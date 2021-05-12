Forsta Ap-fonden Buys Duke Energy Corp, Southern Co, Autodesk Inc, Sells American Tower Corp, Amgen Inc, United Parcel Service Inc

- New Purchases: DUK, SO, IPG, SEE, OTEX, ATUS, OC, DTE, CGNX, ACGL, DISCK, WFG, RCL, CCL, MKL, PLUG, OHI, WRB, AAP, RPM, NWSA, MHK, MAA, RE, LEA, ABNB, WYNN, MOS, SEIC, WTRG, SNA, SIRI, LNC, DISH, DISCA, BHC, IVZ, UGI, AUY, FCAM, HSIC, ARW,
- Added Positions: JPM, TSLA, ADSK, CTSH, HOLX, HD, INTC, WY, HCA, AVTR, ADBE, CAH, MCK, ANTM, CSCO, EMR, GE, GIS, FB, AMP, AIZ, DLTR, INTU, ROK, SBAC, TROW, HLT, CB, ACN, AMD, LUMN, DLR, LII, STLD, STE, TYL, TDG, KDP, EPAM, CDW, ALLY, GOOG, KEYS, HPE, CTVA, AOS, BBY, BMRN, BG, CNC, CERN, CMCSA, FDS, HUM, IFF, JCI, NVDA, NDAQ, NFLX, NI, PG, TRV, SNPS, TMO, DIS, WST, MSCI, T, ALL, AON, BRK.B, BWA, CP, GOOGL, HRL, HBAN, ILMN, JNJ, K, KGC, LBTYA, LOW, MU, PSA, QCOM, REGN, RF, RSG, TJX, TER, TRMB, VRSN, YUM, ULTA, CBOE, NXPI, FBHS, AXTA, LBRDK, PYPL, A, AZO, BAC, GIB, CSX, CNI, CL, COST, DHR, EIX, FFIV, FDX, GS, JBHT, KR, LYV, MGM, MLM, MCD, MS, PH, PGR, RMD, RY, SLF, TGT, WPC, GWW, WM, BR, PODD, CHTR, SHOP, HWM, NET, CARR, AKAM, ARE, AXP, ABC, ADI, AMAT, AJG, AVY, BMO, BAX, BDX, BXP, CHRW, CPB, COF, KMX, ED, XRAY, DRI, DOV, ECL, EW, EA, LLY, EXR, FISV, GILD, GPN, WELL, HPQ, MTCH, IEX, KLAC, KEY, KMB, LH, LRCX, MGA, MCHP, NVR, NTAP, NSC, ORLY, ON, PCG, PKG, PAYX, PKI, PFE, BKNG, PEG, O, ROP, SGEN, SRE, SWK, SBUX, STT, TFX, VFC, WDC, ZBRA, ZBH, FTS, TEL, MASI, MELI, AWK, AVGO, DG, SSNC, FRC, FLT, HZNP, XYL, ENPH, WDAY, ABBV, IQV, VEEV, ZEN, ANET, CTLT, SYF, QSR, QRVO, SEDG, GDDY, Z, SQ, TWLO, SNAP, ZS, MRNA, PINS, CRWD, WORK, AMCR, PTON, AEM, ALB, ALNY, AIG, AME, NLY, BCE, BLL, BF.B, CE, FIS, CHD, GLW, DHI, DB, DXCM, EMN, ESS, EXAS, IT, MNST, HAS, HSY, TT, SJM, JKHY, LVS, LEN, LOGI, MAS, MPW, MET, VTRS, ODFL, PFG, PRU, WRK, WPM, SWKS, URI, MTN, VAR, WAB, WFC, XLNX, FNV, AGNC, KKR, APTV, SPLK, PANW, RNG, CFG, W, TRU, NVCR, TTD, LW, CVNA, MDB, ALC, UBER, IAC,
- Reduced Positions: VZ, AMT, AMGN, AMZN, MA, PEP, NLOK, UPS, EXC, UNH, ABT, BIIB, CTXS, NEE, IBM, ORCL, TMUS, BMY, VIAC, CM, ETR, FICO, MMC, RCI, TU, OKTA, DOW, APD, BSX, CAT, KO, CAG, GRMN, MRK, PHM, DGX, CRM, WCN, V, BLK, CDNS, EL, JNPR, MTB, NEM, OMC, PCAR, PPG, VRTX, BTG, ZTS, BURL, PAYC, DDOG, CPT, DD, EXPD, MTD, MOH, NWL, NKE, PTC, REG, SIVB, TTWO, TD, TSCO, WAT, CMG, TECK, NOW, BKI, COUP, ROKU, AFL, ALXN, SCHW, CTAS, CCEP, CPRT, DVA, ETN, FMC, INCY, IP, IRM, MKTX, MDT, POOL, STX, SHW, SPG, WBA, DFS, VMW, PNR, ZM, MMM, PLD, ATVI, TFC, BK, GOLD, CBRE, CMS, CLX, CMI, EQIX, EQR, F, HIG, IDXX, ITW, ICE, ISRG, MDLZ, MAR, MXIM, MKC, RHI, SYY, TDY, USB, UDR, LULU, VRSK, LYB, DOCU, OTIS, ANSS, BNS, CVS, CINF, CSGP, STZ, COO, CCI, D, EFX, EXPE, FAST, GPC, PEAK, INFO, KSU, LKQ, MFC, NTRS, PNC, ROST, SYK, TRI, UBS, WLTW, AQN, FTNT, GNRC, GM, APO, CNHI, TWTR, HUBS, KHC, RACE, IR, VICI, FOXA,
- Sold Out: MRVL, 50AA, KNX, CHWY, SJR, TIF, VMC, WHR, ABMD, CCK, DPZ, MPWR, AVLR, ELAN, NDSN, INVH, CNP, BIO, DKNG, ARMK, ALLE, HST, CYBR, LBRDA, RUN, ZG, CDAY, TXG, STLA, JAZZ, TAP,
These are the top 5 holdings of FORSTA AP-FONDEN
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 3,468,200 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,481,600 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 86,500 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.26%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 65,200 shares, 1.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.84%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 64,200 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.58%
Forsta Ap-fonden initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.59 and $97.58, with an estimated average price of $91.26. The stock is now traded at around $103.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 121,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Southern Co (SO)
Forsta Ap-fonden initiated holding in Southern Co. The purchase prices were between $56.72 and $62.32, with an estimated average price of $59.9. The stock is now traded at around $65.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 174,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Sealed Air Corp (SEE)
