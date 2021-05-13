South Dakota Investment Council Buys Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, H&R Block Inc, Reinsurance Group of America Inc, Sells ViacomCBS Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Accenture PLC

New Purchases: HRB, BIG, AZN, DBI, URBN, FICO, PII, EHTH, LEA, FHN, OZK, CAL, CRI, TMUS, AAP, HALO, CHTR, FIVE, SBH, AAN, MGP, RUN, DEI, SRC, SAM, AZO, AEL, KDP, NKTR, BUD, VC, YELP, BOOT, TALO, GO, VT, DAN, PDCE, NTRS, ALE, MUR, SR, GNTX, ECPG, CORE, PLCE, ANF, ROP, MAS, HZO, KMB,

Sioux Falls, SD, based Investment company South Dakota Investment Council Current Portfolio ) buys Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, H&R Block Inc, Reinsurance Group of America Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Big Lots Inc, sells ViacomCBS Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Accenture PLC, Mohawk Industries Inc, BioTelemetry Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, South Dakota Investment Council. As of 2021Q1, South Dakota Investment Council owns 614 stocks with a total value of $6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of South Dakota Investment Council's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/south+dakota+investment+council/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 16,086,227 shares, 13.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.97% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 917,754 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.66% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,657,522 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.59% Bristow Group Inc (VTOL) - 6,543,676 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18% Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 3,117,728 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.43%

South Dakota Investment Council initiated holding in H&R Block Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.66 and $21.8, with an estimated average price of $18.91. The stock is now traded at around $24.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 560,066 shares as of 2021-03-31.

South Dakota Investment Council initiated holding in Big Lots Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.3 and $70.79, with an estimated average price of $59.83. The stock is now traded at around $65.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 144,559 shares as of 2021-03-31.

South Dakota Investment Council initiated holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The purchase prices were between $47.16 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $50.29. The stock is now traded at around $55.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 160,205 shares as of 2021-03-31.

South Dakota Investment Council initiated holding in Urban Outfitters Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.55 and $41.5, with an estimated average price of $32.32. The stock is now traded at around $35.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 143,491 shares as of 2021-03-31.

South Dakota Investment Council initiated holding in Designer Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.19 and $17.4, with an estimated average price of $12.55. The stock is now traded at around $18.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 309,814 shares as of 2021-03-31.

South Dakota Investment Council initiated holding in Fair Isaac Corp. The purchase prices were between $429.86 and $511.56, with an estimated average price of $475.35. The stock is now traded at around $475.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 9,471 shares as of 2021-03-31.

South Dakota Investment Council added to a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 650.73%. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75. The stock is now traded at around $173.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 121,708 shares as of 2021-03-31.

South Dakota Investment Council added to a holding in Reinsurance Group of America Inc by 48.48%. The purchase prices were between $104.03 and $133.9, with an estimated average price of $118.77. The stock is now traded at around $127.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 288,258 shares as of 2021-03-31.

South Dakota Investment Council added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 303.58%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $387.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 41,206 shares as of 2021-03-31.

South Dakota Investment Council added to a holding in Dollar Tree Inc by 183.46%. The purchase prices were between $98.2 and $116.23, with an estimated average price of $107.46. The stock is now traded at around $109.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 118,805 shares as of 2021-03-31.

South Dakota Investment Council added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 116.31%. The purchase prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43. The stock is now traded at around $370.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 46,226 shares as of 2021-03-31.

South Dakota Investment Council added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 748.86%. The purchase prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56. The stock is now traded at around $214.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 41,594 shares as of 2021-03-31.

South Dakota Investment Council sold out a holding in BioTelemetry Inc. The sale prices were between $71.46 and $72.38, with an estimated average price of $71.95.

South Dakota Investment Council sold out a holding in PTC Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $46.8 and $68.92, with an estimated average price of $59.42.

South Dakota Investment Council sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.

South Dakota Investment Council sold out a holding in TCF Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $36.88 and $49.17, with an estimated average price of $44.18.

South Dakota Investment Council sold out a holding in Cousins Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $31.39 and $36.65, with an estimated average price of $34.02.

South Dakota Investment Council sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $137.51 and $190.8, with an estimated average price of $161.21.