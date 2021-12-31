Sierra Capital LLC Buys Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Apple Inc, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, Sells Global X The Global X Cybersecurity ETF, Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF, Apollo Investment Corp

- New Purchases: ARKX, PANW, RSP, DOX, PLUG, PING, RUN, BBEU, LZAGF, WDPSF, GVDBF, DASTF, SKFOF, BBJP, SCHO, SCHR, NSRGF, LEGIF, IMMR, MDT, ZFSVF, ORN, PDYPF, SPLK, AZN, MKTX, RHHVF, DOCU, U, BBAX, BBCA, TGT, ACN, AMT, ADP, BLK, CAT, SCHW, CME, SPGI, RIO, SRE, TTWO, TU, VRTX, PSX, CKHUY, DTRUY, AOS, CB, AMN, ATVI, AAP, AMD, A, APD, AKAM, ALK, ARE, ALGN, ALL, AMED, HES, AEE, AEP, ABC, AME, APH, IVZ, ADI, AON, AMAT, ADM, AZPN, ATO, ADSK, AVY, TFC, BLL, BK, BBY, BAM, BF.B, CBRE, VIAC, CHRW, CMS, CSX, CTRA, CDNS, CPB, CP, COF, CAH, CCL, CNC, CNP, LUMN, CERN, FIS, CRL, CTAS, CLH, CLX, CSGP, TPR, CGNX, CTSH, CL, CAG, ED, STZ, COO, CPRT, GLW, TCOM, CMI, DHI, XRAY, DTE, DRI, DAR, DXCM, DLR, DLTR, D, DUK, DRE, ETN, ECL, EIX, EW, EMR, ETR, EFX, EXC, EXPE, EXPD, EXPO, FFIV, FMC, FAST, FDX, FITB, FE, FISV, F, FCX, GPS, GRMN, IT, GD, GIS, GPN, GPK, MNST, LHX, HIG, HAS, PEAK, WELL, HCSG, HEI, HPQ, HFC, HBAN, INFO, IDXX, ITW, INCY, TT, IP, IPG, INTU, ISRG, JBHT, SJM, JKHY, J, JCI, JNPR, KLAC, K, KEY, KR, LRCX, LEG, LEN, LYV, LOW, MTB, MGM, MMC, MLM, MAS, MCK, MET, MTD, MCHP, MU, MIDD, MHK, TAP, MCO, MS, NDAQ, NATI, NOV, NEOG, NFLX, NEM, NSC, ES, NTRS, NOC, OMC, OKE, PCAR, PNC, PPG, PPL, PH, PAYX, PEGA, PENN, PBCT, PKI, PNW, PXD, PGR, PRU, PEG, PHM, PWR, RRC, O, RF, RSG, RMD, WRK, ROL, ROP, ROST, RCL, STX, SHW, SWKS, SO, LUV, TRV, SWK, STT, SYK, SNPS, SYY, TROW, TJX, TECH, TDY, TXN, TXT, TYL, TSN, UAL, UHS, VFC, VMC, GWW, WBA, WAT, WST, WDC, WHR, WMB, WTW, WEC, WYNN, XEL, XLNX, YUM, ZBH, ZION, EBAY, CMG, L, TDG, LEN.B, IPGP, AVAV, BR, TMUS, DAL, ACM, DFS, MELI, ENSG, DISCK, LOPE, RBGLY, FTNT, VRSK, DG, CRHKY, CHTR, LYB, GM, FRC, FLT, KMI, HII, MOS, AMADY, MPC, GWRE, PRLB, ENPH, NOW, FIVE, PNR, FANG, NCLH, ZTS, HASI, IQV, CDW, TWTR, ALLE, AAL, PCTY, TWOU, FIVN, PAYC, ANET, GLOB, SYF, CFG, CZR, WK, QRVO, SEDG, GDDY, KRNT, ETSY, ALRM, OLLI, HPE, FTV, BL, CVNA, IR, BKR, KIDS, KNNGF, AVLR, ELAN, FOXA, FOX, FVRR, GDYN, IAC, DKNG, OSH, VNT, MRVI, MP, CERT, RBLX, VMEO, DTM, SLVM, KD, ONL, VIOV, VT, VTI,
- Added Positions: VO, AAPL, VGK, VIOO, RTX, SHYG, MSFT, TSM, FB, BX, AMZN, AAXJ, PFF, GOOGL, NKE, SBUX, GOOG, AXP, EWJ, VOOV, APO, CG, ICE, MCD, V, HON, PG, WMT, KO, HD, DIS, MA, AVGO, ABBV, SQ, KWEB, SHY, COST, MRK, PEP, UNH, VZ, SLQD, VOE, ABT, ADBE, BAC, BMY, DHR, DE, NEE, JPM, JNJ, MDLZ, NVS, PFE, CRM, TMO, TSLA, CTVA, ACWX, AGG, HYG, IEMG, VWO, MMM, MO, AIG, AMP, AMGN, ANSS, BNS, BAX, BDX, BIIB, BA, BWA, CVS, CVX, CI, CSCO, CMCSA, COP, DISCA, DD, EOG, EA, LLY, EPD, EL, GE, GEL, GILD, GS, HAL, HEINY, HUM, ILMN, INTC, KMB, LH, LMT, LOGI, MMP, MSI, ODFL, OTEX, ORCL, LIN, BKNG, QCOM, DGX, REGN, RBA, ROK, SBAC, SLB, TEF, USB, UNP, UPS, WM, WSO, ANTM, ARKAY, TEL, AWK, MSCI, PM, SDVKY, TCEHY, FANUY, NXPI, HCA, TPRKY, KHNGY, PDYPY, APTV, KOTMY, WES, KEYS, PYPL, KHC, DOW, AMCR, PROSY, CARR, OTIS, OGN, ONON, CEFS,
- Reduced Positions: BUG, FIVG, BCSF, GSG, VAW, IWM, MCHI, ALIZY, SNY, BABA, NVDA, DXJ, SMAWF, NTDOY, PLNT, CIADY, PPRUY, CRTO, PRNDY, SMCAY, JD, BDRFY, YUMC, RYTM, KNRRY, BYND, COIN, HEDJ, WMMVY, GIB, CRH, HXL, MGA, NSRGY, NVO, PHG, RHHBY, SIVB, SONY, WPP, AAGIY, UOVEY, WTKWY, OCPNY, PAC, KMTUY, CSLLY, SBGSY, DBOEY, CABGY, ASML, SCHYY,
- Sold Out: AINV, TSLX, KURI, ALLPG.PFD, METPE.PFD, SVFC, DUFRY, RNRPF.PFD, CBSH, UBSFY, TWLO, ACGLO.PFD, PFH,
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 93,579 shares, 10.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 78,167 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.53%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 43,641 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 39,224 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.45%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 99,297 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.10%
Sierra Capital LLC initiated holding in ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $18.29 and $21.2, with an estimated average price of $19.72. The stock is now traded at around $16.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)
