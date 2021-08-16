Moore Capital Management, LP Buys The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Luminar Technologies Inc, SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF, Sells Cerence Inc, VANECK VECTORS ETF, Norfolk Southern Corp
- New Purchases: XLE, LAZR, BILL, GS, FIS, AMT, CVNA, SBAC, NUAN, KSU, PCT, COF, MDT, BIIB, UPS, COUP, NOVA, MELI, REGN, S, S, DNMR, CVII, CVS, LEA, PTRA, UTHR, ALV, GPOR, MRVL, TDG, SIVB, RSG, ZNGA, CMLTU, PAY, PAY, JBHT, NTES, NSTG, BWA, COP, VC, GMII, CSTA, APGB, PFDR, GSEV, GGPI, FRON, IS, WWD, FNV, TSIB, ITB, LLY, SHW, BPY, AA, FTCH, AAC, CENH, YTPG, GIIX, GTPB, GTPA, KPLT, COHR, WMT, CROX, ZEN, TRU, CLIM, MIT, JWSM, TBCP, RMGC, SCLE, PSAG, SBEA, LIII, TSPQ, DHCA, ME, PWP, CSL, MCK, WM, PFPT, VEEV, OUST, CMAX, INDI, DVN, DKS, HUBG, WRK, CRM, RTX, MOS, HIII, BARK, HXL, MIDD, NUE, LIN, TMUS, CTOS, DDOG, TZPS, LMACA, SSAA, ZWRK, THMA, KRNL, PRPC, ITQ, JOFF, CPUH, PICC, SPAQ, SPAQ, SCOB, CCVI, TPGS, ASPC, SRNG, ANZU, NSTD, NSTC, ACQR, FVIV, FWAC, MCD, ALLE, IHRT, ARNC, ITHX, DCRN, ACII, NXU, KURI, FORE, LGAC, TIOAU, CFVI, CMII, ANAC, ASZ, DHBC, LCA, LCA, RONI.U, ZTAQU, XMTR, BHC, AUD, AUD, SONY, GTLS, ANET, SPOT, TBLA, TCAC, TWNI, FACA, WARR, GLHA, VMEO, LTCH, OXY, TTE, WYNN, CAI, SE, DLCA, JCIC, PV, HCII, FSSI, EQHA, TMAC, RCLF, GSQD, ATMR, COVA, GIG, BOAS, VELO, FTAA, MACQ, IBER, AUS, MYPS, DNAD, DNAB, DNAC, DNAA, ICLN, ARCH, DAR, PEP, SWKS, TGT, FSLR, FTNT, DT, NAAC, VOSO, GMBT, SHAC, DNZ, CLRM, CFV, NRAC, GHAC, SLAC, FSRX, KAII, KIII, SLAM, COLI, TWLV, HUGS, FLME, NDAC, LOKM, LDHA, VERV, ATIP, EOCW.U, BLDP, EAT, CRI, CW, VVI, FF, AXNX, DM, LEGO, CAHC, HCNEU, SDAC, HHLA, ENNV, SPGS, GLBL, GLBL, SNII, EBAC, DLO, TKNO, PFSW, XELA, DELL, BTRS, GNAC, MDH, PMGM, IACB, NVSA, FACT, FTEV, VAL, LYEL, JUGGU, ORBC, AGI, PVG, BMBL,
- Added Positions: XOP, FCX, AFRM, MS, NOW, JD, RH, FSR, RUN, SPR, APTV, CMCSA, TPGY, FDX, ATH, INFO, XLNX, PYPL, SPGI, IT, SGEN, FB, AMZN, PH, INTU, SNAP, ATVI, CRWD, GOOGL, CG, BPMC, V, CF, ADNT, EMR, CENX, MAN, LUNG, GH, CAP, ADPT, SUM, IPG, NOC, LEAP, TXRH, EQH, NVT, BABA, ARMK, LMT, TROX, SAIA, PAG, XOM, CHNG, LHX, TEX,
- Reduced Positions: CRNC, MSFT, MU, MA, ALLY, CSCO, GE, ETN, BBWI, URI, MGA, CSX, MLM, MTCH, BA, JCI, ACM, ADBE, GOOG, MIC, NTLA, VRT, LEN.B, CCJ, ZBH, WFC, TEAM, ALLO, MXIM, EXPE, HUBS, FWAA, MCHP, NFLX, UBER, DXCM, AAPL, LUV, AGCO, ALXN, AGC, MASI, GM, HWM, AMAT, APO, WORK, SCPL, UNH, JHG, AAP, NXPI, XPO, INVH, OLN, RICE, RICE, FATE, GPI, IYT, GHVI, ALK, BRK.B, DE, LRCX, CARR, SIBN, LAD, LSEA, MTZ, COGT, CHK, RXN,
- Sold Out: SMH, NSC, KRE, DIS, AEO, AVGO, CZR, GILD, BG, KSS, PWR, WSC, TJX, FIVE, TPGY.U, VMC, EVR, TWLO, BSX, ROST, SYK, GDS, CONE, CVII.U, HIG, HON, BKNG, RBC, LNC, NTRA, LYFT, RADI, ATI, UAL, TFII, CAT, JBLU, NVST, CB, BBL, CTB, ASH, HSIC, RL, TME, INMD, GMIIU, JWSM.U, APGB.U, GSEVU, GGPIU, CMD, PNM, TBA, CSTA.U, PFDRU, FRONU, NEE, LOW, PVH, BURL, BOAC, CNC, STPK, AAC.U, CLF, ODFL, RP, FSRV, FAII, PAYA, CLIM.U, MIT.U, TBCPU, CENHU, RMGCU, TSIBU, SCLEU, GIIXU, PSAGU, SBEAU, LIII.U, DHCAU, TSPQ.U, GTPBU, BLL, CLGX, INTC, KLAC, VRTX, WCC, AL, GWPH, CC, HIIIU, ACN, DHI, RIO, TPX, WLTW, DAL, OM, FTIV, LMACU, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U, BCS, FL, JACK, SAFM, SBUX, GPRE, SAVE, TZPSU, SSAAU, ZWRKU, THMAU, KRNLU, PRPC.U, JOFFU, ITQRU, CPUH.U, PICC.U, SCOBU, CCVI.U, ASPCU, CMIIU, SRNGU, ANZUU, NSTC.U, NSTD.U, FVIV.U, GTPAU, CIEN, GPN, CPRI, ENPH, FOUR, AACQ, ITHXU, FOREU, DCRNU, NXU.U, ACII.U, KURIU, LGACU, TCACU, TWNI.U, CFVIU, ANAC.U, WARR.U, NDACU, DHBCU, GLHAU, LCAHU, LCAHU, KMX, VALE, DHR, LBTYA, VLO, OC, PODD, DFHT, JCICU, DLCAU, PV.U, HCIIU, FSSIU, EQHA.U, GSQD.U, TMAC.U, ATMR.U, COVAU, GIGGU, RCLFU, SPGS.U, MACQU, FACA.U, FTAAU, BOAS.U, IBER.U, CE, CLH, TCOM, DY, DS, TSLA, TWTR, PLAN, PINS, SHACU, GMBTU, NAACU, DNZ.U, CFFVU, CLRMU, GHACU, SLAC.U, FSRXU, KAIIU, SLAMU, VELOU, COLIU, HUGS.U, FLME.U, AUS.U, ASZ.U, TWLVU, LOKM.U, LDHAU, C, TPR, FLIR, WIFI, PAYC, CNST, PSNL, ZNTL, GIK, ATAC, VOSOU, CAHCU, NRACU, SDACU, HHLA.U, ENNVU, KIIIU, GLBLU, SNII.U, EBACU, JETS, TAN, DRI, MGM, IOVA, PRAH, JIH, GNACU, MDH.U, PMGMU, IACB.U, NVSAU, FACT.U, FTEV.U, LVS, IMVT, AONE,
For the details of Louis Moore Bacon 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/louis+moore+bacon/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Louis Moore Bacon
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 985,500 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio.
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 1,100,000 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio.
- Fisker Inc (FSR) - 11,154,669 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.33%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 42,234 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.62%
- Magna International Inc (MGA) - 1,395,095 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.51%
Moore Capital Management, LP initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $48.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 1,945,067 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR)
Moore Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Luminar Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.43 and $25.51, with an estimated average price of $22.05. The stock is now traded at around $17.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 3,966,571 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL)
Moore Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $130.33 and $189.97, with an estimated average price of $156.32. The stock is now traded at around $201.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 330,276 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
Moore Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12. The stock is now traded at around $407.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 132,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
Moore Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $140.61 and $155.69, with an estimated average price of $148.33. The stock is now traded at around $132.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 340,921 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Moore Capital Management, LP initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $281.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 157,344 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP)
Moore Capital Management, LP added to a holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF by 843.91%. The purchase prices were between $73.72 and $99.75, with an estimated average price of $86.92. The stock is now traded at around $78.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 776,247 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)
Moore Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 227.36%. The purchase prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $37.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 2,160,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM)
Moore Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Affirm Holdings Inc by 71.76%. The purchase prices were between $48.37 and $77.97, with an estimated average price of $63.96. The stock is now traded at around $63.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 1,617,323 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Moore Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 316.48%. The purchase prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $103.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 550,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)
Moore Capital Management, LP added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 89.89%. The purchase prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28. The stock is now traded at around $581.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 140,562 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: JD.com Inc (JD)
Moore Capital Management, LP added to a holding in JD.com Inc by 94.60%. The purchase prices were between $67.03 and $84.33, with an estimated average price of $75.51. The stock is now traded at around $66.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 827,856 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: VANECK VECTORS ETF (SMH)
Moore Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in VANECK VECTORS ETF. The sale prices were between $223.63 and $262.24, with an estimated average price of $246.93.Sold Out: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)
Moore Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The sale prices were between $261.43 and $290.35, with an estimated average price of $275.9.Sold Out: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)
Moore Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The sale prices were between $63.34 and $70.97, with an estimated average price of $68.03.Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Moore Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04.Sold Out: American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO)
Moore Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. The sale prices were between $29.07 and $37.87, with an estimated average price of $34.49.Sold Out: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
Moore Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Broadcom Inc. The sale prices were between $422.38 and $488.48, with an estimated average price of $463.69.
Here is the complete portfolio of Louis Moore Bacon. Also check out:
1. Louis Moore Bacon's Undervalued Stocks
2. Louis Moore Bacon's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Louis Moore Bacon's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Louis Moore Bacon keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment