First Quadrant L P Buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, SPDR SERIES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Sells Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Johnson & Johnson

Investment company First Quadrant L P (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, SPDR SERIES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, UFP Industries Inc, ChampionX Corp, sells Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Chevron Corp, Bank of New York Mellon Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Quadrant L P. As of 2020Q3, First Quadrant L P owns 615 stocks with a total value of $783 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



ISHARES TRUST (ITOT) - 742,420 shares, 7.16% of the total portfolio. New Position SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPTM) - 1,370,525 shares, 7.16% of the total portfolio. New Position VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 329,092 shares, 7.16% of the total portfolio. New Position Apple Inc (AAPL) - 328,919 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.82% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 173,389 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19%

First Quadrant L P initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $69.5 and $80.11, with an estimated average price of $74.32. The stock is now traded at around $74.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.16%. The holding were 742,420 shares as of .

First Quadrant L P initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $157.44 and $181.24, with an estimated average price of $168.12. The stock is now traded at around $167.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.16%. The holding were 329,092 shares as of .

First Quadrant L P initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $37.97 and $43.65, with an estimated average price of $40.48. The stock is now traded at around $39.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.16%. The holding were 1,370,525 shares as of .

First Quadrant L P initiated holding in UFP Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.03 and $63.63, with an estimated average price of $56.29. The stock is now traded at around $50.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 23,112 shares as of .

First Quadrant L P initiated holding in ChampionX Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.97 and $11.25, with an estimated average price of $9.64. The stock is now traded at around $7.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 95,264 shares as of .

First Quadrant L P initiated holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $96.16 and $135.15, with an estimated average price of $115.74. The stock is now traded at around $98.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,781 shares as of .

First Quadrant L P added to a holding in Primoris Services Corp by 399.50%. The purchase prices were between $15.21 and $19.98, with an estimated average price of $17.72. The stock is now traded at around $18.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 30,894 shares as of .

First Quadrant L P added to a holding in FutureFuel Corp by 44.81%. The purchase prices were between $10.89 and $14.3, with an estimated average price of $12.46. The stock is now traded at around $11.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 77,709 shares as of .

First Quadrant L P added to a holding in HMS Holdings Corp by 43.01%. The purchase prices were between $23.46 and $33.19, with an estimated average price of $29.42. The stock is now traded at around $26.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 808 shares as of .

First Quadrant L P added to a holding in Trecora Resources by 36.21%. The purchase prices were between $5.51 and $6.64, with an estimated average price of $6.08. The stock is now traded at around $5.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 13,212 shares as of .

First Quadrant L P added to a holding in Corteva Inc by 28.33%. The purchase prices were between $25.32 and $30.13, with an estimated average price of $28.16. The stock is now traded at around $31.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 983 shares as of .

First Quadrant L P added to a holding in Outfront Media Inc by 101.78%. The purchase prices were between $13.16 and $17.47, with an estimated average price of $15.21. The stock is now traded at around $13.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,364 shares as of .

First Quadrant L P sold out a holding in UFP Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $41 and $53.5, with an estimated average price of $47.75.

First Quadrant L P sold out a holding in ChampionX Corp. The sale prices were between $6.64 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $8.2.

First Quadrant L P sold out a holding in Littelfuse Inc. The sale prices were between $162.88 and $191.33, with an estimated average price of $177.37.

First Quadrant L P sold out a holding in Black Knight Inc. The sale prices were between $69.08 and $87.05, with an estimated average price of $78.69.

First Quadrant L P sold out a holding in First Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $30.26 and $36.08, with an estimated average price of $33.79.

First Quadrant L P sold out a holding in Curtiss-Wright Corp. The sale prices were between $83.91 and $108.62, with an estimated average price of $95.91.

First Quadrant L P reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 21.82%. The sale prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $111.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.12%. First Quadrant L P still held 328,919 shares as of .

First Quadrant L P reduced to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 26.1%. The sale prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3162.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.88%. First Quadrant L P still held 6,775 shares as of .

First Quadrant L P reduced to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 37.32%. The sale prices were between $140.38 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $147.87. The stock is now traded at around $138.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. First Quadrant L P still held 30,538 shares as of .

First Quadrant L P reduced to a holding in Chevron Corp by 29.12%. The sale prices were between $71.8 and $91.39, with an estimated average price of $84.13. The stock is now traded at around $66.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.31%. First Quadrant L P still held 63,319 shares as of .

First Quadrant L P reduced to a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp by 26.31%. The sale prices were between $33.14 and $38.97, with an estimated average price of $36.45. The stock is now traded at around $34.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. First Quadrant L P still held 142,200 shares as of .

First Quadrant L P reduced to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 24.93%. The sale prices were between $247.35 and $291.93, with an estimated average price of $270.51. The stock is now traded at around $269.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. First Quadrant L P still held 22,803 shares as of .