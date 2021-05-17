Ffcm Llc Buys Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Sells Materials Select Sector SPDR, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The), Apple Inc

New Purchases: BWXT, MCY, SGEN, ADS, QRTEA, SNX, KIM, ZG, VST, EAF, CPRI, NUS, HRB, THO, VLY, HTA, FUTY, FREL, APO, FNCL, BEP, UGI, NRG, MMP, IDA, HIW, ENLC, INGR, ADP, ADM,

BWXT, MCY, SGEN, ADS, QRTEA, SNX, KIM, ZG, VST, EAF, CPRI, NUS, HRB, THO, VLY, HTA, FUTY, FREL, APO, FNCL, BEP, UGI, NRG, MMP, IDA, HIW, ENLC, INGR, ADP, ADM, Added Positions: XLC, XLK, XLY, XLE, XLI, QDEL, VTRS, CVS, SPOT, LB, BPOP, ETSY, SFM, MU, CVX, MASI, GM, JPM, EXC, RF, COST, PWR, PYPL, HPE, CNC, GII, KMI, CMA, UNP, HYG, IAGG, SPAB, SPEM, CAH, CF, BWA, IEP, AEP, NI, GPC, HAS, IBM, K, LEG, ENB, DUK, NTAP, POR, OMC, PNW, MO, PEG, SRE, SWX, FHN, FTS,

XLC, XLK, XLY, XLE, XLI, QDEL, VTRS, CVS, SPOT, LB, BPOP, ETSY, SFM, MU, CVX, MASI, GM, JPM, EXC, RF, COST, PWR, PYPL, HPE, CNC, GII, KMI, CMA, UNP, HYG, IAGG, SPAB, SPEM, CAH, CF, BWA, IEP, AEP, NI, GPC, HAS, IBM, K, LEG, ENB, DUK, NTAP, POR, OMC, PNW, MO, PEG, SRE, SWX, FHN, FTS, Reduced Positions: XLB, XLV, XLRE, XLF, AAPL, MSFT, GOOGL, AMZN, NVAX, HPQ, INTU, KMB, LLY, ODFL, IBKR, RNG, MDB, ZS, CRWD, VIR, JNJ, VRTX, V, ZNGA, FIVN, SMAR, MRNA, ATVI, ADBE, ALXN, AMED, AMGN, OZK, CAT, EA, KR, MORN, ORCL, PGR, TGT, TXN, VMI, EBAY, MA, FTNT, TSLA, NLSN, UI, FB, TDOC, DBX, PTON, ALNY, DOX, BRK.B, CBRE, CDNS, SCHW, LNG, CTXS, CGNX, COLM, CMCSA, CBSH, EOG, EQIX, EXR, XOM, FFIN, BEN, GBCI, HAIN, HELE, HD, ICUI, ICE, LSTR, LMT, MKTX, MCD, NVDA, NFLX, NYCB, NEM, PSA, RYN, RGEN, SLGN, SUI, TTWO, TSCO, TYL, CUBE, UMBF, UTHR, HBI, LBTYK, LULU, MSCI, LOPE, ZTS, KEYS, VIRT, OKTA, COLD, DOCU, FTDR, TW, CTVA, NET, DDOG, MMM, T, ACN, AMP, ATR, AJG, ADSK, BK, BAX, BDX, BIO, BMY, BRO, COG, CME, CSCO, CLX, CL, CCI, DLR, DPZ, ETN, EQT, ERIE, RE, EXPD, NEE, FCN, FLO, GRMN, GNTX, GILD, GGG, EQC, HRL, ITW, INTC, JBHT, KNX, LXP, MSM, MXIM, MMS, SPGI, MPW, MRK, NFG, NJR, NEU, NOC, NUE, PFE, RLI, REGN, POOL, SIGI, SCI, SIRI, SNPS, TROW, TTEK, TTC, VRSN, VZ, WSO, WTM, WWE, XLNX, BR, VRSK, GNRC, CBOE, COR, GWRE, VEEV, GOOG, OLLI, COUP, FSLY, XLU, ABMD, AMD, APD, AEE, AMT, ATO, AXS, BAC, BBY, SAM, CHRW, CPB, CHD, KO, CPRT, CMI, DHI, DKS, DLTR, D, FDX, CLGX, FCFS, GIS, LHX, HE, INCY, SJM, JNPR, SR, LOW, MAN, MDT, MRCY, MET, MS, ORLY, PKG, PG, QCOM, RSG, RHI, ROL, ROP, RGLD, SBAC, SON, NLOK, UPS, WM, WST, WHR, WU, TMUS, AWK, PM, DG, BAH, ABBV, CONE, MUSA, PINC, TMX, SQ, AGR, BKR, VICI, EQH, ZM, AMCR, CB, AKAM, AZPN, CNI, CERN, COP, ED, DHR, EIX, EW, EPD, HIG, PEAK, HOLX, HBAN, IP, JEF, ES, OHI, PBCT, BKNG, SO, TRP, UBSI, UNH, WMT, DIS, WFC, WMB, JAZZ, DISCK, AVGO, STAG, BKI, AM, ETRN, AGG, RWR, SPDW, SPLG,

XLB, XLV, XLRE, XLF, AAPL, MSFT, GOOGL, AMZN, NVAX, HPQ, INTU, KMB, LLY, ODFL, IBKR, RNG, MDB, ZS, CRWD, VIR, JNJ, VRTX, V, ZNGA, FIVN, SMAR, MRNA, ATVI, ADBE, ALXN, AMED, AMGN, OZK, CAT, EA, KR, MORN, ORCL, PGR, TGT, TXN, VMI, EBAY, MA, FTNT, TSLA, NLSN, UI, FB, TDOC, DBX, PTON, ALNY, DOX, BRK.B, CBRE, CDNS, SCHW, LNG, CTXS, CGNX, COLM, CMCSA, CBSH, EOG, EQIX, EXR, XOM, FFIN, BEN, GBCI, HAIN, HELE, HD, ICUI, ICE, LSTR, LMT, MKTX, MCD, NVDA, NFLX, NYCB, NEM, PSA, RYN, RGEN, SLGN, SUI, TTWO, TSCO, TYL, CUBE, UMBF, UTHR, HBI, LBTYK, LULU, MSCI, LOPE, ZTS, KEYS, VIRT, OKTA, COLD, DOCU, FTDR, TW, CTVA, NET, DDOG, MMM, T, ACN, AMP, ATR, AJG, ADSK, BK, BAX, BDX, BIO, BMY, BRO, COG, CME, CSCO, CLX, CL, CCI, DLR, DPZ, ETN, EQT, ERIE, RE, EXPD, NEE, FCN, FLO, GRMN, GNTX, GILD, GGG, EQC, HRL, ITW, INTC, JBHT, KNX, LXP, MSM, MXIM, MMS, SPGI, MPW, MRK, NFG, NJR, NEU, NOC, NUE, PFE, RLI, REGN, POOL, SIGI, SCI, SIRI, SNPS, TROW, TTEK, TTC, VRSN, VZ, WSO, WTM, WWE, XLNX, BR, VRSK, GNRC, CBOE, COR, GWRE, VEEV, GOOG, OLLI, COUP, FSLY, XLU, ABMD, AMD, APD, AEE, AMT, ATO, AXS, BAC, BBY, SAM, CHRW, CPB, CHD, KO, CPRT, CMI, DHI, DKS, DLTR, D, FDX, CLGX, FCFS, GIS, LHX, HE, INCY, SJM, JNPR, SR, LOW, MAN, MDT, MRCY, MET, MS, ORLY, PKG, PG, QCOM, RSG, RHI, ROL, ROP, RGLD, SBAC, SON, NLOK, UPS, WM, WST, WHR, WU, TMUS, AWK, PM, DG, BAH, ABBV, CONE, MUSA, PINC, TMX, SQ, AGR, BKR, VICI, EQH, ZM, AMCR, CB, AKAM, AZPN, CNI, CERN, COP, ED, DHR, EIX, EW, EPD, HIG, PEAK, HOLX, HBAN, IP, JEF, ES, OHI, PBCT, BKNG, SO, TRP, UBSI, UNH, WMT, DIS, WFC, WMB, JAZZ, DISCK, AVGO, STAG, BKI, AM, ETRN, AGG, RWR, SPDW, SPLG, Sold Out: SGT, NBIX, TIF, CXO, ALL, MAS, BIIB, TKR, CHH, DXCM, SWKS, CIT, FDS, PRGO, AES, PLD, ABT, ALB, ARE, LNT, ANSS, AZO, BLL, BLK, BF.B, CHDN, CTAS, CSGP, GLW, CR, DVA, DECK, DE, DRE, EGP, EV, ECL, ENTG, FMC, FAST, FRT, INFO, TT, LAD, MMC, TAP, MPWR, MCO, NDAQ, NWL, NUAN, PCG, PEGA, PEP, PCH, LIN, DGX, RBC, REG, RS, ROK, SIVB, SMG, SHW, STLD, AXON, TMO, TREX, VLO, WBA, WAT, WSM, WLTW, WEC, XEL, CMG, EVR, BX, CHTR, FAF, GDOT, IPHI, FRC, HII, HZNP, EPAM, PSX, NOW, BERY, DOC, REXR, XLRN, CHGG, RARE, ARES, CTLT, HUBS, PEN, SITE, TWLO, SNAP, FND, JHG, CDAY, AVLR, BJ, PINS, UBER, CHWY, IAA, TXG, CARR, ACI, MTUM, USMV,

Investment company Ffcm Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, BWX Technologies Inc, Mercury General Corp, sells Materials Select Sector SPDR, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The), Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ffcm Llc. As of 2021Q1, Ffcm Llc owns 404 stocks with a total value of $836 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FFCM LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ffcm+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 1,308,655 shares, 20.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.98% Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) - 1,322,663 shares, 11.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.70% Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 828,632 shares, 11.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.25% Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 2,523,413 shares, 10.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.89% Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP) - 978,207 shares, 7.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61%

Ffcm Llc initiated holding in BWX Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.92 and $66, with an estimated average price of $59.9. The stock is now traded at around $65.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 11,166 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ffcm Llc initiated holding in Mercury General Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.15 and $65.73, with an estimated average price of $57.21. The stock is now traded at around $67.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,632 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ffcm Llc initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.51 and $190.8, with an estimated average price of $161.21. The stock is now traded at around $147.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,016 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ffcm Llc initiated holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp. The purchase prices were between $67.58 and $118.69, with an estimated average price of $89.83. The stock is now traded at around $120.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,194 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ffcm Llc initiated holding in Qurate Retail Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.54 and $13.48, with an estimated average price of $12.34. The stock is now traded at around $13.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 25,735 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ffcm Llc initiated holding in Synnex Corp. The purchase prices were between $80.4 and $116.7, with an estimated average price of $93.32. The stock is now traded at around $120.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,026 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ffcm Llc added to a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 28.70%. The purchase prices were between $64.97 and $75.91, with an estimated average price of $71.04. The stock is now traded at around $77.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 1,322,663 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ffcm Llc added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 39.93%. The purchase prices were between $155.58 and $172.94, with an estimated average price of $166.14. The stock is now traded at around $170.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 250,533 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ffcm Llc added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 102.57%. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 125,958 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ffcm Llc added to a holding in Quidel Corp by 3150.00%. The purchase prices were between $123.19 and $254, with an estimated average price of $185.33. The stock is now traded at around $118.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ffcm Llc added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 1490.44%. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $16.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 25,447 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ffcm Llc added to a holding in L Brands Inc by 568.42%. The purchase prices were between $37.54 and $62.87, with an estimated average price of $50.86. The stock is now traded at around $69.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,556 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ffcm Llc sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $115.7 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $133.76.

Ffcm Llc sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Ffcm Llc sold out a holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $87.57 and $119.4, with an estimated average price of $105.01.

Ffcm Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.

Ffcm Llc sold out a holding in Masco Corp. The sale prices were between $52.84 and $60.13, with an estimated average price of $55.82.

Ffcm Llc sold out a holding in Allstate Corp. The sale prices were between $103.21 and $117.27, with an estimated average price of $110.1.