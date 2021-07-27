Arp Americas Llc Buys Cimarex Energy Co, Nuance Communications Inc, PPD Inc, Sells , HMS Holdings Corp, Cooper Tire & Rubber Co

- New Purchases: XEC, NUAN, WRI, VER, STL, SYKE, FBC, CADE, KNL, UFS, CORE, FOE, GRA, RAVN, USCR, EBSB, CNST, LDL, CAI, LMNX, SNR, CNBKA, DSSI, WBT, MNR, XOG, TXN, FMBI, KO, DD, EIX, OSK, PEP, CRM, WMB, PANW, BILL, ACN, AEP, BC, CSCO, CLF, CLX, NNN, CACC, GD, IPG, JCI, KSS, MTH, MUR, PENN, ROST, R, SIG, SNA, SUI, VNO, WM, WLK, TDC, ST, TRGP, CG, SRC, RH, VEEV, SC, KEYS, NTNX, ZS, REZI, ADC, ALGN, ADS, ALL, ABG, ATO, BMO, BF.B, CBRL, VIAC, CF, CHRW, CVBF, CNQ, CRS, CERN, CME, CI, GLW, DLB, DCI, ESS, M, FLO, GPC, GVA, GPK, LHX, HCSG, HIW, ITT, IMO, ISRG, K, KEY, KLIC, SR, LXP, LBTYA, LECO, MAN, MTZ, MPW, MDT, MET, NATI, NOV, NI, NUS, ORLY, OGE, ON, OMC, PNC, PPL, PPBI, PEG, RPM, RS, SCI, WPM, SPG, SWKS, STAA, STT, SNPS, TJX, TEX, TXT, TAC, TYL, UAA, UBSI, VFC, WEC, WWE, TNL, OC, IPGP, FTI, CGAU, KAR, GNRC, FAF, GDOT, LYB, COR, SBRA, KMI, STAG, SAND, SPLK, PSX, NOW, GMED, RNG, LGIH, FIVN, CDK, STOR, WK, RPD, HLI, HPE, IRTC, SNDR, NVT, FOXA, LSPD, REYN, ACI, ABNB, CRK, OSUR, GEO, AUY, AROC, AGI, SDC,
- Added Positions: PPD, BMTC, PBCT, MGLN, MXIM, WORK, INFO, PRAH, KSU, PFE, CVS, ADP, PRU, ABT, SIVB, NOC, ED, BAX, BDX, MU, DAR, PAG, UNM, WPC, TNET, GM, BAH, PVG, PAYC, CC, AVYA, TRTN, DOW, TTWO, IBM, TRQ, DKS, OHI, AOS, AJG, BTG, ROK, CAT, WHR, TMHC, MOH, SAM, APPF, DECK, AA, MDRX, VRNT, HPQ, GS, TTC,
- Reduced Positions: ATH, FRTA, AJRD, PNM, NAV, SPWH, COHR, CHNG, WLTW, SJR, XLNX, C, HUN, MMM, TT, TROW, LMT, VMW, SQ, CMG, BPFH, BG, ADM, LNG, OKE, OI, SLG, SRE, TSN, SWX, SBUX, URI, WU, CPG, PII, ARW, PCAR, DELL, CIT, AN, F, LPX, GIB, MCD, BBY, CAH, CRUS, BR, CMI, HBI, DBX, SPB, WTRE, LPLA, UNH, RTX, EGO, NGD, SYY, STN, HRC, BMY, BDN, IRM, RF, QCOM, PCH, APAM, NHI, BKR, EPAM, HWM, NVST, QRVO, MSGN, MTN, SNX, ORCL, MMSI, MDC, LNC, JNPR, ICUI, BEN, FNF, DE, CAR, ABC, A, NSP,
- Sold Out: FLIR, HMSY, CTB, GNMK, VAR, PRSP, PAND, IPHI, CATM, FFG, FPRX, CMD, TCF, EGOV, MSFT, MAS, NRG, MCK, FDX, DHI, ETN, WDR, BERY, BKNG, WSM, GLUU, CFG, MMC, MTSC, MDU, MNST, DRI, EXC, SXT, MPC, PWR, LUV, CM, BPOP, TXRH, WFC, MED, CTXS, NSIT, CSL, PFPT, LOPE, FSLR, UI, APTV, IRBT, PFSI, ALLY, CTRE, MTOR, UNIT, ALRM, BHF, AMAT, AWR, JNJ, FFIV, CORT, XOM, TKR, SJI, PTC, EHTH, ABM, CBRE, MTG, ENR, FSV, EXR, ORI, PDCO, GLPI, EAT, PFG, REGI, STX, SKYW, EQIX, PDM, LUMN, BGS, CMCSA,
These are the top 5 holdings of ARP AMERICAS LLC
- Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) - 1,343,968 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. New Position
- IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 864,475 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.22%
- Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM) - 892,440 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.59%
- Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) - 1,720,945 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. New Position
- PPD Inc (PPD) - 1,973,937 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35789.76%
Arp Americas Llc initiated holding in Cimarex Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $59.39 and $74.25, with an estimated average price of $67.39. The stock is now traded at around $65.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.43%. The holding were 1,343,968 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)
Arp Americas Llc initiated holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44. The stock is now traded at around $55.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.3%. The holding were 1,720,945 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI)
Arp Americas Llc initiated holding in Weingarten Realty Investors. The purchase prices were between $26.83 and $34.12, with an estimated average price of $31.39. The stock is now traded at around $31.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.16%. The holding were 2,796,596 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: VEREIT Inc (VER)
