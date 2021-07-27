Arp Americas Llc Buys Cimarex Energy Co, Nuance Communications Inc, PPD Inc, Sells , HMS Holdings Corp, Cooper Tire & Rubber Co

New Purchases: XEC, NUAN, WRI, VER, STL, SYKE, FBC, CADE, KNL, UFS, CORE, FOE, GRA, RAVN, USCR, EBSB, CNST, LDL, CAI, LMNX, SNR, CNBKA, DSSI, WBT, MNR, XOG, TXN, FMBI, KO, DD, EIX, OSK, PEP, CRM, WMB, PANW, BILL, ACN, AEP, BC, CSCO, CLF, CLX, NNN, CACC, GD, IPG, JCI, KSS, MTH, MUR, PENN, ROST, R, SIG, SNA, SUI, VNO, WM, WLK, TDC, ST, TRGP, CG, SRC, RH, VEEV, SC, KEYS, NTNX, ZS, REZI, ADC, ALGN, ADS, ALL, ABG, ATO, BMO, BF.B, CBRL, VIAC, CF, CHRW, CVBF, CNQ, CRS, CERN, CME, CI, GLW, DLB, DCI, ESS, M, FLO, GPC, GVA, GPK, LHX, HCSG, HIW, ITT, IMO, ISRG, K, KEY, KLIC, SR, LXP, LBTYA, LECO, MAN, MTZ, MPW, MDT, MET, NATI, NOV, NI, NUS, ORLY, OGE, ON, OMC, PNC, PPL, PPBI, PEG, RPM, RS, SCI, WPM, SPG, SWKS, STAA, STT, SNPS, TJX, TEX, TXT, TAC, TYL, UAA, UBSI, VFC, WEC, WWE, TNL, OC, IPGP, FTI, CGAU, KAR, GNRC, FAF, GDOT, LYB, COR, SBRA, KMI, STAG, SAND, SPLK, PSX, NOW, GMED, RNG, LGIH, FIVN, CDK, STOR, WK, RPD, HLI, HPE, IRTC, SNDR, NVT, FOXA, LSPD, REYN, ACI, ABNB, CRK, OSUR, GEO, AUY, AROC, AGI, SDC,

PPD, BMTC, PBCT, MGLN, MXIM, WORK, INFO, PRAH, KSU, PFE, CVS, ADP, PRU, ABT, SIVB, NOC, ED, BAX, BDX, MU, DAR, PAG, UNM, WPC, TNET, GM, BAH, PVG, PAYC, CC, AVYA, TRTN, DOW, TTWO, IBM, TRQ, DKS, OHI, AOS, AJG, BTG, ROK, CAT, WHR, TMHC, MOH, SAM, APPF, DECK, AA, MDRX, VRNT, HPQ, GS, TTC, Reduced Positions: ATH, FRTA, AJRD, PNM, NAV, SPWH, COHR, CHNG, WLTW, SJR, XLNX, C, HUN, MMM, TT, TROW, LMT, VMW, SQ, CMG, BPFH, BG, ADM, LNG, OKE, OI, SLG, SRE, TSN, SWX, SBUX, URI, WU, CPG, PII, ARW, PCAR, DELL, CIT, AN, F, LPX, GIB, MCD, BBY, CAH, CRUS, BR, CMI, HBI, DBX, SPB, WTRE, LPLA, UNH, RTX, EGO, NGD, SYY, STN, HRC, BMY, BDN, IRM, RF, QCOM, PCH, APAM, NHI, BKR, EPAM, HWM, NVST, QRVO, MSGN, MTN, SNX, ORCL, MMSI, MDC, LNC, JNPR, ICUI, BEN, FNF, DE, CAR, ABC, A, NSP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Cimarex Energy Co, Nuance Communications Inc, PPD Inc, Weingarten Realty Investors, VEREIT Inc, sells , HMS Holdings Corp, Cooper Tire & Rubber Co, , during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arp Americas Llc. As of 2021Q2, Arp Americas Llc owns 340 stocks with a total value of $2.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) - 1,343,968 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. New Position IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 864,475 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.22% Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM) - 892,440 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.59% Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) - 1,720,945 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. New Position PPD Inc (PPD) - 1,973,937 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35789.76%

Arp Americas Llc initiated holding in Cimarex Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $59.39 and $74.25, with an estimated average price of $67.39. The stock is now traded at around $65.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.43%. The holding were 1,343,968 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arp Americas Llc initiated holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44. The stock is now traded at around $55.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.3%. The holding were 1,720,945 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arp Americas Llc initiated holding in Weingarten Realty Investors. The purchase prices were between $26.83 and $34.12, with an estimated average price of $31.39. The stock is now traded at around $31.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.16%. The holding were 2,796,596 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arp Americas Llc initiated holding in VEREIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.62 and $49.28, with an estimated average price of $45.11. The stock is now traded at around $49.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 1,914,940 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arp Americas Llc initiated holding in Sterling Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $22.75 and $27.02, with an estimated average price of $25.15. The stock is now traded at around $21.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 3,411,458 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arp Americas Llc initiated holding in Sykes Enterprises Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.89 and $53.82, with an estimated average price of $44.41. The stock is now traded at around $53.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.93%. The holding were 1,552,622 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arp Americas Llc added to a holding in PPD Inc by 35789.76%. The purchase prices were between $37.84 and $46.58, with an estimated average price of $44.97. The stock is now traded at around $45.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.19%. The holding were 1,973,937 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arp Americas Llc added to a holding in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp by 155.49%. The purchase prices were between $42.19 and $49.18, with an estimated average price of $45.83. The stock is now traded at around $39.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 1,232,519 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arp Americas Llc added to a holding in People's United Financial Inc by 22.14%. The purchase prices were between $16.85 and $19.41, with an estimated average price of $18.27. The stock is now traded at around $15.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 4,814,281 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arp Americas Llc added to a holding in Magellan Health Inc by 21.11%. The purchase prices were between $93.24 and $94.62, with an estimated average price of $94.17. The stock is now traded at around $94.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 917,672 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arp Americas Llc added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 167.38%. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $41.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 75,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arp Americas Llc added to a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc by 185.06%. The purchase prices were between $185.81 and $200.06, with an estimated average price of $194.19. The stock is now traded at around $206.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,797 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arp Americas Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.

Arp Americas Llc sold out a holding in HMS Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $36.98 and $36.98, with an estimated average price of $36.98.

Arp Americas Llc sold out a holding in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. The sale prices were between $55.98 and $60.2, with an estimated average price of $58.12.

Arp Americas Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $23.89 and $24.04, with an estimated average price of $23.98.

Arp Americas Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Arp Americas Llc sold out a holding in Perspecta Inc. The sale prices were between $29.05 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $29.22.