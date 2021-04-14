AdvisorNet Financial, Inc Buys iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Sells iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term

Investment company AdvisorNet Financial, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, sells iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AdvisorNet Financial, Inc. As of 2021Q1, AdvisorNet Financial, Inc owns 1620 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: NXST, FTV, ACA, MXI, PHM, MYD, ABNB, BFK, 4LT1, NTLA, BLNK, LUMN, SILK, SNOW, PLTR, AI, RSI, CGNT, CGNT, SBCF, ZEN, FREL, HUSA, GEM, QUIK, EDIT, SENS, TNA, EXPI, VBIV, SIMO, UGL, FTS, VG, SMB, STMP, UNM, SUSC, CLFD, M44, FUBO, BLOK, PAGS, VXRT, GME, PDD, DDM, NET, TWST, NCR, AU, IFF, FUTU, HBI, UAL, IRBT, PEI, DMTK, CRNC, SPWR, NAKD, HYLN, BEAM, QMCO, FSRV, YNDX, OEG, DNMR, LMND, LI, CCIV, LSF, FIII, VNT, RIDE, EURN, FSLR, VER, IPOD, IPOE, IPOF, AAN, WKHS, WISH, CSR, OPEN, NVAX, 2TX, NUO, TKR, NMR, CF, GPC, STRM, ETG, NCLH, PRG, ORA, FAZ, GRFS, APPS, MGM, ATOS, MCS, THTX, VWOB, IPO, FUTY, ENIA, CPG, TDC, RPG, COUP, EGHT, HEFA, CSIQ, POAI, TMP, SKY, XT, U, SIOX, SNN, BWXT, NK, RUN, ICLN,

NXST, FTV, ACA, MXI, PHM, MYD, ABNB, BFK, 4LT1, NTLA, BLNK, LUMN, SILK, SNOW, PLTR, AI, RSI, CGNT, CGNT, SBCF, ZEN, FREL, HUSA, GEM, QUIK, EDIT, SENS, TNA, EXPI, VBIV, SIMO, UGL, FTS, VG, SMB, STMP, UNM, SUSC, CLFD, M44, FUBO, BLOK, PAGS, VXRT, GME, PDD, DDM, NET, TWST, NCR, AU, IFF, FUTU, HBI, UAL, IRBT, PEI, DMTK, CRNC, SPWR, NAKD, HYLN, BEAM, QMCO, FSRV, YNDX, OEG, DNMR, LMND, LI, CCIV, LSF, FIII, VNT, RIDE, EURN, FSLR, VER, IPOD, IPOE, IPOF, AAN, WKHS, WISH, CSR, OPEN, NVAX, 2TX, NUO, TKR, NMR, CF, GPC, STRM, ETG, NCLH, PRG, ORA, FAZ, GRFS, APPS, MGM, ATOS, MCS, THTX, VWOB, IPO, FUTY, ENIA, CPG, TDC, RPG, COUP, EGHT, HEFA, CSIQ, POAI, TMP, SKY, XT, U, SIOX, SNN, BWXT, NK, RUN, ICLN, Added Positions: ISTB, SPTM, VT, IAGG, VO, BIV, SPDW, VB, SCZ, BRK.B, VGK, BND, SCHA, DIA, GOVT, MTUM, VUG, IGLB, NOC, DHR, AMZN, CORP, LQD, GRMN, SCHP, EFG, SRLN, JPM, TGT, SCHO, DOW, QCOM, DFS, O, AAPL, VZ, CSX, BKH, ACIM, LGLV, PHB, RWO, SCHG, SCHM, SCHZ, TSCO, AGG, BABA, CHRW, MFV, TOTL, LOW, JNJ, BSX, IIM, BA, NEE, LIN, VOO, BCX, V, WPC, EEMS, XLE, QUAL, CVX, RTX, PCY, IUSV, UNH, PRU, QQQ, SQ, IAU, COST, EEM, TFC, BIIB, CME, AAP, MA, CRSP, BLUE, BK, FINX, DWLD, PENN, MRVL, VSS, FDX, OKTA, HON, ADP, DD, KEY, HRB, ATO, SPCE, DVAX, EXC, LEN, PCEF, GLDM, VGIT, MIC, PHK, WBA, LYB, DKNG, DUK, MSGE, EVN, LAND, TEAM, FNV, PML, VTV, SJNK, NMZ, MTSC, SMH, FB, NZF, NBH, MDIV, AVGO, PXD, NVDA, HYLS, NVG, BXMT, COF, AMD, IBB, FNDF, IGV, IVW, PFF, MKC, TMO, MUB, COP, VEA, IEP, GILD, WWD, FAX, PKW, FLC, PMX, PMF, PLUG, ARKG, PM, BMY, C, XOM, SEDG, LMBS, ARKK, NVTA, BLK, IWB, GPN, WYNN, ULTA, PEG, GFI, DG, HUBB, STX, TRI, DXCM, CSB, GS, TM, DSI, XLRE, MJ, EPD, RNP, MAR, CCL, VTR, PAYX, PBCT, THG, SLV, ESGD, POOL, PLD, SNY, MRK, SUB, NLY, OGI, AAXJ, VET, TECL, PEP, NWL, SNAP, EIM, TEL, HYLB, BP, APPN, MBIO, VSMV, SO, ISR, FTNT, CGNX, TWO, WCN, SCCO, WY, CLNC, PGR, ORLY, ZS, EMN, INTU, DOCU, SLB, EVRG, TMDI, EPAY, TXT, NIO, ALT, BCRX, STNE, FCFS, MRNA, HIBB, BIG, VGT, PPT, APH, GNR, ZM, LIT, VNQI, FSLY, GM, PSF, HBAN, TER, SLYV, MDYG, PAA, DT, WAB, SUI, NUHY, HELE, PTY, FIS, HDV, GBAB, FVRR, AFL, VIOG, SOS, AEP, RKT, HFC, VPL, PSTH, BMRN, NUS, MMP, ET, DPG, BUI, DBEF, EA, K, VBK, FFC, LHX, JRI, PSX, AAL, BCE, HEP, MPLX, MET, MCO, ING, TOT, OFS, KMI, ENB, CMI, WPM, CM, NGG, PID, XBI, MHD, CLR, CE, ZTS, TU, TSM, XSLV, FPE, CHD, FDS, GSBD, FAST, GD, ISRG, MCD, MOH, KL, AFIN, DOV, BNDX, TPR, UTF, JBLU, ORAN, PSXP, XLNX, NOK, XLI, EXPE, NTAP, CHTR, ROBO, SWKS, AGI, KPTI, OKE, AMC, WFC, RIO, IP, IGIB, MTB, MXIM, PKI, BAC, UTG, SDY, WMT, IDV, VWO, TFI, KLAC, HPQ, BBY, OTIS, TSN, DEM, HUM, BEN, MAIN, CNI, INFO, CIM, TRP, CLNY, QYLD, DGRO, SPKE, CGC, CDK, BUD, NVRO, HACK, CIEN, MKTX, IT, SPYG, LRCX, SPYV, OSTK, ROP, RGLD, PNC, EQIX, EMB, AWK, DDD, TRV, RDS.B, JETS, EWA, AIG, CC, RELX, KHC, WW, GSK, DIS, PGX, IMTM, BIL, MMC,

ISTB, SPTM, VT, IAGG, VO, BIV, SPDW, VB, SCZ, BRK.B, VGK, BND, SCHA, DIA, GOVT, MTUM, VUG, IGLB, NOC, DHR, AMZN, CORP, LQD, GRMN, SCHP, EFG, SRLN, JPM, TGT, SCHO, DOW, QCOM, DFS, O, AAPL, VZ, CSX, BKH, ACIM, LGLV, PHB, RWO, SCHG, SCHM, SCHZ, TSCO, AGG, BABA, CHRW, MFV, TOTL, LOW, JNJ, BSX, IIM, BA, NEE, LIN, VOO, BCX, V, WPC, EEMS, XLE, QUAL, CVX, RTX, PCY, IUSV, UNH, PRU, QQQ, SQ, IAU, COST, EEM, TFC, BIIB, CME, AAP, MA, CRSP, BLUE, BK, FINX, DWLD, PENN, MRVL, VSS, FDX, OKTA, HON, ADP, DD, KEY, HRB, ATO, SPCE, DVAX, EXC, LEN, PCEF, GLDM, VGIT, MIC, PHK, WBA, LYB, DKNG, DUK, MSGE, EVN, LAND, TEAM, FNV, PML, VTV, SJNK, NMZ, MTSC, SMH, FB, NZF, NBH, MDIV, AVGO, PXD, NVDA, HYLS, NVG, BXMT, COF, AMD, IBB, FNDF, IGV, IVW, PFF, MKC, TMO, MUB, COP, VEA, IEP, GILD, WWD, FAX, PKW, FLC, PMX, PMF, PLUG, ARKG, PM, BMY, C, XOM, SEDG, LMBS, ARKK, NVTA, BLK, IWB, GPN, WYNN, ULTA, PEG, GFI, DG, HUBB, STX, TRI, DXCM, CSB, GS, TM, DSI, XLRE, MJ, EPD, RNP, MAR, CCL, VTR, PAYX, PBCT, THG, SLV, ESGD, POOL, PLD, SNY, MRK, SUB, NLY, OGI, AAXJ, VET, TECL, PEP, NWL, SNAP, EIM, TEL, HYLB, BP, APPN, MBIO, VSMV, SO, ISR, FTNT, CGNX, TWO, WCN, SCCO, WY, CLNC, PGR, ORLY, ZS, EMN, INTU, DOCU, SLB, EVRG, TMDI, EPAY, TXT, NIO, ALT, BCRX, STNE, FCFS, MRNA, HIBB, BIG, VGT, PPT, APH, GNR, ZM, LIT, VNQI, FSLY, GM, PSF, HBAN, TER, SLYV, MDYG, PAA, DT, WAB, SUI, NUHY, HELE, PTY, FIS, HDV, GBAB, FVRR, AFL, VIOG, SOS, AEP, RKT, HFC, VPL, PSTH, BMRN, NUS, MMP, ET, DPG, BUI, DBEF, EA, K, VBK, FFC, LHX, JRI, PSX, AAL, BCE, HEP, MPLX, MET, MCO, ING, TOT, OFS, KMI, ENB, CMI, WPM, CM, NGG, PID, XBI, MHD, CLR, CE, ZTS, TU, TSM, XSLV, FPE, CHD, FDS, GSBD, FAST, GD, ISRG, MCD, MOH, KL, AFIN, DOV, BNDX, TPR, UTF, JBLU, ORAN, PSXP, XLNX, NOK, XLI, EXPE, NTAP, CHTR, ROBO, SWKS, AGI, KPTI, OKE, AMC, WFC, RIO, IP, IGIB, MTB, MXIM, PKI, BAC, UTG, SDY, WMT, IDV, VWO, TFI, KLAC, HPQ, BBY, OTIS, TSN, DEM, HUM, BEN, MAIN, CNI, INFO, CIM, TRP, CLNY, QYLD, DGRO, SPKE, CGC, CDK, BUD, NVRO, HACK, CIEN, MKTX, IT, SPYG, LRCX, SPYV, OSTK, ROP, RGLD, PNC, EQIX, EMB, AWK, DDD, TRV, RDS.B, JETS, EWA, AIG, CC, RELX, KHC, WW, GSK, DIS, PGX, IMTM, BIL, MMC, Reduced Positions: ACWI, IWS, SPIB, XMLV, IWD, IWM, ESGU, IWF, IGSB, SCHD, SIZE, WM, KO, SHYG, RODM, EFA, USMV, TJX, VTEB, PFE, OEF, KXI, TLT, SCHX, VGSH, SPLV, IHI, IEMG, SPY, IWN, BDX, ZUO, IWO, BSCL, LMT, MKL, TXN, MMM, ATI, SPAB, SPTL, IOVA, SCHB, GOOGL, CRWD, DLR, IWP, IXUS, IJT, BSCM, DCI, IJK, IJJ, DNP, GMF, TECH, VIAC, XLK, VTI, MDT, HRL, EXAS, MBG, HD, PSK, XLV, VRSK, SPSB, IJR, SCHE, ADBE, VCSH, PEAK, AXNX, MUNI, PACB, UBER, WORK, MSD, TY, FSKR, AMCX, EFV, ACWV, RQI, SIVB, NOW, XLG, TBT, IEFA, AES, SPGI, T, GE, XLY, NOBL, IVV, UNP, ECL, MBB, HYT, IBM, CAT, TDG, VIG, SPLG, IJS, BSJL, IUSB, PH, MGC, XLU, TDOC, NTRA, CCI, IJH, DPZ, HPE, SIRI, SBUX, ORI, NP, ANTM, BRKS, RMR, SCHK, WSM, CVA, VDE, CLF, HCA, YUM, ODFL, OXY, UPS, VNQ, ESS, APHA, INTC, CLX, PCAR, QRTEA, EL, ASIX, TTD, EZM, ITW, EMR, YUMC, DEO, LW, USRT, EWJ, ITB, QAI, EVV, SHW, IPAC, MRO, CRON, DXC, KMB, F, USB, XEL, BAX, OPI, FICO, RDFN, FGD, TMV, ROKU, BR, IRDM, CNMD, JPST, AJG, MINT, SECT, NTR, FSK, ILPT, VXX, FISV, PFG, STZ, CMCSA, GNRC, NVT, MNA, PRSP, VFC, BRO, AGM, VV, GH, NKE, ALGN, MSCI, VHT, XLF, NXPI, NSC, GIM, SCHV, SCHR, AYI, CNP, RCL, SWK, FATE, LYFT, TW, PINS, CAG, BYND, AZN, FITB, GLTR, IBND, ILMN, CTVA, RSP, SLYG, SCHH, PTON, USA, KBH, VXUS, VMM, TWLO, BKLN, SDGR, MU, CMG, APG, DKS, XMMO, SONY, CZR, JAMF, JAMF, ES, EGO, SKYY, REGN, VTRS, VOT, THS, XYL, PPH, TAN, AMT, ZBRA, ITOT, MSB, PDI, MDLZ, SDS, WDAY, VTIP, DHI, CP, NVS, CORR, SSYS, EFX, CWT, WDC, ETY, MFC, VEU, IVZ, M, PGF, BX, ALE, ANSS, ATR, GGG, PII, NAD, QDF, DGX, PWB, ADSK, FNDX, IYZ, HYG, IYG, KODK, NEAR, TWTR, CI, CTAS, CRM, PBI, IDXX, VOE, PSEC, BC, KSS, VYM, TEVA, GOOG, AMAT, ADI, FDN, VPU, DRW, WMB, VRP, ANET, HDB, XOP, NTES, IEF, SAGE, THQ, IEUR, W, HUBS, AWR, WTRG, DAL, ACAD, JAZZ, BSV, WK, PGZ, NRG, NUVA, JNK, IWV, DWX, XHR, MO, NWE, ETSY, LUV, BB, CL, CEF, VOD, FTAI, WRK, BIDU, CBRE,

ACWI, IWS, SPIB, XMLV, IWD, IWM, ESGU, IWF, IGSB, SCHD, SIZE, WM, KO, SHYG, RODM, EFA, USMV, TJX, VTEB, PFE, OEF, KXI, TLT, SCHX, VGSH, SPLV, IHI, IEMG, SPY, IWN, BDX, ZUO, IWO, BSCL, LMT, MKL, TXN, MMM, ATI, SPAB, SPTL, IOVA, SCHB, GOOGL, CRWD, DLR, IWP, IXUS, IJT, BSCM, DCI, IJK, IJJ, DNP, GMF, TECH, VIAC, XLK, VTI, MDT, HRL, EXAS, MBG, HD, PSK, XLV, VRSK, SPSB, IJR, SCHE, ADBE, VCSH, PEAK, AXNX, MUNI, PACB, UBER, WORK, MSD, TY, FSKR, AMCX, EFV, ACWV, RQI, SIVB, NOW, XLG, TBT, IEFA, AES, SPGI, T, GE, XLY, NOBL, IVV, UNP, ECL, MBB, HYT, IBM, CAT, TDG, VIG, SPLG, IJS, BSJL, IUSB, PH, MGC, XLU, TDOC, NTRA, CCI, IJH, DPZ, HPE, SIRI, SBUX, ORI, NP, ANTM, BRKS, RMR, SCHK, WSM, CVA, VDE, CLF, HCA, YUM, ODFL, OXY, UPS, VNQ, ESS, APHA, INTC, CLX, PCAR, QRTEA, EL, ASIX, TTD, EZM, ITW, EMR, YUMC, DEO, LW, USRT, EWJ, ITB, QAI, EVV, SHW, IPAC, MRO, CRON, DXC, KMB, F, USB, XEL, BAX, OPI, FICO, RDFN, FGD, TMV, ROKU, BR, IRDM, CNMD, JPST, AJG, MINT, SECT, NTR, FSK, ILPT, VXX, FISV, PFG, STZ, CMCSA, GNRC, NVT, MNA, PRSP, VFC, BRO, AGM, VV, GH, NKE, ALGN, MSCI, VHT, XLF, NXPI, NSC, GIM, SCHV, SCHR, AYI, CNP, RCL, SWK, FATE, LYFT, TW, PINS, CAG, BYND, AZN, FITB, GLTR, IBND, ILMN, CTVA, RSP, SLYG, SCHH, PTON, USA, KBH, VXUS, VMM, TWLO, BKLN, SDGR, MU, CMG, APG, DKS, XMMO, SONY, CZR, JAMF, JAMF, ES, EGO, SKYY, REGN, VTRS, VOT, THS, XYL, PPH, TAN, AMT, ZBRA, ITOT, MSB, PDI, MDLZ, SDS, WDAY, VTIP, DHI, CP, NVS, CORR, SSYS, EFX, CWT, WDC, ETY, MFC, VEU, IVZ, M, PGF, BX, ALE, ANSS, ATR, GGG, PII, NAD, QDF, DGX, PWB, ADSK, FNDX, IYZ, HYG, IYG, KODK, NEAR, TWTR, CI, CTAS, CRM, PBI, IDXX, VOE, PSEC, BC, KSS, VYM, TEVA, GOOG, AMAT, ADI, FDN, VPU, DRW, WMB, VRP, ANET, HDB, XOP, NTES, IEF, SAGE, THQ, IEUR, W, HUBS, AWR, WTRG, DAL, ACAD, JAZZ, BSV, WK, PGZ, NRG, NUVA, JNK, IWV, DWX, XHR, MO, NWE, ETSY, LUV, BB, CL, CEF, VOD, FTAI, WRK, BIDU, CBRE, Sold Out: PNW, NOG, MESO, ACIA, AA, ORCC, CBPO, CYTH, VONE, Y, HOME, QKL1, LITE, GKOS, MOMO, WPG, CTT, 50AA, WXC1, NRC, APAM, WTER, SXC, BSBR, FLDM, BLV, BBK, VIOO, USCI, SH, PSCT, PALL, ILF, EWG, EELV, AZD, HZAC.U, DDOG, EQ, GTHX, HEXO, ICHR, IEA, XHB, CPB, MTG, LORL, LAZ, KSU, EHC, FE, EXEL, CHA, MRCY, CDNS, CEO, ARTW, ARCC, AINV, AMSC, OLED, OIA, CS, OPRX, NBSE, AQN, NVCN, EHTH, CGO, NFJ, EHI, MMU, TX, FSM, UMC, SPH, SWBI, SHI, SJT, SBR, QUMU, OSUR, NNI,

For the details of AdvisorNet Financial, Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/advisornet+financial%2C+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 970,132 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.21% Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) - 946,053 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.70% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 258,345 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.1% Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 512,195 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 249,771 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.42%

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc initiated holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.83 and $160.37, with an estimated average price of $130.85. The stock is now traded at around $148.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,912 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc initiated holding in Fortive Corp. The purchase prices were between $65.82 and $72.58, with an estimated average price of $68.69. The stock is now traded at around $72.369900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,364 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc initiated holding in Arcosa Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.89 and $68.23, with an estimated average price of $61.47. The stock is now traded at around $63.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,510 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc initiated holding in iShares Global Materials ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.49 and $88.13, with an estimated average price of $85.26. The stock is now traded at around $89.904000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,275 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc initiated holding in Northern Oil & Gas Inc. The purchase prices were between $7 and $12.1, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 19,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc initiated holding in PulteGroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.85 and $52.75, with an estimated average price of $46.71. The stock is now traded at around $53.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,371 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc added to a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 48862.67%. The purchase prices were between $51.13 and $51.51, with an estimated average price of $51.34. The stock is now traded at around $51.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 293,776 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 258.02%. The purchase prices were between $45.33 and $49.28, with an estimated average price of $47.68. The stock is now traded at around $50.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 294,046 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3979.55%. The purchase prices were between $91.81 and $98.45, with an estimated average price of $95.94. The stock is now traded at around $100.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 84,202 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund by 97.13%. The purchase prices were between $54.65 and $56.18, with an estimated average price of $55.41. The stock is now traded at around $54.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 289,204 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3411.41%. The purchase prices were between $88.15 and $92.05, with an estimated average price of $90.21. The stock is now traded at around $88.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 90,770 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 750.16%. The purchase prices were between $203.15 and $225.23, with an estimated average price of $216.47. The stock is now traded at around $228.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 39,932 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc sold out a holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $69.93 and $81.43, with an estimated average price of $77.31.

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc sold out a holding in Northern Oil & Gas Inc. The sale prices were between $8.88 and $14.88, with an estimated average price of $11.98.

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc sold out a holding in Alcoa Corp. The sale prices were between $18 and $32.97, with an estimated average price of $25.24.

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund. The sale prices were between $172.44 and $185.8, with an estimated average price of $180.62.

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc sold out a holding in Alleghany Corp. The sale prices were between $564.76 and $652.51, with an estimated average price of $618.59.

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc sold out a holding in Acacia Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $71.29 and $114.99, with an estimated average price of $107.31.