Forsta Ap-fonden initiated holding in Sealed Air Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.9 and $47.36, with an estimated average price of $44.7. The stock is now traded at around $56.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 120,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG)
Forsta Ap-fonden initiated holding in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.14 and $29.93, with an estimated average price of $26.3. The stock is now traded at around $32.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 201,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Open Text Corp (OTEX)
Forsta Ap-fonden initiated holding in Open Text Corp. The purchase prices were between $44.26 and $49.49, with an estimated average price of $46.76. The stock is now traded at around $46.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 107,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Owens-Corning Inc (OC)
Forsta Ap-fonden initiated holding in Owens-Corning Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.94 and $92.66, with an estimated average price of $83.72. The stock is now traded at around $105.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 45,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)
Forsta Ap-fonden added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 51.53%. The purchase prices were between $253.1 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $289.22. The stock is now traded at around $277.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 74,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Hologic Inc (HOLX)
Forsta Ap-fonden added to a holding in Hologic Inc by 129.00%. The purchase prices were between $68.76 and $83.72, with an estimated average price of $75.98. The stock is now traded at around $64.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 153,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)
Forsta Ap-fonden added to a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc by 69.73%. The purchase prices were between $157.02 and $191.82, with an estimated average price of $175.99. The stock is now traded at around $206.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 81,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)
Forsta Ap-fonden added to a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 78.67%. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $77.37. The stock is now traded at around $72.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 183,958 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)
Forsta Ap-fonden added to a holding in Weyerhaeuser Co by 156.22%. The purchase prices were between $31.19 and $36.15, with an estimated average price of $34.03. The stock is now traded at around $39.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 302,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Avantor Inc (AVTR)
Forsta Ap-fonden added to a holding in Avantor Inc by 253.09%. The purchase prices were between $26.83 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $28.89. The stock is now traded at around $30.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 297,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)
Forsta Ap-fonden sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $40.06 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.08.Sold Out: Chewy Inc (CHWY)
Forsta Ap-fonden sold out a holding in Chewy Inc. The sale prices were between $76.33 and $118.69, with an estimated average price of $97.71.Sold Out: VEREIT Inc (50AA)
Forsta Ap-fonden sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $28.57 and $33.73, with an estimated average price of $30.74.Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)
Forsta Ap-fonden sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.Sold Out: Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX)
Forsta Ap-fonden sold out a holding in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $40 and $49.07, with an estimated average price of $43.81.Sold Out: Shaw Communications Inc (SJR)
Forsta Ap-fonden sold out a holding in Shaw Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $17.13 and $28.03, with an estimated average price of $19.66.
