Ffcm Llc Buys Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Sells Materials Select Sector SPDR, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The), Apple Inc

- New Purchases: BWXT, MCY, SGEN, ADS, QRTEA, SNX, KIM, ZG, VST, EAF, CPRI, NUS, HRB, THO, VLY, HTA, FUTY, FREL, APO, FNCL, BEP, UGI, NRG, MMP, IDA, HIW, ENLC, INGR, ADP, ADM,
- Added Positions: XLC, XLK, XLY, XLE, XLI, QDEL, VTRS, CVS, SPOT, LB, BPOP, ETSY, SFM, MU, CVX, MASI, GM, JPM, EXC, RF, COST, PWR, PYPL, HPE, CNC, GII, KMI, CMA, UNP, HYG, IAGG, SPAB, SPEM, CAH, CF, BWA, IEP, AEP, NI, GPC, HAS, IBM, K, LEG, ENB, DUK, NTAP, POR, OMC, PNW, MO, PEG, SRE, SWX, FHN, FTS,
- Reduced Positions: XLB, XLV, XLRE, XLF, AAPL, MSFT, GOOGL, AMZN, NVAX, HPQ, INTU, KMB, LLY, ODFL, IBKR, RNG, MDB, ZS, CRWD, VIR, JNJ, VRTX, V, ZNGA, FIVN, SMAR, MRNA, ATVI, ADBE, ALXN, AMED, AMGN, OZK, CAT, EA, KR, MORN, ORCL, PGR, TGT, TXN, VMI, EBAY, MA, FTNT, TSLA, NLSN, UI, FB, TDOC, DBX, PTON, ALNY, DOX, BRK.B, CBRE, CDNS, SCHW, LNG, CTXS, CGNX, COLM, CMCSA, CBSH, EOG, EQIX, EXR, XOM, FFIN, BEN, GBCI, HAIN, HELE, HD, ICUI, ICE, LSTR, LMT, MKTX, MCD, NVDA, NFLX, NYCB, NEM, PSA, RYN, RGEN, SLGN, SUI, TTWO, TSCO, TYL, CUBE, UMBF, UTHR, HBI, LBTYK, LULU, MSCI, LOPE, ZTS, KEYS, VIRT, OKTA, COLD, DOCU, FTDR, TW, CTVA, NET, DDOG, MMM, T, ACN, AMP, ATR, AJG, ADSK, BK, BAX, BDX, BIO, BMY, BRO, COG, CME, CSCO, CLX, CL, CCI, DLR, DPZ, ETN, EQT, ERIE, RE, EXPD, NEE, FCN, FLO, GRMN, GNTX, GILD, GGG, EQC, HRL, ITW, INTC, JBHT, KNX, LXP, MSM, MXIM, MMS, SPGI, MPW, MRK, NFG, NJR, NEU, NOC, NUE, PFE, RLI, REGN, POOL, SIGI, SCI, SIRI, SNPS, TROW, TTEK, TTC, VRSN, VZ, WSO, WTM, WWE, XLNX, BR, VRSK, GNRC, CBOE, COR, GWRE, VEEV, GOOG, OLLI, COUP, FSLY, XLU, ABMD, AMD, APD, AEE, AMT, ATO, AXS, BAC, BBY, SAM, CHRW, CPB, CHD, KO, CPRT, CMI, DHI, DKS, DLTR, D, FDX, CLGX, FCFS, GIS, LHX, HE, INCY, SJM, JNPR, SR, LOW, MAN, MDT, MRCY, MET, MS, ORLY, PKG, PG, QCOM, RSG, RHI, ROL, ROP, RGLD, SBAC, SON, NLOK, UPS, WM, WST, WHR, WU, TMUS, AWK, PM, DG, BAH, ABBV, CONE, MUSA, PINC, TMX, SQ, AGR, BKR, VICI, EQH, ZM, AMCR, CB, AKAM, AZPN, CNI, CERN, COP, ED, DHR, EIX, EW, EPD, HIG, PEAK, HOLX, HBAN, IP, JEF, ES, OHI, PBCT, BKNG, SO, TRP, UBSI, UNH, WMT, DIS, WFC, WMB, JAZZ, DISCK, AVGO, STAG, BKI, AM, ETRN, AGG, RWR, SPDW, SPLG,
- Sold Out: SGT, NBIX, TIF, CXO, ALL, MAS, BIIB, TKR, CHH, DXCM, SWKS, CIT, FDS, PRGO, AES, PLD, ABT, ALB, ARE, LNT, ANSS, AZO, BLL, BLK, BF.B, CHDN, CTAS, CSGP, GLW, CR, DVA, DECK, DE, DRE, EGP, EV, ECL, ENTG, FMC, FAST, FRT, INFO, TT, LAD, MMC, TAP, MPWR, MCO, NDAQ, NWL, NUAN, PCG, PEGA, PEP, PCH, LIN, DGX, RBC, REG, RS, ROK, SIVB, SMG, SHW, STLD, AXON, TMO, TREX, VLO, WBA, WAT, WSM, WLTW, WEC, XEL, CMG, EVR, BX, CHTR, FAF, GDOT, IPHI, FRC, HII, HZNP, EPAM, PSX, NOW, BERY, DOC, REXR, XLRN, CHGG, RARE, ARES, CTLT, HUBS, PEN, SITE, TWLO, SNAP, FND, JHG, CDAY, AVLR, BJ, PINS, UBER, CHWY, IAA, TXG, CARR, ACI, MTUM, USMV,
- Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 1,308,655 shares, 20.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.98%
- Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) - 1,322,663 shares, 11.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.70%
- Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 828,632 shares, 11.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.25%
- Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 2,523,413 shares, 10.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.89%
- Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP) - 978,207 shares, 7.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61%
Ffcm Llc initiated holding in BWX Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.92 and $66, with an estimated average price of $59.9. The stock is now traded at around $65.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 11,166 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Mercury General Corp (MCY)
Ffcm Llc initiated holding in Mercury General Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.15 and $65.73, with an estimated average price of $57.21. The stock is now traded at around $67.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,632 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Seagen Inc (SGEN)
Ffcm Llc initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.51 and $190.8, with an estimated average price of $161.21. The stock is now traded at around $147.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,016 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS)
Ffcm Llc initiated holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp. The purchase prices were between $67.58 and $118.69, with an estimated average price of $89.83. The stock is now traded at around $120.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,194 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA)
Ffcm Llc initiated holding in Qurate Retail Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.54 and $13.48, with an estimated average price of $12.34. The stock is now traded at around $13.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 25,735 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Synnex Corp (SNX)
Ffcm Llc initiated holding in Synnex Corp. The purchase prices were between $80.4 and $116.7, with an estimated average price of $93.32. The stock is now traded at around $120.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,026 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)
Ffcm Llc added to a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 28.70%. The purchase prices were between $64.97 and $75.91, with an estimated average price of $71.04. The stock is now traded at around $77.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 1,322,663 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)
Ffcm Llc added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 39.93%. The purchase prices were between $155.58 and $172.94, with an estimated average price of $166.14. The stock is now traded at around $170.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 250,533 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Ffcm Llc added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 102.57%. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 125,958 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Quidel Corp (QDEL)
Ffcm Llc added to a holding in Quidel Corp by 3150.00%. The purchase prices were between $123.19 and $254, with an estimated average price of $185.33. The stock is now traded at around $118.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Viatris Inc (VTRS)
Ffcm Llc added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 1490.44%. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $16.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 25,447 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: L Brands Inc (LB)
Ffcm Llc added to a holding in L Brands Inc by 568.42%. The purchase prices were between $37.54 and $62.87, with an estimated average price of $50.86. The stock is now traded at around $69.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,556 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Seagen Inc (SGT)
Ffcm Llc sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $115.7 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $133.76.Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)
Ffcm Llc sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.Sold Out: Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX)
Ffcm Llc sold out a holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $87.57 and $119.4, with an estimated average price of $105.01.Sold Out: (CXO)
Ffcm Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.Sold Out: Masco Corp (MAS)
Ffcm Llc sold out a holding in Masco Corp. The sale prices were between $52.84 and $60.13, with an estimated average price of $55.82.Sold Out: Allstate Corp (ALL)
Ffcm Llc sold out a holding in Allstate Corp. The sale prices were between $103.21 and $117.27, with an estimated average price of $110.1.
