Ossiam Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Facebook Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Sells Microsoft Corp, PepsiCo Inc, Uber Technologies Inc

New Purchases: HON, ALC, VAR, DELL, BAND, ALGN, SIVB, IPHI, ROKU, RNG, JCI, VLO, DOCU, HPQ, ABMD, MAR, NTAP, MKTX, TTC, WAT, WLTW, CFG, AOS, CMA, EQR, AVTR, LVS, IVZ, CIEN, TPR, RCI, DVN, BAH, DUK, FSLR, LDOS, WDC, EMN, TREX, PWR, HIG, SHW, SWK, LBTYA, TAP, Y, IRM, PH, ATUS, RACE, SIRI, EIX, BX, GL, LBTYK, OC, ZBH, DRE, LB, EFX, WRB,

HON, ALC, VAR, DELL, BAND, ALGN, SIVB, IPHI, ROKU, RNG, JCI, VLO, DOCU, HPQ, ABMD, MAR, NTAP, MKTX, TTC, WAT, WLTW, CFG, AOS, CMA, EQR, AVTR, LVS, IVZ, CIEN, TPR, RCI, DVN, BAH, DUK, FSLR, LDOS, WDC, EMN, TREX, PWR, HIG, SHW, SWK, LBTYA, TAP, Y, IRM, PH, ATUS, RACE, SIRI, EIX, BX, GL, LBTYK, OC, ZBH, DRE, LB, EFX, WRB, Added Positions: BRK.B, FB, DIS, DB, PYPL, PG, ADBE, ABT, CNC, ABBV, INTC, LIN, MU, CAT, AMZN, NEE, FISV, WFC, CVS, C, NVDA, CI, ADSK, JNJ, TMO, UNH, GS, AMGN, BSX, MTD, GILD, TGT, VIAC, CCI, GOOGL, KDP, ANSS, BMY, ILMN, ISRG, V, CTXS, NFLX, TFC, BIIB, CERN, REGN, CHTR, PFE, VZ, ATVI, BAC, AMD, ALL, D, BAX, EW, PLD, ARE, ACGL, CSCO, COP, ITW, KSU, LH, BKNG, PGR, PRU, TMUS, ANET, BLL, BDX, DXCM, HUM, DISCK, AEP, AXP, CDNS, IDXX, UPS, KEYS, NLY, DLTR, KIM, OMC, PAYX, RMD, SBUX, TECH, UNM, GWW, ANTM, YUM, TWTR, HLT, CB, ATR, BA, CMCSA, CMI, EOG, ESS, RE, GPN, INCY, TT, JPM, KMB, SPGI, MDT, MET, OKE, PPG, SLB, NLOK, VRTX, WMB, WU, KMI, MPC, HES, LNG, CVX, CLX, COO, HAL, OXY, PXD, SCI, NOW, QRVO, MMM, APD, DOX, AVY, CSX, CE, CPRT, DISCA, DD, ECL, FDX, HOLX, INTU, LNC, LYV, MLM, MSI, NSC, PEG, RJF, SEIC, STX, STE, TER, USB, WST, TEL, AGNC, SYF, IR, BKR, ACN, AFL, AIG, AMP, AME, AJG, ADP, BMRN, COF, CTAS, CTSH, CAG, DAR, DVA, DE, DPZ, EMR, EQIX, EXC, FMC, FAST, FITB, FLO, BEN, FCX, IT, GE, GIS, GGG, HAIN, HAS, HBAN, INFO, KEY, LEN, MCO, NVR, NTRS, PNC, PKI, RS, SRE, TRV, SYK, WSM, ACM, JAZZ, G, VMW, ST, VER, POST, PNR, WDAY, ALLE, ARMK, QSR, USFD, BYND, AMCR,

BRK.B, FB, DIS, DB, PYPL, PG, ADBE, ABT, CNC, ABBV, INTC, LIN, MU, CAT, AMZN, NEE, FISV, WFC, CVS, C, NVDA, CI, ADSK, JNJ, TMO, UNH, GS, AMGN, BSX, MTD, GILD, TGT, VIAC, CCI, GOOGL, KDP, ANSS, BMY, ILMN, ISRG, V, CTXS, NFLX, TFC, BIIB, CERN, REGN, CHTR, PFE, VZ, ATVI, BAC, AMD, ALL, D, BAX, EW, PLD, ARE, ACGL, CSCO, COP, ITW, KSU, LH, BKNG, PGR, PRU, TMUS, ANET, BLL, BDX, DXCM, HUM, DISCK, AEP, AXP, CDNS, IDXX, UPS, KEYS, NLY, DLTR, KIM, OMC, PAYX, RMD, SBUX, TECH, UNM, GWW, ANTM, YUM, TWTR, HLT, CB, ATR, BA, CMCSA, CMI, EOG, ESS, RE, GPN, INCY, TT, JPM, KMB, SPGI, MDT, MET, OKE, PPG, SLB, NLOK, VRTX, WMB, WU, KMI, MPC, HES, LNG, CVX, CLX, COO, HAL, OXY, PXD, SCI, NOW, QRVO, MMM, APD, DOX, AVY, CSX, CE, CPRT, DISCA, DD, ECL, FDX, HOLX, INTU, LNC, LYV, MLM, MSI, NSC, PEG, RJF, SEIC, STX, STE, TER, USB, WST, TEL, AGNC, SYF, IR, BKR, ACN, AFL, AIG, AMP, AME, AJG, ADP, BMRN, COF, CTAS, CTSH, CAG, DAR, DVA, DE, DPZ, EMR, EQIX, EXC, FMC, FAST, FITB, FLO, BEN, FCX, IT, GE, GIS, GGG, HAIN, HAS, HBAN, INFO, KEY, LEN, MCO, NVR, NTRS, PNC, PKI, RS, SRE, TRV, SYK, WSM, ACM, JAZZ, G, VMW, ST, VER, POST, PNR, WDAY, ALLE, ARMK, QSR, USFD, BYND, AMCR, Reduced Positions: MSFT, PEP, EA, EL, GOOG, MRK, NKE, XLNX, HSY, WMT, HD, IPG, COST, MDLZ, T, QCOM, MNST, ZTS, PSA, AZO, AAPL, CL, LLY, QGEN, CPB, SJM, K, KR, ORCL, SYY, CHD, LBRDK, AON, BF.B, IFF, ES, PODD, MMC, BK, DLR, GRMN, VTRS, ICE, MKC, ROK, SNPS, TSCO, PANW, CMS, MS, UNP, XEL, TSLA, AKAM, ALB, MO, DISH, JKHY, MCD, PFG, SPG, SWKS, TTWO, A, CBRE, ED, DHR, DOV, ETN, EXPD, ORLY, DGX, TFX, VMC, WEC, EBAY, MA, MSCI, VRSK, XYL, ADI, AMAT, FIS, CME, XOM, HSIC, MAS, NUAN, PCAR, PKG, RSG, TXN, OLED, WM, BF.A, BR, MELI, FRC, HPE, AMT, AIZ, FDS, NDAQ, STT, TRI, URI, ZBRA, CMG, FLT, SPLK, PAYC, LBRDA, FTV, LW,

MSFT, PEP, EA, EL, GOOG, MRK, NKE, XLNX, HSY, WMT, HD, IPG, COST, MDLZ, T, QCOM, MNST, ZTS, PSA, AZO, AAPL, CL, LLY, QGEN, CPB, SJM, K, KR, ORCL, SYY, CHD, LBRDK, AON, BF.B, IFF, ES, PODD, MMC, BK, DLR, GRMN, VTRS, ICE, MKC, ROK, SNPS, TSCO, PANW, CMS, MS, UNP, XEL, TSLA, AKAM, ALB, MO, DISH, JKHY, MCD, PFG, SPG, SWKS, TTWO, A, CBRE, ED, DHR, DOV, ETN, EXPD, ORLY, DGX, TFX, VMC, WEC, EBAY, MA, MSCI, VRSK, XYL, ADI, AMAT, FIS, CME, XOM, HSIC, MAS, NUAN, PCAR, PKG, RSG, TXN, OLED, WM, BF.A, BR, MELI, FRC, HPE, AMT, AIZ, FDS, NDAQ, STT, TRI, URI, ZBRA, CMG, FLT, SPLK, PAYC, LBRDA, FTV, LW, Sold Out: UBER, ROST, KO, VST, STLA, LOW, TIF, BLK, UBS, CCK, DG, F, HRL, EXR, TJX, STZ, WBA, AAP, NWSA, CDW, SO, JNPR, ROL, KHC, MXIM, PSX, KKR, ALXN, ABC, DXC, BIO, DFS, VFC, BRO, CINF, BXP, CCEP, LII, JBHT, MCHP, PRGO, PHM, APH, KMX, IBM, FOXA, PEAK, CSL, AWK, FOX, ULTA, RGA, AFG, BWA, APTV, TDY, BBY, LULU, VNO, CNP, SCHW, SGEN, SBAC, RGLD, ROP, NWL, ETR, EXPE, KLAC, FRT, GPC, WELL,

Investment company Ossiam Current Portfolio ) buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Facebook Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Deutsche Bank AG, PayPal Holdings Inc, sells Microsoft Corp, PepsiCo Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, The Estee Lauder Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ossiam. As of 2021Q1, Ossiam owns 408 stocks with a total value of $3.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of OSSIAM's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ossiam/current-portfolio/portfolio

Facebook Inc (FB) - 634,300 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.39% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 59,666 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.02% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 601,434 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 324.30% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,046,779 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.09% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 534,689 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.86%

Ossiam initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $195.37 and $218.88, with an estimated average price of $207.11. The stock is now traded at around $227.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ossiam initiated holding in Alcon Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.32 and $76.01, with an estimated average price of $70.85. The stock is now traded at around $68.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 156,501 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ossiam initiated holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $175.13 and $176.93, with an estimated average price of $175.95. The stock is now traded at around $177.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 60,809 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ossiam initiated holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.23 and $91.28, with an estimated average price of $80.81. The stock is now traded at around $98.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 43,377 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ossiam initiated holding in Bandwidth Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.95 and $188.83, with an estimated average price of $155.38. The stock is now traded at around $114.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 27,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ossiam initiated holding in Align Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $496.07 and $620.45, with an estimated average price of $553.71. The stock is now traded at around $569.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,155 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ossiam added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 324.30%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $290.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.65%. The holding were 601,434 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ossiam added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 52.39%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $315.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 634,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ossiam added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 58.22%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $173.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 559,379 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ossiam added to a holding in Deutsche Bank AG by 145.17%. The purchase prices were between $10.12 and $13.15, with an estimated average price of $11.67. The stock is now traded at around $14.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 4,677,748 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ossiam added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 31.68%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $246.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 494,424 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ossiam added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 139.23%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $138.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 317,508 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ossiam sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88.

Ossiam sold out a holding in Ross Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $107.89 and $125.27, with an estimated average price of $118.59.

Ossiam sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34.

Ossiam sold out a holding in Vistra Corp. The sale prices were between $16.43 and $23.83, with an estimated average price of $19.9.

Ossiam sold out a holding in Stellantis NV. The sale prices were between $14.31 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $16.19.

Ossiam sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69.