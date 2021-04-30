Exane Derivatives Buys Stellantis NV, Linde PLC, VanEck Vectors Russia ETF, Sells Stellantis NV, Amazon.com Inc, iShares MSCI China ETF

New Purchases: FCAM, LIN, SGOL, IVE, KHC, PICK, NFLX, NOACU, GOOG, QS, KBE, XPOA, RUN, LII, TWCT, CHRW, FSR, SCVX, GSAH, AXTA, DD, IIVI, IEI, TTWO, SGEN, SBNY, ACN, CREE, DAR, ECL, MRVL, TS, TRMB, IRDM, REGI, PNR, HYFM, CHGG, CRNC, ASHR, IWD, IWN, NTES, TWST, EA, VRTX, CDNA, KLDO, IMAB, CMLF, HRC, SKX, APPS, URG, VER, ROKU, EFV, EWG, IJS, VFH, VNQ, DISCA, SONY, VIACA, PODD, ACRX, HII, FUBO, ARGX, DLS, EWU, GSG, VEA, VV, SCHW, CMA, LBAI, XPO, STT, TBBK, HTGC, KMI, ARCT, CRSP, APLS, TW, WIMI, GOEV, BC, CACI, GME, IMMR, MGM, VTRS, ORI, SMG, TXRH, KMPR, GLUU, WFG, TVTX, ALSN, NEP, CADE, ZLAB, HUYA, SCPL, GFL, KYMR, U, CRSR, INDY, DVN, GRVY, KNX, NVR, RPM, VRNT, PRG, WD5A, HEAR, YY, CMCM, MOMO, GDDY, TEAM, TLND, HEXO, BKR, SAIL, SMAR, EVER, SVMK, ESTC, FOXA, LYFT, PINS, PSNL, DOYU, DT, NET, DDOG, ZI, VRM, SNOW, CCIV, VNT, CGNT, CGNT, DUST,

RSX, KSA, VALE, FCX, RIO, CAT, JNJ, BABA, CSCO, MRNA, GDXJ, MSFT, CCJ, LMT, SEE, K, LHX, PM, ACB, MCK, NRG, PFE, FIS, TUR, CCK, GE, OMC, CAG, GS, PLUG, IPG, SJM, CMCSA, BKNG, WCN, CNHI, MRK, SLB, TWTR, AMBA, MTCH, JPM, MAR, WM, SQ, SNAP, UBER, SHY, COST, EXPE, NEM, FTNT, FB, SPCE, VTV, XLI, APTV, AMH, BZUN, AYX, EWZ, FR, HR, OHI, PSA, SUI, TER, THO, WTFC, ZIOP, STAG, ACHC, MGP, OKTA, COLD, SPOT, TIP, VGK, LOW, MMS, NTAP, SBUX, WBS, RCS, OC, QRVO, HPE, TWLO, CB, PLD, BMRN, CE, CME, EMN, EGO, MAS, SPGI, NKE, PII, RL, PWR, SIVB, SPG, TSM, UGI, WCC, LYB, QURE, CTRE, RPD, ZYME, GHG, BBIO, KC, NCNO, JETS, ANGO, D, DUK, GILD, HSY, ITRI, JBHT, MDC, MTZ, MCHP, PTC, PAYX, ROK, LUV, TOL, RTX, VFC, VG, MA, CCXI, DG, DQ, CALX, KODK, SUM, DEA, BKI, HRI, SWCH, ROAD, NGM, BYND, AVTR, EEMA, NUGT, MMM, CF, CMCO, DY, EXP, EIX, EXC, FE, ICUI, IP, TRQ, J, PCG, REGN, SAIA, SRE, VMC, WY, WMB, TRNO, SSNC, AMRC, HCA, SPLK, RGNX, AXSM, FTV, EAF, AVLR, TENB, CHWY, HCAT, FXI, VWOB, Reduced Positions: MCHI, EZA, UBS, OIH, PYPL, EWM, XLE, PEP, CHTR, RNG, STX, ATVI, SPY, EQIX, NVDA, INTC, WDAY, AKAM, ZTS, DOCU, CTXS, CCEP, GOOGL, DHR, BSX, HOLX, AVGO, SHOP, PTH, CPRT, DVA, DB, ORCL, WU, FUTU, LIT, T, CL, DHI, LLY, FCEL, TMO, BR, UUUU, PS, XPEV, BNO, WFC, VMW, SE, CIEN, CSGP, TMUS, CONE, NXE, TME, ADBE, SO, NOW, WIX, JD, TDOC, PG, ZNGA, NIO, FLIR, VAC, VEEV, WB, PING, GDX, ISRG, CRM, ETSY, GLD, LQD, TLT, CM, M, HPQ, DGX, QDEL, RCL, UAL, AREC, KOD, NIU, CMI, NVG, FTI, CELH, ENPH, NVCR, SMPL, FTCH, GH, JMIA, A, AMT, BG, DECK, DXCM, HON, IBM, JOUT, TGTX, MMSI, NEOG, PKI, POOL, SYK, TRP, XEL, NEO, FSLR, XYL, NCLH, DOOO, FOXF, FLXN, TRUP, FRPT, PLNT, BGNE, TPIC, ZM, LI, KBWB, KO, COO, DE, EW, ENB, ENS, GRMN, WELL, EHC, HD, ILMN, MED, MDT, QGEN, TSCO, VICR, DIS, EBS, LULU, GM, PSX, MBUU, SEDG, IGMS, IWM, XME, MO, BCE, NEE, INCY, NUE, QCOM, RSG, TFX, VLO, DNN, DAL, WKHS, PANW, CDW, YETI, PLTR, BMY, CVX, CI, ED, ETN, EMR, PEAK, IRM, JNPR, MCD, MET, MU, MS, PPL, PAAS, RHI, TGT, LEU, UPS, AUPH, ABBV, VKTX, SHAK, KURA, RYTM, KNSA, PHAT, UFO, VGT, AOS, SRPT, ANIP, CSX, CPB, LUMN, CHE, TPR, TCOM, ELS, EXR, FISV, KLAC, LRCX, LEN, LOGI, MTD, MNR, NOK, PCH, PEG, SLG, SSRM, SWKS, SNA, STLD, TEVA, TXN, RIG, UAA, WMT, WHR, ZBH, MASI, AGNC, ZGNX, GWPH, REXR, VEDL, CARA, CGC, HQY, CYBR, DBVT, APHA, NSA, SILV, CRON, TRHC, HWM, CLDR, AQUA, ZS, DBX, TLRY, FOX, FVRR, PHR, DAO, BOTZ, CWB, FINX, IBB, QQQ, XLF,

Paris, I0, based Investment company Exane Derivatives Current Portfolio ) buys Stellantis NV, Linde PLC, VanEck Vectors Russia ETF, Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, sells Stellantis NV, Amazon.com Inc, iShares MSCI China ETF, iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, UBS Group AG during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Exane Derivatives. As of 2021Q1, Exane Derivatives owns 874 stocks with a total value of $344 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Stellantis NV (FCAM) - 924,956 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. New Position Linde PLC (LIN) - 29,643 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. New Position Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 36,436 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.84% iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (EWT) - 128,955 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81% VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (RSX) - 250,738 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 133984.49%

Exane Derivatives initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $11.9 and $13.94, with an estimated average price of $12.16. The stock is now traded at around $11.895080. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.75%. The holding were 924,956 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Exane Derivatives initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $242.91 and $281.4, with an estimated average price of $259.38. The stock is now traded at around $286.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.29%. The holding were 29,643 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Exane Derivatives initiated holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $16.15 and $18.73, with an estimated average price of $17.23. The stock is now traded at around $17.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 311,677 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Exane Derivatives initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03. The stock is now traded at around $146.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 35,446 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Exane Derivatives initiated holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The purchase prices were between $31.99 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $35.93. The stock is now traded at around $41.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 41,087 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Exane Derivatives initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers . The purchase prices were between $36.52 and $44.32, with an estimated average price of $40.79. The stock is now traded at around $45.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 31,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Exane Derivatives added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 133984.49%. The purchase prices were between $23.65 and $27.12, with an estimated average price of $25.31. The stock is now traded at around $25.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 250,738 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Exane Derivatives added to a holding in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 1693612.50%. The purchase prices were between $30.81 and $35.93, with an estimated average price of $32.68. The stock is now traded at around $37.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 135,497 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Exane Derivatives added to a holding in Vale SA by 70.95%. The purchase prices were between $16.15 and $18.94, with an estimated average price of $17.45. The stock is now traded at around $20.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 306,741 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Exane Derivatives added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 105.88%. The purchase prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.28. The stock is now traded at around $37.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 93,780 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Exane Derivatives added to a holding in Rio Tinto PLC by 92.68%. The purchase prices were between $74.3 and $91.71, with an estimated average price of $81.91. The stock is now traded at around $85.429900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 37,691 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Exane Derivatives added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 126.36%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.79. The stock is now traded at around $163.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 13,910 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Exane Derivatives sold out a holding in Stellantis NV. The sale prices were between $14.31 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $16.18.

Exane Derivatives sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3172.24.

Exane Derivatives sold out a holding in BHP Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $65.34 and $81, with an estimated average price of $72.

Exane Derivatives sold out a holding in Ford Motor Co. The sale prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.38.

Exane Derivatives sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.4.

Exane Derivatives sold out a holding in AutoZone Inc. The sale prices were between $1118.37 and $1432.28, with an estimated average price of $1235.93.