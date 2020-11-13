BDO Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys VANGUARD BD IDX FD, Peloton Interactive Inc, KLA Corp, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Delta Air Lines Inc, NVIDIA Corp

Investment company BDO Wealth Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD BD IDX FD, Peloton Interactive Inc, KLA Corp, VANGUARD TAX MANAG, VANGUARD SPECIALIZ, sells ISHARES TRUST, Delta Air Lines Inc, NVIDIA Corp, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BDO Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q3, BDO Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 887 stocks with a total value of $612 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of BDO Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bdo+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

ISHARES TRUST (IEFA) - 711,049 shares, 7.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.23% ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 91,316 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.57% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 341,985 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.90% ISHARES TRUST (ITOT) - 369,204 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.5% ISHARES INC (IEMG) - 483,813 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76%

BDO Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.53 and $100.47, with an estimated average price of $73.46. The stock is now traded at around $108.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 42,233 shares as of .

BDO Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $171.94 and $216.63, with an estimated average price of $197.53. The stock is now traded at around $233.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 12,146 shares as of .

BDO Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Sempra Energy. The purchase prices were between $114.5 and $134.66, with an estimated average price of $123.04. The stock is now traded at around $132.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,355 shares as of .

BDO Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in VANECK VECTORS ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.62 and $69.36, with an estimated average price of $65.6. The stock is now traded at around $71.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,300 shares as of .

BDO Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in DexCom Inc. The purchase prices were between $382.03 and $451.79, with an estimated average price of $417.45. The stock is now traded at around $336.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 80 shares as of .

BDO Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.16 and $138.68, with an estimated average price of $117.33. The stock is now traded at around $127.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 500 shares as of .

BDO Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 154.10%. The purchase prices were between $82.57 and $82.88, with an estimated average price of $82.75. The stock is now traded at around $82.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 204,302 shares as of .

BDO Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD TAX MANAG by 26.43%. The purchase prices were between $38.92 and $42.44, with an estimated average price of $41.01. The stock is now traded at around $43.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 144,789 shares as of .

BDO Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD SPECIALIZ by 31.23%. The purchase prices were between $117.2 and $133.84, with an estimated average price of $125.74. The stock is now traded at around $135.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 32,048 shares as of .

BDO Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 25.68%. The purchase prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11. The stock is now traded at around $288.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,140 shares as of .

BDO Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 88.69%. The purchase prices were between $157.44 and $181.24, with an estimated average price of $168.12. The stock is now traded at around $180.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,421 shares as of .

BDO Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 263.89%. The purchase prices were between $110.59 and $123.5, with an estimated average price of $117.94. The stock is now traded at around $127.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,620 shares as of .

BDO Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES INC. The sale prices were between $13.1 and $18.31, with an estimated average price of $16.15.

BDO Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. The sale prices were between $15.68 and $18.48, with an estimated average price of $17.11.

BDO Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Healthcare Trust of America Inc. The sale prices were between $24.69 and $27.81, with an estimated average price of $26.25.

BDO Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The sale prices were between $122.51 and $141.14, with an estimated average price of $132.1.

BDO Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $6.24 and $11.6, with an estimated average price of $9.53.

BDO Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Bausch Health Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $14.88 and $20.13, with an estimated average price of $17.23.