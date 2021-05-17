Mirabella Financial Services Llp Buys T-Mobile US Inc, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, CVS Health Corp, Sells Packaging Corp of America, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Norfolk Southern Corp

Investment company Mirabella Financial Services Llp Current Portfolio ) buys T-Mobile US Inc, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, CVS Health Corp, Global Payments Inc, Boston Scientific Corp, sells Packaging Corp of America, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Norfolk Southern Corp, TELUS Corp, iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mirabella Financial Services Llp. As of 2021Q1, Mirabella Financial Services Llp owns 259 stocks with a total value of $322 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vodafone Group PLC (VOD) - 283,327 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 75.88% TELUS Corp (TU) - 249,329 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 76.23% West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST) - 31,947 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.29% Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL) - 29,027 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.59% Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) - 58,551 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 77.32%

Mirabella Financial Services Llp initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96. The stock is now traded at around $139.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 27,711 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mirabella Financial Services Llp initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The purchase prices were between $216.22 and $256.12, with an estimated average price of $236.93. The stock is now traded at around $228.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 19,530 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mirabella Financial Services Llp initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86. The stock is now traded at around $84.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 57,283 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mirabella Financial Services Llp initiated holding in Global Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $176.52 and $215.55, with an estimated average price of $199.17. The stock is now traded at around $195.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 20,792 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mirabella Financial Services Llp initiated holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.27 and $39.67, with an estimated average price of $37.86. The stock is now traded at around $41.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 106,992 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mirabella Financial Services Llp initiated holding in Icon PLC. The purchase prices were between $171.87 and $220.96, with an estimated average price of $197.64. The stock is now traded at around $226.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 20,079 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mirabella Financial Services Llp added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 77.32%. The purchase prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55. The stock is now traded at around $148.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 58,551 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mirabella Financial Services Llp added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 249.53%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $413.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 10,486 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mirabella Financial Services Llp added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 1112.65%. The purchase prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $108.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 25,781 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mirabella Financial Services Llp added to a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 94.89%. The purchase prices were between $51.46 and $70.75, with an estimated average price of $62.15. The stock is now traded at around $71.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 70,320 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mirabella Financial Services Llp added to a holding in Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc by 38.27%. The purchase prices were between $547.01 and $662.35, with an estimated average price of $593.32. The stock is now traded at around $591.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 13,835 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mirabella Financial Services Llp added to a holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc by 32.59%. The purchase prices were between $249.67 and $299.48, with an estimated average price of $278.21. The stock is now traded at around $321.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 29,027 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mirabella Financial Services Llp sold out a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The sale prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.84.

Mirabella Financial Services Llp sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF. The sale prices were between $31.04 and $38.61, with an estimated average price of $34.64.

Mirabella Financial Services Llp sold out a holding in Qiagen NV. The sale prices were between $46.25 and $56.02, with an estimated average price of $51.88.

Mirabella Financial Services Llp sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $88 and $103.81, with an estimated average price of $94.17.

Mirabella Financial Services Llp sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34.

Mirabella Financial Services Llp sold out a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $64.97 and $75.91, with an estimated average price of $71.04.