First Quadrant L P Buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, SPDR SERIES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Sells Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Johnson & Johnson

Investment company First Quadrant L P (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, SPDR SERIES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, UFP Industries Inc, ChampionX Corp, sells Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Chevron Corp, Bank of New York Mellon Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Quadrant L P. As of 2020Q3, First Quadrant L P owns 615 stocks with a total value of $783 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: VTI, SPTM, ITOT, UFPI, CHX, CCK, IAC, SMG, NBIX, CLNE, IQV, ASRT, GRPN, PFG, I4F, GPS, PY9, ADT, CHGG, SC, W, UNVR, ENR, TDOC, VVV, AYX, CVNA, PACW, EEFT, PINS, BYND, DDOG, PTON, ERIE, CLH, COF, FHN, MKTX, MOH, MTCH, OLN, PII, STL, XPO, TCF, TPX, UGI, SAIC, GRA, WDC, WTFC, ALKS, BX, PRI, TRIP, MAN, XLRN,
- Added Positions: PRIM, FF, EBAY, AGR, TREC, ADSK, CIEN, HMSY, INCY, MCK, AVAV, OUT, CTVA,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, FB, JNJ, GOOGL, CVX, GOOG, BK, HD, NATI, XOM, EQC, INTC, NEU, PG, UNH, HSTM, IDA, JPM, ADBE, AMT, VZ, LLY, BRK.B, CSCO, INTU, ORCL, ADP, LOW, MRK, PFE, UMPQ, GDDY, BAC, LMT, UNP, MA, NFLX, TXN, VRSN, DIS, WFC, V, AGCO, ATR, AVT, CME, ELS, MDLZ, NVDA, SXT, TSLA, AMGN, C, HUBB, CRM, DEI, AVGO, ABBV, HE, ICE, LKQ, BKNG, ASB, CAH, COP, LSTR, OGE, SEIC, TTC, VRTX, BF.A, ZTS, CHE, DLR, GPC, MDT, ORI, PNC, STT, WY, PM, FAF, LBRDK, T, BSX, ETN, HSY, MTD, ROL, SHW, SYK, TJX, SPOK, XEL, AWI, JBGS, CDNS, CPT, CL, HUM, IDXX, ILMN, LECO, MXIM, OFIX, PAYX, QCOM, USB, WEC, BURL, LBRDA, MSGE, AES, ABT, MO, AIV, ARW, CE, SCHW, CTAS, CMA, CRVL, FFIV, FLIR, FE, HOLX, JNPR, NVR, NTUS, ES, RHI, SHO, WEN, CSII, AMPH, BFAM, DJP, AFG, TFC, BMY, CSX, CAT, ED, GLW, OFC, EW, EME, GNTX, SVC, TBI, LAMR, LGF.B, SPGI, NSC, NUS, PTEN, PVH, PSA, RYN, LSI, NLOK, UBA, VRNT, ULTA, KAR, CHTR, IRWD, BAH, THR, ALSN, NOW, SFM, PINC, OOMA, PSTG, ATUS, CARR, MDRX, AVY, BAX, CTXS, KO, CTSH, CMCSA, EMR, ESS, EXEL, MNST, IONS, LGND, LNC, MTG, MRVL, NKE, OII, PSB, PEP, PRSC, PHM, R, CUBE, UFI, USNA, WMT, ANTM, SPB, LEN.B, TMUS, APEI, AGNC, RGA, LYB, GLIBA, NWS, RMAX, WIX, SABR, ANET, ETSY, SBBP, LSXMA, USFD, PK, FOX, DOW, DGP, RJI, AGYS, BIIB, CEVA, HLX, CNC, DXC, DXCM, DDS, DCI, EXR, FLO, FELE, FCX, HAE, IEX, MRLN, NRG, NI, ORLY, ODC, VHC, RS, RGLD, SYY, TDS, TRMB, USM, UTHR, WMB, HEI.A, GLUU, PODD, VMW, PZN, IGT, DISCK, GDOT, BWXT, KOS, MOS, FBHS, PBF, ENTA, MMI, NMIH, QUOT, ONDK, PYPL, CTMX, PUMP, BKR, AGS, SPOT, EAF, STRO, UPWK, UBER, REYN, PLD, ALK, MCD, EXLS, NWSA,
- Sold Out: UF3, LFUS, X9P, BKI, THFF, CW, SIVB, ADI, PNFP, RJF, SCHL, HDS, OTIS, SLAB, SON, CPF, DLB, HUN, NTAP, NEM, DG, MMM, ALX, FIX, WIRE, IT, HBNC, JW.A, MATW, MPWR, MORN, RBC, SYKE, TRS, JAZZ, CLDT, NXPI, BGNE, ADTN, AMD, AXL, CBSH, DLX, DVN, GHM, ISBC, JKHY, KLAC, LORL, MSTR, MU, MOD, MS, NTCT, NBL, NTRS, AVNT, NXGN, SNA, SNV, RTX, GWW, WHG, ZBRA, CNK, TDC, UI, NRC, APLE, HPE, AA, THRM, ANGO, AZPN, BBSI, XEC, CPSI, INGR, CFR, LIVN, FLIC, HSII, HFC, IART, SNEX, MDU, MGPI, MYGN, NDSN, PLAB, PB, RDN, REGN, POOL, SMTC, HLIO, SRDX, SYX, TROW, INVA, XLNX, VNDA, VRTU, CVI, ECHO, FTNT, KRA, TNAV, CBOE, APTV, YELP, VCRA, PANW, ECOM, FI, TWTR, ESNT, GLYC, PAHC, TBPH, EXTN, AFI, BATRK, SWCH, EQH, CSTL, BRBR, ARNC, CRI, CHKP, CCEP, KEY, LBTYA, MD, TGT, RUSHB, ESRT, NEX, GTES,
- ISHARES TRUST (ITOT) - 742,420 shares, 7.16% of the total portfolio. New Position
- SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPTM) - 1,370,525 shares, 7.16% of the total portfolio. New Position
- VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 329,092 shares, 7.16% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 328,919 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.82%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 173,389 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19%
First Quadrant L P initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $69.5 and $80.11, with an estimated average price of $74.32. The stock is now traded at around $74.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.16%. The holding were 742,420 shares as of .New Purchase: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI)
First Quadrant L P initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $157.44 and $181.24, with an estimated average price of $168.12. The stock is now traded at around $167.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.16%. The holding were 329,092 shares as of .New Purchase: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPTM)
First Quadrant L P initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $37.97 and $43.65, with an estimated average price of $40.48. The stock is now traded at around $39.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.16%. The holding were 1,370,525 shares as of .New Purchase: UFP Industries Inc (UFPI)
First Quadrant L P initiated holding in UFP Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.03 and $63.63, with an estimated average price of $56.29. The stock is now traded at around $50.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 23,112 shares as of .New Purchase: ChampionX Corp (CHX)
First Quadrant L P initiated holding in ChampionX Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.97 and $11.25, with an estimated average price of $9.64. The stock is now traded at around $7.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 95,264 shares as of .New Purchase: Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX)
