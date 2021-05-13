South Dakota Investment Council Buys Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, H&R Block Inc, Reinsurance Group of America Inc, Sells ViacomCBS Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Accenture PLC

- New Purchases: HRB, BIG, AZN, DBI, URBN, FICO, PII, EHTH, LEA, FHN, OZK, CAL, CRI, TMUS, AAP, HALO, CHTR, FIVE, SBH, AAN, MGP, RUN, DEI, SRC, SAM, AZO, AEL, KDP, NKTR, BUD, VC, YELP, BOOT, TALO, GO, VT, DAN, PDCE, NTRS, ALE, MUR, SR, GNTX, ECPG, CORE, PLCE, ANF, ROP, MAS, HZO, KMB,
- Added Positions: ALXN, RGA, LMT, DLTR, LVS, NOC, VRTX, CNC, PRU, BK, CMCSA, MRK, ANTM, KO, GHL, HUBB, HUM, CLR, WMT, WHR, CPG, LLY, LNC, MSFT, RS, V, SABR, BDX, RNR, CPRI, FB, CRUS, CLF, DVN, NVDA, SCI, JAZZ, FOXA, AFL, BRK.B, BMY, CW, DKS, ERF, FHI, TGNA, PFE, PVH, PPC, BKNG, MASI, TSLA, ENR, RGNX, Y, AMZN, AMGN, AN, CALM, PACW, GD, MOH, OSUR, OSK, SLG, VNO, CONE, MUSA, PAHC, AMN, AMED, AEO, AMT, WTRG, ASB, BXP, CHRW, CSL, CRL, CMC, COP, EXEL, FE, FLR, HNI, HAS, HRC, IPG, LHCG, MTZ, NVR, PEP, RL, SAFM, SEE, UGI, VSAT, RDS.B, HBI, TREE, FAF, COR, GMED, PBF, ENTA, CHRS, VREX, MO, BP, BRKS, CACI, CBRE, CL, CR, DRI, DAR, EQIX, EQR, ESS, FBP, FMBI, FISV, HAE, LHX, MTG, NUVA, ORI, PHM, QCOM, QDEL, SLAB, SNA, SWX, TEX, UDR, URI, WNC, LDOS, CNK, ULTA, PM, JBT, AVGO, VRSK, PEB, CLDT, FLT, HII, CDW, SAIC, DNOW, PEN, ASIX, HCC,
- Reduced Positions: VIAC, JNJ, ACN, MHK, GS, KEY, UNH, CAKE, DISCK, XOM, ACC, SBNY, IVZ, HAL, ABBV, XEC, DHI, EXPE, LEN, LUV, INTC, WY, AAPL, BWA, EOG, JPM, WDC, EMN, JWN, OXY, MIK, BIIB, MRO, TOL, LYB, BHF, BRY, BKH, CX, TPR, ROCK, HFC, MPW, THO, PSX, DEN, TFC, BAC, CVX, DISCA, DUK, EMR, NWE, OLN, MD, RBC, TRMB, GTLS, TEL, SEM, NCLH, FREQ, AMG, APA, BPFH, CAT, CSCO, C, CMI, EWBC, FL, GILD, MNST, HR, JLL, MCK, NJR, PBI, SLB, UTHR, CATM, RLGY, SPY, AIR, T, AWR, ANGO, BOH, CWT, CCL, CMA, CYTK, DY, ETN, FDX, EHC, MSI, VTRS, PNC, PXD, PG, PGR, REGN, SEIC, LSI, STE, SUP, TGT, TCBI, TKR, VMI, VZ, DIS, WLL, WTFC, EVR, ACM, GRFS, AMCX, BRX, CCS, CTLT, GWB, DOW, AOS, BIO, CNQ, COF, DE, LCII, F, GE, KNX, KSS, LRCX, CASH, NSC, OI, PDCO, PBH, RES, RCL, TSM, TXT, UAL, UPS, VLO, WDR, EBAY, IPGP, ORN, CDG0, MPC, CHEF, FANG, SFM, LNTH, SYF, CC, PYPL, KHC, FLGT, OTIS,
- Sold Out: BEAT, PTCT, CXO, CUZ, TCF, SGEN, MLHR, DD, OHI, PLD, CARS, KRC, MGLN, MDRX, MYGN, WST, NEO, WPX, MEDP, VEA, HMSY, BOOM, DXC, CLB, WSM, TVTY, CTVA, ANDE, ANIK, TCMD, INGN, ANIP, CVGW, PCRX, CCRN, WHLT, LB, WABC, UNFI, FDP, SPTN, PCH, ASGN, HOG, NTUS, ICUI, MTH,
For the details of South Dakota Investment Council's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/south+dakota+investment+council/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of South Dakota Investment Council
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 16,086,227 shares, 13.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.97%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 917,754 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.66%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,657,522 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.59%
- Bristow Group Inc (VTOL) - 6,543,676 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18%
- Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 3,117,728 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.43%
South Dakota Investment Council initiated holding in H&R Block Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.66 and $21.8, with an estimated average price of $18.91. The stock is now traded at around $24.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 560,066 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Big Lots Inc (BIG)
South Dakota Investment Council initiated holding in Big Lots Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.3 and $70.79, with an estimated average price of $59.83. The stock is now traded at around $65.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 144,559 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)
South Dakota Investment Council initiated holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The purchase prices were between $47.16 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $50.29. The stock is now traded at around $55.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 160,205 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN)
South Dakota Investment Council initiated holding in Urban Outfitters Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.55 and $41.5, with an estimated average price of $32.32. The stock is now traded at around $35.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 143,491 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Designer Brands Inc (DBI)
South Dakota Investment Council initiated holding in Designer Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.19 and $17.4, with an estimated average price of $12.55. The stock is now traded at around $18.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 309,814 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Fair Isaac Corp (FICO)
South Dakota Investment Council initiated holding in Fair Isaac Corp. The purchase prices were between $429.86 and $511.56, with an estimated average price of $475.35. The stock is now traded at around $475.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 9,471 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)
South Dakota Investment Council added to a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 650.73%. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75. The stock is now traded at around $173.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 121,708 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA)
South Dakota Investment Council added to a holding in Reinsurance Group of America Inc by 48.48%. The purchase prices were between $104.03 and $133.9, with an estimated average price of $118.77. The stock is now traded at around $127.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 288,258 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
South Dakota Investment Council added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 303.58%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $387.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 41,206 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)
South Dakota Investment Council added to a holding in Dollar Tree Inc by 183.46%. The purchase prices were between $98.2 and $116.23, with an estimated average price of $107.46. The stock is now traded at around $109.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 118,805 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)
South Dakota Investment Council added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 116.31%. The purchase prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43. The stock is now traded at around $370.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 46,226 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
South Dakota Investment Council added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 748.86%. The purchase prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56. The stock is now traded at around $214.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 41,594 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: BioTelemetry Inc (BEAT)
South Dakota Investment Council sold out a holding in BioTelemetry Inc. The sale prices were between $71.46 and $72.38, with an estimated average price of $71.95.Sold Out: PTC Therapeutics Inc (PTCT)
South Dakota Investment Council sold out a holding in PTC Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $46.8 and $68.92, with an estimated average price of $59.42.Sold Out: (CXO)
South Dakota Investment Council sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.Sold Out: TCF Financial Corp (TCF)
South Dakota Investment Council sold out a holding in TCF Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $36.88 and $49.17, with an estimated average price of $44.18.Sold Out: Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ)
South Dakota Investment Council sold out a holding in Cousins Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $31.39 and $36.65, with an estimated average price of $34.02.Sold Out: Seagen Inc (SGEN)
South Dakota Investment Council sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $137.51 and $190.8, with an estimated average price of $161.21.
Here is the complete portfolio of South Dakota Investment Council. Also check out:
1. South Dakota Investment Council's Undervalued Stocks
2. South Dakota Investment Council's Top Growth Companies, and
3. South Dakota Investment Council's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that South Dakota Investment Council keeps buying