Index Funds S&P 500 Equal Weight Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, Brown & Brown Inc, Sells , , Perrigo Co PLC

New Purchases: SPY, CDAY, BRO, MTCH, TECH, MRNA,

SPY, CDAY, BRO, MTCH, TECH, MRNA, Added Positions: HES, PSX, LW, BIIB, CCL, EOG, GPS, TAP, SLB, UAL, VLO, NLSN, NCLH, ATVI, APA, BWA, CF, LUMN, EXPE, F, HAL, LVS, MRO, NEM, LUV, VNO, WDC, DAL, GM, KMI, FANG, AAL, KHC, ALK, IVZ, BA, BXP, CNC, FIS, CME, CI, DXC, CAG, DTE, DLTR, DD, XOM, FMC, FCX, GPN, HRL, INCY, LEG, MTB, VTRS, OXY, OMC, PPG, PBCT, PNW, STX, TTWO, VFC, WMB, WYNN, ZBH, WU, IPGP, LYB, NWSA, CFG, MMM, AES, T, APD, AMGN, ADM, ATO, CHRW, CAH, CERN, CVX, C, CTXS, TPR, CL, COP, STZ, GLW, DVN, EMN, FDX, BEN, GE, GIS, GPC, HPQ, HST, IBM, INTC, IP, SJM, KEY, LMT, MU, NWL, NSC, PCAR, PTC, PXD, RL, PHM, RF, WRK, RCL, SNA, SWK, GL, USB, RTX, UHS, GWW, WBA, ANTM, WLTW, TDG, LDOS, TMUS, HII, MOS, MPC, APTV, ABBV, CZR, HPE, HWM, BKR, DOW, AFL, AKAM, AXP, AME, TFC, BAC, BAX, BRK.B, BBY, BMY, BF.B, VIAC, CSX, CVS, CPB, COF, CAT, CE, SCHW, CHD, CINF, CLX, CMA, ED, CCI, CMI, XRAY, DLR, FRT, FITB, FE, HSIC, HUM, ITW, JPM, J, JNPR, KSU, K, KIM, MDLZ, LRCX, BBWI, LNC, LYV, MGM, MAR, MKC, MRK, MET, MHK, NI, NTRS, NOC, OKE, PH, PENN, PVH, PRU, O, REG, ROST, SRE, SPG, NLOK, SYY, TFX, TER, TSN, UNP, UPS, VTR, VZ, VRTX, WRB, WFC, WY, WHR, XEL, L, MA, HBI, DFS, V, DISCK, FLT, FBHS, ANET, SYF, QRVO, FOXA, CTVA, AOS, AAP, ARE, LNT, ALL, MO, AEE, AMP, ABC, ADI, AMAT, AJG, AIZ, ADSK, ADP, AVY, BK, BSX, CNP, KO, DHI, DVA, DISCA, D, DUK, DRE, EIX, EA, EMR, ETR, EQIX, EQR, ESS, RE, EXPD, FAST, FISV, GILD, MNST, LHX, HAS, PEAK, HSY, HON, IEX, ILMN, TT, IFF, IRM, JNJ, LKQ, MKTX, MAS, MCD, MCK, MCHP, PNC, PPL, BKNG, PFG, PGR, PEG, RJF, ROP, SEE, SWKS, SO, TRV, TDY, TXN, TXT, UNH, VRSN, VMC, WMT, WEC, ZION, FRC, NWS, TWTR, HLT, FOX, AMCR, AEP, AIG, AVB, BLK, CMS, CMCSA, ECL, FFIV, GD, ICE, JBHT, JKHY, MLM, NUE, PAYX, PEP, SIVB, STT, TJX, TGT, UDR, DIS, EVRG, BR, PM, DG, NXPI, ALLE, PYPL, FTV,

HES, PSX, LW, BIIB, CCL, EOG, GPS, TAP, SLB, UAL, VLO, NLSN, NCLH, ATVI, APA, BWA, CF, LUMN, EXPE, F, HAL, LVS, MRO, NEM, LUV, VNO, WDC, DAL, GM, KMI, FANG, AAL, KHC, ALK, IVZ, BA, BXP, CNC, FIS, CME, CI, DXC, CAG, DTE, DLTR, DD, XOM, FMC, FCX, GPN, HRL, INCY, LEG, MTB, VTRS, OXY, OMC, PPG, PBCT, PNW, STX, TTWO, VFC, WMB, WYNN, ZBH, WU, IPGP, LYB, NWSA, CFG, MMM, AES, T, APD, AMGN, ADM, ATO, CHRW, CAH, CERN, CVX, C, CTXS, TPR, CL, COP, STZ, GLW, DVN, EMN, FDX, BEN, GE, GIS, GPC, HPQ, HST, IBM, INTC, IP, SJM, KEY, LMT, MU, NWL, NSC, PCAR, PTC, PXD, RL, PHM, RF, WRK, RCL, SNA, SWK, GL, USB, RTX, UHS, GWW, WBA, ANTM, WLTW, TDG, LDOS, TMUS, HII, MOS, MPC, APTV, ABBV, CZR, HPE, HWM, BKR, DOW, AFL, AKAM, AXP, AME, TFC, BAC, BAX, BRK.B, BBY, BMY, BF.B, VIAC, CSX, CVS, CPB, COF, CAT, CE, SCHW, CHD, CINF, CLX, CMA, ED, CCI, CMI, XRAY, DLR, FRT, FITB, FE, HSIC, HUM, ITW, JPM, J, JNPR, KSU, K, KIM, MDLZ, LRCX, BBWI, LNC, LYV, MGM, MAR, MKC, MRK, MET, MHK, NI, NTRS, NOC, OKE, PH, PENN, PVH, PRU, O, REG, ROST, SRE, SPG, NLOK, SYY, TFX, TER, TSN, UNP, UPS, VTR, VZ, VRTX, WRB, WFC, WY, WHR, XEL, L, MA, HBI, DFS, V, DISCK, FLT, FBHS, ANET, SYF, QRVO, FOXA, CTVA, AOS, AAP, ARE, LNT, ALL, MO, AEE, AMP, ABC, ADI, AMAT, AJG, AIZ, ADSK, ADP, AVY, BK, BSX, CNP, KO, DHI, DVA, DISCA, D, DUK, DRE, EIX, EA, EMR, ETR, EQIX, EQR, ESS, RE, EXPD, FAST, FISV, GILD, MNST, LHX, HAS, PEAK, HSY, HON, IEX, ILMN, TT, IFF, IRM, JNJ, LKQ, MKTX, MAS, MCD, MCK, MCHP, PNC, PPL, BKNG, PFG, PGR, PEG, RJF, ROP, SEE, SWKS, SO, TRV, TDY, TXN, TXT, UNH, VRSN, VMC, WMT, WEC, ZION, FRC, NWS, TWTR, HLT, FOX, AMCR, AEP, AIG, AVB, BLK, CMS, CMCSA, ECL, FFIV, GD, ICE, JBHT, JKHY, MLM, NUE, PAYX, PEP, SIVB, STT, TJX, TGT, UDR, DIS, EVRG, BR, PM, DG, NXPI, ALLE, PYPL, FTV, Reduced Positions: MPWR, ALB, BIO, DXCM, RMD, CMG, MSCI, FTNT, PAYC, ETSY, AMD, CDNS, DHR, IT, NVDA, WST, GNRC, NOW, ADBE, A, CRL, COST, HOLX, NFLX, NKE, PKI, PWR, DGX, REGN, SNPS, TMO, WAT, XLNX, TSLA, CTLT, KEYS, CARR, ABT, ABMD, ACN, ALGN, AON, AAPL, BLL, KMX, CTAS, COO, CPRT, EW, EFX, EXR, NEE, GRMN, IDXX, INTU, ISRG, LH, MMC, SPGI, MTD, NRG, ODFL, ROL, TRMB, VRSK, CHTR, HCA, CDW, AMT, APH, ANSS, AZO, DPZ, DOV, ETN, EL, GOOGL, INFO, JCI, KLAC, KR, MSFT, MAA, MCO, MS, MSI, NVR, NDAQ, NTAP, ORLY, PFE, RSG, RHI, ROK, SBAC, POOL, TROW, TSCO, TYL, URI, WAB, WM, ZBRA, AWK, ULTA, CBOE, XYL, FB, PNR, ZTS, GOOG, IR, OTIS, OGN, CB, CBRE, WELL, ORCL, PSA, SHW, YUM, EBAY,

MPWR, ALB, BIO, DXCM, RMD, CMG, MSCI, FTNT, PAYC, ETSY, AMD, CDNS, DHR, IT, NVDA, WST, GNRC, NOW, ADBE, A, CRL, COST, HOLX, NFLX, NKE, PKI, PWR, DGX, REGN, SNPS, TMO, WAT, XLNX, TSLA, CTLT, KEYS, CARR, ABT, ABMD, ACN, ALGN, AON, AAPL, BLL, KMX, CTAS, COO, CPRT, EW, EFX, EXR, NEE, GRMN, IDXX, INTU, ISRG, LH, MMC, SPGI, MTD, NRG, ODFL, ROL, TRMB, VRSK, CHTR, HCA, CDW, AMT, APH, ANSS, AZO, DPZ, DOV, ETN, EL, GOOGL, INFO, JCI, KLAC, KR, MSFT, MAA, MCO, MS, MSI, NVR, NDAQ, NTAP, ORLY, PFE, RSG, RHI, ROK, SBAC, POOL, TROW, TSCO, TYL, URI, WAB, WM, ZBRA, AWK, ULTA, CBOE, XYL, FB, PNR, ZTS, GOOG, IR, OTIS, OGN, CB, CBRE, WELL, ORCL, PSA, SHW, YUM, EBAY, Sold Out: ALXN, MXIM, PRGO, UNM, NOV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, Brown & Brown Inc, Bio-Techne Corp, Match Group Inc, sells , , Perrigo Co PLC, Unum Group, NOV Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Index Funds S&P 500 Equal Weight. As of 2021Q3, Index Funds S&P 500 Equal Weight owns 507 stocks with a total value of $90 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Index Funds S&P 500 Equal Weight's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/index+funds+s%26p+500+equal+weight/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 1,290 shares, 0.62% of the total portfolio. New Position Devon Energy Corp (DVN) - 6,487 shares, 0.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.19% Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) - 2,427 shares, 0.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.95% CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF) - 3,990 shares, 0.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.63% ConocoPhillips (COP) - 3,267 shares, 0.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.63%

