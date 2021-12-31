Gateway Investment Advisers Llc Buys Danaher Corp, Consolidated Edison Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Sells AT&T Inc, Allstate Corp, Fidelity National Information Services Inc

New Purchases: VMW, DXC, SPB, NTRS, ZBH, XYL, WAT, VOD, SLAB, STX, PHM, PFG, PPL, NOV, ARE, MKC, MFC, HUN, HRL, GWW, EQR, DLTR, CERN, BF.B, BTI, ASML,

Cincinnati, OH, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Danaher Corp, Consolidated Edison Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Moderna Inc, Match Group Inc, sells AT&T Inc, Allstate Corp, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Phillips 66, Simon Property Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gateway Investment Advisers Llc. As of 2021Q4, Gateway Investment Advisers Llc owns 530 stocks with a total value of $10.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 4,190,843 shares, 7.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.93% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,007,363 shares, 6.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.85% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 117,195 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.46% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 106,897 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.69% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 212,850 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.68%

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $123.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 33,272 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc initiated holding in DXC Technology Co. The purchase prices were between $29.58 and $35.1, with an estimated average price of $32.53. The stock is now traded at around $34.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 118,097 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc initiated holding in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.86 and $106.37, with an estimated average price of $98.32. The stock is now traded at around $100.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 13,497 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc initiated holding in Waters Corp. The purchase prices were between $328.07 and $372.6, with an estimated average price of $349.79. The stock is now traded at around $337.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 602 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc initiated holding in Brown-Forman Corp. The purchase prices were between $66.83 and $75.23, with an estimated average price of $71.26. The stock is now traded at around $67.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 3,853 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc initiated holding in W.W. Grainger Inc. The purchase prices were between $397.23 and $525.39, with an estimated average price of $473.59. The stock is now traded at around $508.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 473 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 380.79%. The purchase prices were between $292.08 and $329.01, with an estimated average price of $311.04. The stock is now traded at around $292.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 194,694 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc added to a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc by 74.25%. The purchase prices were between $72.89 and $85.32, with an estimated average price of $78.77. The stock is now traded at around $83.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 494,803 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 20.23%. The purchase prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52. The stock is now traded at around $70.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,449,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc added to a holding in Moderna Inc by 106.03%. The purchase prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69. The stock is now traded at around $210.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 81,213 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc added to a holding in Match Group Inc by 289.22%. The purchase prices were between $122.81 and $175.53, with an estimated average price of $144.36. The stock is now traded at around $123.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 76,415 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc added to a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc by 4442.41%. The purchase prices were between $11.79 and $14.27, with an estimated average price of $12.75. The stock is now traded at around $12.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 563,168 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold out a holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $25.47 and $28.09, with an estimated average price of $26.75.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold out a holding in Newell Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $20.57 and $24.47, with an estimated average price of $22.58.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold out a holding in News Corp. The sale prices were between $21.11 and $24.45, with an estimated average price of $22.88.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold out a holding in PTC Inc. The sale prices were between $105.94 and $129.85, with an estimated average price of $120.35.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold out a holding in M&T Bank Corp. The sale prices were between $144.04 and $161.85, with an estimated average price of $153.64.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold out a holding in VF Corp. The sale prices were between $66.98 and $78.01, with an estimated average price of $73.11.