Sierra Capital LLC Buys Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Apple Inc, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, Sells Global X The Global X Cybersecurity ETF, Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF, Apollo Investment Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Apple Inc, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF, ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF, sells Global X The Global X Cybersecurity ETF, Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF, Apollo Investment Corp, Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc, Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sierra Capital LLC. As of 2021Q4, Sierra Capital LLC owns 763 stocks with a total value of $405 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 93,579 shares, 10.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 78,167 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.53% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 43,641 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 39,224 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.45% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 99,297 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.10%

Sierra Capital LLC initiated holding in ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $18.29 and $21.2, with an estimated average price of $19.72. The stock is now traded at around $16.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sierra Capital LLC initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $469.54 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $520.64. The stock is now traded at around $531.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,622 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sierra Capital LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $150.44 and $163.01, with an estimated average price of $157.71. The stock is now traded at around $158.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,126 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sierra Capital LLC initiated holding in Amdocs Ltd. The purchase prices were between $68.34 and $81.16, with an estimated average price of $75.02. The stock is now traded at around $79.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 7,218 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sierra Capital LLC initiated holding in Plug Power Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.32 and $44.55, with an estimated average price of $34.78. The stock is now traded at around $22.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 18,498 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sierra Capital LLC initiated holding in Ping Identity Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.05 and $29.25, with an estimated average price of $25.39. The stock is now traded at around $20.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 21,617 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sierra Capital LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 84920.00%. The purchase prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07. The stock is now traded at around $240.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 34,008 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sierra Capital LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 47.10%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $173.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 99,297 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sierra Capital LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 161.10%. The purchase prices were between $64.49 and $69.3, with an estimated average price of $67.12. The stock is now traded at around $66.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 27,789 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sierra Capital LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 4781.25%. The purchase prices were between $198.04 and $219.33, with an estimated average price of $207.95. The stock is now traded at around $196.760100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 4,686 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sierra Capital LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 98.14%. The purchase prices were between $44.38 and $45.18, with an estimated average price of $44.83. The stock is now traded at around $44.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 31,935 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sierra Capital LLC added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 1323.29%. The purchase prices were between $79.05 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $87.1. The stock is now traded at around $95.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 8,739 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sierra Capital LLC sold out a holding in Apollo Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $12.04 and $13.47, with an estimated average price of $13.13.

Sierra Capital LLC sold out a holding in Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. The sale prices were between $22.25 and $24.72, with an estimated average price of $23.51.

Sierra Capital LLC sold out a holding in Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.2 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.88.

Sierra Capital LLC sold out a holding in SVF Investment Corp 3. The sale prices were between $9.81 and $10.07, with an estimated average price of $9.96.

Sierra Capital LLC sold out a holding in Allstate Corp. The sale prices were between $26.21 and $27.33, with an estimated average price of $26.71.

Sierra Capital LLC sold out a holding in MetLife Inc. The sale prices were between $26.04 and $27.34, with an estimated average price of $26.69.