Sierra Capital LLC initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $469.54 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $520.64. The stock is now traded at around $531.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,622 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
Sierra Capital LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $150.44 and $163.01, with an estimated average price of $157.71. The stock is now traded at around $158.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,126 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Amdocs Ltd (DOX)
Sierra Capital LLC initiated holding in Amdocs Ltd. The purchase prices were between $68.34 and $81.16, with an estimated average price of $75.02. The stock is now traded at around $79.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 7,218 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Plug Power Inc (PLUG)
Sierra Capital LLC initiated holding in Plug Power Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.32 and $44.55, with an estimated average price of $34.78. The stock is now traded at around $22.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 18,498 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ping Identity Holding Corp (PING)
Sierra Capital LLC initiated holding in Ping Identity Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.05 and $29.25, with an estimated average price of $25.39. The stock is now traded at around $20.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 21,617 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)
Sierra Capital LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 84920.00%. The purchase prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07. The stock is now traded at around $240.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 34,008 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Sierra Capital LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 47.10%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $173.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 99,297 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)
Sierra Capital LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 161.10%. The purchase prices were between $64.49 and $69.3, with an estimated average price of $67.12. The stock is now traded at around $66.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 27,789 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO)
Sierra Capital LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 4781.25%. The purchase prices were between $198.04 and $219.33, with an estimated average price of $207.95. The stock is now traded at around $196.760100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 4,686 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)
Sierra Capital LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 98.14%. The purchase prices were between $44.38 and $45.18, with an estimated average price of $44.83. The stock is now traded at around $44.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 31,935 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Sierra Capital LLC added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 1323.29%. The purchase prices were between $79.05 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $87.1. The stock is now traded at around $95.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 8,739 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Apollo Investment Corp (AINV)
Sierra Capital LLC sold out a holding in Apollo Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $12.04 and $13.47, with an estimated average price of $13.13.Sold Out: Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX)
Sierra Capital LLC sold out a holding in Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. The sale prices were between $22.25 and $24.72, with an estimated average price of $23.51.Sold Out: Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp (KURI)
Sierra Capital LLC sold out a holding in Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.2 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.88.Sold Out: SVF Investment Corp 3 (SVFC)
Sierra Capital LLC sold out a holding in SVF Investment Corp 3. The sale prices were between $9.81 and $10.07, with an estimated average price of $9.96.Sold Out: Allstate Corp (ALLPG.PFD)
Sierra Capital LLC sold out a holding in Allstate Corp. The sale prices were between $26.21 and $27.33, with an estimated average price of $26.71.Sold Out: MetLife Inc (METPE.PFD)
Sierra Capital LLC sold out a holding in MetLife Inc. The sale prices were between $26.04 and $27.34, with an estimated average price of $26.69.
