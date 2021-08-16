Moore Capital Management, LP Buys The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Luminar Technologies Inc, SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF, Sells Cerence Inc, VANECK VECTORS ETF, Norfolk Southern Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company Moore Capital Management, LP Current Portfolio ) buys The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Luminar Technologies Inc, SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF, Bill.com Holdings Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, sells Cerence Inc, VANECK VECTORS ETF, Norfolk Southern Corp, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, The Walt Disney Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Moore Capital Management, LP. As of 2021Q2, Moore Capital Management, LP owns 810 stocks with a total value of $7.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 985,500 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 1,100,000 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Fisker Inc (FSR) - 11,154,669 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.33% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 42,234 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.62% Magna International Inc (MGA) - 1,395,095 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.51%

Moore Capital Management, LP initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $48.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 1,945,067 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Moore Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Luminar Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.43 and $25.51, with an estimated average price of $22.05. The stock is now traded at around $17.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 3,966,571 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Moore Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $130.33 and $189.97, with an estimated average price of $156.32. The stock is now traded at around $201.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 330,276 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Moore Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12. The stock is now traded at around $407.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 132,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Moore Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $140.61 and $155.69, with an estimated average price of $148.33. The stock is now traded at around $132.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 340,921 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Moore Capital Management, LP initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $281.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 157,344 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Moore Capital Management, LP added to a holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF by 843.91%. The purchase prices were between $73.72 and $99.75, with an estimated average price of $86.92. The stock is now traded at around $78.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 776,247 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Moore Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 227.36%. The purchase prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $37.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 2,160,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Moore Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Affirm Holdings Inc by 71.76%. The purchase prices were between $48.37 and $77.97, with an estimated average price of $63.96. The stock is now traded at around $63.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 1,617,323 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Moore Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 316.48%. The purchase prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $103.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 550,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Moore Capital Management, LP added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 89.89%. The purchase prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28. The stock is now traded at around $581.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 140,562 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Moore Capital Management, LP added to a holding in JD.com Inc by 94.60%. The purchase prices were between $67.03 and $84.33, with an estimated average price of $75.51. The stock is now traded at around $66.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 827,856 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Moore Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in VANECK VECTORS ETF. The sale prices were between $223.63 and $262.24, with an estimated average price of $246.93.

Moore Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The sale prices were between $261.43 and $290.35, with an estimated average price of $275.9.

Moore Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The sale prices were between $63.34 and $70.97, with an estimated average price of $68.03.

Moore Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04.

Moore Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. The sale prices were between $29.07 and $37.87, with an estimated average price of $34.49.

Moore Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Broadcom Inc. The sale prices were between $422.38 and $488.48, with an estimated average price of $463.69.