.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.95% OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF) - 1,688,404 shares, 1.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.49% Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 424,166 shares, 1.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.72% Dover Corp (DOV) - 468,846 shares, 0.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.1% Universal Health Services Inc (UHS) - 519,142 shares, 0.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.44%

Wedge Capital Management L L P initiated holding in Paychex Inc. The purchase prices were between $106.73 and $118.19, with an estimated average price of $112.3. The stock is now traded at around $118.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 585,728 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wedge Capital Management L L P initiated holding in NetApp Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.13 and $93.86, with an estimated average price of $84.52. The stock is now traded at around $92.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 739,163 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wedge Capital Management L L P initiated holding in Biogen Inc. The purchase prices were between $282.99 and $369.05, with an estimated average price of $328.16. The stock is now traded at around $285.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 105,756 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wedge Capital Management L L P initiated holding in Anthem Inc. The purchase prices were between $357.51 and $398.13, with an estimated average price of $380.13. The stock is now traded at around $390.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 78,127 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wedge Capital Management L L P initiated holding in LKQ Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.57 and $52.69, with an estimated average price of $50.88. The stock is now traded at around $54.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 534,459 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wedge Capital Management L L P initiated holding in Fortive Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.37 and $75.96, with an estimated average price of $72.65. The stock is now traded at around $72.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 380,282 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wedge Capital Management L L P added to a holding in Cigna Corp by 293.13%. The purchase prices were between $200.16 and $238.3, with an estimated average price of $217.75. The stock is now traded at around $203.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 212,046 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wedge Capital Management L L P added to a holding in Molson Coors Beverage Co by 11635.22%. The purchase prices were between $44.8 and $53.98, with an estimated average price of $48.92. The stock is now traded at around $46.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 661,045 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wedge Capital Management L L P added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 11473.10%. The purchase prices were between $59.17 and $69.31, with an estimated average price of $65.87. The stock is now traded at around $57.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 511,184 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wedge Capital Management L L P added to a holding in CarMax Inc by 77.33%. The purchase prices were between $124.24 and $146.45, with an estimated average price of $133. The stock is now traded at around $135.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 490,475 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wedge Capital Management L L P added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 197.66%. The purchase prices were between $354.72 and $419.69, with an estimated average price of $390.6. The stock is now traded at around $391.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 78,403 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wedge Capital Management L L P added to a holding in Fair Isaac Corp by 32.19%. The purchase prices were between $397.93 and $552.88, with an estimated average price of $475.97. The stock is now traded at around $408.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 153,916 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wedge Capital Management L L P sold out a holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $42.21 and $49.06, with an estimated average price of $46.13.

Wedge Capital Management L L P sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $70.23 and $82, with an estimated average price of $75.15.

Wedge Capital Management L L P sold out a holding in HP Inc. The sale prices were between $26.83 and $30.7, with an estimated average price of $28.78.

Wedge Capital Management L L P sold out a holding in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $82.47 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $87.86.

Wedge Capital Management L L P sold out a holding in Conagra Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $32.27 and $36.17, with an estimated average price of $33.87.

Wedge Capital Management L L P sold out a holding in Polaris Inc. The sale prices were between $115.3 and $139, with an estimated average price of $127.11.