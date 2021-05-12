Forsta Ap-fonden Buys Duke Energy Corp, Southern Co, Autodesk Inc, Sells American Tower Corp, Amgen Inc, United Parcel Service Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Forsta Ap-fonden Buys Duke Energy Corp, Southern Co, Autodesk Inc, Sells American Tower Corp, Amgen Inc, United Parcel Service Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Forsta Ap-fonden (Current Portfolio) buys Duke Energy Corp, Southern Co, Autodesk Inc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Hologic Inc, sells American Tower Corp, Amgen Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Marvell Technology Inc, NortonLifeLock Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Forsta Ap-fonden. As of 2021Q1, Forsta Ap-fonden owns 535 stocks with a total value of $7.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FORSTA AP-FONDEN's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/forsta+ap-fonden/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FORSTA AP-FONDEN
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 3,468,200 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,481,600 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 86,500 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.26%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 65,200 shares, 1.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.84%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 64,200 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.58%
New Purchase: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Forsta Ap-fonden initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.59 and $97.58, with an estimated average price of $91.26. The stock is now traded at around $103.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 121,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Southern Co (SO)

Forsta Ap-fonden initiated holding in Southern Co. The purchase prices were between $56.72 and $62.32, with an estimated average price of $59.9. The stock is now traded at around $65.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 174,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sealed Air Corp (SEE)

Forsta Ap-fonden initiated holding in Sealed Air Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.9 and $47.36, with an estimated average price of $44.7. The stock is now traded at around $56.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 120,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG)

Forsta Ap-fonden initiated holding in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.14 and $29.93, with an estimated average price of $26.3. The stock is now traded at around $32.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 201,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Open Text Corp (OTEX)

Forsta Ap-fonden initiated holding in Open Text Corp. The purchase prices were between $44.26 and $49.49, with an estimated average price of $46.76. The stock is now traded at around $46.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 107,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Owens-Corning Inc (OC)

Forsta Ap-fonden initiated holding in Owens-Corning Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.94 and $92.66, with an estimated average price of $83.72. The stock is now traded at around $105.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 45,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)

Forsta Ap-fonden added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 51.53%. The purchase prices were between $253.1 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $289.22. The stock is now traded at around $277.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 74,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Hologic Inc (HOLX)

Forsta Ap-fonden added to a holding in Hologic Inc by 129.00%. The purchase prices were between $68.76 and $83.72, with an estimated average price of $75.98. The stock is now traded at around $64.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 153,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)

Forsta Ap-fonden added to a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc by 69.73%. The purchase prices were between $157.02 and $191.82, with an estimated average price of $175.99. The stock is now traded at around $206.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 81,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

Forsta Ap-fonden added to a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 78.67%. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $77.37. The stock is now traded at around $72.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 183,958 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

Forsta Ap-fonden added to a holding in Weyerhaeuser Co by 156.22%. The purchase prices were between $31.19 and $36.15, with an estimated average price of $34.03. The stock is now traded at around $39.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 302,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Avantor Inc (AVTR)

Forsta Ap-fonden added to a holding in Avantor Inc by 253.09%. The purchase prices were between $26.83 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $28.89. The stock is now traded at around $30.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 297,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)

Forsta Ap-fonden sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $40.06 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.08.

Sold Out: Chewy Inc (CHWY)

Forsta Ap-fonden sold out a holding in Chewy Inc. The sale prices were between $76.33 and $118.69, with an estimated average price of $97.71.

Sold Out: VEREIT Inc (50AA)

Forsta Ap-fonden sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $28.57 and $33.73, with an estimated average price of $30.74.

Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)

Forsta Ap-fonden sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Sold Out: Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX)

Forsta Ap-fonden sold out a holding in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $40 and $49.07, with an estimated average price of $43.81.

Sold Out: Shaw Communications Inc (SJR)

Forsta Ap-fonden sold out a holding in Shaw Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $17.13 and $28.03, with an estimated average price of $19.66.



Here is the complete portfolio of FORSTA AP-FONDEN. Also check out:

1. FORSTA AP-FONDEN's Undervalued Stocks
2. FORSTA AP-FONDEN's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FORSTA AP-FONDEN's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FORSTA AP-FONDEN keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider