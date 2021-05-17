Logo
Ossiam Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Facebook Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Sells Microsoft Corp, PepsiCo Inc, Uber Technologies Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Ossiam (Current Portfolio) buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Facebook Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Deutsche Bank AG, PayPal Holdings Inc, sells Microsoft Corp, PepsiCo Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, The Estee Lauder Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ossiam. As of 2021Q1, Ossiam owns 408 stocks with a total value of $3.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of OSSIAM's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ossiam/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of OSSIAM
  1. Facebook Inc (FB) - 634,300 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.39%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 59,666 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.02%
  3. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 601,434 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 324.30%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,046,779 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.09%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 534,689 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.86%
New Purchase: Honeywell International Inc (HON)

Ossiam initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $195.37 and $218.88, with an estimated average price of $207.11. The stock is now traded at around $227.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alcon Inc (ALC)

Ossiam initiated holding in Alcon Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.32 and $76.01, with an estimated average price of $70.85. The stock is now traded at around $68.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 156,501 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR)

Ossiam initiated holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $175.13 and $176.93, with an estimated average price of $175.95. The stock is now traded at around $177.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 60,809 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Dell Technologies Inc (DELL)

Ossiam initiated holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.23 and $91.28, with an estimated average price of $80.81. The stock is now traded at around $98.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 43,377 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Bandwidth Inc (BAND)

Ossiam initiated holding in Bandwidth Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.95 and $188.83, with an estimated average price of $155.38. The stock is now traded at around $114.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 27,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)

Ossiam initiated holding in Align Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $496.07 and $620.45, with an estimated average price of $553.71. The stock is now traded at around $569.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,155 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Ossiam added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 324.30%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $290.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.65%. The holding were 601,434 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Ossiam added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 52.39%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $315.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 634,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Ossiam added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 58.22%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $173.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 559,379 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Deutsche Bank AG (DB)

Ossiam added to a holding in Deutsche Bank AG by 145.17%. The purchase prices were between $10.12 and $13.15, with an estimated average price of $11.67. The stock is now traded at around $14.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 4,677,748 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Ossiam added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 31.68%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $246.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 494,424 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Ossiam added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 139.23%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $138.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 317,508 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Ossiam sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88.

Sold Out: Ross Stores Inc (ROST)

Ossiam sold out a holding in Ross Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $107.89 and $125.27, with an estimated average price of $118.59.

Sold Out: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Ossiam sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34.

Sold Out: Vistra Corp (VST)

Ossiam sold out a holding in Vistra Corp. The sale prices were between $16.43 and $23.83, with an estimated average price of $19.9.

Sold Out: Stellantis NV (STLA)

Ossiam sold out a holding in Stellantis NV. The sale prices were between $14.31 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $16.19.

Sold Out: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

Ossiam sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69.



Here is the complete portfolio of OSSIAM. Also check out:

1. OSSIAM's Undervalued Stocks
2. OSSIAM's Top Growth Companies, and
3. OSSIAM's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that OSSIAM keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider