AdvisorNet Financial, Inc Buys iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Sells iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term

April 14, 2021 | About: ISTB -0.02% SPTM -0.27% VT -0.04% IAGG -0.27% BIV -0.08% VO -0.05% NXST +0.57% FTV -0.82% ACA +0.83% MXI +1.01% 4LT1 +0% PHM -1.02%

Investment company AdvisorNet Financial, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, sells iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AdvisorNet Financial, Inc. As of 2021Q1, AdvisorNet Financial, Inc owns 1620 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of AdvisorNet Financial, Inc
  1. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 970,132 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.21%
  2. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) - 946,053 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.70%
  3. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 258,345 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.1%
  4. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 512,195 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 249,771 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.42%
New Purchase: Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST)

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc initiated holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.83 and $160.37, with an estimated average price of $130.85. The stock is now traded at around $148.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,912 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Fortive Corp (FTV)

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc initiated holding in Fortive Corp. The purchase prices were between $65.82 and $72.58, with an estimated average price of $68.69. The stock is now traded at around $72.369900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,364 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Arcosa Inc (ACA)

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc initiated holding in Arcosa Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.89 and $68.23, with an estimated average price of $61.47. The stock is now traded at around $63.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,510 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Global Materials ETF (MXI)

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc initiated holding in iShares Global Materials ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.49 and $88.13, with an estimated average price of $85.26. The stock is now traded at around $89.904000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,275 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Northern Oil & Gas Inc (4LT1)

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc initiated holding in Northern Oil & Gas Inc. The purchase prices were between $7 and $12.1, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 19,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PulteGroup Inc (PHM)

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc initiated holding in PulteGroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.85 and $52.75, with an estimated average price of $46.71. The stock is now traded at around $53.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,371 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB)

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc added to a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 48862.67%. The purchase prices were between $51.13 and $51.51, with an estimated average price of $51.34. The stock is now traded at around $51.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 293,776 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM)

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 258.02%. The purchase prices were between $45.33 and $49.28, with an estimated average price of $47.68. The stock is now traded at around $50.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 294,046 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3979.55%. The purchase prices were between $91.81 and $98.45, with an estimated average price of $95.94. The stock is now traded at around $100.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 84,202 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund (IAGG)

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund by 97.13%. The purchase prices were between $54.65 and $56.18, with an estimated average price of $55.41. The stock is now traded at around $54.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 289,204 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3411.41%. The purchase prices were between $88.15 and $92.05, with an estimated average price of $90.21. The stock is now traded at around $88.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 90,770 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 750.16%. The purchase prices were between $203.15 and $225.23, with an estimated average price of $216.47. The stock is now traded at around $228.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 39,932 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW)

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc sold out a holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $69.93 and $81.43, with an estimated average price of $77.31.

Sold Out: Northern Oil & Gas Inc (NOG)

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc sold out a holding in Northern Oil & Gas Inc. The sale prices were between $8.88 and $14.88, with an estimated average price of $11.98.

Sold Out: Alcoa Corp (AA)

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc sold out a holding in Alcoa Corp. The sale prices were between $18 and $32.97, with an estimated average price of $25.24.

Sold Out: Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (VONE)

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund. The sale prices were between $172.44 and $185.8, with an estimated average price of $180.62.

Sold Out: Alleghany Corp (Y)

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc sold out a holding in Alleghany Corp. The sale prices were between $564.76 and $652.51, with an estimated average price of $618.59.

Sold Out: Acacia Communications Inc (ACIA)

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc sold out a holding in Acacia Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $71.29 and $114.99, with an estimated average price of $107.31.