First Quadrant L P initiated holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $96.16 and $135.15, with an estimated average price of $115.74. The stock is now traded at around $98.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,781 shares as of .Added: Primoris Services Corp (PRIM)
First Quadrant L P added to a holding in Primoris Services Corp by 399.50%. The purchase prices were between $15.21 and $19.98, with an estimated average price of $17.72. The stock is now traded at around $18.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 30,894 shares as of .Added: FutureFuel Corp (FF)
First Quadrant L P added to a holding in FutureFuel Corp by 44.81%. The purchase prices were between $10.89 and $14.3, with an estimated average price of $12.46. The stock is now traded at around $11.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 77,709 shares as of .Added: HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY)
First Quadrant L P added to a holding in HMS Holdings Corp by 43.01%. The purchase prices were between $23.46 and $33.19, with an estimated average price of $29.42. The stock is now traded at around $26.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 808 shares as of .Added: Trecora Resources (TREC)
First Quadrant L P added to a holding in Trecora Resources by 36.21%. The purchase prices were between $5.51 and $6.64, with an estimated average price of $6.08. The stock is now traded at around $5.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 13,212 shares as of .Added: Corteva Inc (CTVA)
First Quadrant L P added to a holding in Corteva Inc by 28.33%. The purchase prices were between $25.32 and $30.13, with an estimated average price of $28.16. The stock is now traded at around $31.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 983 shares as of .Added: Outfront Media Inc (OUT)
First Quadrant L P added to a holding in Outfront Media Inc by 101.78%. The purchase prices were between $13.16 and $17.47, with an estimated average price of $15.21. The stock is now traded at around $13.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,364 shares as of .Sold Out: UFP Industries Inc (UF3)
First Quadrant L P sold out a holding in UFP Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $41 and $53.5, with an estimated average price of $47.75.Sold Out: ChampionX Corp (X9P)
First Quadrant L P sold out a holding in ChampionX Corp. The sale prices were between $6.64 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $8.2.Sold Out: Littelfuse Inc (LFUS)
First Quadrant L P sold out a holding in Littelfuse Inc. The sale prices were between $162.88 and $191.33, with an estimated average price of $177.37.Sold Out: Black Knight Inc (BKI)
First Quadrant L P sold out a holding in Black Knight Inc. The sale prices were between $69.08 and $87.05, with an estimated average price of $78.69.Sold Out: First Financial Corp (THFF)
First Quadrant L P sold out a holding in First Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $30.26 and $36.08, with an estimated average price of $33.79.Sold Out: Curtiss-Wright Corp (CW)
First Quadrant L P sold out a holding in Curtiss-Wright Corp. The sale prices were between $83.91 and $108.62, with an estimated average price of $95.91.Reduced: Apple Inc (AAPL)
First Quadrant L P reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 21.82%. The sale prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $111.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.12%. First Quadrant L P still held 328,919 shares as of .Reduced: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
First Quadrant L P reduced to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 26.1%. The sale prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3162.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.88%. First Quadrant L P still held 6,775 shares as of .Reduced: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
First Quadrant L P reduced to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 37.32%. The sale prices were between $140.38 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $147.87. The stock is now traded at around $138.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. First Quadrant L P still held 30,538 shares as of .Reduced: Chevron Corp (CVX)
First Quadrant L P reduced to a holding in Chevron Corp by 29.12%. The sale prices were between $71.8 and $91.39, with an estimated average price of $84.13. The stock is now traded at around $66.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.31%. First Quadrant L P still held 63,319 shares as of .Reduced: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)
First Quadrant L P reduced to a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp by 26.31%. The sale prices were between $33.14 and $38.97, with an estimated average price of $36.45. The stock is now traded at around $34.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. First Quadrant L P still held 142,200 shares as of .Reduced: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
First Quadrant L P reduced to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 24.93%. The sale prices were between $247.35 and $291.93, with an estimated average price of $270.51. The stock is now traded at around $269.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. First Quadrant L P still held 22,803 shares as of .
