Forsta Ap-fonden Buys Duke Energy Corp, Southern Co, Autodesk Inc, Sells American Tower Corp, Amgen Inc, United Parcel Service Inc

Investment company Forsta Ap-fonden Current Portfolio ) buys Duke Energy Corp, Southern Co, Autodesk Inc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Hologic Inc, sells American Tower Corp, Amgen Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Marvell Technology Inc, NortonLifeLock Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Forsta Ap-fonden. As of 2021Q1, Forsta Ap-fonden owns 535 stocks with a total value of $7.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 3,468,200 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,481,600 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 86,500 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.26% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 65,200 shares, 1.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.84% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 64,200 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.58%

Forsta Ap-fonden initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.59 and $97.58, with an estimated average price of $91.26. The stock is now traded at around $103.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 121,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Forsta Ap-fonden initiated holding in Southern Co. The purchase prices were between $56.72 and $62.32, with an estimated average price of $59.9. The stock is now traded at around $65.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 174,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Forsta Ap-fonden initiated holding in Sealed Air Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.9 and $47.36, with an estimated average price of $44.7. The stock is now traded at around $56.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 120,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Forsta Ap-fonden initiated holding in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.14 and $29.93, with an estimated average price of $26.3. The stock is now traded at around $32.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 201,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Forsta Ap-fonden initiated holding in Open Text Corp. The purchase prices were between $44.26 and $49.49, with an estimated average price of $46.76. The stock is now traded at around $46.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 107,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Forsta Ap-fonden initiated holding in Owens-Corning Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.94 and $92.66, with an estimated average price of $83.72. The stock is now traded at around $105.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 45,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Forsta Ap-fonden added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 51.53%. The purchase prices were between $253.1 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $289.22. The stock is now traded at around $277.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 74,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Forsta Ap-fonden added to a holding in Hologic Inc by 129.00%. The purchase prices were between $68.76 and $83.72, with an estimated average price of $75.98. The stock is now traded at around $64.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 153,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Forsta Ap-fonden added to a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc by 69.73%. The purchase prices were between $157.02 and $191.82, with an estimated average price of $175.99. The stock is now traded at around $206.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 81,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Forsta Ap-fonden added to a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 78.67%. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $77.37. The stock is now traded at around $72.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 183,958 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Forsta Ap-fonden added to a holding in Weyerhaeuser Co by 156.22%. The purchase prices were between $31.19 and $36.15, with an estimated average price of $34.03. The stock is now traded at around $39.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 302,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Forsta Ap-fonden added to a holding in Avantor Inc by 253.09%. The purchase prices were between $26.83 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $28.89. The stock is now traded at around $30.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 297,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Forsta Ap-fonden sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $40.06 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.08.

Forsta Ap-fonden sold out a holding in Chewy Inc. The sale prices were between $76.33 and $118.69, with an estimated average price of $97.71.

Forsta Ap-fonden sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $28.57 and $33.73, with an estimated average price of $30.74.

Forsta Ap-fonden sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Forsta Ap-fonden sold out a holding in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $40 and $49.07, with an estimated average price of $43.81.

Forsta Ap-fonden sold out a holding in Shaw Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $17.13 and $28.03, with an estimated average price of $19.66.