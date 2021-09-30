Logo
Index Funds S&P 500 Equal Weight Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, Brown & Brown Inc, Sells , , Perrigo Co PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Index Funds S&P 500 Equal Weight (Current Portfolio) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, Brown & Brown Inc, Bio-Techne Corp, Match Group Inc, sells , , Perrigo Co PLC, Unum Group, NOV Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Index Funds S&P 500 Equal Weight. As of 2021Q3, Index Funds S&P 500 Equal Weight owns 507 stocks with a total value of $90 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Index Funds S&P 500 Equal Weight's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/index+funds+s%26p+500+equal+weight/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Index Funds S&P 500 Equal Weight
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 1,290 shares, 0.62% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Devon Energy Corp (DVN) - 6,487 shares, 0.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.19%
  3. Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) - 2,427 shares, 0.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.95%
  4. CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF) - 3,990 shares, 0.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.63%
  5. ConocoPhillips (COP) - 3,267 shares, 0.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.63%
New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Index Funds S&P 500 Equal Weight initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $424.97 and $453.19, with an estimated average price of $441.11. The stock is now traded at around $463.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 1,290 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (CDAY)

Index Funds S&P 500 Equal Weight initiated holding in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.31 and $116.11, with an estimated average price of $105.06. The stock is now traded at around $102.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,658 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Brown & Brown Inc (BRO)

Index Funds S&P 500 Equal Weight initiated holding in Brown & Brown Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.31 and $58.94, with an estimated average price of $55.75. The stock is now traded at around $66.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,152 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Match Group Inc (MTCH)

Index Funds S&P 500 Equal Weight initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $130.97 and $165.86, with an estimated average price of $152.33. The stock is now traded at around $122.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,108 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Bio-Techne Corp (TECH)

Index Funds S&P 500 Equal Weight initiated holding in Bio-Techne Corp. The purchase prices were between $444.87 and $538.88, with an estimated average price of $486.64. The stock is now traded at around $462.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 352 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Index Funds S&P 500 Equal Weight initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.9 and $484.47, with an estimated average price of $367.49. The stock is now traded at around $277.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 405 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Phillips 66 (PSX)

Index Funds S&P 500 Equal Weight added to a holding in Phillips 66 by 46.06%. The purchase prices were between $64.27 and $87.9, with an estimated average price of $72.58. The stock is now traded at around $70.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,743 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW)

Index Funds S&P 500 Equal Weight added to a holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc by 47.48%. The purchase prices were between $60.37 and $80.82, with an estimated average price of $67.84. The stock is now traded at around $56.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,010 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Hess Corp (HES)

Index Funds S&P 500 Equal Weight added to a holding in Hess Corp by 41.05%. The purchase prices were between $63.59 and $88.89, with an estimated average price of $73.82. The stock is now traded at around $76.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,687 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN)

Index Funds S&P 500 Equal Weight added to a holding in Nielsen Holdings PLC by 40.05%. The purchase prices were between $19.19 and $24.91, with an estimated average price of $22.28. The stock is now traded at around $20.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,155 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Valero Energy Corp (VLO)

Index Funds S&P 500 Equal Weight added to a holding in Valero Energy Corp by 36.63%. The purchase prices were between $60.2 and $78.07, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $68.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,872 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH)

Index Funds S&P 500 Equal Weight added to a holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd by 39.66%. The purchase prices were between $21.87 and $29.51, with an estimated average price of $25.49. The stock is now traded at around $20.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,405 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: (MXIM)

Index Funds S&P 500 Equal Weight sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $96.12 and $106.63, with an estimated average price of $100.35.

Sold Out: (ALXN)

Index Funds S&P 500 Equal Weight sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.

Sold Out: Unum Group (UNM)

Index Funds S&P 500 Equal Weight sold out a holding in Unum Group. The sale prices were between $23.42 and $28.83, with an estimated average price of $26.5.

Sold Out: Perrigo Co PLC (PRGO)

Index Funds S&P 500 Equal Weight sold out a holding in Perrigo Co PLC. The sale prices were between $39.75 and $49.17, with an estimated average price of $44.49.

Sold Out: NOV Inc (NOV)

Index Funds S&P 500 Equal Weight sold out a holding in NOV Inc. The sale prices were between $12.08 and $15.64, with an estimated average price of $13.52.

Reduced: Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR)

Index Funds S&P 500 Equal Weight reduced to a holding in Monolithic Power Systems Inc by 25%. The sale prices were between $370.18 and $517.92, with an estimated average price of $454.36. The stock is now traded at around $477.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Index Funds S&P 500 Equal Weight still held 369 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (BIO)

Index Funds S&P 500 Equal Weight reduced to a holding in Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc by 21.83%. The sale prices were between $657.71 and $825.77, with an estimated average price of $748.92. The stock is now traded at around $723.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Index Funds S&P 500 Equal Weight still held 222 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)

Index Funds S&P 500 Equal Weight reduced to a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc by 23.2%. The sale prices were between $1538.23 and $1944.05, with an estimated average price of $1816.7. The stock is now traded at around $1677.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Index Funds S&P 500 Equal Weight still held 96 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)

Index Funds S&P 500 Equal Weight reduced to a holding in Paycom Software Inc by 23.71%. The sale prices were between $367.4 and $515.48, with an estimated average price of $445.45. The stock is now traded at around $405.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Index Funds S&P 500 Equal Weight still held 383 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: MSCI Inc (MSCI)

Index Funds S&P 500 Equal Weight reduced to a holding in MSCI Inc by 21.57%. The sale prices were between $534.03 and $661.37, with an estimated average price of $610.57. The stock is now traded at around $591.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Index Funds S&P 500 Equal Weight still held 280 shares as of 2021-09-30.



