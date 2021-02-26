Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc Buys SOC Telemed Inc, AECOM, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, FIRST TR L CAP GRW, First Trust Capital Strength ETF

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc (Current Portfolio) buys SOC Telemed Inc, AECOM, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF, sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, FIRST TR L CAP GRW, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc. As of 2020Q4, Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc owns 804 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 581,624 shares, 7.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.96% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,863 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.84% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 141,451 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.36% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 8,254 shares, 1.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.26% SPDR S&P 500 ETF TRUST (SPY) - 38,371 shares, 1.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.00%

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc initiated holding in SOC Telemed Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $9.4, with an estimated average price of $8.03. The stock is now traded at around $8.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 558,336 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc initiated holding in AECOM. The purchase prices were between $42.8 and $52.54, with an estimated average price of $47.88. The stock is now traded at around $59.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 56,454 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc initiated holding in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.32 and $31.87, with an estimated average price of $29.01. The stock is now traded at around $33.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 46,070 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc initiated holding in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.02 and $28.69, with an estimated average price of $27.23. The stock is now traded at around $28.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 42,678 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.03 and $29.05, with an estimated average price of $18.02. The stock is now traded at around $23.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 44,325 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc initiated holding in Cerence Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.45 and $109.08, with an estimated average price of $74.95. The stock is now traded at around $105.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,898 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 21.62%. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $312.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 37,470 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.95%. The purchase prices were between $86.32 and $86.46, with an estimated average price of $86.39. The stock is now traded at around $86.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 79,774 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc added to a holding in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 535.41%. The purchase prices were between $28.76 and $32.77, with an estimated average price of $31.27. The stock is now traded at around $33.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 59,233 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc added to a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 55.95%. The purchase prices were between $263.85 and $305.66, with an estimated average price of $290.29. The stock is now traded at around $313.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 13,519 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 96.49%. The purchase prices were between $61.66 and $67.88, with an estimated average price of $65.89. The stock is now traded at around $66.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 42,528 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 35.10%. The purchase prices were between $36.13 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $37.4. The stock is now traded at around $37.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 114,097 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc sold out a holding in FIRST TR L CAP GRW. The sale prices were between $82.57 and $98.61, with an estimated average price of $90.38.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc sold out a holding in CIM Commercial Trust Corp. The sale prices were between $7.85 and $14.49, with an estimated average price of $10.26.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc sold out a holding in MSA Safety Inc. The sale prices were between $131.26 and $153.5, with an estimated average price of $144.56.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc sold out a holding in Otelco Inc. The sale prices were between $11.4 and $11.55, with an estimated average price of $11.47.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc sold out a holding in The Intergroup Corp. The sale prices were between $29.87 and $36.18, with an estimated average price of $32.69.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc sold out a holding in Natural Alternatives International Inc. The sale prices were between $7.61 and $10.99, with an estimated average price of $9.17.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc reduced to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 47.46%. The sale prices were between $101.9 and $102.06, with an estimated average price of $101.98. The stock is now traded at around $102.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.58%. Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc still held 62,468 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc reduced to a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 78.93%. The sale prices were between $60.98 and $67.58, with an estimated average price of $65.43. The stock is now traded at around $66.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.39%. Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc still held 16,339 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc reduced to a holding in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 91.39%. The sale prices were between $33.83 and $40.86, with an estimated average price of $37.58. The stock is now traded at around $42.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc still held 9,407 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc reduced to a holding in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 59.74%. The sale prices were between $31.14 and $35.07, with an estimated average price of $33.67. The stock is now traded at around $35.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc still held 71,848 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc reduced to a holding in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 68.66%. The sale prices were between $47.43 and $52.11, with an estimated average price of $50.28. The stock is now traded at around $51.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc still held 26,861 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc reduced to a holding in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 70.88%. The sale prices were between $95.48 and $123.87, with an estimated average price of $108.43. The stock is now traded at around $125.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.22%. Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc still held 9,182 shares as of 2020-12-31.