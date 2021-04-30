Exane Derivatives Buys Stellantis NV, Linde PLC, VanEck Vectors Russia ETF, Sells Stellantis NV, Amazon.com Inc, iShares MSCI China ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Exane Derivatives Buys Stellantis NV, Linde PLC, VanEck Vectors Russia ETF, Sells Stellantis NV, Amazon.com Inc, iShares MSCI China ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 30, 2021
Article's Main Image
Paris, I0, based Investment company Exane Derivatives (Current Portfolio) buys Stellantis NV, Linde PLC, VanEck Vectors Russia ETF, Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, sells Stellantis NV, Amazon.com Inc, iShares MSCI China ETF, iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, UBS Group AG during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Exane Derivatives. As of 2021Q1, Exane Derivatives owns 874 stocks with a total value of $344 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of EXANE DERIVATIVES's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/exane+derivatives/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of EXANE DERIVATIVES
  1. Stellantis NV (FCAM) - 924,956 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Linde PLC (LIN) - 29,643 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 36,436 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.84%
  4. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (EWT) - 128,955 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81%
  5. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (RSX) - 250,738 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 133984.49%
New Purchase: Stellantis NV (FCAM)

Exane Derivatives initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $11.9 and $13.94, with an estimated average price of $12.16. The stock is now traded at around $11.895080. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.75%. The holding were 924,956 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Linde PLC (LIN)

Exane Derivatives initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $242.91 and $281.4, with an estimated average price of $259.38. The stock is now traded at around $286.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.29%. The holding were 29,643 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL)

Exane Derivatives initiated holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $16.15 and $18.73, with an estimated average price of $17.23. The stock is now traded at around $17.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 311,677 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

Exane Derivatives initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03. The stock is now traded at around $146.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 35,446 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

Exane Derivatives initiated holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The purchase prices were between $31.99 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $35.93. The stock is now traded at around $41.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 41,087 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers (PICK)

Exane Derivatives initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers . The purchase prices were between $36.52 and $44.32, with an estimated average price of $40.79. The stock is now traded at around $45.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 31,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (RSX)

Exane Derivatives added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 133984.49%. The purchase prices were between $23.65 and $27.12, with an estimated average price of $25.31. The stock is now traded at around $25.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 250,738 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA)

Exane Derivatives added to a holding in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 1693612.50%. The purchase prices were between $30.81 and $35.93, with an estimated average price of $32.68. The stock is now traded at around $37.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 135,497 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vale SA (VALE)

Exane Derivatives added to a holding in Vale SA by 70.95%. The purchase prices were between $16.15 and $18.94, with an estimated average price of $17.45. The stock is now traded at around $20.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 306,741 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Exane Derivatives added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 105.88%. The purchase prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.28. The stock is now traded at around $37.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 93,780 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)

Exane Derivatives added to a holding in Rio Tinto PLC by 92.68%. The purchase prices were between $74.3 and $91.71, with an estimated average price of $81.91. The stock is now traded at around $85.429900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 37,691 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Exane Derivatives added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 126.36%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.79. The stock is now traded at around $163.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 13,910 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Stellantis NV (STLA)

Exane Derivatives sold out a holding in Stellantis NV. The sale prices were between $14.31 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $16.18.

Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Exane Derivatives sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3172.24.

Sold Out: BHP Group Ltd (BHP)

Exane Derivatives sold out a holding in BHP Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $65.34 and $81, with an estimated average price of $72.

Sold Out: Ford Motor Co (F)

Exane Derivatives sold out a holding in Ford Motor Co. The sale prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.38.

Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Exane Derivatives sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.4.

Sold Out: AutoZone Inc (AZO)

Exane Derivatives sold out a holding in AutoZone Inc. The sale prices were between $1118.37 and $1432.28, with an estimated average price of $1235.93.



Here is the complete portfolio of EXANE DERIVATIVES. Also check out:

1. EXANE DERIVATIVES's Undervalued Stocks
2. EXANE DERIVATIVES's Top Growth Companies, and
3. EXANE DERIVATIVES's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that EXANE DERIVATIVES keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider