AST J.P. Morgan Tactical Preservation Portfolio Buys Eaton Corp PLC, Nordea Bank Abp, L'Oreal SA, Sells Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China, SKF AB, Norfolk Southern Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Eaton Corp PLC, Nordea Bank Abp, L'Oreal SA, FedEx Corp, Bilibili Inc, sells Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China, SKF AB, Norfolk Southern Corp, Capital One Financial Corp, Schneider Electric SE during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AST J.P. Morgan Tactical Preservation Portfolio. As of 2021Q2, AST J.P. Morgan Tactical Preservation Portfolio owns 508 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AST J.P. Morgan Tactical Preservation Portfolio's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ast+j.p.+morgan+tactical+preservation+portfolio/current-portfolio/portfolio

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 13,626 shares, 1.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.61% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 124,480 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.61% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,601 shares, 1.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.17% Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930) - 323,228 shares, 1.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.07% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 160,955 shares, 1.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.42%

AST J.P. Morgan Tactical Preservation Portfolio initiated holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The purchase prices were between $138.28 and $148.51, with an estimated average price of $143.98. The stock is now traded at around $166.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 39,399 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AST J.P. Morgan Tactical Preservation Portfolio initiated holding in Nordea Bank Abp. The purchase prices were between $84.67 and $95.76, with an estimated average price of $89.16. The stock is now traded at around $106.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 454,088 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AST J.P. Morgan Tactical Preservation Portfolio initiated holding in L'Oreal SA. The purchase prices were between $323.85 and $391.4, with an estimated average price of $358.01. The stock is now traded at around $400.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 11,637 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AST J.P. Morgan Tactical Preservation Portfolio initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $275.76 and $315.59, with an estimated average price of $296.62. The stock is now traded at around $266.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 17,212 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AST J.P. Morgan Tactical Preservation Portfolio initiated holding in Liberty Broadband Corp. The purchase prices were between $148.18 and $173.66, with an estimated average price of $160.64. The stock is now traded at around $190.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 25,498 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AST J.P. Morgan Tactical Preservation Portfolio initiated holding in TC Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $57.61 and $65.17, with an estimated average price of $61.37. The stock is now traded at around $60.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 57,986 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AST J.P. Morgan Tactical Preservation Portfolio added to a holding in Bilibili Inc by 896.11%. The purchase prices were between $87.49 and $126.85, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $85.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 44,576 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AST J.P. Morgan Tactical Preservation Portfolio added to a holding in Wal - Mart de Mexico SAB de CV by 656.31%. The purchase prices were between $61.75 and $66.86, with an estimated average price of $64.24. The stock is now traded at around $69.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,326,173 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AST J.P. Morgan Tactical Preservation Portfolio added to a holding in Progressive Corp by 92.71%. The purchase prices were between $91.84 and $107.1, with an estimated average price of $98.82. The stock is now traded at around $96.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 66,229 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AST J.P. Morgan Tactical Preservation Portfolio added to a holding in UniCredit SpA by 98.70%. The purchase prices were between $8.06 and $10.86, with an estimated average price of $9.63. The stock is now traded at around $10.786000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 465,576 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AST J.P. Morgan Tactical Preservation Portfolio added to a holding in State Street Corporation by 43.58%. The purchase prices were between $78.6 and $87.98, with an estimated average price of $84.45. The stock is now traded at around $92.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 101,283 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AST J.P. Morgan Tactical Preservation Portfolio added to a holding in Societe Generale SA by 88.82%. The purchase prices were between $21.32 and $26.75, with an estimated average price of $24.52. The stock is now traded at around $26.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 186,197 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AST J.P. Morgan Tactical Preservation Portfolio sold out a holding in SKF AB. The sale prices were between $213.5 and $256.2, with an estimated average price of $229.26.

AST J.P. Morgan Tactical Preservation Portfolio sold out a holding in ING Groep NV. The sale prices were between $10.1 and $11.65, with an estimated average price of $10.86.

AST J.P. Morgan Tactical Preservation Portfolio sold out a holding in Japan Airlines Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $2136 and $2727, with an estimated average price of $2401.82.

AST J.P. Morgan Tactical Preservation Portfolio sold out a holding in Linde PLC. The sale prices were between $280.14 and $302.26, with an estimated average price of $291.37.

AST J.P. Morgan Tactical Preservation Portfolio sold out a holding in BNP Paribas. The sale prices were between $50.36 and $57.57, with an estimated average price of $54.31.

AST J.P. Morgan Tactical Preservation Portfolio sold out a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The sale prices were between $145.02 and $170.71, with an estimated average price of $157.19.

AST J.P. Morgan Tactical Preservation Portfolio reduced to a holding in Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China Ltd by 83.99%. The sale prices were between $76.05 and $93.7, with an estimated average price of $83.61. The stock is now traded at around $60.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.71%. AST J.P. Morgan Tactical Preservation Portfolio still held 191,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AST J.P. Morgan Tactical Preservation Portfolio reduced to a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp by 49.22%. The sale prices were between $261.43 and $290.35, with an estimated average price of $275.9. The stock is now traded at around $250.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. AST J.P. Morgan Tactical Preservation Portfolio still held 18,973 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AST J.P. Morgan Tactical Preservation Portfolio reduced to a holding in Schneider Electric SE by 30.11%. The sale prices were between $126.22 and $137.52, with an estimated average price of $132.58. The stock is now traded at around $154.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. AST J.P. Morgan Tactical Preservation Portfolio still held 73,238 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AST J.P. Morgan Tactical Preservation Portfolio reduced to a holding in Industria De Diseno Textil SA by 98.02%. The sale prices were between $27.49 and $32.54, with an estimated average price of $30.32. The stock is now traded at around $29.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. AST J.P. Morgan Tactical Preservation Portfolio still held 2,952 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AST J.P. Morgan Tactical Preservation Portfolio reduced to a holding in Capital One Financial Corp by 36.91%. The sale prices were between $127.23 and $166.29, with an estimated average price of $150.34. The stock is now traded at around $157.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. AST J.P. Morgan Tactical Preservation Portfolio still held 65,178 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AST J.P. Morgan Tactical Preservation Portfolio reduced to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 40.66%. The sale prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $104.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. AST J.P. Morgan Tactical Preservation Portfolio still held 84,294 shares as of 2021-06-30.