Arp Americas Llc initiated holding in VEREIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.62 and $49.28, with an estimated average price of $45.11. The stock is now traded at around $49.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 1,914,940 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Sterling Bancorp (STL)
Arp Americas Llc initiated holding in Sterling Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $22.75 and $27.02, with an estimated average price of $25.15. The stock is now traded at around $21.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 3,411,458 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Sykes Enterprises Inc (SYKE)
Arp Americas Llc initiated holding in Sykes Enterprises Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.89 and $53.82, with an estimated average price of $44.41. The stock is now traded at around $53.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.93%. The holding were 1,552,622 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PPD Inc (PPD)
Arp Americas Llc added to a holding in PPD Inc by 35789.76%. The purchase prices were between $37.84 and $46.58, with an estimated average price of $44.97. The stock is now traded at around $45.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.19%. The holding were 1,973,937 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Bryn Mawr Bank Corp (BMTC)
Arp Americas Llc added to a holding in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp by 155.49%. The purchase prices were between $42.19 and $49.18, with an estimated average price of $45.83. The stock is now traded at around $39.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 1,232,519 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: People's United Financial Inc (PBCT)
Arp Americas Llc added to a holding in People's United Financial Inc by 22.14%. The purchase prices were between $16.85 and $19.41, with an estimated average price of $18.27. The stock is now traded at around $15.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 4,814,281 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Magellan Health Inc (MGLN)
Arp Americas Llc added to a holding in Magellan Health Inc by 21.11%. The purchase prices were between $93.24 and $94.62, with an estimated average price of $94.17. The stock is now traded at around $94.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 917,672 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Arp Americas Llc added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 167.38%. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $41.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 75,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)
Arp Americas Llc added to a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc by 185.06%. The purchase prices were between $185.81 and $200.06, with an estimated average price of $194.19. The stock is now traded at around $206.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,797 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (FLIR)
Arp Americas Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.Sold Out: HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY)
Arp Americas Llc sold out a holding in HMS Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $36.98 and $36.98, with an estimated average price of $36.98.Sold Out: Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (CTB)
Arp Americas Llc sold out a holding in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. The sale prices were between $55.98 and $60.2, with an estimated average price of $58.12.Sold Out: (GNMK)
Arp Americas Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $23.89 and $24.04, with an estimated average price of $23.98.Sold Out: (VAR)
Arp Americas Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.Sold Out: Perspecta Inc (PRSP)
Arp Americas Llc sold out a holding in Perspecta Inc. The sale prices were between $29.05 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $29.22.
