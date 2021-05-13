Logo
South Dakota Investment Council Buys Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, H&R Block Inc, Reinsurance Group of America Inc, Sells ViacomCBS Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Accenture PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Sioux Falls, SD, based Investment company South Dakota Investment Council (Current Portfolio) buys Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, H&R Block Inc, Reinsurance Group of America Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Big Lots Inc, sells ViacomCBS Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Accenture PLC, Mohawk Industries Inc, BioTelemetry Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, South Dakota Investment Council. As of 2021Q1, South Dakota Investment Council owns 614 stocks with a total value of $6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of South Dakota Investment Council's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/south+dakota+investment+council/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of South Dakota Investment Council
  1. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 16,086,227 shares, 13.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.97%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 917,754 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.66%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,657,522 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.59%
  4. Bristow Group Inc (VTOL) - 6,543,676 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18%
  5. Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 3,117,728 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.43%
New Purchase: H&R Block Inc (HRB)

South Dakota Investment Council initiated holding in H&R Block Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.66 and $21.8, with an estimated average price of $18.91. The stock is now traded at around $24.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 560,066 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Big Lots Inc (BIG)

South Dakota Investment Council initiated holding in Big Lots Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.3 and $70.79, with an estimated average price of $59.83. The stock is now traded at around $65.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 144,559 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

South Dakota Investment Council initiated holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The purchase prices were between $47.16 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $50.29. The stock is now traded at around $55.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 160,205 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN)

South Dakota Investment Council initiated holding in Urban Outfitters Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.55 and $41.5, with an estimated average price of $32.32. The stock is now traded at around $35.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 143,491 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Designer Brands Inc (DBI)

South Dakota Investment Council initiated holding in Designer Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.19 and $17.4, with an estimated average price of $12.55. The stock is now traded at around $18.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 309,814 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Fair Isaac Corp (FICO)

South Dakota Investment Council initiated holding in Fair Isaac Corp. The purchase prices were between $429.86 and $511.56, with an estimated average price of $475.35. The stock is now traded at around $475.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 9,471 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)

South Dakota Investment Council added to a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 650.73%. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75. The stock is now traded at around $173.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 121,708 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA)

South Dakota Investment Council added to a holding in Reinsurance Group of America Inc by 48.48%. The purchase prices were between $104.03 and $133.9, with an estimated average price of $118.77. The stock is now traded at around $127.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 288,258 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

South Dakota Investment Council added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 303.58%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $387.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 41,206 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)

South Dakota Investment Council added to a holding in Dollar Tree Inc by 183.46%. The purchase prices were between $98.2 and $116.23, with an estimated average price of $107.46. The stock is now traded at around $109.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 118,805 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)

South Dakota Investment Council added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 116.31%. The purchase prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43. The stock is now traded at around $370.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 46,226 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

South Dakota Investment Council added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 748.86%. The purchase prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56. The stock is now traded at around $214.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 41,594 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: BioTelemetry Inc (BEAT)

South Dakota Investment Council sold out a holding in BioTelemetry Inc. The sale prices were between $71.46 and $72.38, with an estimated average price of $71.95.

Sold Out: PTC Therapeutics Inc (PTCT)

South Dakota Investment Council sold out a holding in PTC Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $46.8 and $68.92, with an estimated average price of $59.42.

Sold Out: (CXO)

South Dakota Investment Council sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.

Sold Out: TCF Financial Corp (TCF)

South Dakota Investment Council sold out a holding in TCF Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $36.88 and $49.17, with an estimated average price of $44.18.

Sold Out: Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ)

South Dakota Investment Council sold out a holding in Cousins Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $31.39 and $36.65, with an estimated average price of $34.02.

Sold Out: Seagen Inc (SGEN)

South Dakota Investment Council sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $137.51 and $190.8, with an estimated average price of $161.21.



Here is the complete portfolio of South Dakota Investment Council. Also check out:

