ON S&P 500 Index Portfolio Buys Moderna Inc, Match Group Inc, Analog Devices Inc, Sells , , NOV Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company ON S&P 500 Index Portfolio (Current Portfolio) buys Moderna Inc, Match Group Inc, Analog Devices Inc, Bath & Body Works Inc, Bio-Techne Corp, sells , , NOV Inc, Perrigo Co PLC, Unum Group during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ON S&P 500 Index Portfolio. As of 2021Q3, ON S&P 500 Index Portfolio owns 505 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of ON S&P 500 Index Portfolio
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 541,565 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.57%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 259,173 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.89%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 15,021 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11%
  4. Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 82,215 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.18%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 10,370 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.97%
New Purchase: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

ON S&P 500 Index Portfolio initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.9 and $484.47, with an estimated average price of $367.49. The stock is now traded at around $271.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 12,112 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Match Group Inc (MTCH)

ON S&P 500 Index Portfolio initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $130.97 and $165.86, with an estimated average price of $152.33. The stock is now traded at around $126.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 9,549 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI)

ON S&P 500 Index Portfolio initiated holding in Bath & Body Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.59 and $69.03, with an estimated average price of $63.54. The stock is now traded at around $72.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,177 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Bio-Techne Corp (TECH)

ON S&P 500 Index Portfolio initiated holding in Bio-Techne Corp. The purchase prices were between $444.87 and $538.88, with an estimated average price of $486.64. The stock is now traded at around $470.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,332 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (CDAY)

ON S&P 500 Index Portfolio initiated holding in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.31 and $116.11, with an estimated average price of $105.06. The stock is now traded at around $103.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,646 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Brown & Brown Inc (BRO)

ON S&P 500 Index Portfolio initiated holding in Brown & Brown Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.31 and $58.94, with an estimated average price of $55.75. The stock is now traded at around $66.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,099 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)

ON S&P 500 Index Portfolio added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 43.67%. The purchase prices were between $158.98 and $178.53, with an estimated average price of $167.71. The stock is now traded at around $178.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 18,561 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Kimco Realty Corp (KIM)

ON S&P 500 Index Portfolio added to a holding in Kimco Realty Corp by 39.95%. The purchase prices were between $19.57 and $22.3, with an estimated average price of $21.38. The stock is now traded at around $22.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 21,176 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: News Corp (NWS)

ON S&P 500 Index Portfolio added to a holding in News Corp by 32.00%. The purchase prices were between $21.29 and $24.76, with an estimated average price of $22.88. The stock is now traded at around $21.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,867 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: (ALXN)

ON S&P 500 Index Portfolio sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.

Sold Out: (MXIM)

ON S&P 500 Index Portfolio sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $96.12 and $106.63, with an estimated average price of $100.35.

Sold Out: Perrigo Co PLC (PRGO)

ON S&P 500 Index Portfolio sold out a holding in Perrigo Co PLC. The sale prices were between $39.75 and $49.17, with an estimated average price of $44.49.

Sold Out: Unum Group (UNM)

ON S&P 500 Index Portfolio sold out a holding in Unum Group. The sale prices were between $23.42 and $28.83, with an estimated average price of $26.5.

Sold Out: NOV Inc (NOV)

ON S&P 500 Index Portfolio sold out a holding in NOV Inc. The sale prices were between $12.08 and $15.64, with an estimated average price of $13.52.



Here is the complete portfolio of ON S&P 500 Index Portfolio. Also check out:

1. ON S&P 500 Index Portfolio's Undervalued Stocks
2. ON S&P 500 Index Portfolio's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ON S&P 500 Index Portfolio's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ON S&P 500 Index Portfolio keeps buying