Index Funds S&P 500 Equal Weight initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $424.97 and $453.19, with an estimated average price of $441.11. The stock is now traded at around $463.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 1,290 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Index Funds S&P 500 Equal Weight initiated holding in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.31 and $116.11, with an estimated average price of $105.06. The stock is now traded at around $102.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,658 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Index Funds S&P 500 Equal Weight initiated holding in Brown & Brown Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.31 and $58.94, with an estimated average price of $55.75. The stock is now traded at around $66.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,152 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Index Funds S&P 500 Equal Weight initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $130.97 and $165.86, with an estimated average price of $152.33. The stock is now traded at around $122.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,108 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Index Funds S&P 500 Equal Weight initiated holding in Bio-Techne Corp. The purchase prices were between $444.87 and $538.88, with an estimated average price of $486.64. The stock is now traded at around $462.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 352 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Index Funds S&P 500 Equal Weight initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.9 and $484.47, with an estimated average price of $367.49. The stock is now traded at around $277.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 405 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Index Funds S&P 500 Equal Weight added to a holding in Phillips 66 by 46.06%. The purchase prices were between $64.27 and $87.9, with an estimated average price of $72.58. The stock is now traded at around $70.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,743 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Index Funds S&P 500 Equal Weight added to a holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc by 47.48%. The purchase prices were between $60.37 and $80.82, with an estimated average price of $67.84. The stock is now traded at around $56.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,010 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Index Funds S&P 500 Equal Weight added to a holding in Hess Corp by 41.05%. The purchase prices were between $63.59 and $88.89, with an estimated average price of $73.82. The stock is now traded at around $76.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,687 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Index Funds S&P 500 Equal Weight added to a holding in Nielsen Holdings PLC by 40.05%. The purchase prices were between $19.19 and $24.91, with an estimated average price of $22.28. The stock is now traded at around $20.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,155 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Index Funds S&P 500 Equal Weight added to a holding in Valero Energy Corp by 36.63%. The purchase prices were between $60.2 and $78.07, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $68.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,872 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Index Funds S&P 500 Equal Weight added to a holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd by 39.66%. The purchase prices were between $21.87 and $29.51, with an estimated average price of $25.49. The stock is now traded at around $20.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,405 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Index Funds S&P 500 Equal Weight sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $96.12 and $106.63, with an estimated average price of $100.35.

Index Funds S&P 500 Equal Weight sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.

Index Funds S&P 500 Equal Weight sold out a holding in Unum Group. The sale prices were between $23.42 and $28.83, with an estimated average price of $26.5.

Index Funds S&P 500 Equal Weight sold out a holding in Perrigo Co PLC. The sale prices were between $39.75 and $49.17, with an estimated average price of $44.49.

Index Funds S&P 500 Equal Weight sold out a holding in NOV Inc. The sale prices were between $12.08 and $15.64, with an estimated average price of $13.52.

Index Funds S&P 500 Equal Weight reduced to a holding in Monolithic Power Systems Inc by 25%. The sale prices were between $370.18 and $517.92, with an estimated average price of $454.36. The stock is now traded at around $477.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Index Funds S&P 500 Equal Weight still held 369 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Index Funds S&P 500 Equal Weight reduced to a holding in Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc by 21.83%. The sale prices were between $657.71 and $825.77, with an estimated average price of $748.92. The stock is now traded at around $723.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Index Funds S&P 500 Equal Weight still held 222 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Index Funds S&P 500 Equal Weight reduced to a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc by 23.2%. The sale prices were between $1538.23 and $1944.05, with an estimated average price of $1816.7. The stock is now traded at around $1677.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Index Funds S&P 500 Equal Weight still held 96 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Index Funds S&P 500 Equal Weight reduced to a holding in Paycom Software Inc by 23.71%. The sale prices were between $367.4 and $515.48, with an estimated average price of $445.45. The stock is now traded at around $405.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Index Funds S&P 500 Equal Weight still held 383 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Index Funds S&P 500 Equal Weight reduced to a holding in MSCI Inc by 21.57%. The sale prices were between $534.03 and $661.37, with an estimated average price of $610.57. The stock is now traded at around $591.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Index Funds S&P 500 Equal Weight still held 280 shares as of 2021-09-30.