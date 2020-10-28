  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
First Quadrant L P Buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, SPDR SERIES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Sells Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Johnson & Johnson

October 28, 2020 | About: PRIM -1.43% FF -1.59% HMSY -2.45% TREC -2.45% CTVA -1.48% OUT -5.39% ITOT -3.29% VTI -3.31% SPTM -3.43% UFPI +0.2% CHX -5.67%

Investment company First Quadrant L P (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, SPDR SERIES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, UFP Industries Inc, ChampionX Corp, sells Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Chevron Corp, Bank of New York Mellon Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Quadrant L P. As of 2020Q3, First Quadrant L P owns 615 stocks with a total value of $783 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FIRST QUADRANT L P's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+quadrant+l+p/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FIRST QUADRANT L P
  1. ISHARES TRUST (ITOT) - 742,420 shares, 7.16% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPTM) - 1,370,525 shares, 7.16% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 329,092 shares, 7.16% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 328,919 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.82%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 173,389 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19%
New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (ITOT)

First Quadrant L P initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $69.5 and $80.11, with an estimated average price of $74.32. The stock is now traded at around $74.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.16%. The holding were 742,420 shares as of .

New Purchase: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI)

First Quadrant L P initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $157.44 and $181.24, with an estimated average price of $168.12. The stock is now traded at around $167.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.16%. The holding were 329,092 shares as of .

New Purchase: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPTM)

First Quadrant L P initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $37.97 and $43.65, with an estimated average price of $40.48. The stock is now traded at around $39.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.16%. The holding were 1,370,525 shares as of .

New Purchase: UFP Industries Inc (UFPI)

First Quadrant L P initiated holding in UFP Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.03 and $63.63, with an estimated average price of $56.29. The stock is now traded at around $50.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 23,112 shares as of .

New Purchase: ChampionX Corp (CHX)

First Quadrant L P initiated holding in ChampionX Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.97 and $11.25, with an estimated average price of $9.64. The stock is now traded at around $7.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 95,264 shares as of .

New Purchase: Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX)

First Quadrant L P initiated holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $96.16 and $135.15, with an estimated average price of $115.74. The stock is now traded at around $98.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,781 shares as of .

Added: Primoris Services Corp (PRIM)

First Quadrant L P added to a holding in Primoris Services Corp by 399.50%. The purchase prices were between $15.21 and $19.98, with an estimated average price of $17.72. The stock is now traded at around $18.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 30,894 shares as of .

Added: FutureFuel Corp (FF)

First Quadrant L P added to a holding in FutureFuel Corp by 44.81%. The purchase prices were between $10.89 and $14.3, with an estimated average price of $12.46. The stock is now traded at around $11.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 77,709 shares as of .

Added: HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY)

First Quadrant L P added to a holding in HMS Holdings Corp by 43.01%. The purchase prices were between $23.46 and $33.19, with an estimated average price of $29.42. The stock is now traded at around $26.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 808 shares as of .

Added: Trecora Resources (TREC)

First Quadrant L P added to a holding in Trecora Resources by 36.21%. The purchase prices were between $5.51 and $6.64, with an estimated average price of $6.08. The stock is now traded at around $5.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 13,212 shares as of .

Added: Corteva Inc (CTVA)

First Quadrant L P added to a holding in Corteva Inc by 28.33%. The purchase prices were between $25.32 and $30.13, with an estimated average price of $28.16. The stock is now traded at around $31.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 983 shares as of .

Added: Outfront Media Inc (OUT)

First Quadrant L P added to a holding in Outfront Media Inc by 101.78%. The purchase prices were between $13.16 and $17.47, with an estimated average price of $15.21. The stock is now traded at around $13.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,364 shares as of .

Sold Out: UFP Industries Inc (UF3)

First Quadrant L P sold out a holding in UFP Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $41 and $53.5, with an estimated average price of $47.75.

Sold Out: ChampionX Corp (X9P)

First Quadrant L P sold out a holding in ChampionX Corp. The sale prices were between $6.64 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $8.2.

Sold Out: Littelfuse Inc (LFUS)

First Quadrant L P sold out a holding in Littelfuse Inc. The sale prices were between $162.88 and $191.33, with an estimated average price of $177.37.

Sold Out: Black Knight Inc (BKI)

First Quadrant L P sold out a holding in Black Knight Inc. The sale prices were between $69.08 and $87.05, with an estimated average price of $78.69.

Sold Out: First Financial Corp (THFF)

First Quadrant L P sold out a holding in First Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $30.26 and $36.08, with an estimated average price of $33.79.

Sold Out: Curtiss-Wright Corp (CW)

First Quadrant L P sold out a holding in Curtiss-Wright Corp. The sale prices were between $83.91 and $108.62, with an estimated average price of $95.91.

Reduced: Apple Inc (AAPL)

First Quadrant L P reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 21.82%. The sale prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $111.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.12%. First Quadrant L P still held 328,919 shares as of .

Reduced: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

First Quadrant L P reduced to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 26.1%. The sale prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3162.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.88%. First Quadrant L P still held 6,775 shares as of .

Reduced: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

First Quadrant L P reduced to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 37.32%. The sale prices were between $140.38 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $147.87. The stock is now traded at around $138.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. First Quadrant L P still held 30,538 shares as of .

Reduced: Chevron Corp (CVX)

First Quadrant L P reduced to a holding in Chevron Corp by 29.12%. The sale prices were between $71.8 and $91.39, with an estimated average price of $84.13. The stock is now traded at around $66.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.31%. First Quadrant L P still held 63,319 shares as of .

Reduced: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

First Quadrant L P reduced to a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp by 26.31%. The sale prices were between $33.14 and $38.97, with an estimated average price of $36.45. The stock is now traded at around $34.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. First Quadrant L P still held 142,200 shares as of .

Reduced: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

First Quadrant L P reduced to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 24.93%. The sale prices were between $247.35 and $291.93, with an estimated average price of $270.51. The stock is now traded at around $269.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. First Quadrant L P still held 22,803 shares as of .



