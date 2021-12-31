Gateway Investment Advisers Llc Buys Danaher Corp, Consolidated Edison Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Sells AT&T Inc, Allstate Corp, Fidelity National Information Services Inc

- New Purchases: VMW, DXC, SPB, NTRS, ZBH, XYL, WAT, VOD, SLAB, STX, PHM, PFG, PPL, NOV, ARE, MKC, MFC, HUN, HRL, GWW, EQR, DLTR, CERN, BF.B, BTI, ASML,
- Added Positions: DHR, ED, XOM, MRNA, VZ, WFC, CRM, TSLA, LUMN, MA, MTCH, INVH, LBTYK, LNC, AMAT, BRO, EPAM, JBLU, KDP, SBRA, SUI, BKI, DELL, DOW, FITB, FE, FL, HAL, NNN, PEG, USFD, WPC, Z, BAH, CLX, FDS, GE, HP, HLF, HON, NGVT, JAZZ, MAN, MLM, MCD, OKE, PII, SON, SSNC, TRU, UNM, WEC, WOR, AEO, SQ, GATX, ICLR, IONS, JWN, POST, SPGI, SCCO, TWLO, WDAY, ZM, ACN, ALC, ALGN, AXP, AMP, AME, APH, AVB, BDX, WRB, BIO, BMRN, CCL, CVE, CRL, CHKP, CHD, CIEN, CI, STZ, DHI, DAL, DXCM, DOV, DTE, EBAY, ENPH, EOG, FHN, FIVE, GD, GNTX, GPN, GS, GGG, HOG, HSY, IEX, IBM, IP, INTU, JEF, K, KMB, LIN, MKL, MCK, MAA, NDAQ, NYT, NXPI, ORLY, OVV, PKG, PBCT, PRU, O, RSG, ROK, ROKU, SHW, SHOP, SBNY, SBUX, SU, TJX, UNP, XEL, XLNX,
- Reduced Positions: T, ALL, MSFT, FIS, NVDA, PSX, SPG, AAPL, ORCL, FCX, SNA, GOOG, HD, V, AMZN, SYF, ETR, F, FTNT, FB, OXY, TRMB, UNH, AEE, CDNS, COST, EVRG, MDT, RF, VTRS, ABBV, CARR, CNC, CSCO, HCA, JPM, LW, LLY, PFE, PG, TXN, ABT, ADBE, AMGN, BRK.B, BIIB, BMY, C, JNJ, MRK, TFX, UAL, VRTX, ALK, NLY, AON, BAX, BAC, AVGO, KO, COP, CVS, DISCA, DIS, DD, EMR, EXAS, LRCX, MLCO, MU, MNST, NSC, NUAN, NUE, ODFL, PH, PAYX, QCOM, ATVI, AAP, A, APD, AIG, AWK, ADM, BK, TECH, BLK, BX, BWA, COF, KMX, CBRE, CHTR, CMG, CB, CINF, CFG, CTSH, CL, COO, CCI, DVN, FANG, DLR, DISCK, DG, D, DPZ, DUK, ECL, EA, EQIX, ESS, ES, EXC, EXPE, EXR, FAST, FDX, FRC, FISV, FLT, FBHS, GIS, GILD, HPE, HPQ, HUM, INFO, ITW, IQV, JCI, KMI, KLAC, LHX, LH, EL, LEN, LMT, MRO, MPC, MMC, MET, MGM, MCHP, MCO, MSI, NEM, NEE, PM, PNW, PXD, PPG, TROW, PGR, PLD, PSA, QRVO, RJF, REGN, RMD, ROP, ROST, SBAC, SLB, SWKS, SO, STT, SYK, SIVB, SNPS, SYY, TEL, TMUS, TT, TFC, TWTR, ULTA, USB, VRSK, WBA, WTW, YUM, ZTS,
- Sold Out: CNP, NWS, NWL, PTC, MTB, VFC, OGN, HRC, WHR, DKNG, CPB, VIAC, VTR, CMS, IT, KSU, KHC, PAYC, WMB, FOX, SLVM,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 4,190,843 shares, 7.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.93%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,007,363 shares, 6.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.85%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 117,195 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.46%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 106,897 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.69%
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 212,850 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.68%
Gateway Investment Advisers Llc initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $123.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 33,272 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: DXC Technology Co (DXC)
Gateway Investment Advisers Llc initiated holding in DXC Technology Co. The purchase prices were between $29.58 and $35.1, with an estimated average price of $32.53. The stock is now traded at around $34.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 118,097 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (SPB)
Gateway Investment Advisers Llc initiated holding in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.86 and $106.37, with an estimated average price of $98.32. The stock is now traded at around $100.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 13,497 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Waters Corp (WAT)
Gateway Investment Advisers Llc initiated holding in Waters Corp. The purchase prices were between $328.07 and $372.6, with an estimated average price of $349.79. The stock is now traded at around $337.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 602 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Brown-Forman Corp (BF.B)
Gateway Investment Advisers Llc initiated holding in Brown-Forman Corp. The purchase prices were between $66.83 and $75.23, with an estimated average price of $71.26. The stock is now traded at around $67.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 3,853 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: W.W. Grainger Inc (GWW)
Gateway Investment Advisers Llc initiated holding in W.W. Grainger Inc. The purchase prices were between $397.23 and $525.39, with an estimated average price of $473.59. The stock is now traded at around $508.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 473 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)
Gateway Investment Advisers Llc added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 380.79%. The purchase prices were between $292.08 and $329.01, with an estimated average price of $311.04. The stock is now traded at around $292.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 194,694 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)
Gateway Investment Advisers Llc added to a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc by 74.25%. The purchase prices were between $72.89 and $85.32, with an estimated average price of $78.77. The stock is now traded at around $83.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 494,803 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Gateway Investment Advisers Llc added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 20.23%. The purchase prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52. The stock is now traded at around $70.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,449,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
Gateway Investment Advisers Llc added to a holding in Moderna Inc by 106.03%. The purchase prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69. The stock is now traded at around $210.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 81,213 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Match Group Inc (MTCH)
Gateway Investment Advisers Llc added to a holding in Match Group Inc by 289.22%. The purchase prices were between $122.81 and $175.53, with an estimated average price of $144.36. The stock is now traded at around $123.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 76,415 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN)
Gateway Investment Advisers Llc added to a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc by 4442.41%. The purchase prices were between $11.79 and $14.27, with an estimated average price of $12.75. The stock is now traded at around $12.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 563,168 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP)
Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold out a holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $25.47 and $28.09, with an estimated average price of $26.75.Sold Out: Newell Brands Inc (NWL)
Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold out a holding in Newell Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $20.57 and $24.47, with an estimated average price of $22.58.Sold Out: News Corp (NWS)
Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold out a holding in News Corp. The sale prices were between $21.11 and $24.45, with an estimated average price of $22.88.Sold Out: PTC Inc (PTC)
Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold out a holding in PTC Inc. The sale prices were between $105.94 and $129.85, with an estimated average price of $120.35.Sold Out: M&T Bank Corp (MTB)
Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold out a holding in M&T Bank Corp. The sale prices were between $144.04 and $161.85, with an estimated average price of $153.64.Sold Out: VF Corp (VFC)
Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold out a holding in VF Corp. The sale prices were between $66.98 and $78.01, with an estimated average price of $73.11.
