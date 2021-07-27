Logo
Arp Americas Llc Buys Cimarex Energy Co, Nuance Communications Inc, PPD Inc, Sells , HMS Holdings Corp, Cooper Tire & Rubber Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Arp Americas Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Cimarex Energy Co, Nuance Communications Inc, PPD Inc, Weingarten Realty Investors, VEREIT Inc, sells , HMS Holdings Corp, Cooper Tire & Rubber Co, , during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arp Americas Llc. As of 2021Q2, Arp Americas Llc owns 340 stocks with a total value of $2.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ARP AMERICAS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/arp+americas+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ARP AMERICAS LLC
  1. Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) - 1,343,968 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 864,475 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.22%
  3. Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM) - 892,440 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.59%
  4. Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) - 1,720,945 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. PPD Inc (PPD) - 1,973,937 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35789.76%
New Purchase: Cimarex Energy Co (XEC)

Arp Americas Llc initiated holding in Cimarex Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $59.39 and $74.25, with an estimated average price of $67.39. The stock is now traded at around $65.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.43%. The holding were 1,343,968 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)

Arp Americas Llc initiated holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44. The stock is now traded at around $55.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.3%. The holding were 1,720,945 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI)

Arp Americas Llc initiated holding in Weingarten Realty Investors. The purchase prices were between $26.83 and $34.12, with an estimated average price of $31.39. The stock is now traded at around $31.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.16%. The holding were 2,796,596 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VEREIT Inc (VER)

Arp Americas Llc initiated holding in VEREIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.62 and $49.28, with an estimated average price of $45.11. The stock is now traded at around $49.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 1,914,940 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Sterling Bancorp (STL)

Arp Americas Llc initiated holding in Sterling Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $22.75 and $27.02, with an estimated average price of $25.15. The stock is now traded at around $21.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 3,411,458 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Sykes Enterprises Inc (SYKE)

Arp Americas Llc initiated holding in Sykes Enterprises Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.89 and $53.82, with an estimated average price of $44.41. The stock is now traded at around $53.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.93%. The holding were 1,552,622 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PPD Inc (PPD)

Arp Americas Llc added to a holding in PPD Inc by 35789.76%. The purchase prices were between $37.84 and $46.58, with an estimated average price of $44.97. The stock is now traded at around $45.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.19%. The holding were 1,973,937 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Bryn Mawr Bank Corp (BMTC)

Arp Americas Llc added to a holding in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp by 155.49%. The purchase prices were between $42.19 and $49.18, with an estimated average price of $45.83. The stock is now traded at around $39.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 1,232,519 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: People's United Financial Inc (PBCT)

Arp Americas Llc added to a holding in People's United Financial Inc by 22.14%. The purchase prices were between $16.85 and $19.41, with an estimated average price of $18.27. The stock is now traded at around $15.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 4,814,281 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Magellan Health Inc (MGLN)

Arp Americas Llc added to a holding in Magellan Health Inc by 21.11%. The purchase prices were between $93.24 and $94.62, with an estimated average price of $94.17. The stock is now traded at around $94.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 917,672 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Arp Americas Llc added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 167.38%. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $41.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 75,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)

Arp Americas Llc added to a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc by 185.06%. The purchase prices were between $185.81 and $200.06, with an estimated average price of $194.19. The stock is now traded at around $206.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,797 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (FLIR)

Arp Americas Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.

Sold Out: HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY)

Arp Americas Llc sold out a holding in HMS Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $36.98 and $36.98, with an estimated average price of $36.98.

Sold Out: Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (CTB)

Arp Americas Llc sold out a holding in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. The sale prices were between $55.98 and $60.2, with an estimated average price of $58.12.

Sold Out: (GNMK)

Arp Americas Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $23.89 and $24.04, with an estimated average price of $23.98.

Sold Out: (VAR)

Arp Americas Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Sold Out: Perspecta Inc (PRSP)

Arp Americas Llc sold out a holding in Perspecta Inc. The sale prices were between $29.05 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $29.22.



Here is the complete portfolio of ARP AMERICAS LLC. Also check out:

1. ARP AMERICAS LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. ARP AMERICAS LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ARP AMERICAS LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ARP AMERICAS LLC keeps buying
