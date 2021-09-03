AST J.P. Morgan Tactical Preservation Portfolio Buys Eaton Corp PLC, Nordea Bank Abp, L'Oreal SA, Sells Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China, SKF AB, Norfolk Southern Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

AST J.P. Morgan Tactical Preservation Portfolio Buys Eaton Corp PLC, Nordea Bank Abp, L'Oreal SA, Sells Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China, SKF AB, Norfolk Southern Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company AST J.P. Morgan Tactical Preservation Portfolio (Current Portfolio) buys Eaton Corp PLC, Nordea Bank Abp, L'Oreal SA, FedEx Corp, Bilibili Inc, sells Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China, SKF AB, Norfolk Southern Corp, Capital One Financial Corp, Schneider Electric SE during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AST J.P. Morgan Tactical Preservation Portfolio. As of 2021Q2, AST J.P. Morgan Tactical Preservation Portfolio owns 508 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AST J.P. Morgan Tactical Preservation Portfolio's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ast+j.p.+morgan+tactical+preservation+portfolio/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of AST J.P. Morgan Tactical Preservation Portfolio
  1. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 13,626 shares, 1.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.61%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 124,480 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.61%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,601 shares, 1.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.17%
  4. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930) - 323,228 shares, 1.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.07%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 160,955 shares, 1.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.42%
New Purchase: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)

AST J.P. Morgan Tactical Preservation Portfolio initiated holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The purchase prices were between $138.28 and $148.51, with an estimated average price of $143.98. The stock is now traded at around $166.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 39,399 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nordea Bank Abp (NDA SE)

AST J.P. Morgan Tactical Preservation Portfolio initiated holding in Nordea Bank Abp. The purchase prices were between $84.67 and $95.76, with an estimated average price of $89.16. The stock is now traded at around $106.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 454,088 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: L'Oreal SA (OR)

AST J.P. Morgan Tactical Preservation Portfolio initiated holding in L'Oreal SA. The purchase prices were between $323.85 and $391.4, with an estimated average price of $358.01. The stock is now traded at around $400.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 11,637 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FedEx Corp (FDX)

AST J.P. Morgan Tactical Preservation Portfolio initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $275.76 and $315.59, with an estimated average price of $296.62. The stock is now traded at around $266.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 17,212 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK)

AST J.P. Morgan Tactical Preservation Portfolio initiated holding in Liberty Broadband Corp. The purchase prices were between $148.18 and $173.66, with an estimated average price of $160.64. The stock is now traded at around $190.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 25,498 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: TC Energy Corp (TRP)

AST J.P. Morgan Tactical Preservation Portfolio initiated holding in TC Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $57.61 and $65.17, with an estimated average price of $61.37. The stock is now traded at around $60.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 57,986 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Bilibili Inc (BILI)

AST J.P. Morgan Tactical Preservation Portfolio added to a holding in Bilibili Inc by 896.11%. The purchase prices were between $87.49 and $126.85, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $85.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 44,576 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Wal - Mart de Mexico SAB de CV (WALMEX)

AST J.P. Morgan Tactical Preservation Portfolio added to a holding in Wal - Mart de Mexico SAB de CV by 656.31%. The purchase prices were between $61.75 and $66.86, with an estimated average price of $64.24. The stock is now traded at around $69.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,326,173 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Progressive Corp (PGR)

AST J.P. Morgan Tactical Preservation Portfolio added to a holding in Progressive Corp by 92.71%. The purchase prices were between $91.84 and $107.1, with an estimated average price of $98.82. The stock is now traded at around $96.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 66,229 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: UniCredit SpA (UCG)

AST J.P. Morgan Tactical Preservation Portfolio added to a holding in UniCredit SpA by 98.70%. The purchase prices were between $8.06 and $10.86, with an estimated average price of $9.63. The stock is now traded at around $10.786000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 465,576 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: State Street Corporation (STT)

AST J.P. Morgan Tactical Preservation Portfolio added to a holding in State Street Corporation by 43.58%. The purchase prices were between $78.6 and $87.98, with an estimated average price of $84.45. The stock is now traded at around $92.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 101,283 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Societe Generale SA (GLE)

AST J.P. Morgan Tactical Preservation Portfolio added to a holding in Societe Generale SA by 88.82%. The purchase prices were between $21.32 and $26.75, with an estimated average price of $24.52. The stock is now traded at around $26.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 186,197 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: SKF AB (SKF B)

AST J.P. Morgan Tactical Preservation Portfolio sold out a holding in SKF AB. The sale prices were between $213.5 and $256.2, with an estimated average price of $229.26.

Sold Out: ING Groep NV (INGA)

AST J.P. Morgan Tactical Preservation Portfolio sold out a holding in ING Groep NV. The sale prices were between $10.1 and $11.65, with an estimated average price of $10.86.

Sold Out: Japan Airlines Co Ltd (9201)

AST J.P. Morgan Tactical Preservation Portfolio sold out a holding in Japan Airlines Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $2136 and $2727, with an estimated average price of $2401.82.

Sold Out: Linde PLC (LIN)

AST J.P. Morgan Tactical Preservation Portfolio sold out a holding in Linde PLC. The sale prices were between $280.14 and $302.26, with an estimated average price of $291.37.

Sold Out: BNP Paribas (BNP)

AST J.P. Morgan Tactical Preservation Portfolio sold out a holding in BNP Paribas. The sale prices were between $50.36 and $57.57, with an estimated average price of $54.31.

Sold Out: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)

AST J.P. Morgan Tactical Preservation Portfolio sold out a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The sale prices were between $145.02 and $170.71, with an estimated average price of $157.19.

Reduced: Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China Ltd (02318)

AST J.P. Morgan Tactical Preservation Portfolio reduced to a holding in Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China Ltd by 83.99%. The sale prices were between $76.05 and $93.7, with an estimated average price of $83.61. The stock is now traded at around $60.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.71%. AST J.P. Morgan Tactical Preservation Portfolio still held 191,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)

AST J.P. Morgan Tactical Preservation Portfolio reduced to a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp by 49.22%. The sale prices were between $261.43 and $290.35, with an estimated average price of $275.9. The stock is now traded at around $250.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. AST J.P. Morgan Tactical Preservation Portfolio still held 18,973 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Schneider Electric SE (SU)

AST J.P. Morgan Tactical Preservation Portfolio reduced to a holding in Schneider Electric SE by 30.11%. The sale prices were between $126.22 and $137.52, with an estimated average price of $132.58. The stock is now traded at around $154.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. AST J.P. Morgan Tactical Preservation Portfolio still held 73,238 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Industria De Diseno Textil SA (ITX)

AST J.P. Morgan Tactical Preservation Portfolio reduced to a holding in Industria De Diseno Textil SA by 98.02%. The sale prices were between $27.49 and $32.54, with an estimated average price of $30.32. The stock is now traded at around $29.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. AST J.P. Morgan Tactical Preservation Portfolio still held 2,952 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)

AST J.P. Morgan Tactical Preservation Portfolio reduced to a holding in Capital One Financial Corp by 36.91%. The sale prices were between $127.23 and $166.29, with an estimated average price of $150.34. The stock is now traded at around $157.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. AST J.P. Morgan Tactical Preservation Portfolio still held 65,178 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Morgan Stanley (MS)

AST J.P. Morgan Tactical Preservation Portfolio reduced to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 40.66%. The sale prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $104.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. AST J.P. Morgan Tactical Preservation Portfolio still held 84,294 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of AST J.P. Morgan Tactical Preservation Portfolio. Also check out:

1. AST J.P. Morgan Tactical Preservation Portfolio's Undervalued Stocks
2. AST J.P. Morgan Tactical Preservation Portfolio's Top Growth Companies, and
3. AST J.P. Morgan Tactical Preservation Portfolio's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that AST J.P. Morgan Tactical Preservation Portfolio keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider