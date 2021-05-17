Ossiam Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Facebook Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Sells Microsoft Corp, PepsiCo Inc, Uber Technologies Inc

- New Purchases: HON, ALC, VAR, DELL, BAND, ALGN, SIVB, IPHI, ROKU, RNG, JCI, VLO, DOCU, HPQ, ABMD, MAR, NTAP, MKTX, TTC, WAT, WLTW, CFG, AOS, CMA, EQR, AVTR, LVS, IVZ, CIEN, TPR, RCI, DVN, BAH, DUK, FSLR, LDOS, WDC, EMN, TREX, PWR, HIG, SHW, SWK, LBTYA, TAP, Y, IRM, PH, ATUS, RACE, SIRI, EIX, BX, GL, LBTYK, OC, ZBH, DRE, LB, EFX, WRB,
- Added Positions: BRK.B, FB, DIS, DB, PYPL, PG, ADBE, ABT, CNC, ABBV, INTC, LIN, MU, CAT, AMZN, NEE, FISV, WFC, CVS, C, NVDA, CI, ADSK, JNJ, TMO, UNH, GS, AMGN, BSX, MTD, GILD, TGT, VIAC, CCI, GOOGL, KDP, ANSS, BMY, ILMN, ISRG, V, CTXS, NFLX, TFC, BIIB, CERN, REGN, CHTR, PFE, VZ, ATVI, BAC, AMD, ALL, D, BAX, EW, PLD, ARE, ACGL, CSCO, COP, ITW, KSU, LH, BKNG, PGR, PRU, TMUS, ANET, BLL, BDX, DXCM, HUM, DISCK, AEP, AXP, CDNS, IDXX, UPS, KEYS, NLY, DLTR, KIM, OMC, PAYX, RMD, SBUX, TECH, UNM, GWW, ANTM, YUM, TWTR, HLT, CB, ATR, BA, CMCSA, CMI, EOG, ESS, RE, GPN, INCY, TT, JPM, KMB, SPGI, MDT, MET, OKE, PPG, SLB, NLOK, VRTX, WMB, WU, KMI, MPC, HES, LNG, CVX, CLX, COO, HAL, OXY, PXD, SCI, NOW, QRVO, MMM, APD, DOX, AVY, CSX, CE, CPRT, DISCA, DD, ECL, FDX, HOLX, INTU, LNC, LYV, MLM, MSI, NSC, PEG, RJF, SEIC, STX, STE, TER, USB, WST, TEL, AGNC, SYF, IR, BKR, ACN, AFL, AIG, AMP, AME, AJG, ADP, BMRN, COF, CTAS, CTSH, CAG, DAR, DVA, DE, DPZ, EMR, EQIX, EXC, FMC, FAST, FITB, FLO, BEN, FCX, IT, GE, GIS, GGG, HAIN, HAS, HBAN, INFO, KEY, LEN, MCO, NVR, NTRS, PNC, PKI, RS, SRE, TRV, SYK, WSM, ACM, JAZZ, G, VMW, ST, VER, POST, PNR, WDAY, ALLE, ARMK, QSR, USFD, BYND, AMCR,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, PEP, EA, EL, GOOG, MRK, NKE, XLNX, HSY, WMT, HD, IPG, COST, MDLZ, T, QCOM, MNST, ZTS, PSA, AZO, AAPL, CL, LLY, QGEN, CPB, SJM, K, KR, ORCL, SYY, CHD, LBRDK, AON, BF.B, IFF, ES, PODD, MMC, BK, DLR, GRMN, VTRS, ICE, MKC, ROK, SNPS, TSCO, PANW, CMS, MS, UNP, XEL, TSLA, AKAM, ALB, MO, DISH, JKHY, MCD, PFG, SPG, SWKS, TTWO, A, CBRE, ED, DHR, DOV, ETN, EXPD, ORLY, DGX, TFX, VMC, WEC, EBAY, MA, MSCI, VRSK, XYL, ADI, AMAT, FIS, CME, XOM, HSIC, MAS, NUAN, PCAR, PKG, RSG, TXN, OLED, WM, BF.A, BR, MELI, FRC, HPE, AMT, AIZ, FDS, NDAQ, STT, TRI, URI, ZBRA, CMG, FLT, SPLK, PAYC, LBRDA, FTV, LW,
- Sold Out: UBER, ROST, KO, VST, STLA, LOW, TIF, BLK, UBS, CCK, DG, F, HRL, EXR, TJX, STZ, WBA, AAP, NWSA, CDW, SO, JNPR, ROL, KHC, MXIM, PSX, KKR, ALXN, ABC, DXC, BIO, DFS, VFC, BRO, CINF, BXP, CCEP, LII, JBHT, MCHP, PRGO, PHM, APH, KMX, IBM, FOXA, PEAK, CSL, AWK, FOX, ULTA, RGA, AFG, BWA, APTV, TDY, BBY, LULU, VNO, CNP, SCHW, SGEN, SBAC, RGLD, ROP, NWL, ETR, EXPE, KLAC, FRT, GPC, WELL,
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 634,300 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.39%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 59,666 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.02%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 601,434 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 324.30%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,046,779 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.09%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 534,689 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.86%
Ossiam initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $195.37 and $218.88, with an estimated average price of $207.11. The stock is now traded at around $227.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Alcon Inc (ALC)
Ossiam initiated holding in Alcon Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.32 and $76.01, with an estimated average price of $70.85. The stock is now traded at around $68.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 156,501 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR)
Ossiam initiated holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $175.13 and $176.93, with an estimated average price of $175.95. The stock is now traded at around $177.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 60,809 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Dell Technologies Inc (DELL)
Ossiam initiated holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.23 and $91.28, with an estimated average price of $80.81. The stock is now traded at around $98.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 43,377 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Bandwidth Inc (BAND)
Ossiam initiated holding in Bandwidth Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.95 and $188.83, with an estimated average price of $155.38. The stock is now traded at around $114.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 27,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)
Ossiam initiated holding in Align Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $496.07 and $620.45, with an estimated average price of $553.71. The stock is now traded at around $569.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,155 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Ossiam added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 324.30%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $290.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.65%. The holding were 601,434 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Ossiam added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 52.39%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $315.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 634,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Ossiam added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 58.22%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $173.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 559,379 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Deutsche Bank AG (DB)
Ossiam added to a holding in Deutsche Bank AG by 145.17%. The purchase prices were between $10.12 and $13.15, with an estimated average price of $11.67. The stock is now traded at around $14.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 4,677,748 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Ossiam added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 31.68%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $246.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 494,424 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Ossiam added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 139.23%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $138.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 317,508 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Ossiam sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88.Sold Out: Ross Stores Inc (ROST)
Ossiam sold out a holding in Ross Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $107.89 and $125.27, with an estimated average price of $118.59.Sold Out: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Ossiam sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34.Sold Out: Vistra Corp (VST)
Ossiam sold out a holding in Vistra Corp. The sale prices were between $16.43 and $23.83, with an estimated average price of $19.9.Sold Out: Stellantis NV (STLA)
Ossiam sold out a holding in Stellantis NV. The sale prices were between $14.31 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $16.19.Sold Out: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
Ossiam sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69.
